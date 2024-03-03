Video highlights Valencia 2-2 Real Madrid:
Ghi bàn:
Valencia: Duro (27'), Yaremchuk (30')
Real Madrid: Vinicius (45+5', 76')
Thẻ đỏ: Bellingham (90'+10)
Đội hình ra sân:
Valencia: Mamardashvili, Foulquier, Diakhaby, Mosquera, Gaya, Perez, Pepelu, Guerra, Canos, Yaremchuk, Duro
Real Madrid: Lunin, Carvajal, Tchouameni, Rudiger, Ferland Mendy, Valverde, Kroos, Camavinga, Bellingham, Vinicius, Rodrygo
|Bảng xếp hạng La Liga 2023/24
|STT
|Đội
|Trận
|T
|H
|B
|HS
|Điểm
|1
|Real Madrid
|27
|20
|6
|1
|38
|66
|2
|Girona
|26
|18
|5
|3
|25
|59
|3
|Barcelona
|26
|17
|6
|3
|22
|57
|4
|Atletico Madrid
|26
|16
|4
|6
|24
|52
|5
|Athletic Club
|26
|14
|7
|5
|20
|49
|6
|Real Betis
|26
|10
|12
|4
|5
|42
|7
|Real Sociedad
|27
|10
|10
|7
|8
|40
|8
|Las Palmas
|27
|10
|7
|10
|0
|37
|9
|Valencia
|26
|10
|7
|9
|0
|37
|10
|Getafe
|27
|8
|11
|8
|-5
|35
|11
|Osasuna
|26
|9
|6
|11
|-7
|33
|12
|Alaves
|26
|7
|8
|11
|-7
|29
|13
|Villarreal
|26
|7
|8
|11
|-10
|29
|14
|Sevilla
|27
|6
|9
|12
|-7
|27
|15
|Rayo Vallecano
|27
|5
|11
|11
|-14
|26
|16
|Mallorca
|26
|4
|12
|10
|-11
|24
|17
|Celta Vigo
|27
|5
|9
|13
|-9
|24
|18
|Cadiz
|27
|2
|13
|12
|-20
|19
|19
|Granada CF
|25
|2
|8
|15
|-22
|14
|20
|Almeria
|27
|0
|9
|18
|-30
|9
- Dự Champions League
- Dự Europa league
- Dự sơ loại Europa league
- Xuống hạng