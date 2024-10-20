|
Lịch thi đấu bóng đá hôm nay
|
NGÀY GIỜ
|
TRẬN ĐẤU
|
TRỰC TIẾP
|
NGOẠI HẠNG ANH 2024/25 – VÒNG 8
|
20/10
|
Wolverhampton - Manchester City
|
K+SPORT 1
|
20/10
|
Liverpool - Chelsea
|
K+SPORT 1
|
VĐQG TÂY BAN NHA 2024/25 – VÒNG 10
|
20/10
|
Mallorca - Rayo Vallecano
|
SCTV 15
|
20/10
|
Atl. Madrid - Leganes
|
SCTV 15
|
20/10
|
Villarreal - Getafe
|
SCTV 15
|
21/10
|
Barcelona - Sevilla
|
SCTV 15
|
VĐQG ITALIA 2024/25 – VÒNG 8
|
20/10
|
Empoli - Napoli
|
ON FOOTBALL
|
20/10
|
Lecce - Fiorentina
|
ON FOOTBALL
|
Venezia - Atalanta
|
ON SPORTS+
|
20/10
|
Cagliari - Torino
|
ON FOOTBALL
|
21/10
|
Roma - Inter Milan
|
ON FOOTBALL
|
VĐQG ĐỨC 2024/25 – VÒNG 7
|
20/10
|
Holstein Kiel - Union Berlin
|
ON SPORTS NEWS
|
20/10
|
Wolfsburg - Werder Bremen
|
ON SPORTS NEWS
|
VĐQG PHÁP 2024/25 – VÒNG 8
|
20/10
|
Le Havre - Lyon
|
20/10
|
AJ Auxerre - Reims
|
Nantes - Nice
|
Toulouse - Angers
|
21/10
|
Montpellier - Marseille
|NGÀY/GIỜ
|TRẬN ĐẤU
|TRỰC TIẾP
|V.League 2024/25 - Đá bù vòng 4
|19/10 18:00
|Nam Định 4-1 SLNA
|FPT Play, HTV TT
|19/10 19:15
|Hà Nội 1-1 CAHN
|FPT Play, VTV5
|Cúp quốc gia 2024/25 -Vòng loại
|19/10 15:30
|Đồng Tháp 1-0 Đồng Nai
|FPT Play
|19/10 16:00
|Vũng Tàu 1-0 Huế
|FPT Play
|19/10 17:00
|Bình Phước 1-0 TPHCM
|FPT Play
|19/10 17:00
|Hòa Bình 0-0 Đà Nẵng (pen 10-11)
|FPT Play
|Ngoại hạng Anh 2024/25 - Vòng 8
|19/10 18:30
|Tottenham 4-1 West Ham
|K+SPORT1, ON Football
|19/10 21:00
|Fulham 1-3 Aston Villa
|K+ACTION, ON Football
|19/10 21:00
|Ipswich 0-2 Everton
|ON 10
|19/10 21:00
|Man Utd 2-1 Brentford
|K+SPORT1
|19/10 21:00
|Newcastle 0-1 Brighton
|K+SPORT2, ON Sports News
|19/10 21:00
|Southampton 2-3 Leicester
|ON Sports
|19/10 23:30
|Bournemouth 2-0 Arsenal
|K+SPORT1, ON Football
|Ligue 1 2024/25 - Vòng 8
|19/10 22:00
|Brest 1-1 Rennes
|20/10 0:00
|Saint-Etienne 0-2 Lens
|20/10 2:00
|PSG 4-2 Strasbourg
|Bundesliga 2024/25 - Vòng 7
|19/10 20:30
|Leverkusen 2-1 Frankfurt
|19/10 20:30
|Hoffenheim 3-1 Bochum
|19/10 20:30
|Freiburg 3-1 Augsburg
|19/10 20:30
|Mainz 0-2 Leipzig
|19/10 20:30
|M'gladbach 3-2 Heidenheim
|19/10 23:30
|Bayern 4-0 Stuttgart
|ON Sports News
|Serie A 2024/25 - Vòng 8
|19/10 20:00
|Como 1-1 Parma
|ON 8
|19/10 20:00
|Genoa 2-2 Bologna
|ON 6
|19/10 23:00
|AC Milan 1-0 Udinese
|ON 6
|20/10 1:45
|Juventus 1-0 Lazio
|ON 5
|La Liga 2024/25 - Vòng 10
|19/10 19:00
|Bilbao 4-1 Espanyol
|SCTV15
|19/10 21:15
|Osasuna 1-2 Betis
|SCTV15
|19/10 23:30
|Girona 0-1 Sociedad
|SCTV15
|20/10 2:00
|Celta Vigo 1-2 Real Madrid