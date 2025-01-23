Gh7FWXoWoAAgQiN.jpg
Đội hình ra sân Man City - Ảnh: MCFC
Gh7JAhtWsAA1A7o.jpg
Haaland độc lập tác chiến trên hàng công - Ảnh: MCFC
Gh7UttnXsAAznT5.jpg
Đầu hiệp 2, Jack Grealish volley mở tỷ số cho đội khách
Gh7VILFbcAAvg3H.jpg
Niềm vui của tiền vệ người Anh - Ảnh: PA
Gh7WvaEXYAEwktm.jpg
Ngay sau đó, Haaland nhân đôi cách biệt - Ảnh: LS
Gh7dpFOWYAA8Van.jpg
Phút 55, Dembele rút ngắn tỷ số xuống còn 1-2
Gh7XvuQXAAAnkqV.jpg
Barcola ghi dấu ấn với cú đá bồi san hòa 2-2 - Ảnh: PSG Inside
Gh7dpFYWoAAcirw.jpg
Phút 78, Joao Neves đánh đầu hiểm hóc ghi bàn - Ảnh: PA
Gh7d0MuXYAAm_5K.jpg
Phút bù giờ, Ramos ấn định chiến thắng 4-2
Gh7d23cXwAALB19.jpg
PSG giành chiến thắng giòn giã - Ảnh: PSG Inside
Kết quả
League Stage - 7
22/01/2025 00:45:00 Atalanta 5 - 0 Sturm Graz
22/01/2025 00:45:00 Monaco 1 - 0 Aston Villa
22/01/2025 03:00:00 Atletico Madrid 2 - 1 Bayer Leverkusen
22/01/2025 03:00:00 Benfica 4 - 5 Barcelona
22/01/2025 03:00:00 Bologna 2 - 1 Borussia Dortmund
22/01/2025 03:00:00 Club Brugge KV 0 - 0 Juventus
22/01/2025 03:00:00 FK Crvena Zvezda 2 - 3 PSV Eindhoven
22/01/2025 03:00:00 Liverpool 2 - 1 Lille
22/01/2025 03:00:00 Slovan Bratislava 1 - 3 VfB Stuttgart
23/01/2025 00:45:00 RB Leipzig 2 - 1 Sporting CP
23/01/2025 00:45:00 Shakhtar Donetsk 2 - 0 Stade Brestois 29
23/01/2025 03:00:00 Celtic 1 - 0 BSC Young Boys
23/01/2025 03:00:00 Feyenoord 3 - 0 Bayern Munich
23/01/2025 03:00:00 AC Milan 1 - 0 Girona
23/01/2025 03:00:00 Paris Saint Germain 4 - 2 Manchester City
23/01/2025 03:00:00 Sparta Praha 0 - 1 Inter
23/01/2025 03:00:00 Arsenal 3 - 0 Dinamo Zagreb
23/01/2025 03:00:00 Real Madrid 5 - 1 Red Bull Salzburg
Bảng xếp hạng
STT Đội Trận T H B HS Điểm
1 Liverpool 7 7 0 0 13 21
2 Barcelona 7 6 0 1 15 18
3 Arsenal 7 5 1 1 12 16
4 Inter 7 5 1 1 7 16
5 Atletico Madrid 7 5 0 2 5 15
6 Atalanta 7 4 2 1 14 14
7 Bayer Leverkusen 7 4 1 2 6 13
8 Aston Villa 7 4 1 2 5 13
9 Monaco 7 4 1 2 3 13
10 Lille 7 4 1 2 2 13
11 Stade Brestois 29 7 4 1 2 2 13
12 Bayern Munich 6 4 0 2 9 12
13 Borussia Dortmund 7 4 0 3 8 12
14 Real Madrid 7 4 0 3 5 12
15 Juventus 7 3 3 1 4 12
16 AC Milan 6 4 0 2 3 12
17 Celtic 7 3 3 1 1 12
18 PSV Eindhoven 7 3 2 2 3 11
19 Club Brugge KV 7 3 2 2 -2 11
20 Benfica 7 3 1 3 2 10
21 Paris Saint Germain 7 3 1 3 2 10
22 Sporting CP 7 3 1 3 1 10
23 Feyenoord 6 3 1 2 -1 10
24 VfB Stuttgart 7 3 1 3 -1 10
25 Manchester City 7 2 2 3 2 8
26 Dinamo Zagreb 7 2 2 3 -8 8
27 Shakhtar Donetsk 7 2 1 4 -6 7
28 Bologna 7 1 2 4 -5 5
29 Sparta Praha 7 1 1 5 -12 4
30 RB Leipzig 7 1 0 6 -6 3
31 Girona 6 1 0 5 -6 3
32 FK Crvena Zvezda 7 1 0 6 -10 3
33 Sturm Graz 7 1 0 6 -10 3
34 Red Bull Salzburg 7 1 0 6 -19 3
35 Slovan Bratislava 7 0 0 7 -18 0
36 BSC Young Boys 7 0 0 7 -20 0