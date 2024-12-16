Lịch thi đấu bóng đá hôm nay
NGÀY/GIỜ TRẬN ĐẤU TRỰC TIẾP
ASEAN Cup 2024 - Vòng bảng
15/12 17:30 Lào 1-1 Philippines Xem video
15/12 20:00 Việt Nam 1-0 Indonesia Xem video
Ngoại hạng Anh 2024/25 – Vòng 15
15/12 21:00 Brighton 1-3 Crystal Palace K+SPORT 1 
15/12 23:30 Man City 1-2 Man Utd K+SPORT 1 
16/12 02:00 Chelsea 2-1 Brentford K+SPORT 1 
 16/12 02:00 Southampton 0-5 Tottenham K+SPORT 1
La Liga 2024/25 – Vòng 17
15/12 20:00 Atletico Madrid 1-0 Getafe  
15/12 22:15 Alaves 1-1 Bilbao  
16/12 0:30 Villarreal 1-2 Betis  
16/12 0:30 Sociedad 0-0 Las Palmas  
16/12 3:00 Barcelona 0-1 Leganes  
Serie A 2024/25 – Vòng 16
15/12 18:30 Lecce 2-1 Monza  
15/12 21:00 Bologna 1-0 Fiorentina  
15/12 21:00 Parma 2-3 Verona  
16/12 0:00 Como 2-0 Roma  
16/12 2:45 AC Milan 0-0 Genoa  
Bundesliga 2024/25 – Vòng 14
15/12 21:30 Heidenheim 1-3 Stuttgart  
15/12 23:30 Dortmund 1-1 Hoffenheim  
16/12 1:30 Leipzig 2-1 Frankfurt  
Ligue 1 2024/25 – Vòng 15
15/12 21:00 Montpellier 2-2 Nice  
15/12 23:00 Rennes 2-0 Angers  
15/12 23:00 Le Havre 0-3 Strasbourg  
15/12 23:00 Brest 4-1 Nantes  
16/12 2:45 PSG 3-1 Lyon  

* Premier League

Ngày 17.12

03h00 Bournemouth vs West Ham

* Serie A

Ngày 17.12

02h45 Lazio vs Inter Milan

* Primeira Liga (Bồ Đào Nha)

Ngày 17.12

01h45 Braga vs Famalicao

03h15 Porto vs Estrela

03h45 Rio Ave vs Vitoria Guimaraes

* Super Lig (Thổ Nhĩ Kỳ)

23h00 Demirspor vs Besiktas

Ngày 17.12

01h00 Galatasaray vs Trabzonspor

* Liga 1 (Indonesia)

15h30 Persik vs Arema

15h30 Persita vs Dewa United

19h00 Persis vs PSBS

