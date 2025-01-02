Lịch thi đấu bóng đá hôm nay

NGÀY GIỜ

TRẬN ĐẤU

TRỰC TIẾP

ASEAN CUP 2024 - CHUNG KẾT LƯỢT ĐI

02/01  
20:00

Việt Nam - Thái Lan

FPT Play, VTV2, VTV Cần Thơ

SIÊU CÚP ITALIA 2024/25 – BÁN KẾT

03/01  
02:00

Inter Milan (N) - Atalanta

VĐQG SCOTLAND 2024/25 – VÒNG 21

02/01  
22:00

Aberdeen - Ross County

Hearts - Motherwell

Kilmarnock - Saint Mirren

G.Rangers - Celtic

Saint Johnstone - Hibernian

03/01  
00:30

Dundee - Dundee Utd

VĐQG ẤN ĐỘ 2024/25 – VÒNG 15

02/01  
21:00

ATK Mohun Bagan - Hyderabad

VĐQG  ISRAEL 2024/25 – VÒNG 16

03/01  
01:00

Maccabi Haifa - Maccabi Bnei Reineh

NGÀY GIỜ

TRẬN ĐẤU

TRỰC TIẾP

NGOẠI HẠNG ANH 2024/25 – VÒNG 19

02/01

00:30

Brentford 1-3 Arsenal

K+SPORT 1

HẠNG NHẤT ANH 2024/25 – VÒNG 25

01/01

19:30

Plymouth 2-2 Bristol City

QPR 3-1 Watford

01/01

20:00

Millwall 0-1 Oxford Utd

01/01

22:00

Burnley 0-0 Stoke

Cardiff 1-1 Coventry

Leeds 1-1 Blackburn

Luton 0-1 Norwich

Portsmouth 4-0 Swansea

Sheffield Wed 4-2 Derby

West Brom 3-1 Preston

02/01

00:30

Hull City 0-1 Middlesbrough

02/01

03:00

Sunderland 2-1 Sheffield Utd

VĐQG AUSTRALIA 2024/25 – VÒNG 11

01/01

11:00

Auckland 0-0 Melbourne Victory

01/01

14:00

Western Sydney 2-3 Macarthur

Video bàn thắng Việt Nam 3-1 Singapore

Xem ASEAN Cup 2024 trực tiếp và trọn vẹn trên FPT Play, tại: http://fptplay.vn