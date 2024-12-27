|
Lịch thi đấu bóng đá hôm nay
|
NGÀY GIỜ
|
TRẬN ĐẤU
|
TRỰC TIẾP
|
ASEAN CUP 2024 (AFF CUP) - BÁN KẾT LƯỢT ĐI
|
26/12
|
Singapore 0-2 Việt Nam
|
NGOẠI HẠNG ANH 2024/25 – VÒNG 18
|
26/12
|
Man City 1-1 Everton
|K+SPORT1
|
26/12
|
Bournemouth 0-0 Crystal Palace
|K+LIVE1,ON Sports+
|
Chelsea 1-2 Fulham
|K+SPORT2
|
Newcastle 3-0 Aston Villa
|K+SPORT1,ON Sports
|
Nottingham 1-0 Tottenham
|K+CINE,ON Football
|
Southampton 0-1 West Ham
|K+LIVE2,ON
|
27/12
|
Wolverhampton 2-0 Man United
|K+SPORT1
|
27/12
|
Liverpool 3-1 Leicester
|K+SPORT1,ON Football
|
HẠNG NHẤT ANH 2024/25 – VÒNG 23
|
26/12
|
Blackburn 2-2 Sunderland
|
Bristol City 1-0 Luton
|
Coventry 4-0 Plymouth
|
Middlesbrough 3-3 Sheffield Wed
|
Norwich 2-1 Millwall
|
Oxford Utd 3-2 Cardiff
|
Preston 1-0 Hull City
|
Sheffield Utd 0-2 Burnley
|
Swansea 3-0 QPR
|
Watford 2-1 Portsmouth
|
27/12
|
Derby 2-1 West Brom
|
27/12
|
Stoke 0-2 Leeds
Video bàn thắng Singapore 0-2 Việt Nam
Xem ASEAN Cup 2024 trực tiếp và trọn vẹn trên FPT Play, tại: http://fptplay.vn