14/05/2022   07:15 (GMT+07:00)

Lịch thi đấu bóng đá hôm nay 14/5: Bóng đá SEA Games 31, Chelsea vs Liverpool

Lịch thi đấu bóng đá hôm nay 14/5 - Cung cấp lịch thi đấu bóng đá nam, nữ SEA Games 31, chung kết FA Cup, vòng 37 Serie A, vòng 37 La Liga, vòng 37 Ligue 1 và vòng 34 Bundesliga.

Lịch thi đấu bóng đá nam SEA Games 31:

14/05 - 16:00: Singapore - Malaysia (VTV6, On Football)

14/05 - 19:00: Campuchia - Thái Lan (VTV6, On Sports News)

Lịch thi đấu bóng đá nữ SEA Games 31:

14/05 - 19:00: Campuchia - Việt Nam (VTV5, On Football)

Lịch thi đấu chung kết FA Cup:

14/05 - 22:45: Liverpool - Chelsea (FPT Play)

Lịch thi đấu vòng 37 Sere A:

14/05 - 20:00: Empoli - Salernitana

14/05 - 23:00: Hellas Verona - Torino

14/05 - 23:00: Udinese - Spezia

15/05 - 01:45: Roma - Venezia

Lịch thi đấu vòng 37 La Liga:

14/05 - 23:30: Espanyol - Valencia (On Football)

15/05 - 02:00: Celta Vigo - Elche (On Football)

Lịch thi đấu vòng 37 Ligue 1:

15/05 - 02:00: Monaco - Brest

15/05 - 02:00: Bordeaux - Lorient

15/05 - 02:00: Lyon - Nantes

15/05 - 02:00: Metz - Angers

15/05 - 02:00: Montpellier - Paris SG

15/05 - 02:00: Nice - Lille

15/05 - 02:00: St.Etienne - Reims

15/05 - 02:00: Rennes - Marseille

15/05 - 02:00: Strasbourg - Clermont

15/05 - 02:00: Troyes - Lens

Lịch thi đấu vòng 34 Bundesliga:

14/05 - 20:30: Wolfsburg - Bayern Munich

14/05 - 20:30: Dortmund - Hertha Berlin

14/05 - 20:30: Gladbach - Hoffenheim

14/05 - 20:30: Augsburg - Greuther Furth

14/05 - 20:30: Union Berlin - Bochum

14/05 - 20:30: Mainz 05 - Frankfurt

14/05 - 20:30: Stuttgart - FC Koln

