Lịch thi đấu bóng đá hôm nay 1/5: HAGL đá trận chia tay AFC Champions League

Lịch thi đấu bảng H AFC Champions League 2022:
01/05 - 18:00: HAGL vs Sydney FC (VTV6, FPT Play)
01/05 - 21:00: Jeonbuk - Yokohama (VTV5, FPT Play)
Lịch thi đấu vòng 35 Ngoại hạng Anh:
01/05 - 20:30: Everton - Chelsea (K+Sport1)
01/05 - 20:30: Tottenham - Leicester City (K+Sport2)
01/05 - 22:30: West Ham - Arsenal (K+Sport1)
03/05 - 02:00: Man Utd - Brentford (K+Sport1)
Lịch thi đấu vòng 34 La Liga:
01/05 - 02:00: Athletic Bilbao 2-0 Atletico Madrid (On Football)
01/05 - 19:00: Elche - Osasuna (On Football)
01/05 - 21:15: Granada - Celta Vigo (On Football)
01/05 - 23:30: Rayo Vallecano - Real Sociedad (On Football)
02/05 - 02:00: Barcelona - Mallorca (On Football)
Lịch thi đấu vòng 35 Serie A:
01/05 - 01:45: Spezia 3-4 Lazio (On Sports+)
01/05 - 17:30: Juventus - Venezia (On Sports+)
01/05 - 20:00: AC Milan - Fiorentina (On Sports+)
01/05 - 20:00: Empoli - Torino (On Sports News)
01/05 - 23:00: Udinese - Inter Milan (On Sports+)
02/05 - 01:45: Roma - Bologna (On Sports+)
Lịch thi đấu vòng 35 Ligue 1:
01/05 - 02:00: Rennes 2-0 St.Etienne (On Sports News)
01/05 - 18:00: Troyes - Lille (On Sports News)
01/05 - 20:00: Monaco - Angers
01/05 - 20:00: Brest - Clermont
01/05 - 20:00: Lorient - Reims
01/05 - 20:00: Montpellier - Metz
01/05 - 22:00: Bordeaux - Nice (On Sports News)
02/05 - 01:45: Marseille - Lyon (On Sports News)
