Video highlights Strasbourg 1-1 PSG (nguồn: VTVcab)

Bàn thắng:

PSG: Messi (59')
Strasbourg: Gameiro (79')

PSG đến làm khách trên sân của Strasbourg với mục tiêu giành ít nhất 1 điểm để khép lại cuộc đua vô địch Ligue 1 mùa này
Strasbourg gây ra không ít khó khăn cho PSG
Phút 59, Mbappe kiến tạo để Messi dứt điểm ở góc hẹp mở tỉ số cho đội khách
Ngôi sao người Argentina ăn mừng cùng Mbappe
Các cầu thủ PSG ăn mừng bàn mở tỉ số của Messi
Phút 79, Strasbourg tìm được bàn gỡ hòa do công của Kevin Gameiro
Đội chủ nhà suýt nữa phá hỏng bữa tiệc vô địch sớm của PSG
Messi luôn được "chăm sóc" kỹ càng
Tỉ số 1-1 được bảo toàn và PSG chính thức lên ngôi vô địch Ligue 1 trước một lượt trận, dù Lens đánh bại Ajaccio 3-0
Đội bóng thành Paris kéo dài kỷ lục vô địch nước Pháp lên con số 11
PSG vô địch Ligue 1 ở 9 trong 11 mùa gần nhất kể từ năm 2013

Đội hình thi đấu:

Strasbourg: Sels; Nyamsi, Doukoure, Perrin; Guilbert, Sanson, Sissoko (Gameiro 76'), Diarra, Dagba (Lienard 66'); Bellegarde, Diallo.

PSG: Donnarumma; Bitshiabu, Ramos, Danilo; Zaire-Emery, Vitinha (Soler 84'), Verratti, Sanches, Bernat; Mbappe, Messi.

Bảng xếp hạng Ligue 1 2022-23
STT Đội Trận T H B HS Điểm
1 Paris Saint Germain 37 27 4 6 50 85
2 Lens 37 24 9 4 37 81
3 Marseille 37 22 7 8 28 73
4 Lille 37 19 9 9 21 66
5 Rennes 37 20 5 12 29 65
6 Monaco 37 19 8 10 13 65
7 Lyon 37 18 8 11 20 62
8 Clermont Foot 37 16 8 13 -5 56
9 Nice 37 14 13 10 9 55
10 Lorient 37 14 10 13 -2 52
11 Reims 37 12 15 10 2 51
12 Montpellier 37 14 5 18 1 47
13 Toulouse 37 12 9 16 -7 45
14 Stade Brestois 29 37 11 11 15 -9 44
15 Strasbourg 37 9 13 15 -7 40
16 Auxerre 37 8 11 18 -26 35
17 Nantes 37 6 15 16 -19 33
18 Estac Troyes 37 4 11 22 -36 23
19 Ajaccio 37 6 5 26 -52 23
20 Angers 37 4 6 27 -47 18