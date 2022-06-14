Thể thao

Lịch thi đấu bóng đá hôm nay 14/6: Tìm đội bóng cuối cùng dự World Cup 2022

Cung cấp lịch thi đấu bóng đá UEFA Nations League, vòng loại Asian Cup 2023 play-off World Cup 2022 và giao hữu quốc tế đáng chú ý.

Lịch thi đấu play-off World Cup 2022:

14/06 - 01:00: Australia 0-0 Peru (pen 5-4)

15/06 - 05:00: Costa Rica - New Zealand

Lịch thi đấu lượt trận cuối vòng loại thứ 3 Asian Cup 2023:

14/06 - 11:30: Palestine vs Philippines

14/06 - 16:00: Yemen vs Mông Cổ

14/06 - 16:15: Bahrain vs Turkmenistan

14/06 - 17:30: Myanmar vs Singapore

14/06 - 18:30: Afghanistan vs Campuchia

14/06 - 19:00: Maldives vs Sri Lanka

14/06 - 20:00: Malaysia vs Bangladesh

14/06 - 22:00: Kyrgyzstan vs Tajikistan

14/06 - 22:00: Ấn Độ vs Hồng Kông

14/06 - 22:30: Uzbekistan vs Thái Lan

14/06 - 23:15: Jordan vs Kuwait

15/06 - 02:15: Indonesia vs Nepal 

Lịch thi đấu UEFA Nations League

13/06 - 21:00: Kazakhstan 2-1 Slovakia

13/06 - 23:00: Azerbaijan 2-0 Belarus

14/06 - 01:45: Đan Mạch 2-0 Áo

14/06 - 01:45: Pháp 0-1 Croatia

14/06 - 01:45: Iceland 2-2 Israel

14/06 - 23:00: Armenia - Scotland

14/06 - 23:00: Moldova - Andorra

15/06 - 01:45: Anh - Hungary

15/06 - 01:45: Đức - Ý

15/06 - 01:45: Hà Lan - Wales

15/06 - 01:45: Ba Lan - Bỉ

15/06 - 01:45: Ukraine - CH Ailen

15/06 - 01:45: Bosnia - Phần Lan

15/06 - 01:45: Romania - Montenegro

15/06 - 01:45: Luxembourg - Quần đảo Faroe

15/06 - 01:45: Thổ Nhĩ Kỳ - Lithuania

15/06 - 01:45: Liechtenstein - Latvia

Lịch thi đấu giao hữu quốc tế:

13/06 - 23:00: Albania 0-0 Estonia

14/06 - 13:15: Ghana - Chile

14/06 - 16:55: Nhật Bản - Tunisia

14/06 - 18:00: Hàn Quốc - Ai cập

