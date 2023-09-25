|Kết quả
|Vòng 6
|23/09/2023 21:00:00
|Crystal Palace 0 - 0 Fulham
|23/09/2023 21:00:00
|Luton 1 - 1 Wolves
|23/09/2023 21:00:00
|Manchester City 2 - 0 Nottingham Forest
|23/09/2023 23:30:00
|Brentford 1 - 3 Everton
|24/09/2023 02:00:00
|Burnley 0 - 1 Manchester United
|24/09/2023 20:00:00
|Chelsea 0 - 1 Aston Villa
|24/09/2023 20:00:00
|Liverpool 3 - 1 West Ham
|24/09/2023 20:00:00
|Brighton 3 - 1 Bournemouth
|24/09/2023 20:00:00
|Arsenal 2 - 2 Tottenham
|24/09/2023 22:30:00
|Sheffield Utd 0 - 8 Newcastle
|Bảng xếp hạng
|STT
|Đội
|Trận
|T
|H
|B
|HS
|Điểm
|1
|Manchester City
|6
|6
|0
|0
|13
|18
|2
|Liverpool
|6
|5
|1
|0
|10
|16
|3
|Brighton
|6
|5
|0
|1
|10
|15
|4
|Tottenham
|6
|4
|2
|0
|8
|14
|5
|Arsenal
|6
|4
|2
|0
|5
|14
|6
|Aston Villa
|6
|4
|0
|2
|2
|12
|7
|West Ham
|6
|3
|1
|2
|1
|10
|8
|Newcastle
|6
|3
|0
|3
|9
|9
|9
|Manchester United
|6
|3
|0
|3
|-3
|9
|10
|Crystal Palace
|6
|2
|2
|2
|-1
|8
|11
|Fulham
|6
|2
|2
|2
|-5
|8
|12
|Nottingham Forest
|6
|2
|1
|3
|-2
|7
|13
|Brentford
|6
|1
|3
|2
|0
|6
|14
|Chelsea
|6
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|5
|15
|Everton
|6
|1
|1
|4
|-5
|4
|16
|Wolves
|6
|1
|1
|4
|-6
|4
|17
|Bournemouth
|6
|0
|3
|3
|-6
|3
|18
|Luton
|5
|0
|1
|4
|-8
|1
|19
|Burnley
|5
|0
|1
|4
|-9
|1
|20
|Sheffield Utd
|6
|0
|1
|5
|-12
|1
- Dự Champions League
- Dự Europa league
- Xuống hạng