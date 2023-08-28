Bellingham lập đại công, Real Madrid thắng trận nghẹt thở
Jude Bellingham ghi bàn duy nhất giúp Real Madrid thắng nghẹt thở chủ nhà Celta Vigo, ở trận đấu sớm vòng 3 La Liga, rạng sáng 26/8.
Video highlights Villarreal 3-4 Barcelona:
Ghi bàn:
Villarreal: Foyth (26'); Sorloth (40'); Baena (50')
Barca: Gavi (12'); Frenkie de Jong (15'); Ferran Torres (68'); Lewandowski (71')
Đội hình thi đấu:
Villarreal: Jorgensen, Foyth, Gabbia, Cuenca, Pedraza, Terrats (Comesana 70), Parejo (Diaz 86), Baena (Morales 77), Capoue (Suarez 70), Sorloth, G Moreno (Akhomach 70).
Barca: Ter Stegen, Alonso, Kounde, Christensen (Garcia 46), Roberto, Romeu (Torres 63), De Jong, Gundogan (Lopez 86), Gavi, Yamal (Fati 76), Lewandowski.
|Bảng xếp hạng La Liga 2023-24
|STT
|Đội
|Trận
|T
|H
|B
|HS
|Điểm
|1
|Real Madrid
|3
|3
|0
|0
|5
|9
|2
|Girona
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|7
|3
|Barcelona
|3
|2
|1
|0
|3
|7
|4
|Rayo Vallecano
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|6
|5
|Athletic Club
|3
|2
|0
|1
|2
|6
|6
|Valencia
|3
|2
|0
|1
|1
|6
|7
|Osasuna
|3
|2
|0
|1
|1
|6
|8
|Atletico Madrid
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|4
|9
|Real Betis
|3
|1
|1
|1
|-1
|4
|10
|Cadiz
|3
|1
|1
|1
|-1
|4
|11
|Alaves
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|12
|Real Sociedad
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|3
|13
|Villarreal
|3
|1
|0
|2
|-1
|3
|14
|Granada CF
|3
|1
|0
|2
|-3
|3
|15
|Las Palmas
|3
|0
|2
|1
|-1
|2
|16
|Mallorca
|3
|0
|1
|2
|-2
|1
|17
|Celta Vigo
|3
|0
|1
|2
|-3
|1
|18
|Getafe
|2
|0
|1
|1
|-3
|1
|19
|Almeria
|3
|0
|1
|2
|-4
|1
|20
|Sevilla
|3
|0
|0
|3
|-3
|0
