Video highlights Udinesi 1-1 Napoli
Video CĐV Napoli đổ ra đường ăn mừng chức vô địch Serie A sau 33 năm chờ đợi (nguồn: Reuters)
Ghi bàn:
Udinese: Sandi Lovric (13')
Napoli: Victor Osimhen (52')
|Bảng xếp hạng Serie A 2022-2023
|STT
|Đội
|Trận
|T
|H
|B
|HS
|Điểm
|1
|Napoli
|33
|26
|4
|3
|46
|80
|2
|Lazio
|33
|19
|7
|7
|28
|64
|3
|Juventus
|33
|19
|6
|8
|22
|63
|4
|Inter
|33
|19
|3
|11
|25
|60
|5
|Atalanta
|33
|17
|7
|9
|17
|58
|6
|AC Milan
|33
|16
|10
|7
|14
|58
|7
|AS Roma
|33
|17
|7
|9
|14
|58
|8
|Fiorentina
|33
|12
|10
|11
|6
|46
|9
|Bologna
|32
|12
|9
|11
|1
|45
|10
|Monza
|33
|12
|9
|12
|-3
|45
|11
|Torino
|33
|12
|9
|12
|-3
|45
|12
|Sassuolo
|33
|12
|7
|14
|-9
|43
|13
|Udinese
|33
|10
|13
|10
|2
|43
|14
|Salernitana
|33
|7
|14
|12
|-13
|35
|15
|Empoli
|32
|7
|11
|14
|-16
|32
|16
|Lecce
|33
|7
|10
|16
|-12
|31
|17
|Spezia
|33
|5
|12
|16
|-26
|27
|18
|Verona
|33
|6
|9
|18
|-24
|27
|19
|Cremonese
|33
|3
|12
|18
|-30
|21
|20
|Sampdoria
|33
|3
|8
|22
|-39
|17