Lịch thi đấu bóng đá hôm nay

NGÀY GIỜ

TRẬN ĐẤU

TRỰC TIẾP

UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE 2024/25 – VÒNG PHÂN HẠNG

27/11

00:45

Slovan Bratislava - AC Milan

ON FOOTBALL

Sparta Praha - Atletico Madrid

ON SPORTS NEWS

27/11

03:00

Barcelona - Brest

Inter Milan - RB Leipzig

ON SPORTS NEWS

Leverkusen - Salzburg

ON SPORTS

Young Boys - Atalanta

ON SPORTS +

Bayern Munich - PSG

Manchester City - Feyenoord

ON FOOTBALL

Sporting Lisbon - Arsenal

HẠNG NHẤT ANH 2024/25 – VÒNG 17

27/11

02:45

Burnley - Coventry

Hull City - Sheffield Wed

Norwich - Plymouth

Sheffield Utd - Oxford Utd

Stoke - Preston

Watford - Bristol City

27/11

03:00

Sunderland - West Brom

AFC CHAMPIONS LEAGUE 2024/25

26/11

17:00

Ulsan Hyundai - Shanghai Port

Vissel Kobe - C. Coast Mariners

26/11

19:00

Buriram - Kawasaki Frontale

Shandong Taishan - Johor DT

26/11

23:00

Al Sadd - Al Hilal

Al Shorta - Al Wasl

NGÀY GIỜ

TRẬN ĐẤU

TRỰC TIẾP

 

AFC CHAMPIONS LEAGUE ELITE

 

25/11

21:00

An Ain 1-2 Al Ahli

 

25/11

23:00

Al Gharafa 1-3 Al Nassr

 

25/11

23:00

Esteghlal 0-0 Pakhtakor Tashkent

 

NGOẠI HẠNG ANH 2024/25 – VÒNG 12

26/11

03:00

Newcastle 0-2 West Ham

K+SPORT 1

VĐQG ITALIA 2024/25 – VÒNG 13

26/11

00:30

Empoli 1-1 Udinese

ON SPORTS+

26/11

02:45

Venezia 0-1 Lecce

ON SPORTS+

VĐQG ARGENTINA 2024/25 – VÒNG 24

26/11

05:00

Central Cordoba - Rosario Central

26/11

07:15

Argentinos Juniors - Barracas Central

Belgrano - Independiente Rivadavia