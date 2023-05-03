Video highlights Sociedad 2-0 Real Madrid
Ghi bàn: Kubo (47'), Barrenetxea (85')
Thẻ đỏ: Carvajal (2 thẻ vàng, 61')
Đội hình ra sân:
Sociedad: Alex Remiro; Aihen Munoz, Robin Le Normand, Igor Zubeldia, Andoni Gorosabel; David Silva, Martín Zubimendi, Mikel Merino; Mikel Oyarzabal, Alexander Sorloth, Takefusa Kubo
Real Madrid: Thibaut Courtois; Nacho, Antonio Rudiger, Eder Militao, Dani Carvajal; Toni Kroos, Aurelien Tchouameni, Dani Ceballos; Rodrygo, Mariano Diaz, Marco Asensio
|Bảng xếp hạng La Liga 2022-23
|STT
|Đội
|Trận
|T
|H
|B
|HS
|Điểm
|1
|Barcelona
|33
|26
|4
|3
|49
|82
|2
|Real Madrid
|33
|21
|5
|7
|37
|68
|3
|Atletico Madrid
|32
|20
|6
|6
|30
|66
|4
|Real Sociedad
|33
|18
|7
|8
|14
|61
|5
|Villarreal
|32
|16
|5
|11
|13
|53
|6
|Real Betis
|32
|14
|7
|11
|2
|49
|7
|Athletic Club
|32
|13
|8
|11
|11
|47
|8
|Girona
|32
|12
|8
|12
|5
|44
|9
|Osasuna
|33
|12
|8
|13
|-6
|44
|10
|Rayo Vallecano
|32
|11
|10
|11
|-3
|43
|11
|Sevilla
|32
|11
|8
|13
|-9
|41
|12
|Mallorca
|32
|11
|8
|13
|-4
|41
|13
|Celta Vigo
|32
|10
|9
|13
|-7
|39
|14
|Almeria
|33
|10
|6
|17
|-16
|36
|15
|Cadiz
|32
|8
|11
|13
|-19
|35
|16
|Valladolid
|32
|10
|5
|17
|-26
|35
|17
|Valencia
|32
|9
|6
|17
|-4
|33
|18
|Espanyol
|32
|7
|10
|15
|-15
|31
|19
|Getafe
|32
|7
|10
|15
|-13
|31
|20
|Elche
|33
|3
|7
|23
|-39
|16