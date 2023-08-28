Video highlights Villarreal 3-4 Barcelona:

Ghi bàn:

Villarreal: Foyth (26'); Sorloth (40'); Baena (50')

Barca: Gavi (12'); Frenkie de Jong (15'); Ferran Torres (68'); Lewandowski (71')

Trận đấu giữa Villarreal vs Barca diễn ra vô cùng hấp dẫn và kịch tính
Đội khách là những người tạo ra được nhiều cơ hội hơn, với tổng cộng 21 cú dứt điểm và 12 trong số đó đi trúng đích
Ngay phút 12, cầu thủ sinh năm 2007 Lamine Yamal kiến tạo để Gavi đánh đầu chéo góc mở tỷ số
Ba phút sau, Alfonso Pedraza chặn pha đi bóng của Robert Lewandowski vô tình thành đường kiến tạo để Frenkie De Jong đá nối một chạm chéo góc hạ thủ môn Filip Jorgensen
Dẫn trước hai bàn chóng vánh, Barca thi đấu có phần chủ quan khi để Villarreal ghi liền ba bàn nhờ công Juan Foyth, Alexander Sorloth và Alex Baena để dẫn ngược 3-2 từ phút 50
Không hề nao núng, đội bóng xứ Catalunya gây sức ép mạnh mẽ và có thêm hai bàn thắng nữa. Phút 68, Ferran Torres có liên tiếp hai cú sút trong vòng cấm để quân bình tỷ số.
Niềm vui của cựu chân sút Man City với bàn gỡ hòa 3-3
Ba phút sau, tài năng trẻ 16 tuổi Lamine Yamal tiếp tục tỏa sáng với pha đi bóng cắt ngang khung thành rồi dứt điểm chân trái đưa bóng dội cột dọc. Bóng bật ra đúng tầm Lewandowski, anh lập tức đá bồi vào lưới trống
Bàn thắng "khai hỏa" của tiền đạo người Ba Lan mang về chiến thắng 4-3 cho Barca
Thắng trận kịch tính giúp Barca vươn lên thứ ba với 7 điểm, bằng Girona và chỉ kém đại kình địch Real - đội duy nhất toàn thắng qua ba lượt mở màn. Ở vòng tiếp theo ngày 3/9, thầy trò Xavi tiếp tục làm khách trên sân của Osasuna.

Đội hình thi đấu:

Villarreal: Jorgensen, Foyth, Gabbia, Cuenca, Pedraza, Terrats (Comesana 70), Parejo (Diaz 86), Baena (Morales 77), Capoue (Suarez 70), Sorloth, G Moreno (Akhomach 70).

Barca: Ter Stegen, Alonso, Kounde, Christensen (Garcia 46), Roberto, Romeu (Torres 63), De Jong, Gundogan (Lopez 86), Gavi, Yamal (Fati 76), Lewandowski.

Bảng xếp hạng La Liga 2023-24
STT Đội Trận T H B HS Điểm
1 Real Madrid 3 3 0 0 5 9
2 Girona 3 2 1 0 4 7
3 Barcelona 3 2 1 0 3 7
4 Rayo Vallecano 2 2 0 0 4 6
5 Athletic Club 3 2 0 1 2 6
6 Valencia 3 2 0 1 1 6
7 Osasuna 3 2 0 1 1 6
8 Atletico Madrid 2 1 1 0 2 4
9 Real Betis 3 1 1 1 -1 4
10 Cadiz 3 1 1 1 -1 4
11 Alaves 2 1 0 1 0 3
12 Real Sociedad 3 0 3 0 0 3
13 Villarreal 3 1 0 2 -1 3
14 Granada CF 3 1 0 2 -3 3
15 Las Palmas 3 0 2 1 -1 2
16 Mallorca 3 0 1 2 -2 1
17 Celta Vigo 3 0 1 2 -3 1
18 Getafe 2 0 1 1 -3 1
19 Almeria 3 0 1 2 -4 1
20 Sevilla 3 0 0 3 -3 0

  • Dự Champions League
  • Dự Europa league
  • Dự sơ loại Europa league
  • Xuống hạng