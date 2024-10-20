Lịch thi đấu bóng đá hôm nay

NGÀY GIỜ

TRẬN ĐẤU

TRỰC TIẾP

NGOẠI HẠNG ANH 2024/25 – VÒNG 8

20/10
20:00

 Wolverhampton - Manchester City

K+SPORT 1

20/10
22:30

 Liverpool - Chelsea

K+SPORT 1

VĐQG TÂY BAN NHA 2024/25 – VÒNG 10

20/10
19:00

 Mallorca - Rayo Vallecano

SCTV 15

20/10
21:15

 Atl. Madrid - Leganes

SCTV 15

20/10
22:30

 Villarreal - Getafe

SCTV 15

21/10
02:00

 Barcelona - Sevilla

SCTV 15

VĐQG ITALIA 2024/25 – VÒNG 8

20/10
17:30

 Empoli - Napoli

ON FOOTBALL

20/10
20:00

 Lecce - Fiorentina

ON FOOTBALL

 Venezia - Atalanta

ON SPORTS+

20/10
23:00

 Cagliari - Torino

ON FOOTBALL

21/10
01:45

 Roma - Inter Milan

ON FOOTBALL

VĐQG ĐỨC 2024/25 – VÒNG 7

20/10
20:30

 Holstein Kiel - Union Berlin

ON SPORTS NEWS

20/10
22:30

 Wolfsburg - Werder Bremen

ON SPORTS NEWS

VĐQG PHÁP 2024/25 – VÒNG 8

20/10
20:00

 Le Havre - Lyon

20/10
22:00

 AJ Auxerre - Reims

 Nantes - Nice

 Toulouse - Angers

21/10
01:45

 Montpellier - Marseille
V.League 2024/25 - Đá bù vòng 4
19/10 18:00 Nam Định 4-1 SLNA FPT Play, HTV TT
19/10 19:15 Hà Nội 1-1 CAHN FPT Play, VTV5
Cúp quốc gia 2024/25 -Vòng loại
19/10 15:30 Đồng Tháp 1-0 Đồng Nai FPT Play
19/10 16:00 Vũng Tàu 1-0 Huế FPT Play
19/10 17:00 Bình Phước 1-0 TPHCM FPT Play
19/10 17:00 Hòa Bình 0-0 Đà Nẵng (pen 10-11) FPT Play
Ngoại hạng Anh 2024/25 - Vòng 8
19/10 18:30 Tottenham 4-1 West Ham K+SPORT1, ON Football
19/10 21:00 Fulham 1-3 Aston Villa K+ACTION, ON Football
19/10 21:00 Ipswich 0-2 Everton ON 10
19/10 21:00 Man Utd 2-1 Brentford K+SPORT1
19/10 21:00 Newcastle 0-1 Brighton K+SPORT2, ON Sports News
19/10 21:00 Southampton 2-3 Leicester ON Sports
19/10 23:30 Bournemouth 2-0 Arsenal K+SPORT1, ON Football
Ligue 1 2024/25 - Vòng 8
19/10 22:00 Brest 1-1 Rennes  
20/10 0:00 Saint-Etienne 0-2 Lens  
20/10 2:00 PSG 4-2 Strasbourg  
Bundesliga 2024/25 - Vòng 7
19/10 20:30 Leverkusen 2-1 Frankfurt  
19/10 20:30 Hoffenheim 3-1 Bochum  
19/10 20:30 Freiburg 3-1 Augsburg  
19/10 20:30 Mainz 0-2 Leipzig  
19/10 20:30 M'gladbach 3-2 Heidenheim  
19/10 23:30 Bayern 4-0 Stuttgart ON Sports News
Serie A 2024/25 - Vòng 8
19/10 20:00 Como 1-1 Parma ON 8
19/10 20:00 Genoa 2-2 Bologna ON 6
19/10 23:00 AC Milan 1-0 Udinese ON 6
20/10 1:45 Juventus 1-0 Lazio ON 5
La Liga 2024/25 - Vòng 10
19/10 19:00 Bilbao 4-1 Espanyol SCTV15
19/10 21:15 Osasuna 1-2 Betis SCTV15
19/10 23:30 Girona 0-1 Sociedad SCTV15
20/10 2:00 Celta Vigo 1-2 Real Madrid  