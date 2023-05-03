Video highlights Sociedad 2-0 Real Madrid

Ghi bàn: Kubo (47'), Barrenetxea (85')

Để chuẩn bị cho vòng bán kết Champions League với Man City, HLV Carlo Ancelotti cất giữ một số trụ cột Vinicius, Karim Benzema, Luka Modric
Nhiệm vụ ghi bàn của hàng công được HLV người Italy đặt lên vai Marco Asensio, Mariano Diaz và cả Rodrygo
Không chỉ bế tắc trong tấn công, Real Madrid còn phải nhận trái đắng ngay đầu hiệp hai. Tận dụng đường chuyền về quá mạnh của Eder Militao cho thủ môn Courtois, Kubo dễ dàng ghi bàn mở tỷ số.
Niềm vui của các cầu thủ Sociedad với bàn thắng vượt lên dẫn trước
Trung vệ Militao nỗ lực lên tham gia tấn công tìm bàn gỡ, để lập công chuộc tội nhưng bất thành
Antonio Rudiger có cơ hội nhưng bỏ lỡ 
Phút 61, Carvajal nhận thẻ vàng thứ 2 cùng tấm thẻ đỏ sau pha phạm lỗi với cầu thủ Sociedad. Từ thời điểm này, "Kền kền trắng" không còn giữ được thế trận
Các chân sút Real hoàn toàn bế tắc
Rodrygo dù đang có phong độ cao cũng đành bất lực trước hàng thủ chủ nhà
Không những vậy, Los Blancos còn dính bàn thua thứ 2 ở phút 85. Người ghi bàn chấm dứt hi vọng của Real là Barrenetxea
Với thất bại này, Real Madrid (68 điểm/33 trận) coi như hết hy vọng bám đuổi đội đầu bảng Barca do đã kém 14 điểm. 
Thậm chí, họ còn đối diện nguy cơ bị Atletico Madrid (66 điểm/32 trận) chiếm ngôi nhì bảng nếu đội bóng này đánh bại Cadiz vào rạng sáng mai. Barca chỉ cần giành thêm 3 điểm trong số 5 trận còn lại là sẽ chính thức lên ngôi vô địch La Liga mùa này

Thẻ đỏ: Carvajal (2 thẻ vàng, 61')

Đội hình ra sân:

Sociedad: Alex Remiro; Aihen Munoz, Robin Le Normand, Igor Zubeldia, Andoni Gorosabel; David Silva, Martín Zubimendi, Mikel Merino; Mikel Oyarzabal, Alexander Sorloth, Takefusa Kubo

Real Madrid: Thibaut Courtois; Nacho, Antonio Rudiger, Eder Militao, Dani Carvajal; Toni Kroos, Aurelien Tchouameni, Dani Ceballos; Rodrygo, Mariano Diaz, Marco Asensio

Bảng xếp hạng La Liga 2022-23
STT Đội Trận T H B HS Điểm
1 Barcelona 33 26 4 3 49 82
2 Real Madrid 33 21 5 7 37 68
3 Atletico Madrid 32 20 6 6 30 66
4 Real Sociedad 33 18 7 8 14 61
5 Villarreal 32 16 5 11 13 53
6 Real Betis 32 14 7 11 2 49
7 Athletic Club 32 13 8 11 11 47
8 Girona 32 12 8 12 5 44
9 Osasuna 33 12 8 13 -6 44
10 Rayo Vallecano 32 11 10 11 -3 43
11 Sevilla 32 11 8 13 -9 41
12 Mallorca 32 11 8 13 -4 41
13 Celta Vigo 32 10 9 13 -7 39
14 Almeria 33 10 6 17 -16 36
15 Cadiz 32 8 11 13 -19 35
16 Valladolid 32 10 5 17 -26 35
17 Valencia 32 9 6 17 -4 33
18 Espanyol 32 7 10 15 -15 31
19 Getafe 32 7 10 15 -13 31
20 Elche 33 3 7 23 -39 16