 Video highlights Valencia 2-2 Real Madrid:

Ghi bàn: 

Valencia: Duro (27'), Yaremchuk (30')

Real Madrid: Vinicius (45+5', 76')

valencia v real madrid 3.jpg
Trận đấu giữa Valencia và Real Madrid diễn ra hấp dẫn và đầy kịch tính
valencia v real madrid 5.jpg
Phút 27, Hugo Duro đánh đầu rất nhanh từ cú bắt vô-lê lỗi của Fran Pérez, mở tỷ số trận đấu
valencia v real madrid 1.jpg
Thừa thắng xông lên, Valencia có bàn nhân đôi cách biệt sau đó chỉ 3 phút. Dani Carvajal có đường chuyền về bất cẩn tạo cơ hội để Roman Yaremchuk đoạt được bóng, anh loại bỏ thủ môn Andriy Lunin trước khi dứt điểm về lưới trống
valencia v real madrid 2.jpg
"Kền kền trắng" tạo ra khá nhiều cơ hội trong hiệp một. Sau những tình huống bỏ lỡ, cuối cùng Real Madrid cũng có bàn gỡ trước khi hiệp một khép lại.
valencia v real madrid 6.jpg
Từ đường căng ngang của Rodrygo bên cánh phải, Vinicius Junior ập vào đệm bóng cận thành tung lưới đội chủ nhà
valencia v real madrid 7.jpg
Đến phút 76, vẫn là ngôi sao chạy cánh người Brazil tỏa sáng với cú đánh đầu chính xác. Người kiến tạo lần này là Brahim Díaz
valencia v real madrid 10.jpg
Đáng lẽ ra Los Blancos đã có thể ra về với 3 điểm trong tay khi vào phút bù giờ cuối cùng, Bellingham đánh đầu đưa bóng vào lưới Valencia. Tuy nhiên, ngay sau khi Brahim Díaz treo bóng từ cánh phải vào, và chỉ 3 giây trước khi Bellingham thực hiện cú đánh đầu thì trọng tài Jesus Gil thổi còi mãn cuộc. 
valencia v real madrid 9.jpg
Bàn thắng của ngôi sao người Anh vì vậy mà không được tính. Bellingham tỏ ra vô cùng bức xúc, anh cho rằng tình huống đó trọng tài không thể thổi còi hết giờ bởi đấy vẫn là pha bóng nguy hiểm của Real Madrid. Trọng tài sau đấy đã phạt thẻ đỏ Bellingham vì lỗi phản ứng thái quá.
valencia v real madrid 4.jpg
Hụt chiến thắng đầy cay đắng, Real Madrid ra về với chỉ 1 điểm trong tay

Thẻ đỏ: Bellingham (90'+10)

Đội hình ra sân: 

Valencia: Mamardashvili, Foulquier, Diakhaby, Mosquera, Gaya, Perez, Pepelu, Guerra, Canos, Yaremchuk, Duro

Real Madrid: Lunin, Carvajal, Tchouameni, Rudiger, Ferland Mendy, Valverde, Kroos, Camavinga, Bellingham, Vinicius, Rodrygo

Bảng xếp hạng La Liga 2023/24
STT Đội Trận T H B HS Điểm
1 Real Madrid 27 20 6 1 38 66
2 Girona 26 18 5 3 25 59
3 Barcelona 26 17 6 3 22 57
4 Atletico Madrid 26 16 4 6 24 52
5 Athletic Club 26 14 7 5 20 49
6 Real Betis 26 10 12 4 5 42
7 Real Sociedad 27 10 10 7 8 40
8 Las Palmas 27 10 7 10 0 37
9 Valencia 26 10 7 9 0 37
10 Getafe 27 8 11 8 -5 35
11 Osasuna 26 9 6 11 -7 33
12 Alaves 26 7 8 11 -7 29
13 Villarreal 26 7 8 11 -10 29
14 Sevilla 27 6 9 12 -7 27
15 Rayo Vallecano 27 5 11 11 -14 26
16 Mallorca 26 4 12 10 -11 24
17 Celta Vigo 27 5 9 13 -9 24
18 Cadiz 27 2 13 12 -20 19
19 Granada CF 25 2 8 15 -22 14
20 Almeria 27 0 9 18 -30 9

  • Dự Champions League
  • Dự Europa league
  • Dự sơ loại Europa league
  • Xuống hạng