|
NGÀY GIỜ
|
TRẬN ĐẤU
|
TRỰC TIẾP
|
NGOẠI HẠNG ANH 2023/24 – VÒNG 3
|
27/08
|
Burnley - Aston Villa
|
K+LIFE
|
Sheffield Utd - Manchester City
|
K+SPORT1
|
27/08
|
Newcastle - Liverpool
|
K+SPORT1
|
VĐQG TÂY BAN NHA 2023/24 – VÒNG 3
|
27/08
|
Villarreal - Barcelona
|
SSPORT2 (SCTV15)
|
28/08
|
Valencia - Osasuna
|
SSPORT (SCTV17)
|
28/08
|
Ath.Bilbao - Real Betis
|
SSPORT2 (SCTV15)
|
VĐQG ĐỨC 2023/24 – VÒNG 2
|
27/08
|
Mainz - Frankfurt
|
ON SPORTS NEWS
|
27/08
|
Bayern Munich - Augsburg
|
ON SPORTS NEWS
|
VĐQG ITALIA 2023/24 – VÒNG 2
|
27/08
|
Fiorentina - Lecce
|
Juventus - Bologna
|
28/08
|
Lazio - Genoa
|
Napoli - Sassuolo
|
VĐQG PHÁP 2023/24 – VÒNG 3
|
27/08
|
Rennes - Le Havre
|
ON SPORTS NEWS
|
27/08
|
Clermont - Metz
|
Montpellier - Reims
|
Strasbourg - Toulouse
|
27/08
|
Lorient - Lille
|
ON SPORTS
|
28/08
|
Nice - Lyon
|
ON SPORTS NEWS
|
HẠNG NHẤT ANH 2023/24 – VÒNG 3
|
27/08
|
Watford - Blackburn
|
|
U23 ĐÔNG NAM Á 2023 - CHUNG KẾT VÀ TRANH HẠNG 3
|
26/08
|
Malaysia 0-0 Thái Lan (Tpen 3-4)
|
SCTV, VTV5, VTV Cần Thơ
|
26/08
|
Việt Nam 0-0 Indonesia (pen 6-5)
|
SCTV, VTV5, VTV Cần Thơ
|
NGOẠI HẠNG ANH 2023/24 – VÒNG 3
|
26/08
|
Bournemouth 0-2 Tottenham
|
K+SPORT 1
|
26/08
|
Arsenal 2-2 Fulham
|
K+SPORT 2
|
Manchester Utd 3-2 Nottingham Forest
|
K+SPORT 1
|
26/08
|
Brighton 1-3 West Ham
|
K+SPORT 1
|
26/08
|
Brentford 1-1 Crystal Palace
|
K+LIFE
|
Everton 0-1 Wolverhampton
|
K+CINE
|
VĐQG TÂY BAN NHA 2023/24 – VÒNG 3
|
26/08
|
Cadiz 1-1 Almeria
|
SCTV Thể Thao
|
27/08
|
Granada 3-2 Mallorca
|
SCTV Thể Thao
|
27/08
|
Sevilla 1-2 Girona
|
SCTV Thể Thao
|
VĐQG ITALIA 2023/24 – VÒNG 2
|
26/08
|
Frosinone 2-1 Atalanta
|
ON FOOTBALL
|
Monza 2-0 Empoli
|
ON SPORTS +
|
27/08
|
AC Milan 4-1 Torino
|
ON FOOTBALL
|
Verona 2-1 Roma
|
ON SPORTS
|
VĐQG ĐỨC 2023/24 – VÒNG 2
|
26/08
|
Bochum 1-1 Dortmund
|
ON SPORTS NEWS
|
Darmstadt 1-4 Union Berlin
|
ON SPORTS +
|
Freiburg 1-0 Werder Bremen
|
ON FOOTBALL
|
Heidenheim 2-3 Hoffenheim
|
Koln 1-2 Wolfsburg
|
26/08
|
M’gladbach 0-3 Leverkusen
|
ON SPORTS NEWS
|
VĐQG PHÁP 2023/24 – VÒNG 3
|
26/08
|
Marseille 2-0 Brest
|
ON SPORTS
|
27/08
|
PSG 3-1 Lens
|
ON SPORTS NEWS
|
HẠNG NHẤT ANH 2023/24 – VÒNG 3
|
26/08
|
Birmingham 2-1 Plymouth
|
Cardiff 2-1 Sheffield Wed
|
Coventry 0-0 Sunderland
|
Huddersfield 0-4 Norwich
|
Ipswich 3-4 Leeds
|
Millwall 1-0 Stoke
|
Preston 2-1 Swansea
|
Rotherham Utd 1-2 Leicester
|
Southampton 2-1 QPR
|
West Brom 4-2 Middlesbrough
|
VĐQG ARGENTINA 2023/24 – VÒNG 1
|
27/08
|
San Lorenzo 2-2 Belgrano
|
27/08
|
Estudiantes 1-3 Club Union
|
27/08
|
Newells Old Boys - Lanus
|
Talleres - Huracan
|
27/08
|
Tigre - Racing Club
|
VĐQG BRAZIL 2023 – VÒNG 21
|
27/08
|
Flamengo 0-0 Internacional
|
27/08
|
Corinthians - Goias
|
GIẢI BÓNG ĐÁ NHÀ NGHỀ MỸ (MLS) 2023
|
27/08
|
Atlanta Utd - Nashville
|
Charlotte - Los Angeles
|
Cincinnati - New York City
|
Columbus Crew - Toronto
|
DC Utd - Philadelphia Union
|
Montreal Impact - New England
|
New York RB - Inter Miami
|
Orlando City - St Louis City
|
27/08
|
FC Dallas - Austin
|
Kansas City - SJ Earthquakes
|
27/08
|
Real Salt Lake - Houston Dynamo
|
27/08
|
Los Angeles Galaxy - Chicago Fire
|
Portland Timbers - Vancouver Whitecaps
|
VĐQG NHẬT BẢN 2023 – VÒNG 25
|
26/08
|
Kashima Antlers 2-0 Albirex Niigata
|
26/08
|
Yokohama 4-1 Yokohama Marinos
|
26/08
|
Cerezo Osaka 3-1 Nagoya
|
Kashiwa Reysol 0-0 S.Hiroshima
|
Kawasaki 2-2 Consadole Sapporo
|
Kyoto Sanga 2-0 Avispa Fukuoka
|
Sagan Tosu 1-1 Gamba Osaka
|
Tokyo 2-2 Vissel Kobe
|
VĐQG HÀN QUỐC 2023 – VÒNG 28
|
26/08
|
Daegu 1-0 Jeju Utd
|
26/08
|
Gangwon 1-1 Pohang Steelers