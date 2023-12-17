|
Lịch thi đấu bóng đá hôm nay
NGÀY GIỜ
TRẬN ĐẤU
TRỰC TIẾP
V-LEAGUE 2023/24 - VÒNG 6
17/12
Sông Lam Nghệ An - LPBank Hoàng Anh Gia Lai
FPT Play
17/12
Thể Công Viettel - Hà Nội
VTV5, FPT Play
NGOẠI HẠNG ANH 2023/24 – VÒNG 17
17/12
Arsenal - Brighton
K+SPORT 1
Brentford - Aston Villa
K+SPORT2
West Ham - Wolverhampton
K+ACTION
17/12
Liverpool - Manchester Utd
K+SPORT2
VĐQG TÂY BAN NHA 2023/24 – VÒNG 17
17/12
Almeria - Mallorca
SCTV 15
17/12
Real Sociedad - Real Betis
SCTV 15
18/12
Las Palmas - Cadiz
SCTV 15
18/12
Real Madrid - Villarreal
SCTV 15
VĐQG ĐỨC 2023/24 – VÒNG 15
17/12
Freiburg - Cologne
ON SPORTS NEWS
17/12
Leverkusen - Frankfurt
ON SPORTS NEWS
18/12
Bayern Munich - Stuttgart
ON SPORTS NEWS
VĐQG ITALIA 2023/24 – VÒNG 16
17/12
AC Milan - Monza
ON SPORTS +
17/12
Fiorentina - Verona
ON SPORTS +
Udinese - Sassuolo
VTVCab ON
18/12
Bologna - Roma
ON SPORTS +
18/12
Lazio - Inter Milan
ON SPORTS +
VĐQG PHÁP 2023/24 – VÒNG 16
17/12
Nantes - Brestois
ON SPORTS NEWS
17/12
Lorient - Strasbourg
Metz - Montpellier
Toulouse - Rennes
17/12
Marseille - Clermont
ON SPORTS
18/12
Lille - PSG
ON FOOTBALL
NGOẠI HẠNG ANH 2023/24 – VÒNG 17
16/12
Chelsea 2-0 Sheffield Utd
K+SPORT 2
Manchester City 2-2 Crystal Palace
K+SPORT1
Newcastle 3-0 Fulham
K+ACTION
Bournemouth 1-1 Luton
K+CINE
17/12
Burnley 0-2 Everton
K+SPORT1
VĐQG TÂY BAN NHA 2023/24 – VÒNG 17
16/12
Celta Vigo 1-0 Granada
SCTV 15
16/12
Bilbao 2-0 Atletico Madrid
SCTV 15
17/12
Sevilla 0-3 Getafe
SCTV 15
17/12
Valencia 1-1 Barcelona
SCTV 15
VĐQG ĐỨC 2023/24 – VÒNG 15
16/12
Augsburg 1-1 Dortmund
ON SPORTS NEWS
Darmstadt 0-1 Wolfsburg
Mainz 0-1 Heidenheim
Bochum 3-0 Union Berlin
17/12
RB Leipzig 3-1 Hoffenheim
VĐQG ITALIA 2023/24 – VÒNG 16
16/12
Lecce 2-1 Frosinone
17/12
Napoli 2-1 Cagliari
17/12
Torino 1-0 Empoli
ON SPORTS+
VĐQG PHÁP 2023/24 – VÒNG 16
16/12
Le Havre 3-1 Nice
ON SPORTS ACTION
17/12
Lens 2-0 Reims
ON SPORTS NEWS