|ASEAN Cup 2024 - Vòng bảng
|15/12 17:30
|Lào 1-1 Philippines
|Xem video
|15/12 20:00
|Việt Nam 1-0 Indonesia
|Xem video
|Ngoại hạng Anh 2024/25 – Vòng 15
|15/12 21:00
|Brighton 1-3 Crystal Palace
|K+SPORT 1
|15/12 23:30
|Man City 1-2 Man Utd
|K+SPORT 1
|16/12 02:00
|Chelsea 2-1 Brentford
|K+SPORT 1
|16/12 02:00
|Southampton 0-5 Tottenham
|K+SPORT 1
|La Liga 2024/25 – Vòng 17
|15/12 20:00
|Atletico Madrid 1-0 Getafe
|15/12 22:15
|Alaves 1-1 Bilbao
|16/12 0:30
|Villarreal 1-2 Betis
|16/12 0:30
|Sociedad 0-0 Las Palmas
|16/12 3:00
|Barcelona 0-1 Leganes
|Serie A 2024/25 – Vòng 16
|15/12 18:30
|Lecce 2-1 Monza
|15/12 21:00
|Bologna 1-0 Fiorentina
|15/12 21:00
|Parma 2-3 Verona
|16/12 0:00
|Como 2-0 Roma
|16/12 2:45
|AC Milan 0-0 Genoa
|Bundesliga 2024/25 – Vòng 14
|15/12 21:30
|Heidenheim 1-3 Stuttgart
|15/12 23:30
|Dortmund 1-1 Hoffenheim
|16/12 1:30
|Leipzig 2-1 Frankfurt
|Ligue 1 2024/25 – Vòng 15
|15/12 21:00
|Montpellier 2-2 Nice
|15/12 23:00
|Rennes 2-0 Angers
|15/12 23:00
|Le Havre 0-3 Strasbourg
|15/12 23:00
|Brest 4-1 Nantes
|16/12 2:45
|PSG 3-1 Lyon
* Premier League
Ngày 17.12
03h00 Bournemouth vs West Ham
* Serie A
Ngày 17.12
02h45 Lazio vs Inter Milan
* Primeira Liga (Bồ Đào Nha)
Ngày 17.12
01h45 Braga vs Famalicao
03h15 Porto vs Estrela
03h45 Rio Ave vs Vitoria Guimaraes
* Super Lig (Thổ Nhĩ Kỳ)
23h00 Demirspor vs Besiktas
Ngày 17.12
01h00 Galatasaray vs Trabzonspor
* Liga 1 (Indonesia)
15h30 Persik vs Arema
15h30 Persita vs Dewa United
19h00 Persis vs PSBS
Video bàn thắng Việt Nam 1-0 Indonesia
