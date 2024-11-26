|
Lịch thi đấu bóng đá hôm nay
|
NGÀY GIỜ
|
TRẬN ĐẤU
|
TRỰC TIẾP
|
UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE 2024/25 – VÒNG PHÂN HẠNG
|
27/11
00:45
|
Slovan Bratislava - AC Milan
|
ON FOOTBALL
|
Sparta Praha - Atletico Madrid
|
ON SPORTS NEWS
|
27/11
03:00
|
Barcelona - Brest
|
Inter Milan - RB Leipzig
|
ON SPORTS NEWS
|
Leverkusen - Salzburg
|
ON SPORTS
|
Young Boys - Atalanta
|
ON SPORTS +
|
Bayern Munich - PSG
|
Manchester City - Feyenoord
|
ON FOOTBALL
|
Sporting Lisbon - Arsenal
|
HẠNG NHẤT ANH 2024/25 – VÒNG 17
|
27/11
02:45
|
Burnley - Coventry
|
Hull City - Sheffield Wed
|
Norwich - Plymouth
|
Sheffield Utd - Oxford Utd
|
Stoke - Preston
|
Watford - Bristol City
|
27/11
03:00
|
Sunderland - West Brom
|
AFC CHAMPIONS LEAGUE 2024/25
|
26/11
17:00
|
Ulsan Hyundai - Shanghai Port
|
Vissel Kobe - C. Coast Mariners
|
26/11
19:00
|
Buriram - Kawasaki Frontale
|
Shandong Taishan - Johor DT
|
26/11
23:00
|
Al Sadd - Al Hilal
|
Al Shorta - Al Wasl
|
NGÀY GIỜ
|
TRẬN ĐẤU
|
TRỰC TIẾP
|
|
AFC CHAMPIONS LEAGUE ELITE
|
|
25/11
21:00
|
An Ain 1-2 Al Ahli
|
|
25/11
23:00
|
Al Gharafa 1-3 Al Nassr
|
|
25/11
23:00
|
Esteghlal 0-0 Pakhtakor Tashkent
|
|
NGOẠI HẠNG ANH 2024/25 – VÒNG 12
|
26/11
03:00
|
Newcastle 0-2 West Ham
|
K+SPORT 1
|
VĐQG ITALIA 2024/25 – VÒNG 13
|
26/11
00:30
|
Empoli 1-1 Udinese
|
ON SPORTS+
|
26/11
02:45
|
Venezia 0-1 Lecce
|
ON SPORTS+
|
VĐQG ARGENTINA 2024/25 – VÒNG 24
|
26/11
05:00
|
Central Cordoba - Rosario Central
|
26/11
07:15
|
Argentinos Juniors - Barracas Central
|
Belgrano - Independiente Rivadavia