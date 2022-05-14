Lịch thi đấu bóng đá nam SEA Games 31:
14/05 - 16:00: Singapore - Malaysia (VTV6, On Football)
14/05 - 19:00: Campuchia - Thái Lan (VTV6, On Sports News)
Lịch thi đấu bóng đá nữ SEA Games 31:
14/05 - 19:00: Campuchia - Việt Nam (VTV5, On Football)
Lịch thi đấu chung kết FA Cup:
14/05 - 22:45: Liverpool - Chelsea (FPT Play)
Lịch thi đấu vòng 37 Sere A:
14/05 - 20:00: Empoli - Salernitana
14/05 - 23:00: Hellas Verona - Torino
14/05 - 23:00: Udinese - Spezia
15/05 - 01:45: Roma - Venezia
Lịch thi đấu vòng 37 La Liga:
14/05 - 23:30: Espanyol - Valencia (On Football)
15/05 - 02:00: Celta Vigo - Elche (On Football)
Lịch thi đấu vòng 37 Ligue 1:
15/05 - 02:00: Monaco - Brest
15/05 - 02:00: Bordeaux - Lorient
15/05 - 02:00: Lyon - Nantes
15/05 - 02:00: Metz - Angers
15/05 - 02:00: Montpellier - Paris SG
15/05 - 02:00: Nice - Lille
15/05 - 02:00: St.Etienne - Reims
15/05 - 02:00: Rennes - Marseille
15/05 - 02:00: Strasbourg - Clermont
15/05 - 02:00: Troyes - Lens
Lịch thi đấu vòng 34 Bundesliga:
14/05 - 20:30: Wolfsburg - Bayern Munich
14/05 - 20:30: Dortmund - Hertha Berlin
14/05 - 20:30: Gladbach - Hoffenheim
14/05 - 20:30: Gladbach - Hoffenheim
14/05 - 20:30: Augsburg - Greuther Furth
14/05 - 20:30: Union Berlin - Bochum
14/05 - 20:30: Mainz 05 - Frankfurt
14/05 - 20:30: Stuttgart - FC Koln
Thiên Bình