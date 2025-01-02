|
Lịch thi đấu bóng đá hôm nay
|
NGÀY GIỜ
|
TRẬN ĐẤU
|
TRỰC TIẾP
|
ASEAN CUP 2024 - CHUNG KẾT LƯỢT ĐI
|
02/01
|
Việt Nam - Thái Lan
|
FPT Play, VTV2, VTV Cần Thơ
|
SIÊU CÚP ITALIA 2024/25 – BÁN KẾT
|
03/01
|
Inter Milan (N) - Atalanta
|
VĐQG SCOTLAND 2024/25 – VÒNG 21
|
02/01
|
Aberdeen - Ross County
|
Hearts - Motherwell
|
Kilmarnock - Saint Mirren
|
G.Rangers - Celtic
|
Saint Johnstone - Hibernian
|
03/01
|
Dundee - Dundee Utd
|
VĐQG ẤN ĐỘ 2024/25 – VÒNG 15
|
02/01
|
ATK Mohun Bagan - Hyderabad
|
VĐQG ISRAEL 2024/25 – VÒNG 16
|
03/01
|
Maccabi Haifa - Maccabi Bnei Reineh
|
NGÀY GIỜ
|
TRẬN ĐẤU
|
TRỰC TIẾP
|
NGOẠI HẠNG ANH 2024/25 – VÒNG 19
|
02/01
00:30
|
Brentford 1-3 Arsenal
|
K+SPORT 1
|
HẠNG NHẤT ANH 2024/25 – VÒNG 25
|
01/01
19:30
|
Plymouth 2-2 Bristol City
|
QPR 3-1 Watford
|
01/01
20:00
|
Millwall 0-1 Oxford Utd
|
01/01
22:00
|
Burnley 0-0 Stoke
|
Cardiff 1-1 Coventry
|
Leeds 1-1 Blackburn
|
Luton 0-1 Norwich
|
Portsmouth 4-0 Swansea
|
Sheffield Wed 4-2 Derby
|
West Brom 3-1 Preston
|
02/01
00:30
|
Hull City 0-1 Middlesbrough
|
02/01
03:00
|
Sunderland 2-1 Sheffield Utd
|
VĐQG AUSTRALIA 2024/25 – VÒNG 11
|
01/01
11:00
|
Auckland 0-0 Melbourne Victory
|
01/01
14:00
|
Western Sydney 2-3 Macarthur
