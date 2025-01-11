|
Lịch thi đấu bóng đá hôm nay
|
NGÀY GIỜ
|
TRẬN ĐẤU
|
TRỰC TIẾP
|
CÚP FA ANH 2024/25 – VÒNG 1/32
|
11/01
19:00
|
Birmingham - Lincoln City
|
Bristol City - Wolverhampton
|
Middlesbrough - Blackburn
|
11/01
19:15
|
Liverpool - Accrington
|
11/01
21:00
|
Leicester - QPR
|
11/01
22:00
|
Bournemouth - West Brom
|
Brentford - Plymouth
|
Chelsea - Morecambe
|
Exeter City - Oxford Utd
|
Norwich - Brighton
|
Nottingham Forest - Luton
|
Preston - Charlton
|
Reading - Burnley
|
Sunderland - Stoke
|
12/01
00:45
|
Leeds - Harrogate Railway
|
Manchester City - Salford City
|
12/01
01:00
|
Coventry - Sheffield Wed
|
Leyton Orient - Derby
|
Mansfield - Wigan
|
VĐQG TÂY BAN NHA 2024/25 – VÒNG 19
|
11/01
20:00
|
Alaves - Girona
|
SCTV 15
|
11/01
22:15
|
Valladolid - Real Betis
|
SCTV 15
|
12/01
00:30
|
Espanyol - Leganes
|
SCTV 15
|
12/01
03:00
|
Sevilla - Valencia
|
SCTV 15
|
VĐQG ITALIA 2024/25 – VÒNG 20
|
11/01
21:00
|
Empoli - Lecce
|
Udinese - Atalanta
|
ON SPORTS +
|
12/01
00:00
|
Torino - Juventus
|
ON FOOTBALL
|
12/01
02:45
|
AC Milan - Cagliari
|
ON FOOTBALL
|
VĐQG ĐỨC 2024/25 – VÒNG 16
|
11/01
21:30
|
Freiburg - Holstein Kiel
|
ON FOOTBALL
|
Heidenheim - Union Berlin
|
Hoffenheim - Wolfsburg
|
Mainz - Bochum
|
ON SPORTS
|
St. Pauli - Frankfurt
|
ON SPORTS NEWS
|
12/01
00:30
|
M’gladbach - Bayern Munich
|
ON SPORTS NEWS
|
VĐQG PHÁP 2024/25 – VÒNG 17
|
11/01
23:00
|
Brest - Lyon
|
12/01
01:00
|
Reims - Nice
|
12/01
03:00
|
Rennes - Marseille
|
NGÀY GIỜ
|
TRẬN ĐẤU
|
TRỰC TIẾP
|
VĐQG ĐỨC 2024/25 – VÒNG 16
|
11/01
02:30
|
Dortmund 2-3 Leverkusen
|
ON SPORTS NEWS
|
VĐQG ITALIA 2024/25 – VÒNG 20
|
11/01
02:45
|
Lazio 1-1 Como
|
ON FOOTBALL
|
VĐQG TÂY BAN NHA 2024/25 – VÒNG 19
|
11/01
03:00
|
Rayo Vallecano 2-1 Celta Vigo
|
SCTV 15
|
VĐQG PHÁP 2024/25 – VÒNG 17
|
11/01
01:00
|
Nantes 2-2 Monaco
|
11/01
03:00
|
Auxerre 0-0 Lille
|
CÚP FA ANH 2024/25 – VÒNG 1/32
|
11/01
02:45
|
Wycombe 2-0 Portsmouth
|
11/01
03:00
|
Aston Villa 2-1 West Ham
Video bàn thắng Thái Lan 2-3 Việt Nam