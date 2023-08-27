NGÀY GIỜ

TRẬN ĐẤU

TRỰC TIẾP

NGOẠI HẠNG ANH 2023/24 – VÒNG 3

27/08
20:00

Burnley - Aston Villa

K+LIFE

Sheffield Utd - Manchester City

K+SPORT1

27/08
22:00

Newcastle - Liverpool

K+SPORT1

VĐQG TÂY BAN NHA 2023/24 – VÒNG 3

27/08
22:30

Villarreal - Barcelona

SSPORT2 (SCTV15)

28/08
00:30

Valencia - Osasuna

SSPORT (SCTV17)

28/08
02:30

Ath.Bilbao - Real Betis

SSPORT2 (SCTV15)

VĐQG ĐỨC 2023/24 – VÒNG 2

27/08
20:30

Mainz - Frankfurt 

ON SPORTS NEWS

27/08
22:30

Bayern Munich - Augsburg

ON SPORTS NEWS

VĐQG ITALIA 2023/24 – VÒNG 2

27/08
23:30

 Fiorentina - Lecce

Juventus - Bologna 

28/08
01:45

 Lazio - Genoa 

Napoli - Sassuolo

VĐQG PHÁP 2023/24 – VÒNG 3

27/08
18:00

Rennes - Le Havre

ON SPORTS NEWS

27/08
20:00

Clermont - Metz

Montpellier - Reims

Strasbourg - Toulouse

27/08
22:05

 Lorient - Lille

ON SPORTS

28/08
01:45

Nice - Lyon

ON SPORTS NEWS

HẠNG NHẤT ANH 2023/24 – VÒNG 3

27/08
18:00

Watford - Blackburn 

U23 ĐÔNG NAM Á 2023 - CHUNG KẾT VÀ TRANH HẠNG 3

26/08
16:00

Malaysia 0-0 Thái Lan (Tpen 3-4)

SCTV, VTV5, VTV Cần Thơ

26/08
20:00

Việt Nam 0-0 Indonesia (pen 6-5)

SCTV, VTV5, VTV Cần Thơ

NGOẠI HẠNG ANH 2023/24 – VÒNG 3

26/08
18:30

Bournemouth 0-2 Tottenham 

K+SPORT 1

26/08
21:00

Arsenal 2-2 Fulham

K+SPORT 2

Manchester Utd 3-2 Nottingham Forest

K+SPORT 1

26/08
23:30

Brighton 1-3 West Ham

K+SPORT 1

26/08
21:00

Brentford 1-1 Crystal Palace

K+LIFE

Everton 0-1 Wolverhampton

K+CINE

VĐQG TÂY BAN NHA 2023/24 – VÒNG 3

26/08
22:30

Cadiz 1-1 Almeria

SCTV Thể Thao

27/08
00:30

Granada 3-2 Mallorca

SCTV Thể Thao

27/08
02:30

Sevilla 1-2 Girona

SCTV Thể Thao

VĐQG ITALIA 2023/24 – VÒNG 2

26/08
23:30

Frosinone 2-1 Atalanta

ON FOOTBALL

Monza 2-0 Empoli

ON SPORTS +

27/08
01:45

AC Milan 4-1 Torino

ON FOOTBALL

Verona 2-1 Roma

ON SPORTS

VĐQG ĐỨC 2023/24 – VÒNG 2

26/08
20:30

Bochum 1-1 Dortmund

ON SPORTS NEWS

Darmstadt 1-4 Union Berlin

ON SPORTS +

Freiburg 1-0 Werder Bremen

ON FOOTBALL

Heidenheim 2-3 Hoffenheim

Koln 1-2 Wolfsburg

26/08
23:30

M’gladbach 0-3 Leverkusen

ON SPORTS NEWS

VĐQG PHÁP 2023/24 – VÒNG 3

26/08 
22:00

Marseille 2-0 Brest

ON SPORTS

27/08 
02:00

PSG 3-1 Lens

ON SPORTS NEWS

HẠNG NHẤT ANH 2023/24 – VÒNG 3

26/08
21:00

Birmingham 2-1 Plymouth

Cardiff 2-1 Sheffield Wed

Coventry 0-0 Sunderland

Huddersfield 0-4 Norwich

Ipswich 3-4 Leeds

Millwall 1-0 Stoke

Preston 2-1 Swansea

Rotherham Utd 1-2 Leicester

Southampton 2-1 QPR

West Brom 4-2 Middlesbrough

VĐQG ARGENTINA 2023/24 – VÒNG 1

27/08
00:30

San Lorenzo 2-2 Belgrano

27/08
02:30

Estudiantes 1-3 Club Union

27/08
05:00

Newells Old Boys - Lanus

Talleres - Huracan

27/08
07:30

Tigre - Racing Club

VĐQG BRAZIL 2023 – VÒNG 21

27/08
04:30

 Flamengo 0-0 Internacional

27/08
07:00

Corinthians - Goias

GIẢI BÓNG ĐÁ NHÀ NGHỀ MỸ (MLS) 2023

27/08
06:30

Atlanta Utd - Nashville

Charlotte - Los Angeles

Cincinnati - New York City

Columbus Crew - Toronto

DC Utd - Philadelphia Union

Montreal Impact - New England

New York RB - Inter Miami

Orlando City - St Louis City

27/08
07:30

FC Dallas - Austin

Kansas City - SJ Earthquakes

27/08
08:30

Real Salt Lake - Houston Dynamo

27/08
09:30

Los Angeles Galaxy - Chicago Fire

Portland Timbers - Vancouver Whitecaps

VĐQG NHẬT BẢN 2023 – VÒNG 25

26/08
16:00

Kashima Antlers 2-0 Albirex Niigata 

26/08
16:30

Yokohama 4-1 Yokohama Marinos

26/08
17:00

Cerezo Osaka 3-1 Nagoya

Kashiwa Reysol 0-0 S.Hiroshima

Kawasaki 2-2 Consadole Sapporo

Kyoto Sanga 2-0 Avispa Fukuoka 

Sagan Tosu 1-1 Gamba Osaka 

 Tokyo 2-2 Vissel Kobe

VĐQG HÀN QUỐC 2023 – VÒNG 28

26/08
17:00

 Daegu 1-0 Jeju Utd 

26/08
17:30

Gangwon 1-1 Pohang Steelers 