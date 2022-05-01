Thể thao

Lịch thi đấu bóng đá hôm nay 1/5: HAGL đá trận chia tay AFC Champions League

Lịch thi đấu bóng đá hôm nay 1/5 - Cung cấp lịch thi đấu bóng đá vòng 35 Ngoại hạng Anh, vòng 34 La Liga, vòng 35 Serie A, vòng 35 Ligue 1 và vòng 32 Bundesliga.

Lịch thi đấu bảng H AFC Champions League 2022:

01/05 - 18:00: HAGL vs Sydney FC (VTV6, FPT Play)
 
01/05 - 21:00: Jeonbuk - Yokohama (VTV5, FPT Play)

Lịch thi đấu vòng 35 Ngoại hạng Anh:

01/05 - 20:30: Everton - Chelsea (K+Sport1)
 
01/05 - 20:30: Tottenham - Leicester City (K+Sport2)
 
01/05 - 22:30: West Ham - Arsenal (K+Sport1)
 
03/05 - 02:00: Man Utd - Brentford (K+Sport1)

Lịch thi đấu vòng 34 La Liga:

01/05 - 02:00: Athletic Bilbao 2-0 Atletico Madrid (On Football)

01/05 - 19:00: Elche - Osasuna (On Football)

01/05 - 21:15: Granada - Celta Vigo (On Football)

01/05 - 23:30: Rayo Vallecano - Real Sociedad (On Football)

02/05 - 02:00: Barcelona - Mallorca (On Football)

Lịch thi đấu vòng 35 Serie A:

01/05 - 01:45: Spezia 3-4 Lazio (On Sports+)

01/05 - 17:30: Juventus - Venezia (On Sports+)

01/05 - 20:00: AC Milan - Fiorentina (On Sports+)

01/05 - 20:00: Empoli - Torino (On Sports News)

01/05 - 23:00: Udinese - Inter Milan (On Sports+)

02/05 - 01:45: Roma - Bologna (On Sports+)

Lịch thi đấu vòng 35 Ligue 1:

01/05 - 02:00: Rennes 2-0 St.Etienne (On Sports News)

01/05 - 18:00: Troyes - Lille (On Sports News)

01/05 - 20:00: Monaco - Angers

01/05 - 20:00: Brest - Clermont

01/05 - 20:00: Lorient - Reims

01/05 - 20:00: Montpellier - Metz

01/05 - 22:00: Bordeaux - Nice (On Sports News)

02/05 - 01:45: Marseille - Lyon (On Sports News)

Thiên Bình

Lịch thi đấu SEA Games 31

Lịch thi đấu SEA Games 31

Lịch thi đấu SEA Games 31: VietNamNet cập nhật lịch thi đấu mới nhất Đại hội Thể thao Đông Nam Á 2021 được tổ chức tại Việt Nam.
 Lịch thi đấu bóng đá SEA Games 31

Lịch thi đấu bóng đá SEA Games 31

Lịch thi đấu bóng đá SEA Games 31: VietNamNet cập nhật toàn bộ lịch thi đấu môn bóng đá tại SEA Games 31 diễn ra từ ngày 6/5 đến 23/5.
 Lịch thi đấu bóng đá Nữ SEA Games 31

Lịch thi đấu bóng đá Nữ SEA Games 31

Lịch thi đấu bóng đá Nữ SEA Games 31: Cập nhật lịch thi đấu môn bóng đá Nữ tại Đại hội Thể thao Đông Nam Á đầy đủ và chính xác.
 Lịch thi đấu bóng đá Nam SEA Games 31

Lịch thi đấu bóng đá Nam SEA Games 31

Lịch thi đấu bóng đá Nam SEA Games 31: Cập nhật lịch thi đấu môn bóng đá nam tại Đại hội Thể thao Đông Nam Á đầy đủ và chính xác.

Real Madrid diễu hành hoành tráng ăn mừng chức vô địch La Liga
Real Madrid diễu hành hoành tráng ăn mừng chức vô địch La Liga

Real Madrid giành chức vô địch La Liga lần thứ 35 sau chiến thắng hoành tráng 4-0 trước Espanyol. Ngay sau đó, thầy trò HLV Ancelotti tổ chức lễ ăn mừng, diễu hành hoành tráng trên đường phố ở thủ đô Madrid.
Thắng Leeds "4 sao", Man City đòi lại ngôi đầu
Thắng Leeds "4 sao", Man City đòi lại ngôi đầu

Man City giành chiến thắng đậm đà 4-0 ngay trên sân của Leeds United, qua đó đòi lại ngôi đầu Ngoại hạng Anh từ tay Liverpool, sau vòng 35.
MU bị phũ chuyển nhượng, Man City gia hạn Phil Foden
MU bị phũ chuyển nhượng, Man City gia hạn Phil Foden

MU bị phũ chuyển nhượng, Man City gia hạn 5 năm Phil Foden, Arsenal đạt thỏa thuận mua Gabriel Jesus là những tin chuyển nhượng mới nhất hôm nay, 1/5.
U23 Việt Nam: Từ khó lường đến lối mòn của thầy Park
U23 Việt Nam: Từ khó lường đến lối mòn của thầy Park

HLV Park Hang Seo khiến nhiều người tưởng rằng U23 Việt Nam khó lường ở SEA Games 31 tới, nhưng rồi ông thầy người Hàn Quốc làm mọi thứ đâu vào đấy theo lối mòn.
Kết quả bóng đá hôm nay 1/5
Kết quả bóng đá hôm nay 1/5

Kết quả bóng đá hôm nay 1/5 - Cập nhật nhanh kết quả bóng đá bảng H AFC Champions League, vòng 35 Ngoại hạng Anh, vòng 34 La Liga, vòng 35 Serie A, vòng 35 Ligue 1 và vòng 32 Bundesliga.
Bảng xếp hạng bóng đá La Liga 2021-2022: Real vô địch sớm 4 vòng đấu
Bảng xếp hạng bóng đá La Liga 2021-2022: Real vô địch sớm 4 vòng đấu

Bảng xếp hạng bóng đá La Liga 2021-2022 - Cập nhật liên tục bảng xếp hạng giải VĐQG Tây Ban Nha La Liga mùa giải 2021-2022 nhanh và chính xác nhất.
Thắng '4 sao', Real Madrid vô địch La Liga sớm 4 vòng đấu
Thắng '4 sao', Real Madrid vô địch La Liga sớm 4 vòng đấu

Real Madrid dễ dàng vùi dập Espanyol với bốn bàn không gỡ, qua đó đoạt ngôi vô địch La Liga sớm 4 vòng đấu.
"Siêu cò" Mino Raiola qua đời ở tuổi 54
"Siêu cò" Mino Raiola qua đời ở tuổi 54

Báo chí quốc tế đồng loạt đưa tin, "siêu đại diện" trong giới bóng đá Mino Raiola đã qua đời ở tuổi 54.
Xavi yêu cầu Barca mua ngay Bernardo Silva
Xavi yêu cầu Barca mua ngay Bernardo Silva

HLV Xavi Hernandez đề xuất Barca phải mua ngay cầu thủ đa năng Bernardo Silva để hướng đến tham vọng giành vinh quang trong mùa giải 2022-23.
Erik ten Hag muốn De Jong, MU cược Harry Maguire cho Barca
Erik ten Hag muốn De Jong, MU cược Harry Maguire cho Barca

Erik ten Hag xem học trò cũ De Jong là cầu thủ lý tưởng để giải quyết tuyến giữa cho MU, với suy đoán sẵn sàng cược Harry Maguire cho Barca.

Bảng xếp hạng bóng đá Ngoại hạng Anh 2021-2022: Căng thẳng ngôi đầu
Bảng xếp hạng bóng đá Ngoại hạng Anh 2021-2022: Căng thẳng ngôi đầu

Bảng xếp hạng bóng đá Ngoại hạng Anh 2021-2022 - Cập nhật liên tục bảng xếp hạng bóng đá Ngoại hạng Anh mùa giải 2021-2022 nhanh và chính xác nhất.
Bắn hạ "Chích chòe", Liverpool đua gắt với Man City
Bắn hạ "Chích chòe", Liverpool đua gắt với Man City

Keita ghi bàn duy nhất giúp Liverpool đánh bại chủ nhà Newcastle ở vòng 35 Ngoại hạng Anh, qua đó tiếp tục bám đuổi Man City với 1 điểm ít hơn.
Chốt danh sách Olympic Việt Nam dự VCK châu Á và Asiad
Chốt danh sách Olympic Việt Nam dự VCK châu Á và Asiad

Tuyển Olympic Việt Nam tập trung từ ngày 30/4 đến ngày 23/5, chuẩn bị cho VCK U23 châu Á và Asiad 2022.
Real Madrid nổi điên, xem xét phạt Bale vì hành động xấu hổ
Real Madrid nổi điên, xem xét phạt Bale vì hành động xấu hổ

Real Madrid cho rằng Gareth Bale cố tình giả đau, không chịu ra sân thi đấu mà mới nhất là xin rút khỏi danh sách ở trận gặp Espanyol.
PSG chi đậm tiền lương lấy Ousmane Dembele
PSG chi đậm tiền lương lấy Ousmane Dembele

PSG một lần nữa tiếp cận Ousmane Dembele, đưa ra mức lương hấp dẫn để đưa cầu thủ người Pháp về Công viên các Hoàng tử hè năm nay.

