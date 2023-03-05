|Kết quả
|04/03/2023 19:30:00
|Manchester City 2 - 0 Newcastle
|04/03/2023 22:00:00
|Wolves 1 - 0 Tottenham
|04/03/2023 22:00:00
|Arsenal 3 - 2 Bournemouth
|04/03/2023 22:00:00
|Aston Villa 1 - 0 Crystal Palace
|04/03/2023 22:00:00
|Brighton 4 - 0 West Ham
|04/03/2023 22:00:00
|Chelsea 1 - 0 Leeds
|Bảng xếp hạng
|STT
|Đội
|Trận
|T
|H
|B
|HS
|Điểm
|1
|Arsenal
|26
|20
|3
|3
|34
|63
|2
|Manchester City
|26
|18
|4
|4
|41
|58
|3
|Manchester United
|24
|15
|4
|5
|13
|49
|4
|Tottenham
|26
|14
|3
|9
|10
|45
|5
|Newcastle
|24
|10
|11
|3
|18
|41
|6
|Liverpool
|24
|11
|6
|7
|12
|39
|7
|Fulham
|25
|11
|6
|8
|5
|39
|8
|Brighton
|23
|11
|5
|7
|14
|38
|9
|Brentford
|23
|8
|11
|4
|7
|35
|10
|Chelsea
|25
|9
|7
|9
|-1
|34
|11
|Aston Villa
|25
|10
|4
|11
|-7
|34
|12
|Crystal Palace
|25
|6
|9
|10
|-11
|27
|13
|Wolves
|26
|7
|6
|13
|-16
|27
|14
|Nottingham Forest
|24
|6
|7
|11
|-24
|25
|15
|Leicester
|24
|7
|3
|14
|-6
|24
|16
|West Ham
|25
|6
|5
|14
|-10
|23
|17
|Leeds
|25
|5
|7
|13
|-11
|22
|18
|Everton
|25
|5
|6
|14
|-19
|21
|19
|Bournemouth
|25
|5
|6
|14
|-27
|21
|20
|Southampton
|24
|5
|3
|16
|-22
|18