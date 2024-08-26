Lịch thi đấu bóng đá hôm nay 26/8
Lịch thi đấu bóng đá hôm nay 26/8/2024 - Cung cấp lịch thi đấu bóng đá quốc tế hấp dẫn đêm nay và rạng sáng mai.
|
Lịch thi đấu bóng đá hôm nay
|NGÀY/GIỜ
|TRẬN ĐẤU
|TRỰC TIẾP
|La Liga
|27/8 2:30
|Villarreal - Celta Vigo
|SCTV15
|Serie A
|26/8 23:30
|Cagliari - Como
|
|27/8 1:45
|Verona - Juventus
|
|VĐQG Thổ Nhĩ Kỳ
|27/8 1:00
|Trabzonspor - Kayseri
|
|VĐQG Argentina
|26/8 6:30
|River - Newell's
|
|27/8 2:00
|Córdoba SdE - Banfield
|
|27/8 2:00
|Barracas - Vélez
|
|27/8 4:30
|Rosario - Atl. Tucumán
|
|27/8 4:30
|Belgrano - GELP
|
|VĐQG Brazil
|26/8 5:00
|Internacional - Cruzeiro
|
|26/8 6:00
|Flamengo - Bragantino
|
|NGÀY - GIỜ
|TRẬN ĐẤU
|TRỰC TIẾP
|Ngoại hạng Anh
|25/8 20:00
|Bournemouth 1-1 Newcastle
|K+ACTION, ON Sports+
|25/8 20:00
|Wolves 2-6 Chelsea
|K+SPORT1, ON Football
|25/8 22:30
|Liverpool 2-0 Brentford
|K+SPORT1
|La Liga
|25/8 22:00
|Real Madrid 3-0 Valladolid
|SCTV15
|26/8 0:00
|Leganes 2-1 Las Palmas
|
|26/8 0:15
|Alaves 0-0 Betis
|
|26/8 2:30
|Atletico 3-0 Girona
|
|Ligue 1
|25/8 20:00
|Lens 2-0 Brest
|
|25/8 22:00
|Strasbourg 3-1 Rennes
|
|25/8 22:00
|Nantes 2-0 Auxerre
|
|25/8 22:00
|Nice 1-1 Toulouse
|
|26/8 1:45
|Marseille 2-2 Reims
|
|Bundesliga
|25/8 20:30
|Wolfsburg 0-2 Bayern
|
|25/8 22:30
|St. Pauli 2-3 Heidenheim
|
|Serie A
|25/8 23:30
|Fiorentina 0-0 Venezia
|
|25/8 23:30
|Torino 2-1 Atalanta
|
|26/8 1:45
|Napoli 3-0 Bologna
|
|26/8 1:45
|Roma 1-2 Empoli
|