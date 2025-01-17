GhcO3m XEAAn5lU.jpg
MU nhập cuộc đầy hứng khởi - Ảnh: MUFC
GhcXzmUXsAANYIG.jpg
Tuy nhiên, cuối hiệp một, họ để thủng lưới từ tình huống đốt đền của Manuel Ugarte - Ảnh: P.L
www_thesun_co_uk manuel ugarte manchester united deflects 964255122_cfee5e (2).jpg
Sir Jim Ratcliffe tỏ rõ sự thất vọng trên khán đài - Ảnh: SunSport
GhcVOFbXcAIQgbv.jpg
45 phút đầu khép lại với tỷ số 1-0 nghiêng về Southampton
www_thesun_co_uk amad diallo manchester united celebrates 964264999.jpg
Mãi đến phút 82, Amad Diallo mới gỡ hòa cho Quỷ đỏ - Ảnh: SunSport
www_thesun_co_uk amad diallo manchester united celebrates 964264999 (1).jpg
Tiền đạo người Bờ Biển Ngà tiếp tục tỏa sáng thêm 2 lần lập công
GhcjzVOXYAAF51a.jpg
Amad lập hat-trick trong vòng 12 phút - Ảnh: P.L
GhconDyXcAAuklX.jpg
Amad Diallo hạnh phúc nhận danh hiệu cầu thủ xuất sắc nhất trận - Ảnh: MUFC
www_thesun_co_uk manuel ugarte manchester united deflects 964255122_cfee5e (1).jpg
Thống kê trận đấu - Ảnh: SunSport
GhckRhyWUAAIHjO.jpg
MU giành chiến thắng nghẹt thở - Ảnh: P.L
Kết quả
Vòng 21
15/01/2025 02:30:00 Brentford 2 - 2 Manchester City
15/01/2025 02:30:00 West Ham 3 - 2 Fulham
15/01/2025 02:30:00 Chelsea 2 - 2 Bournemouth
15/01/2025 03:00:00 Nottingham Forest 1 - 1 Liverpool
16/01/2025 02:30:00 Leicester 0 - 2 Crystal Palace
16/01/2025 02:30:00 Newcastle 3 - 0 Wolves
16/01/2025 02:30:00 Everton 0 - 1 Aston Villa
16/01/2025 03:00:00 Arsenal 2 - 1 Tottenham
17/01/2025 02:30:00 Ipswich 0 - 2 Brighton
17/01/2025 03:00:00 Manchester United 3 - 1 Southampton
Bảng xếp hạng
STT Đội Trận T H B HS Điểm
1 Liverpool 20 14 5 1 28 47
2 Arsenal 21 12 7 2 22 43
3 Nottingham Forest 21 12 5 4 10 41
4 Newcastle 21 11 5 5 15 38
5 Chelsea 21 10 7 4 15 37
6 Manchester City 21 10 5 6 9 35
7 Aston Villa 21 10 5 6 -1 35
8 Bournemouth 21 9 7 5 7 34
9 Brighton 21 7 10 4 3 31
10 Fulham 21 7 9 5 2 30
11 Brentford 21 8 4 9 3 28
12 Manchester United 21 7 5 9 -3 26
13 West Ham 21 7 5 9 -14 26
14 Tottenham 21 7 3 11 11 24
15 Crystal Palace 21 5 9 7 -5 24
16 Everton 20 3 8 9 -11 17
17 Wolves 21 4 4 13 -17 16
18 Ipswich 21 3 7 11 -17 16
19 Leicester 21 3 5 13 -23 14
20 Southampton 21 1 3 17 -34 6