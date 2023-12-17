Lịch thi đấu bóng đá hôm nay

NGÀY GIỜ

TRẬN ĐẤU

TRỰC TIẾP

V-LEAGUE 2023/24 - VÒNG 6

17/12
17:00

Sông Lam Nghệ An - LPBank Hoàng Anh Gia Lai

FPT Play

17/12
19:15

Thể Công Viettel - Hà Nội

VTV5, FPT Play

NGOẠI HẠNG ANH 2023/24 – VÒNG 17

17/12
21:00

 Arsenal - Brighton

K+SPORT 1

 Brentford - Aston Villa

K+SPORT2

 West Ham - Wolverhampton

K+ACTION

17/12
23:30

 Liverpool - Manchester Utd

K+SPORT2

VĐQG TÂY BAN NHA 2023/24 – VÒNG 17

17/12
20:00

 Almeria - Mallorca

SCTV 15

17/12
22:15

 Real Sociedad - Real Betis

SCTV 15

18/12
00:30

 Las Palmas - Cadiz

SCTV 15

18/12
03:00

 Real Madrid - Villarreal

SCTV 15

VĐQG ĐỨC 2023/24 – VÒNG 15

17/12
21:30

 Freiburg - Cologne

ON SPORTS NEWS

17/12
23:30

 Leverkusen - Frankfurt

ON SPORTS NEWS

18/12
01:30

 Bayern Munich - Stuttgart

ON SPORTS NEWS

VĐQG ITALIA 2023/24 – VÒNG 16

17/12
18:30

 AC Milan - Monza

ON SPORTS +

17/12
21:00

 Fiorentina - Verona

ON SPORTS +

 Udinese - Sassuolo

VTVCab ON

18/12
00:00

 Bologna - Roma

ON SPORTS +

18/12
02:45

 Lazio - Inter Milan

ON SPORTS +

VĐQG PHÁP 2023/24 – VÒNG 16

17/12
19:00

 Nantes - Brestois

ON SPORTS NEWS

17/12
21:00

 Lorient - Strasbourg

 Metz - Montpellier

 Toulouse - Rennes

17/12
23:05

 Marseille - Clermont

ON SPORTS

18/12
02:45

 Lille - PSG

ON FOOTBALL

16/12
22:00

 Chelsea 2-0 Sheffield Utd

K+SPORT 2

 Manchester City 2-2 Crystal Palace

K+SPORT1

 Newcastle 3-0 Fulham

K+ACTION

 Bournemouth 1-1 Luton

K+CINE

17/12
00:30

 Burnley 0-2 Everton

K+SPORT1

16/12
20:00

 Celta Vigo 1-0 Granada

SCTV 15

16/12
22:15

 Bilbao 2-0 Atletico Madrid

SCTV 15

17/12
00:30

 Sevilla 0-3 Getafe

SCTV 15

17/12
03:00

 Valencia 1-1 Barcelona

SCTV 15

16/12
21:30

 Augsburg 1-1 Dortmund

ON SPORTS NEWS

 Darmstadt 0-1 Wolfsburg

 Mainz 0-1 Heidenheim

 Bochum 3-0 Union Berlin

17/12
00:30

 RB Leipzig 3-1 Hoffenheim

16/12
21:00

 Lecce 2-1 Frosinone

17/12
00:00

 Napoli 2-1 Cagliari

17/12
02:45

 Torino 1-0 Empoli

ON SPORTS+

16/12
23:00

 Le Havre 3-1 Nice

ON SPORTS ACTION

17/12
03:00

 Lens 2-0 Reims

ON SPORTS NEWS