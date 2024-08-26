Lịch thi đấu bóng đá hôm nay 
NGÀY/GIỜ TRẬN ĐẤU TRỰC TIẾP
La Liga
27/8 2:30 Villarreal - Celta Vigo SCTV15
Serie A
26/8 23:30 Cagliari - Como  
27/8 1:45 Verona - Juventus  
VĐQG Thổ Nhĩ Kỳ
27/8 1:00 Trabzonspor - Kayseri  
VĐQG Argentina
26/8 6:30 River - Newell's  
27/8 2:00 Córdoba SdE - Banfield  
27/8 2:00 Barracas - Vélez  
27/8 4:30 Rosario - Atl. Tucumán  
27/8 4:30 Belgrano - GELP  
VĐQG Brazil
26/8 5:00 Internacional - Cruzeiro  
26/8 6:00 Flamengo - Bragantino  
NGÀY - GIỜ TRẬN ĐẤU TRỰC TIẾP
Ngoại hạng Anh
25/8 20:00 Bournemouth 1-1 Newcastle K+ACTION, ON Sports+
25/8 20:00 Wolves 2-6 Chelsea K+SPORT1, ON Football
25/8 22:30 Liverpool 2-0 Brentford K+SPORT1
La Liga
25/8 22:00 Real Madrid 3-0 Valladolid SCTV15
26/8 0:00 Leganes 2-1 Las Palmas  
26/8 0:15 Alaves 0-0 Betis  
26/8 2:30 Atletico 3-0 Girona  
Ligue 1
25/8 20:00 Lens 2-0 Brest  
25/8 22:00 Strasbourg 3-1 Rennes  
25/8 22:00 Nantes 2-0 Auxerre  
25/8 22:00 Nice 1-1 Toulouse  
26/8 1:45 Marseille 2-2 Reims  
Bundesliga
25/8 20:30 Wolfsburg 0-2 Bayern  
25/8 22:30 St. Pauli 2-3 Heidenheim  
Serie A
25/8 23:30 Fiorentina 0-0 Venezia  
25/8 23:30 Torino 2-1 Atalanta  
26/8 1:45 Napoli 3-0 Bologna  
26/8 1:45 Roma 1-2 Empoli  