Video highlights Strasbourg 1-1 PSG (nguồn: VTVcab)
Bàn thắng:
PSG: Messi (59')
Strasbourg: Gameiro (79')
Đội hình thi đấu:
Strasbourg: Sels; Nyamsi, Doukoure, Perrin; Guilbert, Sanson, Sissoko (Gameiro 76'), Diarra, Dagba (Lienard 66'); Bellegarde, Diallo.
PSG: Donnarumma; Bitshiabu, Ramos, Danilo; Zaire-Emery, Vitinha (Soler 84'), Verratti, Sanches, Bernat; Mbappe, Messi.
|Bảng xếp hạng Ligue 1 2022-23
|STT
|Đội
|Trận
|T
|H
|B
|HS
|Điểm
|1
|Paris Saint Germain
|37
|27
|4
|6
|50
|85
|2
|Lens
|37
|24
|9
|4
|37
|81
|3
|Marseille
|37
|22
|7
|8
|28
|73
|4
|Lille
|37
|19
|9
|9
|21
|66
|5
|Rennes
|37
|20
|5
|12
|29
|65
|6
|Monaco
|37
|19
|8
|10
|13
|65
|7
|Lyon
|37
|18
|8
|11
|20
|62
|8
|Clermont Foot
|37
|16
|8
|13
|-5
|56
|9
|Nice
|37
|14
|13
|10
|9
|55
|10
|Lorient
|37
|14
|10
|13
|-2
|52
|11
|Reims
|37
|12
|15
|10
|2
|51
|12
|Montpellier
|37
|14
|5
|18
|1
|47
|13
|Toulouse
|37
|12
|9
|16
|-7
|45
|14
|Stade Brestois 29
|37
|11
|11
|15
|-9
|44
|15
|Strasbourg
|37
|9
|13
|15
|-7
|40
|16
|Auxerre
|37
|8
|11
|18
|-26
|35
|17
|Nantes
|37
|6
|15
|16
|-19
|33
|18
|Estac Troyes
|37
|4
|11
|22
|-36
|23
|19
|Ajaccio
|37
|6
|5
|26
|-52
|23
|20
|Angers
|37
|4
|6
|27
|-47
|18