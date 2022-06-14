Lịch thi đấu bóng đá hôm nay 14/6: Tìm đội bóng cuối cùng dự World Cup 2022

Lịch thi đấu play-off World Cup 2022:
14/06 - 01:00: Australia 0-0 Peru (pen 5-4)
15/06 - 05:00: Costa Rica - New Zealand
Lịch thi đấu lượt trận cuối vòng loại thứ 3 Asian Cup 2023:
14/06 - 11:30: Palestine vs Philippines
14/06 - 16:00: Yemen vs Mông Cổ
14/06 - 16:15: Bahrain vs Turkmenistan
14/06 - 17:30: Myanmar vs Singapore
14/06 - 18:30: Afghanistan vs Campuchia
14/06 - 19:00: Maldives vs Sri Lanka
14/06 - 20:00: Malaysia vs Bangladesh
14/06 - 22:00: Kyrgyzstan vs Tajikistan
14/06 - 22:00: Ấn Độ vs Hồng Kông
14/06 - 22:30: Uzbekistan vs Thái Lan
14/06 - 23:15: Jordan vs Kuwait
15/06 - 02:15: Indonesia vs Nepal
Lịch thi đấu UEFA Nations League
13/06 - 21:00: Kazakhstan 2-1 Slovakia
13/06 - 23:00: Azerbaijan 2-0 Belarus
14/06 - 01:45: Đan Mạch 2-0 Áo
14/06 - 01:45: Pháp 0-1 Croatia
14/06 - 01:45: Iceland 2-2 Israel
14/06 - 23:00: Armenia - Scotland
14/06 - 23:00: Moldova - Andorra
15/06 - 01:45: Anh - Hungary
15/06 - 01:45: Đức - Ý
15/06 - 01:45: Hà Lan - Wales
15/06 - 01:45: Ba Lan - Bỉ
15/06 - 01:45: Ukraine - CH Ailen
15/06 - 01:45: Bosnia - Phần Lan
15/06 - 01:45: Romania - Montenegro
15/06 - 01:45: Luxembourg - Quần đảo Faroe
15/06 - 01:45: Thổ Nhĩ Kỳ - Lithuania
15/06 - 01:45: Liechtenstein - Latvia
Lịch thi đấu giao hữu quốc tế:
13/06 - 23:00: Albania 0-0 Estonia
14/06 - 13:15: Ghana - Chile
14/06 - 16:55: Nhật Bản - Tunisia
14/06 - 18:00: Hàn Quốc - Ai cập
