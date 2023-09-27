Video highlights Mallorca 2-2 Barca:
Ghi bàn:
Mallorca: V. Muriqi (8'), AbdonV. Muriqi (45'+3)
Barca: Raphinha (41'), F. Lopez (75')
Đội hình thi đấu
Mallorca (5-3-2): Rajkovic; Apud (Van der Heyden 85'), Valjent, Nastasic, Copete, Maffeo (Jaume Costa 35'); Sanchez (Larin 62'), Samu Costa, Dani Rodriguez (Morlanes 85'); Abdon (Darder 62'), Muriqi.
Barca (4-3-3): Ter Stegen; Cancelo, Araujo, I.Martinez (Kounde 78'), Balde; Gundogan, Romeu (Fermin Lopez 64'), Gavi; Raphinha, Torres (Lewandowski 58'), Felix (Yamal 64').
|Bảng xếp hạng La Liga 2023-24
|STT
|Đội
|Trận
|T
|H
|B
|HS
|Điểm
|1
|Barcelona
|7
|5
|2
|0
|10
|17
|2
|Girona
|6
|5
|1
|0
|9
|16
|3
|Real Madrid
|6
|5
|0
|1
|5
|15
|4
|Athletic Club
|6
|4
|1
|1
|7
|13
|5
|Atletico Madrid
|5
|3
|1
|1
|8
|10
|6
|Valencia
|6
|3
|1
|2
|3
|10
|7
|Rayo Vallecano
|6
|3
|1
|2
|-2
|10
|8
|Real Sociedad
|6
|2
|3
|1
|2
|9
|9
|Cadiz
|6
|2
|2
|2
|-2
|8
|10
|Real Betis
|6
|2
|2
|2
|-5
|8
|11
|Sevilla
|6
|2
|1
|3
|2
|7
|12
|Osasuna
|6
|2
|1
|3
|-1
|7
|13
|Villarreal
|6
|2
|1
|3
|-2
|7
|14
|Getafe
|6
|2
|1
|3
|-3
|7
|15
|Mallorca
|7
|1
|3
|3
|-3
|6
|16
|Alaves
|6
|2
|0
|4
|-4
|6
|17
|Las Palmas
|6
|1
|2
|3
|-2
|5
|18
|Celta Vigo
|6
|1
|1
|4
|-4
|4
|19
|Granada CF
|6
|1
|0
|5
|-8
|3
|20
|Almeria
|7
|0
|2
|5
|-10
|2
- Dự Champions League
- Dự Europa league
- Dự sơ loại Europa league
- Xuống hạng