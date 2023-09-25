Phút 21, Longstaff xâm nhập vòng cấm mở tỷ số
Sau đó, Dan Burn đánh đầu cận thành nhân đôi cách biệt
Trước khi kết thúc hiệp 1, Botman cũng lập công từ một pha đánh đầu
Qua giờ giải lao, Wilson lẻn xuống xé lưới chủ nhà
Niềm vui của chủ công người Anh
Anthony Gordon điền tên mình vào bảng tỷ số
Miguel Almiron cũng có dịp ăn mừng
Phút 73, Bruno Guimaraes nâng tỷ số lên 7-0
Điệu ăn mừng sáng tạo của tiền vệ người Brazil
Isak ghi bàn chốt hạ cho Newcastle
8 cầu thủ khác nhau ghi bàn cho Newcastle
Newcastle giành chiến thắng đậm nhất Premier League kể từ đầu mùa 2023/24
Kết quả
Vòng 6
23/09/2023 21:00:00 Crystal Palace 0 - 0 Fulham
23/09/2023 21:00:00 Luton 1 - 1 Wolves
23/09/2023 21:00:00 Manchester City 2 - 0 Nottingham Forest
23/09/2023 23:30:00 Brentford 1 - 3 Everton
24/09/2023 02:00:00 Burnley 0 - 1 Manchester United
24/09/2023 20:00:00 Chelsea 0 - 1 Aston Villa
24/09/2023 20:00:00 Liverpool 3 - 1 West Ham
24/09/2023 20:00:00 Brighton 3 - 1 Bournemouth
24/09/2023 20:00:00 Arsenal 2 - 2 Tottenham
24/09/2023 22:30:00 Sheffield Utd 0 - 8 Newcastle
Bảng xếp hạng
STT Đội Trận T H B HS Điểm
1 Manchester City 6 6 0 0 13 18
2 Liverpool 6 5 1 0 10 16
3 Brighton 6 5 0 1 10 15
4 Tottenham 6 4 2 0 8 14
5 Arsenal 6 4 2 0 5 14
6 Aston Villa 6 4 0 2 2 12
7 West Ham 6 3 1 2 1 10
8 Newcastle 6 3 0 3 9 9
9 Manchester United 6 3 0 3 -3 9
10 Crystal Palace 6 2 2 2 -1 8
11 Fulham 6 2 2 2 -5 8
12 Nottingham Forest 6 2 1 3 -2 7
13 Brentford 6 1 3 2 0 6
14 Chelsea 6 1 2 3 -1 5
15 Everton 6 1 1 4 -5 4
16 Wolves 6 1 1 4 -6 4
17 Bournemouth 6 0 3 3 -6 3
18 Luton 5 0 1 4 -8 1
19 Burnley 5 0 1 4 -9 1
20 Sheffield Utd 6 0 1 5 -12 1

  • Dự Champions League
  • Dự Europa league
  • Xuống hạng