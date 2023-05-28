Lịch thi đấu vòn 38 Ngoại hạng Anh 2022-23
28/05/2023 22:30:00 Arsenal - Wolves
28/05/2023 22:30:00 Aston Villa - Brighton
28/05/2023 22:30:00 Brentford - Manchester City
28/05/2023 22:30:00 Chelsea - Newcastle
28/05/2023 22:30:00 Crystal Palace - Nottingham Forest
28/05/2023 22:30:00 Everton - Bournemouth
28/05/2023 22:30:00 Leeds - Tottenham
28/05/2023 22:30:00 Leicester - West Ham
28/05/2023 22:30:00 Manchester United - Fulham
28/05/2023 22:30:00 Southampton - Liverpool
NGÀY GIỜ TRẬN ĐẤU TRỰC TIẾP
 
VĐQG TÂY BAN NHA 2022/23 – VÒNG 37
28/05  00:00 Sevilla 1-2 Real Madrid ON FOOTBALL
V-LEAGUE 2023 - VÒNG 9
27/05  17:00 Bình Dương 1-1 Hà Nội FPT Play
27/05  18:00 Hà Tĩnh 4-3 TP Hồ Chí Minh HTV Thể Thao, FPT Play
27/05  18:00 SHB Đà Nẵng 1-1 HAGL FPT Play, VTV5, VTV5TN
VĐQG ITALIA 2022/23 – VÒNG 37
27/05  20:00 Salernitana 3-2 Udinese  
Spezia 0-4 Torino  
27/05  23:00 Fiorentina 2-1 Roma ON SPORTS +
28/05  01:45 Inter Milan 3-2 Atalanta ON SPORTS +
VĐQG ĐỨC 2022/23 – VÒNG 34
27/05  20:30 Dortmund 2-2 Mainz ON FOOTBALL
Koln 1-2 Bayern Munich ON SPORTS NEWS
Bochum 3-0 Leverkusen  
E.Frankfurt 2-1 Freiburg  
 M’gladbach 2-0 Augsburg  
RB Leipzig 4-2 Schalke 04 ON SPORTS
Stuttgart 1-1 Hoffenheim  
Union Berlin 1-0 Werder Bremen  
Wolfsburg 1-2 Hertha Berlin  
VĐQG PHÁP 2022/23 – VÒNG 37
28/05  02:00 Angers 2-1 Troyes  
Clermont 2-0 Lorient  
Lens 3-0 Ajaccio  
Lille 2-1 Nantes ON SPORTS
Lyon 3-0 Reims  
Marseille 1-2 Brest  
Montpellier 2-3 Nice  
Rennes 2-0 Monaco ON FOOTBALL
Strasbourg 1-1 PSG ON SPORTS NEWS
Toulouse 1-1 Auxerre  