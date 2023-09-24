NGÀY GIỜ

TRẬN ĐẤU

TRỰC TIẾP

NGOẠI HẠNG ANH 2023/24 – VÒNG 6

24/09
20:00

 Chelsea - Aston Villa

K+LIFE

 Arsenal - Tottenham

K+SPORT1

 Brighton - Bournemouth

K+CINE

 Liverpool - West Ham

K+SPORT2

24/09
02:00

 Sheffield Utd - Newcastle

K+SPORT1

VĐQG TÂY BAN NHA NHA 2023/24 – VÒNG 6

24/09
19:00

 Real Sociedad - Getafe

SCTV15

24/09
21:15

 Rayo Vallecano - Villarreal

SCTV15

24/09
23:30

 Las Palmas - Granada

SCTV17

 Real Betis - Cadiz

SCTV15

25/09
02:00

 Atl. Madrid - Real Madrid

SCTV15

VĐQG ĐỨC 2023/24 – VÒNG 5

24/09
20:30

 Leverkusen - Heidenheim

ON SPORTS NEWS

24/09
22:30

 Frankfurt - Freiburg

ON SPORTS NEWS

VĐQG ITALIA 2023/24 – VÒNG 5

24/09
17:30

 Empoli - Inter Milan

ON FOOTBALL

24/09
20:00

 Atalanta - Cagliari

ON SPORTS ACTION

 Udinese - Fiorentina

ON FOOTBALL

24/09
23:00

 Bologna - Napoli

ON FOOTBALL

25/09
01:45

 Torino - Roma

ON FOOTBALL

VĐQG PHÁP 2023/24 – VÒNG 6

24/09
18:00

 Metz - Strasbourg

ON SPORTS ACTION

24/09
20:00

 Le Havre - Clermont

 Lens - Toulouse

24/09
22:05

 Montpellier - Rennes

ON SPORTS

25/09
01:45

 PSG - Marseille

ON SPORTS NEWS

HẠNG NHẤT ANH 2023/24 – VÒNG 8

24/09
18:00

 Stoke - Hull City

24/09
21:00

 Sunderland - Cardiff

VĐQG ARGENTINA 2023/24 – VÒNG 5

25/09
01:00

 Independiente - Instituto

25/09
03:45

 Newells Old Boys - Estudiantes

25/09
05:00

 Tigre - San Lorenzo

25/09
07:00

 Banfield - River Plate

MÔN BÓNG ĐÁ NAM ASIAD 2023 – VÒNG BẢNG

24/09
15:00

Kyrgyzstan - Đài Loan Trung Quốc

Bắc Triều Tiên - Indonesia

24/09
18:30

Trung Quốc - Bangladesh

Iran - Mông Cổ

Hàn Quốc - Bahrain

Myanmar - Ấn Độ

Việt Nam - Saudi Arabia

NGOẠI HẠNG ANH 2023/24 – VÒNG 6

23/09
21:00

Manchester City 2-0 Nottingham Forest

K+SPORT1

Crystal Palace 0-0 Fulham

K+SPORT2

 Luton 1-1 Wolverhampton

K+LIFE

23/09
23:30

Brentford 1-3 Everton

K+SPORT1

24/09
02:00

 Burnley 0-1 Man Utd

K+SPORT1

VĐQG ITALIA 2023/24 – VÒNG 5

23/09
20:00

AC Milan 1-0 Verona

ON FOOTBALL

23/09
23:00

 Sassuolo 4-2 Juventus

ON FOOTBALL

24/09
01:45

 Lazio 1-1 Monza

ON FOOTBALL

VĐQG TÂY BAN NHA NHA 2023/24 – VÒNG 6

23/09
19:00

Girona 5-3 Mallorca

23/09
21:15

Osasuna 0-0 Sevilla

23/09
23:30

Barcelona 3-2 Celta Vigo

24/09
02:00

 Almeria 2-2 Valencia

VĐQG ĐỨC 2023/24 – VÒNG 5

23/09
20:30

 Augsburg 2-1 Mainz

Bayern Munich 7-0 Bochum

ON SPORTS NEWS

Dortmund 2-1 Wolfsburg

 Monchengladbach 0-1 RB Leipzig

Union Berlin 0-2 Hoffenheim

ON SPORTS

23/09
23:30

Werder Bremen 2-1 Cologne

ON SPORTS NEWS

VĐQG PHÁP 2023/24 – VÒNG 6

23/09
22:00

 Nantes 3-2 Lorient

ON SPORTS

24/09
02:00

Brestois 1-0 Lyon

ON SPORTS NEWS

HẠNG NHẤT ANH 2023/24 – VÒNG 8

23/09
21:00

Ipswich 4-3 Blackburn

Leeds 3-0 Watford

Leicester 1-0 Bristol City

 Middlesbrough 2-1 Southampton

 Plymouth 6-2 Norwich

 Rotherham Utd 1-1 Preston

 Swansea 3-0 Sheffield Wed

 WBA 0-0 Millwall

VĐQG BRAZIL 2023 – VÒNG 24

24/09
07:00

Atletico Mineiro - Cuiaba

VĐQG ARGENTINA 2023/24 – VÒNG 5

24/09
02:00

 Gimnasia La Plata 2-1 Rosario Central

24/09
04:30

Boca Juniors - Lanus

24/09
07:00

 Huracan - Velez Sarsfield

 Central Cordoba - Defensa y Justicia

