Lịch thi đấu bóng đá hôm nay

NGÀY GIỜ

TRẬN ĐẤU

TRỰC TIẾP

ASEAN CUP 2024 (AFF CUP) - BÁN KẾT LƯỢT ĐI

26/12  
20:00

Singapore - Việt Nam

VTV5, FPT Play

NGOẠI HẠNG ANH 2024/25 – VÒNG 18

26/12  
19:30

Man City - Everton

 K+SPORT1

26/12  
22:00

Bournemouth - Crystal Palace

Chelsea - Fulham

 K+SPORT1

Newcastle - Aston Villa

Nottingham - Tottenham

 K+SPORT2

Southampton - West Ham

27/12  
00:30

Wolverhampton - Man United

 K+SPORT1

27/12  
03:00

Liverpool - Leicester

 K+SPORT1

VĐQG SCOTLAND 2024/25 – VÒNG 19

26/12  
19:30

Hearts - Hibernian

26/12  
22:00

Celtic - Motherwell

Dundee - Ross County

Kilmarnock - Aberdeen

Saint Johnstone - Dundee Utd

27/12  
00:45

Saint Mirren - G.Rangers

VĐQG BỈ 2024/25 – VÒNG 20

26/12  
19:30

Royal Antwerp - Racing Genk

26/12  
22:00

Club Brugge - Westerlo

Kortrijk - Charleroi

27/12  
00:30

Mechelen - Standard Liege

27/12  
02:45

KAA Gent - Saint Gilloise

HẠNG NHẤT ANH 2024/25 – VÒNG 23

26/12  
22:00

Blackburn - Sunderland

Bristol City - Luton

Coventry - Plymouth

Middlesbrough - Sheffield Wed

Norwich - Millwall

Oxford Utd - Cardiff

Preston - Hull City

Sheffield Utd - Burnley

Swansea - QPR

Watford - Portsmouth

27/12  
00:30

Derby - West Brom

27/12  
03:00

Stoke - Leeds

