Real Madrid thua sốc, mất ngôi đầu vào tay Barca

Highlights Rayo Vallecano 3-2 Real Madrid:
Ghi bàn
Rayo Vallecano: Santi Comesana 5', Garcia 44', Trejo 67' (pen)
Real Madrid: Modric 37' (pen), Militao 41'
Đội hình ra sân
Rayo Vallecano: Dimitrievski, Fran Garcia, Catena, Lejeune, Baliu, Comesana, Valentin, Garcia, Trejo, Palazon, Camello
Real Madrid: Courtois, Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Mendy, Valverde, Tchouameni, Modric, Asensio, Rodrygo, Vinicius.
|Bảng xếp hạng La Liga 2022-23
|STT
|Đội
|Trận
|T
|H
|B
|HS
|Điểm
|1
|Barcelona
|13
|11
|1
|1
|27
|34
|2
|Real Madrid
|12
|10
|2
|0
|19
|32
|3
|Atletico Madrid
|13
|7
|3
|3
|8
|24
|4
|Real Betis
|13
|7
|3
|3
|8
|24
|5
|Osasuna
|13
|7
|2
|4
|3
|23
|6
|Real Sociedad
|13
|7
|2
|4
|1
|23
|7
|Athletic Club
|13
|6
|3
|4
|7
|21
|8
|Villarreal
|13
|5
|3
|5
|4
|18
|9
|Rayo Vallecano
|12
|5
|3
|4
|3
|18
|10
|Valladolid
|13
|5
|2
|6
|-5
|17
|11
|Valencia
|13
|4
|4
|5
|4
|16
|12
|Mallorca
|13
|4
|4
|5
|-1
|16
|13
|Getafe
|13
|3
|5
|5
|-7
|14
|14
|Girona
|13
|3
|4
|6
|-3
|13
|15
|Almeria
|13
|4
|1
|8
|-7
|13
|16
|Espanyol
|13
|2
|6
|5
|-5
|12
|17
|Sevilla
|13
|2
|5
|6
|-8
|11
|18
|Celta Vigo
|13
|3
|2
|8
|-12
|11
|19
|Cadiz
|13
|2
|5
|6
|-16
|11
|20
|Elche
|13
|0
|4
|9
|-20
|4