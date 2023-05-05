Video highlights Udinesi 1-1 Napoli

Video CĐV Napoli đổ ra đường ăn mừng chức vô địch Serie A sau 33 năm chờ đợi (nguồn: Reuters)

Ghi bàn:

Udinese: Sandi Lovric (13')

Napoli: Victor Osimhen (52')

Sau khi để Salernitana níu chân ở vòng trước và lỡ cơ hội lên ngôi vô địch Serie A trước 6 vòng đấu, Napoli làm khách trước Udinesia với quyết tâm giành ít nhất 1 điểm để mở tiệc ăn mừng
Victor Osimhen (bìa trái) với phong độ cao mùa này liên tục uy hiếp khung thành chủ nhà
Tuy nhiên, Udinese cho thấy họ sẵn sàng ngăn cản đội bóng vùng Naples lên ngôi sớm
Bằng chứng là đội chủ sân Dacia Arena có bàn mở tỉ số ở phút 13 nhờ công của Sandi Lovric, sau pha kiến tạo của Udogie
Bị dẫn bàn, Napoli lập tức phản đòn mạnh mẽ
Và đội khách đã được đền đáp ở phút 52 khi Victor Osimhen dứt điểm chính xác gỡ hòa 1-1
Niềm vui của Victor Osimhen với bàn đưa trận đấu về vạch xuất phát
Đồng thời đưa Napoli ở gần ngôi vô vương hơn bao giờ hết. Osimhen trở thành người hùng của đội khách bởi đó là bàn thắng cuối cùng của trận đấu
Tỉ số hòa 1-1 là vừa đủ để CĐV Napoli mở hội ăn mừng
Với 80 điểm sau 33 vòng đấu, Napoli bỏ xa đội xếp thứ hai là Lazio tới 16 điểm trong khi mùa giải chỉ cò 5 vòng nữa là hạ màn
Niềm vui vô bờ bến của fan Napoli
CĐV Napoli tràn xuống sân sau tiếng còi mãn cuộc vang lên, họ ôm và ăn mừng cùng trung vệ 26 tuổi người Hàn Quốc Kim Min-jae
HLV Luciano Spalletti và các cộng sự vỡ òa trong niềm vui sướng
Sau 33 năm chờ đợi, Napoli mới lại được ăn mừng chiến thắng Scudetto
Trước đó, Gli Azzurri từng vô địch Serie A 2 lần, vào năm 1986-87 và 1989-90
Một CĐV bật khóc vì sung sướng
Fan Napoli đổ ra đường ăn mừng
Các con phố ở Napoli chắc chắn có một đêm không ngủ
Pháo hoa rực rỡ chào đón nhà tân vô địch Serie A, Napoli!
Bảng xếp hạng Serie A 2022-2023
STT Đội Trận T H B HS Điểm
1 Napoli 33 26 4 3 46 80
2 Lazio 33 19 7 7 28 64
3 Juventus 33 19 6 8 22 63
4 Inter 33 19 3 11 25 60
5 Atalanta 33 17 7 9 17 58
6 AC Milan 33 16 10 7 14 58
7 AS Roma 33 17 7 9 14 58
8 Fiorentina 33 12 10 11 6 46
9 Bologna 32 12 9 11 1 45
10 Monza 33 12 9 12 -3 45
11 Torino 33 12 9 12 -3 45
12 Sassuolo 33 12 7 14 -9 43
13 Udinese 33 10 13 10 2 43
14 Salernitana 33 7 14 12 -13 35
15 Empoli 32 7 11 14 -16 32
16 Lecce 33 7 10 16 -12 31
17 Spezia 33 5 12 16 -26 27
18 Verona 33 6 9 18 -24 27
19 Cremonese 33 3 12 18 -30 21
20 Sampdoria 33 3 8 22 -39 17