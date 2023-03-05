Ông chủ Todd Boehly đến sân cổ vũ đội bóng áo xanh
Chelsea áp đảo sau tiếng còi khai cuộc
Havertz không đánh bại được Meslier trong pha đối mặt
Joao Felix dứt điểm dội xà ngang
Phút 53, Fofana bật cao đánh đầu mở tỷ số sau quả phạt góc của Chilwell
Niềm phấn khích của dàn sao Chelsea
Fofana cởi bỏ nút thắt tâm lý cho Chelsea
Leeds vùng lên cuối trận và tạo được vài tình huống nguy hiểm
Cơ hội phút bù giờ của thủ thành Meslier khi dâng cao đánh đầu
HLV Graham Potter rũ bỏ được sức ép ghế nóng
Các cầu thủ Chelsea vui mừng sau trận
Chiến thắng giải tỏa áp lực cho thầy trò Graham Potter
Kết quả
04/03/2023 19:30:00 Manchester City 2 - 0 Newcastle
04/03/2023 22:00:00 Wolves 1 - 0 Tottenham
04/03/2023 22:00:00 Arsenal 3 - 2 Bournemouth
04/03/2023 22:00:00 Aston Villa 1 - 0 Crystal Palace
04/03/2023 22:00:00 Brighton 4 - 0 West Ham
04/03/2023 22:00:00 Chelsea 1 - 0 Leeds
Bảng xếp hạng
STT Đội Trận T H B HS Điểm
1 Arsenal 26 20 3 3 34 63
2 Manchester City 26 18 4 4 41 58
3 Manchester United 24 15 4 5 13 49
4 Tottenham 26 14 3 9 10 45
5 Newcastle 24 10 11 3 18 41
6 Liverpool 24 11 6 7 12 39
7 Fulham 25 11 6 8 5 39
8 Brighton 23 11 5 7 14 38
9 Brentford 23 8 11 4 7 35
10 Chelsea 25 9 7 9 -1 34
11 Aston Villa 25 10 4 11 -7 34
12 Crystal Palace 25 6 9 10 -11 27
13 Wolves 26 7 6 13 -16 27
14 Nottingham Forest 24 6 7 11 -24 25
15 Leicester 24 7 3 14 -6 24
16 West Ham 25 6 5 14 -10 23
17 Leeds 25 5 7 13 -11 22
18 Everton 25 5 6 14 -19 21
19 Bournemouth 25 5 6 14 -27 21
20 Southampton 24 5 3 16 -22 18