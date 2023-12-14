Đêm nay rạng sáng mai sẽ diễn ra lượt trận cuối cùng vòng bảng UEFA Europa League, với một số trận đấu đáng chú ý như Roma - Sheriff, Rennes - Villarreal, West Ham - Freiburg, Brighton - Marseille, Union SG - Liverpool.

Bên cạnh đó là những cặp đấu của lượt trận cuối cùng vòng bảng UEFA Conference League 2023/24, và các giải đấu ở châu Âu, châu Á, châu Mỹ...

 

Lịch thi đấu bóng đá hôm nay
NGÀY GIỜ

TRẬN ĐẤU

TRỰC TIẾP

UEFA EUROPA LEAGUE 2023/24 – VÒNG BẢNG

15/12
00:45

Saint Gilloise - Liverpool

FPT Play

Roma - Sheriff Tiraspol

FPT Play

Rennes - Villarreal

FPT Play

Leverkusen - Molde

FPT Play

LASK Linz - Toulouse

FPT Play

FK Qarabag - BK Hacken

FPT Play

Panathinaikos - Maccabi Haifa

FPT Play

Slavia Praha - Servette

FPT Play

15/12
03:00

West Ham - SC Freiburg

FPT Play

Brighton - Marseille

FPT Play

Rakow Czestochowa - Atalanta

FPT Play

Real Betis - Rangers FC

FPT Play

Ajax - AEK Athens

FPT Play

Aris Limassol - Sparta Praha

FPT Play

Olympiakos Piraeus - Backa Topola

FPT Play

Sporting Lisbon - Sturm Graz

FPT Play

UEFA CONFERENCE LEAGUE 2023/24 – VÒNG BẢNG

15/12
00:45

Aberdeen - Eintracht Frankfurt

FPT Play

Fenerbahce - Spartak Trnava

FPT Play

Ferencvarosi TC - Fiorentina

FPT Play

HSK Zrinjski Mostar - Aston Villa

FPT Play

KRC Genk - FK Cukaricki

FPT Play

Legia Warszawa - AZ Alkmaar

FPT Play

Ludogorets Razgrad - Nordsjaelland

FPT Play

PAOK Thessaloniki - HJK Helsinki

FPT Play

15/12
03:00

Club Brugge - Bodo Glimt

FPT Play

Lille - KI Klaksvik

FPT Play

Lugano - Besiktas

FPT Play

Maccabi Tel Aviv - KAA Gent

FPT Play

Dinamo Zagreb - Ballkani

FPT Play

Slovan Bratislava - Olimpija Ljubljana

FPT Play

Viktoria Plzen - FC Astana

FPT Play

Zorya - Breidablik

FPT Play

VĐQG SAUDI ARABIA 2023/24 VÒNG 17

14/12  
22:00

Abha - Al Hazem FC

Al Okhdood - Al Tai FC

15/12  
01:00

Al Fayha FC - Al Ahli Jeddah

VĐQG SAUDI ARABIA 2023/24 VÒNG 18

14/12  
22:30

FC CSKA 1948 Sofia - FC Arda Kardzhali

VĐQG MEXICO 2023/24 – (PLAY OFF)

15/12  
10:00

Tigres UANL - Club America

VĐQG  COSTA RICA 2023/24 – (PLAY OFF)

15/12  
09:00

Herediano - Deportivo Saprissa

AFC CUP 2023 – VÒNG BẢNG

14/12  
15:00

Taichung Futuro FC -  Ulaanbaatar

14/12  
17:00

FK Abdish-Ata Kan -  Merw FK

14/12  
19:00

SABAH -  PSM Makassar

Hải Phòng -  Hougang United FC

Shan United -  Phnom Penh

Chao Pak Kei -  Tainan City

Dynamic Herb Cebu FC -  Macarthur FC

14/12  
21:00

Ravshan -  Altyn Asyr FK

UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE 2023/24 – VÒNG BẢNG

14/12

00:45

Crvena Zvezda 2-3 Manchester City

FPT Play

RB Leipzig 2-1 Young Boys

FPT Play

14/12

03:00

Dortmund 1-1 PSG

FPT Play

Newcastle 1-2 AC Milan

FPT Play

Atletico Madrid 2-0 Lazio

FPT Play

Celtic 2-1 Feyenoord

FPT Play

FC Porto 5-2 Shaktar Donetsk

FPT Play

Royal Antwerp 3-2 Barcelona

FPT Play

VĐQG THỤY SỸ 2023/24 – VÒNG 16

14/12

02:30

Winterthur 2-1 FC Zurich

HẠNG NHẤT ANH 2023/24 – VÒNG 21

14/12

02:45

Cardiff 0-1 Birmingham

Coventry 1-1 Southampton

Leicester 3-2 Millwall

Norwich 3-1 Sheffield Wed

QPR 0-0 Plymouth

14/12

03:00

Middlesbrough 1-2 Hull City

CÚP FA ANH 2023/24 – VÒNG 1/64

14/12

02:45

Stockport County 0-1 Aldershot

COPA ARGENTINA 2023 – CHUNG KẾT

14/12

07:10

Estudiantes - Defensa y Justicia

CÚP QG CHILE 2023 – CHUNG KẾT

14/12

05:00

Magallanes - Colo Colo

AFC CHAMPIONS LEAGUE 2023 – VÒNG BẢNG

13/12

15:00

Kaya 1-3 Incheon Utd

Yokohama Marinos 3-0 Shandong Taishan

13/12

17:00

Jeonbuk 3-2 Bangkok Utd

Lion City 0-2 Kitchee