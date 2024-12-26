|
Lịch thi đấu bóng đá hôm nay
|
NGÀY GIỜ
|
TRẬN ĐẤU
|
TRỰC TIẾP
|
ASEAN CUP 2024 (AFF CUP) - BÁN KẾT LƯỢT ĐI
|
26/12
|
Singapore - Việt Nam
|
VTV5, FPT Play
|
NGOẠI HẠNG ANH 2024/25 – VÒNG 18
|
26/12
|
Man City - Everton
|K+SPORT1
|
26/12
|
Bournemouth - Crystal Palace
|
Chelsea - Fulham
|K+SPORT1
|
Newcastle - Aston Villa
|
Nottingham - Tottenham
|K+SPORT2
|
Southampton - West Ham
|
27/12
|
Wolverhampton - Man United
|K+SPORT1
|
27/12
|
Liverpool - Leicester
|K+SPORT1
|
VĐQG SCOTLAND 2024/25 – VÒNG 19
|
26/12
|
Hearts - Hibernian
|
26/12
|
Celtic - Motherwell
|
Dundee - Ross County
|
Kilmarnock - Aberdeen
|
Saint Johnstone - Dundee Utd
|
27/12
|
Saint Mirren - G.Rangers
|
VĐQG BỈ 2024/25 – VÒNG 20
|
26/12
|
Royal Antwerp - Racing Genk
|
26/12
|
Club Brugge - Westerlo
|
Kortrijk - Charleroi
|
27/12
|
Mechelen - Standard Liege
|
27/12
|
KAA Gent - Saint Gilloise
|
HẠNG NHẤT ANH 2024/25 – VÒNG 23
|
26/12
|
Blackburn - Sunderland
|
Bristol City - Luton
|
Coventry - Plymouth
|
Middlesbrough - Sheffield Wed
|
Norwich - Millwall
|
Oxford Utd - Cardiff
|
Preston - Hull City
|
Sheffield Utd - Burnley
|
Swansea - QPR
|
Watford - Portsmouth
|
27/12
|
Derby - West Brom
|
27/12
|
Stoke - Leeds
