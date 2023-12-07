{"article":{"id":"2223948","title":"Liverpool dễ dàng đánh bại Sheffield Utd","description":"Kết quả bóng đá - Van Dijk và Szoboszlai thay nhau lập công đem về chiến thắng 2-0 cho Liverpool trên sân Sheffield Utd.","contentObject":"<figure class=\"image vnn-content-image\"><picture><!--[if IE 9]><video style=\"display: none;\"><![endif]--><source data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/7/liverpool-48.jpg?width=768&s=f7Iad4ejchta_PxayPh3yQ\" media=\"--medium\"><source data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/7/liverpool-48.jpg?width=1024&s=BGefnfkPJqot9ilcbRh93Q\" media=\"--large\"><!--[if IE 9]></video><![endif]--><img src=\"\" data-original=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/7/liverpool-48.jpg?width=0&s=qY8HZijZTj6hPpoDABrpSQ\" class=\"lazy \" data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/7/liverpool-48.jpg?width=768&s=f7Iad4ejchta_PxayPh3yQ\" alt=\"Liverpool.jpg\" data-thumb-small-src=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/7/liverpool-48.jpg?width=260&s=lOOkLc2gCYy9E3bbvnJUXA\"></picture>

<figcaption>Liverpool nhanh chóng xác lập thế trận lấn lướt</figcaption>

</figure>

<figure class=\"image vnn-content-image\"><picture><!--[if IE 9]><video style=\"display: none;\"><![endif]--><source data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/7/liverpool-49.jpg?width=768&s=zzRc142tZn899G3xd_n3Bw\" media=\"--medium\"><source data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/7/liverpool-49.jpg?width=1024&s=W_Y1MymZJmMnm_At7kcxcg\" media=\"--large\"><!--[if IE 9]></video><![endif]--><img src=\"\" data-original=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/7/liverpool-49.jpg?width=0&s=s8qLI7RJP2PHj5gtCsmnOw\" class=\"lazy \" data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/7/liverpool-49.jpg?width=768&s=zzRc142tZn899G3xd_n3Bw\" alt=\"Liverpool.jpg\" data-thumb-small-src=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/7/liverpool-49.jpg?width=260&s=cwAq4F0eu61RqFp4BH14jw\"></picture>

<figcaption>Thủ thành Kelleher xuất sắc cản phá cú đá của McAtee</figcaption>

</figure>

<figure class=\"image vnn-content-image\"><picture><!--[if IE 9]><video style=\"display: none;\"><![endif]--><source data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/7/liverpool-50.jpg?width=768&s=JK4LqDbVg5BLtrnnbt6tPQ\" media=\"--medium\"><source data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/7/liverpool-50.jpg?width=1024&s=_ql2B5hGEphgn2lhOk0VNg\" media=\"--large\"><!--[if IE 9]></video><![endif]--><img src=\"\" data-original=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/7/liverpool-50.jpg?width=0&s=q2phsIbrPUaapIN_JyBYgQ\" class=\"lazy \" data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/7/liverpool-50.jpg?width=768&s=JK4LqDbVg5BLtrnnbt6tPQ\" alt=\"Liverpool.jpg\" data-thumb-small-src=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/7/liverpool-50.jpg?width=260&s=0BBdicb7TeFtoCMD-37L_w\"></picture>

<figcaption>Salah tiếc nuối vì bỏ lỡ cơ hội</figcaption>

</figure>

<figure class=\"image vnn-content-image\"><picture><!--[if IE 9]><video style=\"display: none;\"><![endif]--><source data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/7/liverpool-51.jpg?width=768&s=PzNiqQNT3-iXVxst7JUVvg\" media=\"--medium\"><source data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/7/liverpool-51.jpg?width=1024&s=j3lhy1DiVaicivqxoQTFFQ\" media=\"--large\"><!--[if IE 9]></video><![endif]--><img src=\"\" data-original=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/7/liverpool-51.jpg?width=0&s=CMR_RSREbWko1t0wpr8vBw\" class=\"lazy \" data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/7/liverpool-51.jpg?width=768&s=PzNiqQNT3-iXVxst7JUVvg\" alt=\"Liverpool.jpg\" data-thumb-small-src=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/7/liverpool-51.jpg?width=260&s=MvJ8EUHuVAnzKSQkzS7XRQ\"></picture>

<figcaption>Phút 37, Van Dijk mở tỷ số cho <a href=\"https://vietnamnet.vn/liverpool-tag1877677849776354143.html\" target=\"_blank\">Liverpool</a> với pha đá nối chính diện khung thành</figcaption>

</figure>

<figure class=\"image vnn-content-image\"><picture><!--[if IE 9]><video style=\"display: none;\"><![endif]--><source data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/7/liverpool-52.jpg?width=768&s=mF7EGbCbPGADlBb8JkThNA\" media=\"--medium\"><source data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/7/liverpool-52.jpg?width=1024&s=t5pAXj3aCks6yNNpcbiCGA\" media=\"--large\"><!--[if IE 9]></video><![endif]--><img src=\"\" data-original=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/7/liverpool-52.jpg?width=0&s=9anVAnA3tFaLoa7UwdnhZg\" class=\"lazy \" data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/7/liverpool-52.jpg?width=768&s=mF7EGbCbPGADlBb8JkThNA\" alt=\"Liverpool.jpg\" data-thumb-small-src=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/7/liverpool-52.jpg?width=260&s=YhfqUSpk8aA6X9-X_fF-VQ\"></picture>

<figcaption></figcaption>

</figure>

<figure class=\"image vnn-content-image\"><picture><!--[if IE 9]><video style=\"display: none;\"><![endif]--><source data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/7/liverpool-53.jpg?width=768&s=x3KrWpVVz95tpA4qadqmLQ\" media=\"--medium\"><source data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/7/liverpool-53.jpg?width=1024&s=xHGt_DAM0-ZJ2m62V_2A5w\" media=\"--large\"><!--[if IE 9]></video><![endif]--><img src=\"\" data-original=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/7/liverpool-53.jpg?width=0&s=a_7xBDBOkAAa1GNzK5i9cg\" class=\"lazy \" data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/7/liverpool-53.jpg?width=768&s=x3KrWpVVz95tpA4qadqmLQ\" alt=\"Liverpool.jpg\" data-thumb-small-src=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/7/liverpool-53.jpg?width=260&s=z5ls3WtY5dkhxPUHAQUxhQ\"></picture>

<figcaption>Đồng đội chúc mừng trung vệ Hà Lan</figcaption>

</figure>

<figure class=\"image vnn-content-image\"><picture><!--[if IE 9]><video style=\"display: none;\"><![endif]--><source data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/7/liverpool-54.jpg?width=768&s=d28nBlvRvl2QovCRYAYUAw\" media=\"--medium\"><source data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/7/liverpool-54.jpg?width=1024&s=bIes0S8Q95WldT6ys6gm7g\" media=\"--large\"><!--[if IE 9]></video><![endif]--><img src=\"\" data-original=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/7/liverpool-54.jpg?width=0&s=j4lBmo1pD-bxVTnBm-bRSg\" class=\"lazy \" data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/7/liverpool-54.jpg?width=768&s=d28nBlvRvl2QovCRYAYUAw\" alt=\"Liverpool.jpg\" data-thumb-small-src=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/7/liverpool-54.jpg?width=260&s=HJJ7ggHCxvfkCQVmlBDQ4w\"></picture>

<figcaption>Salah luôn bị theo sát</figcaption>

</figure>

<figure class=\"image vnn-content-image\"><picture><!--[if IE 9]><video style=\"display: none;\"><![endif]--><source data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/7/liverpool-55.jpg?width=768&s=I-8J9jEDrqMWzanOw--cSw\" media=\"--medium\"><source data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/7/liverpool-55.jpg?width=1024&s=o5BYUnaHb35sFco6ni5Bvw\" media=\"--large\"><!--[if IE 9]></video><![endif]--><img src=\"\" data-original=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/7/liverpool-55.jpg?width=0&s=VTBtnOVuA1YJyzIIJw2Nmw\" class=\"lazy \" data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/7/liverpool-55.jpg?width=768&s=I-8J9jEDrqMWzanOw--cSw\" alt=\"Liverpool.jpg\" data-thumb-small-src=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/7/liverpool-55.jpg?width=260&s=DBJuMJtjGoNWXCYVyBOgDg\"></picture>

<figcaption>Đầu hiệp hai, Mac Allister buộc phải rời sân vì chấn thương</figcaption>

</figure>

<figure class=\"image vnn-content-image\"><picture><!--[if IE 9]><video style=\"display: none;\"><![endif]--><source data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/7/liverpool-56.jpg?width=768&s=SunlmqnQZLE8U9LxWPjfsg\" media=\"--medium\"><source data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/7/liverpool-56.jpg?width=1024&s=S6R69m0aPtCOEvdGKZEpaQ\" media=\"--large\"><!--[if IE 9]></video><![endif]--><img src=\"\" data-original=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/7/liverpool-56.jpg?width=0&s=KZefWSz4mLjGuxSpWwfc4g\" class=\"lazy \" data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/7/liverpool-56.jpg?width=768&s=SunlmqnQZLE8U9LxWPjfsg\" alt=\"Liverpool.jpg\" data-thumb-small-src=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/7/liverpool-56.jpg?width=260&s=AToa8pze0FipBbVkxz9mmw\"></picture>

<figcaption>Sheffield Utd cố gắng tạo khác biệt từ các tình huống không chiến</figcaption>

</figure>

<figure class=\"image vnn-content-image\"><picture><!--[if IE 9]><video style=\"display: none;\"><![endif]--><source data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/7/liverpool-57.jpg?width=768&s=_zNvi5F7zCL4i3dGXgCgyQ\" media=\"--medium\"><source data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/7/liverpool-57.jpg?width=1024&s=-3kIL9jRJ7fBYqCO8pGiMQ\" media=\"--large\"><!--[if IE 9]></video><![endif]--><img src=\"\" data-original=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/7/liverpool-57.jpg?width=0&s=uiibcKKdiZujqYdMc_uP3Q\" class=\"lazy \" data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/7/liverpool-57.jpg?width=768&s=_zNvi5F7zCL4i3dGXgCgyQ\" alt=\"Liverpool.jpg\" data-thumb-small-src=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/7/liverpool-57.jpg?width=260&s=8EUwSxUm9kq5z1RiLt2z_A\"></picture>

<figcaption>Phút bù giờ thứ 5, Szoboszlai lẻn xuống kết thúc hiểm hóc nhân đôi cách biệt</figcaption>

</figure>

<figure class=\"image vnn-content-image\"><picture><!--[if IE 9]><video style=\"display: none;\"><![endif]--><source data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/7/liverpool-58.jpg?width=768&s=4grh1JEVtbWsaP-DU04F-A\" media=\"--medium\"><source data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/7/liverpool-58.jpg?width=1024&s=x0VgpZw4kOnazY7SmhBo6g\" media=\"--large\"><!--[if IE 9]></video><![endif]--><img src=\"\" data-original=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/7/liverpool-58.jpg?width=0&s=CVgBOWMXgNlhZ7h8iOSypA\" class=\"lazy \" data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/7/liverpool-58.jpg?width=768&s=4grh1JEVtbWsaP-DU04F-A\" alt=\"Liverpool.jpg\" data-thumb-small-src=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/7/liverpool-58.jpg?width=260&s=11Vz8f8CQzsej2DAxGtk7w\"></picture>

<figcaption></figcaption>

</figure>

<figure class=\"image vnn-content-image\"><picture><!--[if IE 9]><video style=\"display: none;\"><![endif]--><source data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/7/liverpool-59.jpg?width=768&s=D8329HuUIoReM94y_3OqZg\" media=\"--medium\"><source data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/7/liverpool-59.jpg?width=1024&s=yt0qKgDPE5R2AtPkWGeP0Q\" media=\"--large\"><!--[if IE 9]></video><![endif]--><img src=\"\" data-original=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/7/liverpool-59.jpg?width=0&s=c69qZfIXXOHqxYPcrUi1hg\" class=\"lazy \" data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/7/liverpool-59.jpg?width=768&s=D8329HuUIoReM94y_3OqZg\" alt=\"Liverpool.jpg\" data-thumb-small-src=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/7/liverpool-59.jpg?width=260&s=IU94k7tNk9s7kVZuZhSqnw\"></picture>

<figcaption>Van Dijk và Szoboszlai ăn mừng</figcaption>

</figure>

<figure class=\"image vnn-content-image\"><picture><!--[if IE 9]><video style=\"display: none;\"><![endif]--><source data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/7/liverpool-60.jpg?width=768&s=bvda1FVgq8QYaRc8iE2wXA\" media=\"--medium\"><source data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/7/liverpool-60.jpg?width=1024&s=JyEu0ABfVSVCXNqIFHU3MQ\" media=\"--large\"><!--[if IE 9]></video><![endif]--><img src=\"\" data-original=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/7/liverpool-60.jpg?width=0&s=37VAbYkCGwhLF-mDWvrtJg\" class=\"lazy \" data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/7/liverpool-60.jpg?width=768&s=bvda1FVgq8QYaRc8iE2wXA\" alt=\"Liverpool.jpg\" data-thumb-small-src=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/7/liverpool-60.jpg?width=260&s=IdbKDcsSqsyrjo1ysDGFEw\"></picture>

<figcaption>Kết quả bóng đá - Liverpool giành chiến thắng thuyết phục</figcaption>

</figure>","displayType":1,"options":0,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"/ket-qua-bong-da-sheffield-utd-0-2-liverpool-vong-15-ngoai-hang-anh-2223948.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/7/liverpool-de-dang-danh-bai-sheffield-utd-46.jpg","fullAvatarFbUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/7/liverpool-de-dang-danh-bai-sheffield-utd-47.jpg","updatedDate":"2023-12-07T04:43:59","isHiddenDescription":"","publishDateDisplay":"07/12/2023","hasCover":false},"articlesSameCategory":[{"id":"2223910","title":"Trực tiếp MU 1-1 Chelsea: Đôi công siêu hấp dẫn (H2)","description":"Trực tiếp bóng đá MU vs Chelsea ở vòng 15 Ngoại hạng Anh trên sân Old Trafford, diễn ra lúc 3h15 ngày 7/12 (giờ Việt Nam).","displayType":5,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"iconUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/2023/4/8/icon-live.gif","displayTypeToInt":5,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/truc-tiep-bong-da-mu-vs-chelsea-vong-15-ngoai-hang-anh-2223910.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/7/truc-tiep-mu-1-1-chelsea-doi-cong-sieu-hap-dan-h2-45.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-07T03:28:00","option":66112,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false,"iconId":"000002"},{"id":"2223921","title":"Link xem trực tiếp bóng đá MU vs Chelsea: Vòng 15 Ngoại hạng Anh","description":"Link xem trực tiếp MU vs Chelsea - Cập nhật link xem trận đấu giữa MU vs Chelsea, thuộc khuôn khổ vòng 15 Ngoại hạng Anh 2023/24, lúc 03h15 ngày 7/12.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/link-xem-truc-tiep-bong-da-mu-vs-chelsea-ngoai-hang-anh-vong-15-2223921.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/6/link-xem-truc-tiep-bong-da-mu-vs-chelsea-vong-15-ngoai-hang-anh-1535.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-06T22:53:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2223907","title":"Filip Nguyễn có quốc tịch Việt Nam, sẵn sàng lên đội tuyển","description":"Thủ môn Việt kiều Filip Nguyễn chính thức được công nhận là công dân Việt Nam, sẵn sàng nhận lệnh triệu tập lên ĐTQG từ HLV Philippe Troussier.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/filip-nguyen-co-quoc-tich-viet-nam-san-sang-len-doi-tuyen-2223907.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/6/filip-nguyen-co-quoc-tich-viet-nam-san-sang-len-doi-tuyen-1477.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-06T22:17:00","option":65536,"avatarIconUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/2023/4/8/video-icon-avt.svg","avatarIconPosition":2,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false,"avatarIconId":"00000Q"},{"id":"2223882","title":"Indonesia có sao trẻ Ngoại hạng Anh, tuyên bố đấu tuyển Việt Nam","description":"Indonesia hoàn tất quá trình nhập tịch Justin Hubner, ngôi sao trẻ Ngoại hạng Anh, người tuyên bố đấu tuyển Việt Nam ở Asian Cup 2023.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/indonesia-nhap-tich-justin-hubner-dau-tuyen-viet-nam-2223882.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/6/indonesia-co-sao-tre-ngoai-hang-anh-tuyen-bo-dau-tuyen-viet-nam-1445.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-06T22:01:24","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2223874","title":"Hà Nội FC gây địa chấn ở Mỹ Đình, bầu Hiển thưởng 'nóng'","description":"Hà Nội FC đã chơi một trận cống hiến, đánh bại nhà ĐKVĐ Urawa Red Diamonds trong ngày chia tay AFC Champions League 2023/24, được thưởng 'nóng' từ bầu Hiển.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/ha-noi-fc-gay-dia-chan-o-my-dinh-bau-hien-thuong-nong-2223874.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/6/ha-noi-fc-gay-dia-chan-o-my-dinh-bau-hien-thuong-nong-1441.jpeg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-06T22:00:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2223901","title":"Tuấn Hải ghi bàn đỉnh hơn Cristiano Ronaldo ở Cúp C1 châu Á","description":"Tiền đạo Phạm Tuấn Hải lọt top những chân sút tốt nhất AFC Champions League 2023/24, xếp trên cả Cristiano Ronaldo của CLB Al Nassr.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/tuan-hai-ghi-ban-dinh-hon-cristiano-ronaldo-o-cup-c1-chau-a-2223901.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/6/tuan-hai-ghi-ban-dinh-hon-cristiano-ronaldo-o-cup-c1-chau-a-1402.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-06T21:50:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2192280","title":"Bảng xếp hạng Cúp C1 châu Á 2023-24: Hà Nội loại ĐKVĐ Urawa Reds","description":"Cập nhật liên tục bảng xếp hạng Cúp C1 châu Á - AFC Champions League mùa giải 2023-24 của CLB Hà Nội.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/bang-xep-hang-cup-c1-chau-a-cua-ha-noi-fc-2192280.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/6/bang-xep-hang-cup-c1-chau-a-2023-24-ha-noi-loai-dkvd-urawa-reds-1352.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-06T21:18:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2223699","title":"Hà Nội FC gây địa chấn, loại đội vô địch AFC Champions League","description":"Kết quả bóng đá - Hà Nội FC gây bất ngờ lớn khi đánh bại Urawa Reds 2-1 và biến CLB Nhật Bản thành cựu vô địch AFC Champions League.","displayType":5,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":5,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/ket-qua-bong-da-ha-noi-fc-2-1-urawa-reds-cup-c1-chau-a-2023-24-2223699.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/6/ha-noi-fc-gay-soc-bien-urawa-reds-thanh-cuu-vo-dich-cup-c1-chau-a-1346.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-06T21:06:00","option":66112,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2223855","title":"Bayern Munich chiêu mộ 'Neymar mới' Zaragoza","description":"Bayern Munich đánh bại Barcelona và nhiều đối thủ khác để chiêu mộ Bryan Zaragoza, tài năng trẻ được ví là \"Neymar mới\" của La Liga.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Tin chuyển nhượng","detailUrl":"/the-thao/tin-chuyen-nhuong","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao/tin-chuyen-nhuong","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/bayern-munich-hoan-tat-chuyen-nhuong-bryan-zaragoza-2223855.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/6/bayern-munich-chieu-mo-neymar-moi-zaragoza-1272.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-06T20:17:58","option":65536,"avatarIconUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/2023/4/8/video-icon-avt.svg","avatarIconPosition":2,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false,"avatarIconId":"00000Q"},{"id":"2223810","title":"Pep Guardiola nổi đóa mắng huyền thoại MU, Liverpool chê Man City","description":"Pep Guardiola đáp trả gay gắt 2 huyền thoại MU và Liverpool sau những bình luận cho rằng Man City tự mãn sau cú ăn 3, khó giành Premier League mùa này.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/pep-guardiola-noi-doa-mang-huyen-thoai-mu-va-liverpool-che-man-city-2223810.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/6/pep-guardiola-noi-doa-mang-huyen-thoai-mu-liverpool-che-man-city-1109.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-06T18:02:35","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2223797","title":"Real Madrid cho Mbappe 15 ngày để quyết định đến Bernabeu","description":"Real Madrid sẽ đưa ra lời đề nghị cuối cùng cho Kylian Mbappe vào ngày 1/1/2024 và sẽ cho anh 15 ngày để quyết định.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/real-madrid-cho-mbappe-15-ngay-quyet-dinh-roi-psg-den-bernabeu-2223797.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/6/real-madrid-cho-mbappe-15-ngay-de-quyet-dinh-den-bernabeu-1037.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-06T17:01:37","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2223694","title":"Đại chiến MU vs Chelsea: Bùng nổ phút cuối","description":"Cuộc đại chiến MU vs Chelsea trên sân Old Trafford hứa hẹn rất hấp dẫn, được chờ đợi sẽ bùng nổ trong khoảng thời gian cuối.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/dai-chien-mu-vs-chelsea-bung-no-phut-cuoi-2223694.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/6/dai-chien-mu-vs-chelsea-bung-no-phut-cuoi-727.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-06T16:50:00","option":0,"avatarIconUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/2023/4/8/bar-chart.svg","avatarIconPosition":4,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false,"avatarIconId":"00000E"},{"id":"2223595","title":"Người hâm mộ Việt Nam nhận tin cực vui về bản quyền EURO 2024","description":"UEFA EURO 2024 được phát sóng trên tất cả các hạ tầng truyền hình, mạng xã hội trong phạm vi lãnh thổ Việt Nam.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/nguoi-ham-mo-viet-nam-nhan-tin-cuc-vui-ve-ban-quyen-euro-2024-2223595.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/6/nguoi-ham-mo-viet-nam-nhan-tin-cuc-vui-ve-ban-quyen-euro-2024-652.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-06T13:09:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2223592","title":"MU đấu Chelsea: Erik ten Hag bị quay lưng, Old Trafford dậy sóng","description":"MU bước vào trận đấu với Chelsea trong bối cảnh niềm tin hao mòn, đồng thời nhiều cầu thủ chống lại HLV Erik ten Hag.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/mu-dau-chelsea-tat-ca-chong-lai-erik-ten-hag-2223592.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/6/mu-dau-chelsea-erik-ten-hag-bi-quay-lung-old-trafford-day-song-521.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-06T11:13:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2223576","title":"Sir Jim Ratcliffe mạnh tay ‘dẹp loạn’ MU, hỏi Erik ten Hag 1 điều","description":"Tỷ phú Jim Ratcliffe sắp đến ‘dẹp loạn’ ở MU, hỏi Erik ten Hag một điều giữa thông tin bị mất kiểm soát phòng thay đồ Old Trafford.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/sir-jim-ratcliffe-manh-tay-dep-loan-mu-hoi-erik-ten-hag-1-dieu-2223576.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/6/sir-jim-ratcliffe-manh-tay-dep-loan-mu-hoi-erik-ten-hag-1-dieu-411.jpeg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-06T10:23:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2223531","title":"Messi tạo khác biệt, được vinh danh trên đất Mỹ","description":"Messi được tạp chí Time vinh danh là VĐV của năm 2023 sau khi chuyển đến Mỹ, đầu quân cho Inter Miami của David Beckham.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/messi-tao-ky-tich-chua-tung-co-duoc-vinh-danh-tren-dat-my-2223531.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/6/messi-duoc-vinh-danh-tren-dat-my-258.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-06T09:04:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2223514","title":"Man City suy giảm sức mạnh, Pep Guardiola làm điều ‘bất thường’","description":"Man City giảm sức mạnh khi để hòa 3 trận gần nhất tại Ngoại hạng Anh, Pep Guardiola quyết định làm điều ‘bất thường’ trước chuyến làm khách Aston Villa.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/man-city-suy-giam-suc-manh-pep-guardiola-lam-dieu-bat-thuong-2223514.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/6/man-city-suy-giam-suc-manh-pep-guardiola-lam-dieu-bat-thuong-206.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-06T08:23:05","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2223397","title":"MU vs Chelsea: Quỷ đỏ bất ổn, đội khách chớp thời cơ","description":"MU đụng Chelsea trong bối cảnh sự bất mãn của các cầu thủ với HLV Ten Hag ngày càng tăng lên. Khi tinh thần đối thủ chạm đáy, Chelsea cần nắm cơ hội để giành chiến thắng tại Old Trafford.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/nhan-dinh-bong-da-mu-vs-chelsea-vong-15-ngoai-hang-anh-2223397.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/5/mu-vs-chelsea-quy-do-bat-on-doi-khach-chop-thoi-co-1227.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-06T07:22:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2223375","title":"Nhận định Hà Nội FC đấu Urawa Red Diamonds: Lời chia tay đẹp","description":"Ở trận chia tay AFC Champions League 2023/24, Hà Nội FC đặt mục tiêu chơi một trận cống hiến trước Urawa Red Diamonds, lúc 19h ngày 6/12.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/nhan-dinh-bong-da-ha-noi-fc-vs-urawa-red-diamonds-19h-ngay-6-12-2223375.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/6/nhan-dinh-ha-noi-fc-dau-urawa-red-diamonds-loi-chia-tay-dep-35.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-06T07:11:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2223257","title":"Lịch thi đấu bóng đá hôm nay 6/12/2023: MU nghênh chiến Chelsea","description":"Lịch thi đấu bóng đá hôm nay 6/12/2023 - Cung cấp lịch thi đấu bóng đá trong nước và các giải đấu quốc tế hấp dẫn đêm nay, rạng sáng mai.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/lich-thi-dau-bong-da-hom-nay-6-12-2023-2223257.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/5/lich-thi-dau-bong-da-hom-nay-6122023-mu-nghenh-chien-chelsea-832.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-06T07:10:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2223498","title":"Vắng Ronaldo, Al Nassr chật vật giành 1 điểm ở Cúp C1","description":"Kết quả bóng đá - Al Nassr bị Istiklol cầm hòa 1-1 trong ngày Ronaldo ngồi ngoài, thuộc lượt trận cuối cùng tại bảng E AFC Champions League 2023/24.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/ket-qua-bong-da-istiklol-1-1-al-nassr-cup-c1-chau-a-2023-24-2223498.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/6/vang-ronaldo-al-nassr-chat-vat-gianh-1-diem-o-cup-c1-93.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-06T06:16:00","option":0,"avatarIconUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/2023/4/8/photo-icon.svg","avatarIconPosition":1,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false,"avatarIconId":"000009"},{"id":"2223495","title":"Thắng nghẹt thở phút 97, Arsenal xây chắc ngôi đầu","description":"Kết quả bóng đá - Declan Rice ghi bàn quyết định ở phút bù giờ cuối cùng giúp Arsenal đánh bại chủ nhà Luton 4-3, trong trận đấu sớm vòng 15 Ngoại hạng Anh.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/ket-qua-bong-da-luton-3-4-arsenal-vong-15-ngoai-hang-anh-2223495.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/6/thang-nghet-tho-phut-97-arsenal-xay-chac-ngoi-dau-53.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-06T05:47:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2221920","title":"Bảng xếp hạng Ngoại hạng Anh vòng 15 mới nhất: Arsenal củng cố ngôi đầu","description":"Bảng xếp hạng bóng đá Ngoại hạng Anh mùa giải 2023/2024 vòng 16 được cập nhật liên tục và nhanh nhất tại báo VietNamNet.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/bang-xep-hang-ngoai-hang-anh-2023-24-vong-14-2221920.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/6/bang-xep-hang-ngoai-hang-anh-vong-15-moi-nhat-arsenal-cung-co-ngoi-dau-119.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-06T05:44:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2223494","title":"Ten Hag: 'Cầu thủ MU vẫn đứng sau ủng hộ tôi'","description":"HLV Erik ten Hag khẳng định, ông vẫn có được sự ủng hộ của tất cả cầu thủ MU, trong bối cảnh tin đồn bất ổn nội bộ MU đang lan truyền.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/ten-hag-cau-thu-mu-van-dung-sau-ung-ho-toi-2223494.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/6/ten-hag-cau-thu-mu-van-dung-sau-ung-ho-toi-45.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-06T05:12:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2223391","title":"Quang Hải ghi bàn, vì đâu HLV Troussier vẫn ưu tư","description":"Quang Hải ghi bàn trong trận đầu tiên ra sân ở mùa giải 2023/24 sau thời gian chấn thương, tuy nhiên điều này chưa khiến HLV Troussier hết ưu tư với tiền vệ tuyển Việt Nam.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/quang-hai-ghi-ban-vi-dau-hlv-troussier-van-uu-tu-2223391.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/5/quang-hai-ghi-ban-vi-dau-hlv-troussier-van-uu-tu-1309.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-06T05:04:00","option":65536,"avatarIconUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/2023/4/8/video-icon-avt.svg","avatarIconPosition":2,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false,"avatarIconId":"00000Q"}],"pageIndex":0,"totalPage":0,"articlePage":0}

Aa Zalo Email Sao chép liên kết Aa Aa