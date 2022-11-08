Thể thao

08/11/2022   06:18 (GMT+07:00)

Real Madrid thua sốc, mất ngôi đầu vào tay Barca

Thiên Bình Nhà báo

Thất bại cay đắng 2-3 trên sân của Rayo Vallecano ở trận đấu muộn nhất vòng 13 La Liga khiến Real Madrid chính thức mất ngôi đầu vào tay kình địch Barca.

Highlights Rayo Vallecano 3-2 Real Madrid:

Ghi bàn

Rayo Vallecano: Santi Comesana 5', Garcia 44', Trejo 67' (pen)

Real Madrid: Modric 37' (pen), Militao 41'

Đội hình ra sân

Rayo Vallecano: Dimitrievski, Fran Garcia, Catena, Lejeune, Baliu, Comesana, Valentin, Garcia, Trejo, Palazon, Camello

Real Madrid: Courtois, Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Mendy, Valverde, Tchouameni, Modric, Asensio, Rodrygo, Vinicius.

Real Madrid làm khách trên sân của Rayo Vallecano ở trận đấu muộn nhất vòng 13
Real Madrid làm khách trên sân của Rayo Vallecano ở trận đấu muộn nhất vòng 13
Quyết tâm đòi lại ngôi đầu của đội khách sớm phải nhận "gáo nước lạnh" khi Santi Comesana mở tỉ số cho đội chủ nhà ngay ở phút thứ 5
Quyết tâm đòi lại ngôi đầu của đội khách sớm phải nhận "gáo nước lạnh" khi Santi Comesana mở tỉ số cho đội chủ nhà ngay ở phút thứ 5
Real Madrid bất ngờ được hưởng phạt đền ở phút 37. Người thực hiện là Luka Modric và tiền vệ người Croatia đã thực hiện thành công để gỡ hòa cho Los Blancos
Real Madrid bất ngờ được hưởng phạt đền ở phút 37. Người thực hiện là Luka Modric và tiền vệ người Croatia đã thực hiện thành công để gỡ hòa cho Los Blancos
Niềm vui của tiền vệ lão tướng của Real
Niềm vui của tiền vệ lão tướng của Real
4 phút sau đó, Militao giúp Real Madrid vượt lên dẫn trước với cú đánh đầu cận thành chuẩn xác
4 phút sau đó, Militao giúp Real Madrid vượt lên dẫn trước với cú đánh đầu cận thành chuẩn xác
Phút 44, Garcia băng vào dứt điểm quyết đoán vào góc gần, đánh bại Courtois để cân bằng tỉ số cho Vallecano ngay trong hiệp một.
Phút 44, Garcia băng vào dứt điểm quyết đoán vào góc gần, đánh bại Courtois để cân bằng tỉ số cho Vallecano ngay trong hiệp một.
Vallecano và Real tạo ra màn rượt đuổi tỉ số hấp dẫn trong hiệp một
Vallecano và Real tạo ra màn rượt đuổi tỉ số hấp dẫn trong hiệp một
Đội bóng Hoàng gia Tây Ban Nha gặp nhiều khó khăn trên sân Campo de Futbol de Vallecas
Đội bóng Hoàng gia Tây Ban Nha gặp nhiều khó khăn trên sân Campo de Futbol de Vallecas
Vinicius bị phong tỏa trận này
Vinicius bị phong tỏa trận này
Ngôi sao chạy cánh người Brazil không thể kiến tạo cũng như ghi bàn
Ngôi sao chạy cánh người Brazil không thể kiến tạo cũng như ghi bàn
Phút 64, Carvajal để bóng chạm tay trong vòng cấm và đội chủ nhà được hưởng phạt đền. Hậu vệ này tiếp tục sắm vai tội đồ của Real khi lao vào vòng cấm quá sớm nên cú cản phá của Courtois không được tính. Trong lần thứ 2 dứt điểm, Oscar Trejo đã hạ thủ thành người Bỉ, mang về 3 điểm cho Vallecano
Phút 64, Carvajal để bóng chạm tay trong vòng cấm và đội chủ nhà được hưởng phạt đền. Hậu vệ này tiếp tục sắm vai tội đồ của Real khi lao vào vòng cấm quá sớm nên cú cản phá của Courtois không được tính. Trong lần thứ 2 dứt điểm, Oscar Trejo đã hạ thủ thành người Bỉ, mang về 3 điểm cho Vallecano
Không thể tìm bàn gỡ dù có 10 phút bù giờ, Real Madrid chấm dứt chuỗi bất bại từ đầu mùa giải và không thể đòi lại ngôi đầu từ tay Barca.
Không thể tìm bàn gỡ dù có 10 phút bù giờ, Real Madrid chấm dứt chuỗi bất bại từ đầu mùa giải và không thể đòi lại ngôi đầu từ tay Barca.
Bảng xếp hạng La Liga 2022-23
STT Đội Trận T H B HS Điểm
1 Barcelona 13 11 1 1 27 34
2 Real Madrid 12 10 2 0 19 32
3 Atletico Madrid 13 7 3 3 8 24
4 Real Betis 13 7 3 3 8 24
5 Osasuna 13 7 2 4 3 23
6 Real Sociedad 13 7 2 4 1 23
7 Athletic Club 13 6 3 4 7 21
8 Villarreal 13 5 3 5 4 18
9 Rayo Vallecano 12 5 3 4 3 18
10 Valladolid 13 5 2 6 -5 17
11 Valencia 13 4 4 5 4 16
12 Mallorca 13 4 4 5 -1 16
13 Getafe 13 3 5 5 -7 14
14 Girona 13 3 4 6 -3 13
15 Almeria 13 4 1 8 -7 13
16 Espanyol 13 2 6 5 -5 12
17 Sevilla 13 2 5 6 -8 11
18 Celta Vigo 13 3 2 8 -12 11
19 Cadiz 13 2 5 6 -16 11
20 Elche 13 0 4 9 -20 4

