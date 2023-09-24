|
NGÀY GIỜ
|
TRẬN ĐẤU
|
TRỰC TIẾP
|
NGOẠI HẠNG ANH 2023/24 – VÒNG 6
|
24/09
|
Chelsea - Aston Villa
|
K+LIFE
|
Arsenal - Tottenham
|
K+SPORT1
|
Brighton - Bournemouth
|
K+CINE
|
Liverpool - West Ham
|
K+SPORT2
|
24/09
|
Sheffield Utd - Newcastle
|
K+SPORT1
|
VĐQG TÂY BAN NHA NHA 2023/24 – VÒNG 6
|
24/09
|
Real Sociedad - Getafe
|
SCTV15
|
24/09
|
Rayo Vallecano - Villarreal
|
SCTV15
|
24/09
|
Las Palmas - Granada
|
SCTV17
|
Real Betis - Cadiz
|
SCTV15
|
25/09
|
Atl. Madrid - Real Madrid
|
SCTV15
|
VĐQG ĐỨC 2023/24 – VÒNG 5
|
24/09
|
Leverkusen - Heidenheim
|
ON SPORTS NEWS
|
24/09
|
Frankfurt - Freiburg
|
ON SPORTS NEWS
|
VĐQG ITALIA 2023/24 – VÒNG 5
|
24/09
|
Empoli - Inter Milan
|
ON FOOTBALL
|
24/09
|
Atalanta - Cagliari
|
ON SPORTS ACTION
|
Udinese - Fiorentina
|
ON FOOTBALL
|
24/09
|
Bologna - Napoli
|
ON FOOTBALL
|
25/09
|
Torino - Roma
|
ON FOOTBALL
|
VĐQG PHÁP 2023/24 – VÒNG 6
|
24/09
|
Metz - Strasbourg
|
ON SPORTS ACTION
|
24/09
|
Le Havre - Clermont
|
Lens - Toulouse
|
24/09
|
Montpellier - Rennes
|
ON SPORTS
|
25/09
|
PSG - Marseille
|
ON SPORTS NEWS
|
HẠNG NHẤT ANH 2023/24 – VÒNG 8
|
24/09
|
Stoke - Hull City
|
24/09
|
Sunderland - Cardiff
|
VĐQG ARGENTINA 2023/24 – VÒNG 5
|
25/09
|
Independiente - Instituto
|
25/09
|
Newells Old Boys - Estudiantes
|
25/09
|
Tigre - San Lorenzo
|
25/09
|
Banfield - River Plate
|
MÔN BÓNG ĐÁ NAM ASIAD 2023 – VÒNG BẢNG
|
24/09
|
Kyrgyzstan - Đài Loan Trung Quốc
|
Bắc Triều Tiên - Indonesia
|
24/09
|
Trung Quốc - Bangladesh
|
Iran - Mông Cổ
|
Hàn Quốc - Bahrain
|
Myanmar - Ấn Độ
|
Việt Nam - Saudi Arabia
|
|
NGOẠI HẠNG ANH 2023/24 – VÒNG 6
|
23/09
|
Manchester City 2-0 Nottingham Forest
|
K+SPORT1
|
Crystal Palace 0-0 Fulham
|
K+SPORT2
|
Luton 1-1 Wolverhampton
|
K+LIFE
|
23/09
|
Brentford 1-3 Everton
|
K+SPORT1
|
24/09
|
Burnley 0-1 Man Utd
|
K+SPORT1
|
VĐQG ITALIA 2023/24 – VÒNG 5
|
23/09
|
AC Milan 1-0 Verona
|
ON FOOTBALL
|
23/09
|
Sassuolo 4-2 Juventus
|
ON FOOTBALL
|
24/09
|
Lazio 1-1 Monza
|
ON FOOTBALL
|
VĐQG TÂY BAN NHA NHA 2023/24 – VÒNG 6
|
23/09
|
Girona 5-3 Mallorca
|
23/09
|
Osasuna 0-0 Sevilla
|
23/09
|
Barcelona 3-2 Celta Vigo
|
24/09
|
Almeria 2-2 Valencia
|
VĐQG ĐỨC 2023/24 – VÒNG 5
|
23/09
|
Augsburg 2-1 Mainz
|
Bayern Munich 7-0 Bochum
|
ON SPORTS NEWS
|
Dortmund 2-1 Wolfsburg
|
Monchengladbach 0-1 RB Leipzig
|
Union Berlin 0-2 Hoffenheim
|
ON SPORTS
|
23/09
|
Werder Bremen 2-1 Cologne
|
ON SPORTS NEWS
|
VĐQG PHÁP 2023/24 – VÒNG 6
|
23/09
|
Nantes 3-2 Lorient
|
ON SPORTS
|
24/09
|
Brestois 1-0 Lyon
|
ON SPORTS NEWS
|
HẠNG NHẤT ANH 2023/24 – VÒNG 8
|
23/09
|
Ipswich 4-3 Blackburn
|
Leeds 3-0 Watford
|
Leicester 1-0 Bristol City
|
Middlesbrough 2-1 Southampton
|
Plymouth 6-2 Norwich
|
Rotherham Utd 1-1 Preston
|
Swansea 3-0 Sheffield Wed
|
WBA 0-0 Millwall
|
VĐQG BRAZIL 2023 – VÒNG 24
|
24/09
|
Atletico Mineiro - Cuiaba
|
VĐQG ARGENTINA 2023/24 – VÒNG 5
|
24/09
|
Gimnasia La Plata 2-1 Rosario Central
|
24/09
|
Boca Juniors - Lanus
|
24/09
|
Huracan - Velez Sarsfield
|
Central Cordoba - Defensa y Justicia
