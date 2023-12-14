{"article":{"id":"2226510","title":"Lịch thi đấu bóng đá hôm nay 14/12/2023","description":"Lịch thi đấu bóng đá hôm nay 14/12/2023 - Cung cấp lịch thi đấu bóng đá trong nước và các giải đấu quốc tế hấp dẫn đêm nay, rạng sáng mai.","contentObject":"<p>Đêm nay rạng sáng mai sẽ diễn ra lượt trận cuối cùng vòng bảng UEFA Europa League, với một số trận đấu đáng chú ý như Roma - Sheriff, Rennes - Villarreal, West Ham - Freiburg, Brighton - Marseille, Union SG - Liverpool.</p>

<p>Bên cạnh đó là những cặp đấu của lượt trận cuối cùng vòng bảng UEFA Conference League 2023/24, và các giải đấu ở châu Âu, châu Á, châu Mỹ...</p>

<table style=\"width: 83.9331%;\">

<tbody>

<tr>

<td colspan=\"3\" style=\"width: 99.9624%;\">

<h6><strong><span> </span></strong></h6>

<h2><strong>Lịch thi đấu bóng đá hôm nay</strong></h2>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 19.4412%;\">

<h6><strong><span>NGÀY GIỜ</span></strong></h6>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 57.5981%;\">

<p><strong><span>TRẬN ĐẤU</span></strong></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.9232%;\">

<p><strong><span>TRỰC TIẾP</span></strong></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td colspan=\"3\" style=\"width: 99.9624%;\">

<p><strong><span>UEFA EUROPA LEAGUE 2023/24 – VÒNG BẢNG</span></strong></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td rowspan=\"8\" style=\"width: 19.4412%;\">

<p><span>15/12<br>00:45</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 57.5981%;\">

<p><span>Saint Gilloise - Liverpool</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.9232%;\">

<p><span>FPT Play</span></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 57.5981%;\">

<p><span>Roma - Sheriff Tiraspol</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.9232%;\">

<p><span>FPT Play</span></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 57.5981%;\">

<p><span>Rennes - Villarreal</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.9232%;\">

<p><span>FPT Play</span></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 57.5981%;\">

<p><span>Leverkusen - Molde</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.9232%;\">

<p><span>FPT Play</span></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 57.5981%;\">

<p><span>LASK Linz - Toulouse</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.9232%;\">

<p><span>FPT Play</span></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 57.5981%;\">

<p><span>FK Qarabag - BK Hacken</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.9232%;\">

<p><span>FPT Play</span></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 57.5981%;\">

<p><span>Panathinaikos - Maccabi Haifa</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.9232%;\">

<p><span>FPT Play</span></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 57.5981%;\">

<p><span>Slavia Praha - Servette</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.9232%;\">

<p><span>FPT Play</span></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td rowspan=\"8\" style=\"width: 19.4412%;\">

<p><span>15/12<br>03:00</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 57.5981%;\">

<p><span>West Ham - SC Freiburg</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.9232%;\">

<p><span>FPT Play</span></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 57.5981%;\">

<p><span>Brighton - Marseille</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.9232%;\">

<p><span>FPT Play</span></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 57.5981%;\">

<p><span>Rakow Czestochowa - Atalanta</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.9232%;\">

<p><span>FPT Play</span></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 57.5981%;\">

<p><span>Real Betis - Rangers FC</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.9232%;\">

<p><span>FPT Play</span></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 57.5981%;\">

<p><span>Ajax - AEK Athens</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.9232%;\">

<p><span>FPT Play</span></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 57.5981%;\">

<p><span>Aris Limassol - Sparta Praha</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.9232%;\">

<p><span>FPT Play</span></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 57.5981%;\">

<p><span>Olympiakos Piraeus - Backa Topola</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.9232%;\">

<p><span>FPT Play</span></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 57.5981%;\">

<p><span>Sporting Lisbon - Sturm Graz</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.9232%;\">

<p><span>FPT Play</span></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td colspan=\"3\" style=\"width: 99.9624%;\">

<p><strong><span>UEFA CONFERENCE LEAGUE 2023/24 – VÒNG BẢNG</span></strong></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td rowspan=\"8\" style=\"width: 19.4412%;\">

<p><span>15/12<br>00:45</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 57.5981%;\">

<p><span>Aberdeen - Eintracht Frankfurt</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.9232%;\">

<p><span>FPT Play</span></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 57.5981%;\">

<p><span>Fenerbahce - Spartak Trnava</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.9232%;\">

<p><span>FPT Play</span></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 57.5981%;\">

<p><span>Ferencvarosi TC - Fiorentina</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.9232%;\">

<p><span>FPT Play</span></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 57.5981%;\">

<p><span>HSK Zrinjski Mostar - Aston Villa</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.9232%;\">

<p><span>FPT Play</span></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 57.5981%;\">

<p><span>KRC Genk - FK Cukaricki</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.9232%;\">

<p><span>FPT Play</span></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 57.5981%;\">

<p><span>Legia Warszawa - AZ Alkmaar</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.9232%;\">

<p><span>FPT Play</span></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 57.5981%;\">

<p><span>Ludogorets Razgrad - Nordsjaelland</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.9232%;\">

<p><span>FPT Play</span></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 57.5981%;\">

<p><span>PAOK Thessaloniki - HJK Helsinki</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.9232%;\">

<p><span>FPT Play</span></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td rowspan=\"8\" style=\"width: 19.4412%;\">

<p><span>15/12<br>03:00</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 57.5981%;\">

<p><span>Club Brugge - Bodo Glimt</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.9232%;\">

<p><span>FPT Play</span></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 57.5981%;\">

<p><span>Lille - KI Klaksvik</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.9232%;\">

<p><span>FPT Play</span></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 57.5981%;\">

<p><span>Lugano - Besiktas</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.9232%;\">

<p><span>FPT Play</span></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 57.5981%;\">

<p><span>Maccabi Tel Aviv - KAA Gent</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.9232%;\">

<p><span>FPT Play</span></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 57.5981%;\">

<p><span>Dinamo Zagreb - Ballkani</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.9232%;\">

<p><span>FPT Play</span></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 57.5981%;\">

<p><span>Slovan Bratislava - Olimpija Ljubljana</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.9232%;\">

<p><span>FPT Play</span></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 57.5981%;\">

<p><span>Viktoria Plzen - FC Astana</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.9232%;\">

<p><span>FPT Play</span></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 57.5981%;\">

<p><span>Zorya - Breidablik</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.9232%;\">

<p><span>FPT Play</span></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td colspan=\"3\" style=\"width: 99.9624%;\">

<p><strong><span>VĐQG SAUDI ARABIA 2023/24 VÒNG 17</span></strong></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td rowspan=\"2\" style=\"width: 19.4412%;\">

<p><span>14/12 <br>22:00</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 57.5981%;\">

<p><span>Abha - Al Hazem FC</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.9232%;\"></td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 57.5981%;\">

<p><span>Al Okhdood - Al Tai FC</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.9232%;\"></td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 19.4412%;\">

<p><span>15/12 <br>01:00</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 57.5981%;\">

<p><span>Al Fayha FC - Al Ahli Jeddah</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.9232%;\"></td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td colspan=\"3\" style=\"width: 99.9624%;\">

<p><strong><span>VĐQG SAUDI ARABIA 2023/24 VÒNG 18</span></strong></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 19.4412%;\">

<p><span>14/12 <br>22:30</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 57.5981%;\">

<p><span>FC CSKA 1948 Sofia - FC Arda Kardzhali</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.9232%;\"></td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td colspan=\"3\" style=\"width: 99.9624%;\">

<p><strong><span>VĐQG MEXICO 2023/24 – (PLAY OFF)</span></strong></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 19.4412%;\">

<p><span>15/12 <br>10:00</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 57.5981%;\">

<p><span>Tigres UANL - Club America</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.9232%;\"></td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td colspan=\"3\" style=\"width: 99.9624%;\">

<p><strong><span>VĐQG COSTA RICA 2023/24 – (PLAY OFF)</span></strong></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 19.4412%;\">

<p><span>15/12 <br>09:00</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 57.5981%;\">

<p><span>Herediano - Deportivo Saprissa</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.9232%;\"></td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td colspan=\"3\" style=\"width: 99.9624%;\">

<p><strong><span>AFC CUP 2023 – VÒNG BẢNG</span></strong></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 19.4412%;\">

<p><span>14/12 <br>15:00</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 57.5981%;\">

<p><span>Taichung Futuro FC - Ulaanbaatar</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.9232%;\"></td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 19.4412%;\">

<p><span>14/12 <br>17:00</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 57.5981%;\">

<p><span>FK Abdish-Ata Kan - Merw FK</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.9232%;\"></td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td rowspan=\"5\" style=\"width: 19.4412%;\">

<p><span>14/12 <br>19:00</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 57.5981%;\">

<p><span>SABAH - PSM Makassar</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.9232%;\"></td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 57.5981%;\">

<p><span>Hải Phòng - Hougang United FC</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.9232%;\"></td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 57.5981%;\">

<p><span>Shan United - Phnom Penh</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.9232%;\"></td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 57.5981%;\">

<p><span>Chao Pak Kei - Tainan City</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.9232%;\"></td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 57.5981%;\">

<p><span>Dynamic Herb Cebu FC - Macarthur FC</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.9232%;\"></td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 19.4412%;\">

<p><span>14/12 <br>21:00</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 57.5981%;\">

<p><span>Ravshan - Altyn Asyr FK</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.9232%;\"></td>

</tr>

</tbody>

</table>

<table style=\"width: 84.2105%;\">

<tbody>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 19.7588%;\">

<p><strong><span>NGÀY GIỜ</span></strong></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 57.63%;\">

<p><strong><span>TRẬN ĐẤU</span></strong></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.558%;\">

<p><strong><span>TRỰC TIẾP</span></strong></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td colspan=\"3\" style=\"width: 99.9468%;\">

<p><strong><span>UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE 2023/24 – VÒNG BẢNG</span></strong></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td rowspan=\"2\" style=\"width: 19.7588%;\">

<p><span>14/12</span></p>

<p><span>00:45</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 57.63%;\">

<p><span>Crvena Zvezda 2-3 Manchester City</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.558%;\">

<p><span>FPT Play</span></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 57.63%;\">

<p><span>RB Leipzig 2-1 Young Boys</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.558%;\">

<p><span>FPT Play</span></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td rowspan=\"6\" style=\"width: 19.7588%;\">

<p><span>14/12</span></p>

<p><span>03:00</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 57.63%;\">

<p><span>Dortmund 1-1 PSG</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.558%;\">

<p><span>FPT Play</span></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 57.63%;\">

<p><span>Newcastle 1-2 AC Milan</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.558%;\">

<p><span>FPT Play</span></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 57.63%;\">

<p><span>Atletico Madrid 2-0 Lazio</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.558%;\">

<p><span>FPT Play</span></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 57.63%;\">

<p><span>Celtic 2-1 Feyenoord</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.558%;\">

<p><span>FPT Play</span></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 57.63%;\">

<p><span>FC Porto 5-2 Shaktar Donetsk</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.558%;\">

<p><span>FPT Play</span></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 57.63%;\">

<p><span>Royal Antwerp 3-2 Barcelona</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.558%;\">

<p><span>FPT Play</span></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td colspan=\"3\" style=\"width: 99.9468%;\">

<p><strong><span>VĐQG THỤY SỸ 2023/24 – VÒNG 16</span></strong></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 19.7588%;\">

<p><span>14/12</span></p>

<p><span>02:30</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 57.63%;\">

<p><span>Winterthur 2-1 FC Zurich</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.558%;\"></td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td colspan=\"3\" style=\"width: 99.9468%;\">

<p><strong><span>HẠNG NHẤT ANH 2023/24 – VÒNG 21</span></strong></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td rowspan=\"5\" style=\"width: 19.7588%;\">

<p><span>14/12</span></p>

<p><span>02:45</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 57.63%;\">

<p><span>Cardiff 0-1 Birmingham</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.558%;\"></td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 57.63%;\">

<p><span>Coventry 1-1 Southampton</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.558%;\"></td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 57.63%;\">

<p><span>Leicester 3-2 Millwall</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.558%;\"></td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 57.63%;\">

<p><span>Norwich 3-1 Sheffield Wed</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.558%;\"></td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 57.63%;\">

<p><span>QPR 0-0 Plymouth</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.558%;\"></td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 19.7588%;\">

<p><span>14/12</span></p>

<p><span>03:00</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 57.63%;\">

<p><span>Middlesbrough 1-2 Hull City</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.558%;\"></td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td colspan=\"3\" style=\"width: 99.9468%;\">

<p><strong><span>CÚP FA ANH 2023/24 – VÒNG 1/64</span></strong></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 19.7588%;\">

<p><span>14/12</span></p>

<p><span>02:45</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 57.63%;\">

<p><span>Stockport County 0-1 Aldershot</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.558%;\"></td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td colspan=\"3\" style=\"width: 99.9468%;\">

<p><strong><span>COPA ARGENTINA 2023 – CHUNG KẾT</span></strong></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 19.7588%;\">

<p><span>14/12</span></p>

<p><span>07:10</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 57.63%;\">

<p><span>Estudiantes - Defensa y Justicia</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.558%;\"></td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td colspan=\"3\" style=\"width: 99.9468%;\">

<p><strong><span>CÚP QG CHILE 2023 – CHUNG KẾT</span></strong></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 19.7588%;\">

<p><span>14/12</span></p>

<p><span>05:00</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 57.63%;\">

<p><span>Magallanes - Colo Colo</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.558%;\"></td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td colspan=\"3\" style=\"width: 99.9468%;\">

<p><strong><span>AFC CHAMPIONS LEAGUE 2023 – VÒNG BẢNG</span></strong></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td rowspan=\"2\" style=\"width: 19.7588%;\">

<p><span>13/12</span></p>

<p><span>15:00</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 57.63%;\">

<p><span>Kaya 1-3 Incheon Utd</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.558%;\"></td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 57.63%;\">

<p><span>Yokohama Marinos 3-0 Shandong Taishan</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.558%;\"></td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td rowspan=\"2\" style=\"width: 19.7588%;\">

<p><span>13/12</span></p>

<p><span>17:00</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 57.63%;\">

<p><span>Jeonbuk 3-2 Bangkok Utd</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.558%;\"></td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 57.63%;\">

<p><span>Lion City 0-2 Kitchee</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.558%;\"></td>

</tr>

</tbody>

</table>","displayType":1,"options":0,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"/lich-thi-dau-bong-da-hom-nay-14-12-2023-2226510.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/13/lich-thi-dau-bong-da-hom-nay-14122023-866.jpg","fullAvatarFbUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/13/lich-thi-dau-bong-da-hom-nay-14122023-867.jpg","updatedDate":"2023-12-14T07:08:32","isHiddenDescription":"","publishDateDisplay":"14/12/2023","hasCover":false},"articlesSameCategory":[{"id":"2190725","title":"Bảng xếp hạng bóng đá Cúp C1 2023/24 hôm nay: Xác định CLB cuối cùng đi tiếp","description":"Bảng xếp hạng Cup C1 - Cập nhật liên tục bảng xếp hạng giải bóng đá UEFA Champions 