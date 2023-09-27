Video highlights Mallorca 2-2 Barca:

Ghi bàn:

Mallorca: V. Muriqi (8'), AbdonV. Muriqi (45'+3)

Barca: Raphinha (41'), F. Lopez (75')

Barca hành quân đến sân của Mallorca ở trận đấu sớm vòng 7 La Liga, không ai nghĩ đội ĐKVĐ gặp nhiều khó khăn đến thế
Ngay phút thứ 8 đội khách phải nhận bàn thua sau pha dứt điểm chính xác của Vedat Muriqi
Phút 36, Raphinha sút bóng đẹp mắt từ ngoài vòng cấm gỡ hòa cho đội bóng xứ Catalunya
Dù bị đánh giá thấp hơn rất nhiều nhưng các cầu thủ Mallorca gây ra không ít khó khăn cho Barca
Cuối hiệp một, đội chủ nhà tái lập thế dẫn trước nhờ công của Abdon, sau pha kiến tạo của V. Muriqi
Trước tình thế bị dẫn trước, HLV Xavi quyết định tung Lewandowski vào sân ở phút 58. Tuy nhiên, tiền đạo người Ba Lan không để lại nhiều dấu ấn
Những nỗ lực ép sân trong hiệp hai của Barca cũng được đền đáp ở phút 75
Raphinha căng ngang thuận lợi từ cánh phải để cầu thủ vào sân thay người Fermin Lopez dứt điểm chính xác gỡ hòa 2-2 cho Barca
Niềm vui vỡ òa của của Fermin Lopez
Hòa trận này, Barca nguy cơ bị Girona và Real Madrid chiếm mất ngôi đầu nếu cả hai cùng giành chiến thắng ở vòng 7

Đội hình thi đấu

Mallorca (5-3-2): Rajkovic; Apud (Van der Heyden 85'), Valjent, Nastasic, Copete, Maffeo (Jaume Costa 35'); Sanchez (Larin 62'), Samu Costa, Dani Rodriguez (Morlanes 85'); Abdon (Darder 62'), Muriqi.

Barca (4-3-3): Ter Stegen; Cancelo, Araujo, I.Martinez (Kounde 78'), Balde; Gundogan, Romeu (Fermin Lopez 64'), Gavi; Raphinha, Torres (Lewandowski 58'), Felix (Yamal 64').

Bảng xếp hạng La Liga 2023-24
STT Đội Trận T H B HS Điểm
1 Barcelona 7 5 2 0 10 17
2 Girona 6 5 1 0 9 16
3 Real Madrid 6 5 0 1 5 15
4 Athletic Club 6 4 1 1 7 13
5 Atletico Madrid 5 3 1 1 8 10
6 Valencia 6 3 1 2 3 10
7 Rayo Vallecano 6 3 1 2 -2 10
8 Real Sociedad 6 2 3 1 2 9
9 Cadiz 6 2 2 2 -2 8
10 Real Betis 6 2 2 2 -5 8
11 Sevilla 6 2 1 3 2 7
12 Osasuna 6 2 1 3 -1 7
13 Villarreal 6 2 1 3 -2 7
14 Getafe 6 2 1 3 -3 7
15 Mallorca 7 1 3 3 -3 6
16 Alaves 6 2 0 4 -4 6
17 Las Palmas 6 1 2 3 -2 5
18 Celta Vigo 6 1 1 4 -4 4
19 Granada CF 6 1 0 5 -8 3
20 Almeria 7 0 2 5 -10 2

  • Dự Champions League
  • Dự Europa league
  • Dự sơ loại Europa league
  • Xuống hạng