Lịch thi đấu vòng 1/8 Cúp Quốc gia 2024/25

Lịch thi đấu bóng đá hôm nay

NGÀY GIỜ

TRẬN ĐẤU

TRỰC TIẾP

CÚP FA ANH 2024/25 – VÒNG 1/32

11/01

19:00

Birmingham - Lincoln City

Bristol City - Wolverhampton

Middlesbrough - Blackburn

11/01

19:15

Liverpool - Accrington

11/01

21:00

Leicester - QPR

11/01

22:00

Bournemouth - West Brom

Brentford - Plymouth

Chelsea - Morecambe

Exeter City - Oxford Utd

Norwich - Brighton

Nottingham Forest - Luton

Preston - Charlton

Reading - Burnley

Sunderland - Stoke

12/01

00:45

Leeds - Harrogate Railway

Manchester City - Salford City

12/01

01:00

Coventry - Sheffield Wed

Leyton Orient - Derby

Mansfield - Wigan

VĐQG TÂY BAN NHA 2024/25 – VÒNG 19

11/01

20:00

Alaves - Girona

SCTV 15

11/01

22:15

Valladolid - Real Betis

SCTV 15

12/01

00:30

Espanyol - Leganes

SCTV 15

12/01

03:00

Sevilla - Valencia

SCTV 15

VĐQG ITALIA 2024/25 – VÒNG 20

11/01

21:00

Empoli - Lecce

Udinese - Atalanta

ON SPORTS +

12/01

00:00

Torino - Juventus

ON FOOTBALL

12/01

02:45

AC Milan - Cagliari

ON FOOTBALL

VĐQG ĐỨC 2024/25 – VÒNG 16

11/01

21:30

Freiburg - Holstein Kiel

ON FOOTBALL

Heidenheim - Union Berlin

Hoffenheim - Wolfsburg

Mainz - Bochum

ON SPORTS

St. Pauli - Frankfurt

ON SPORTS NEWS

12/01

00:30

M’gladbach - Bayern Munich

ON SPORTS NEWS

VĐQG PHÁP 2024/25 – VÒNG 17

11/01

23:00

Brest - Lyon

12/01

01:00

Reims - Nice

12/01

03:00

Rennes - Marseille

VĐQG ĐỨC 2024/25 – VÒNG 16

11/01

02:30

Dortmund 2-3 Leverkusen

ON SPORTS NEWS

VĐQG ITALIA 2024/25 – VÒNG 20

11/01

02:45

Lazio 1-1 Como

ON FOOTBALL

VĐQG TÂY BAN NHA 2024/25 – VÒNG 19

11/01

03:00

Rayo Vallecano 2-1 Celta Vigo

SCTV 15

VĐQG PHÁP 2024/25 – VÒNG 17

11/01

01:00

Nantes 2-2 Monaco

11/01

03:00

Auxerre 0-0 Lille

CÚP FA ANH 2024/25 – VÒNG 1/32

11/01

02:45

Wycombe 2-0 Portsmouth

11/01

03:00

Aston Villa 2-1 West Ham

