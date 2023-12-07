Liverpool.jpg
Liverpool nhanh chóng xác lập thế trận lấn lướt
Thủ thành Kelleher xuất sắc cản phá cú đá của McAtee
Salah tiếc nuối vì bỏ lỡ cơ hội
Phút 37, Van Dijk mở tỷ số cho Liverpool với pha đá nối chính diện khung thành
Đồng đội chúc mừng trung vệ Hà Lan
Salah luôn bị theo sát
Đầu hiệp hai, Mac Allister buộc phải rời sân vì chấn thương
Sheffield Utd cố gắng tạo khác biệt từ các tình huống không chiến
Phút bù giờ thứ 5, Szoboszlai lẻn xuống kết thúc hiểm hóc nhân đôi cách biệt
Van Dijk và Szoboszlai ăn mừng
Kết quả bóng đá - Liverpool giành chiến thắng thuyết phục