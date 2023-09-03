NGÀY GIỜ

TRẬN ĐẤU

TRỰC TIẾP

NGOẠI HẠNG ANH 2023/24 – VÒNG 4

03/09
20:00

Crystal Palace - Wolverhampton

K+SPORT 1

Liverpool - Aston Villa

K+LIFE

03/09
22:30

Arsenal - Manchester Utd

K+SPORT 1

VĐQG TÂY BAN NHA 2023/24 – VÒNG 4

03/09
19:00

Girona - Las Palmas

SCTV Thể Thao

03/09
21:15

Mallorca - Ath.Bilbao

SCTV Thể Thao

03/09
23:30

Atl. Madrid - Sevilla

SCTV Thể Thao

04/09
02:00

Osasuna - Barcelona

SCTV Thể Thao

VĐQG ITALIA 2023/24 – VÒNG 3

03/09
23:30

Inter Milan - Fiorentina

ON FOOTBALL

Torino - Genoa

ON SPORTS +

04/09
01:45

Empoli - Juventus

ON FOOTBALL

Lecce - Salernitana

ON SPORTS +

VĐQG ĐỨC 2023/24 – VÒNG 3

03/09
20:30

Frankfurt - Cologne

ON SPORTS NEWS

03/09
22:30

Union Berlin - RB Leipzig

ON SPORTS NEWS

VĐQG PHÁP 2023/24 – VÒNG 4

03/09
18:00

Toulouse - Clermont

ON SPORTS NEWS

03/09
20:00

Le Havre - Lorient

Lille - Montpellier

Metz - Reims

03/09

22:05

Nice - Strasbourg

ON SPORTS ACTION

04/09
01:45

Lyon - PSG

ON SPORTS NEWS

VĐQG BRAZIL 2023 – VÒNG 22

03/09
21:00

Gremio - Cuiaba

04/09
02:00

Corinthians - Palmeiras

Fluminense - Fortaleza

04/09
04:30

America Mineiro - Santos

Bahia - Vasco da Gama

Cruzeiro - Bragantino

04/09
06:30

Sao Paulo - Coritiba

VĐQG ARGENTINA 2023/24 – VÒNG 5

04/09
00:00

Defensa y Justicia - Sarmiento

Instituto AC Cordoba - Banfield

04/09
02:15

Argentinos Juniors - Atletico Tucuman

Rosario Central - Talleres

04/09
04:30

Boca Juniors - Tigre

04/09
06:30

Racing Club - Estudiantes

GIẢI BÓNG ĐÁ NHÀ NGHỀ MỸ (MLS) 2023

04/09
06:30

Philadelphia Union - New York Red Bulls

04/09
08:30

Los Angeles FC - Inter Miami CF

VĐQG NHẬT BẢN 2023 – VÒNG 26

03/09
17:00

Tokyo - Avispa Fukuoka

Vissel Kobe - Kyoto Sanga

VĐQG HÀN QUỐC 2023 – VÒNG 29

03/09
14:30

Ulsan Hyundai - Gwangju]

03/09
17:00

Jeju Utd - Jeonbuk Hyundai

NGÀY GIỜ

TRẬN ĐẤU

TRỰC TIẾP

NGOẠI HẠNG ANH 2023/24 – VÒNG 4

02/09
18:30

Sheffield Utd 2-2 Everton

K+SPORT 1

02/09
21:00

 Chelsea 0-1 Nottingham Forest 

K+SPORT 2

Manchester City 5-1 Fulham 

K+SPORT 1

Brentford 2-2 Bournemouth 

K+LIFE

Burnley 2-5 Tottenham

K+CINE

02/09
23:30

Brighton 3-1 Newcastle

K+SPORT 1

VĐQG TÂY BAN NHA 2023/24 – VÒNG 4

02/09
19:00

Sociedad 5-3 Granada

SCTV Thể Thao

02/09
21:15

Real Madrid 2-1 Getafe

SCTV Thể Thao

02/09
23:30

 Alaves 1-0 Valencia 

SCTV Thể Thao

03/09
02:00

Real Betis 1-0 Rayo Vallecano 

SCTV Thể Thao

VĐQG ITALIA 2023/24 – VÒNG 3

02/09
23:30

Bologna 2-1 Cagliari

ON FOOTBALL

Udinese 0-0 Frosinone 

ON SPORTS +

03/09
01:45

 Atalanta 3-0 Monza

ON SPORTS +

Napoli 1-2 Lazio 

ON FOOTBALL

VĐQG ĐỨC 2023/24 – VÒNG 3

02/09
20:30

Augsburg 2-2 Bochum 

Hoffenheim 3-1 Wolfsburg

ON FOOTBALL

 Leverkusen 5-1 Darmstadt 

ON SPORTS +

Stuttgart 5-0 Freiburg

ON SPORTS NEWS

 Werder Bremen 4-0 Mainz 

02/09
23:30

M’gladbach 1-2 Bayern Munich

ON SPORTS NEWS

VĐQG PHÁP 2023/24 – VÒNG 4

02/09 
22:00

Brest 0-0 Rennes 

ON SPORTS

03/09 
02:00

Monaco 3-0 Lens

ON SPORTS NEWS

HẠNG NHẤT ANH 2023/24 – VÒNG 5

02/09
18:30

 Birmingham 1-1 Millwall

Sunderland 5-0 Southampton

Swansea 1-2 Bristol City 

02/09
21:00

Coventry 3-3 Watford 

Ipswich 3-2 Cardiff

Leeds 0-0 Sheffield Wed

 Leicester 0-1 Hull City

 Middlesbrough 0-2 QPR

Plymouth 3-0 Blackburn

Rotherham Utd 2-1 Norwich

Stoke 0-2 Preston

West Brom 1-2 Huddersfield 

VĐQG ARGENTINA 2023/24 – VÒNG 5

03/09 
01:00

 Gimnasia 1-2 Independiente 

03/09
02:30

Lanus 2-2 Godoy Cruz

03/09 
05:00

Belgrano - Newells Old Boys 

Huracan - Colon

03/09 
07:30

Velez Sarsfield - River Plate

GIẢI BÓNG ĐÁ NHÀ NGHỀ MỸ (MLS) 2023

03/09
02:30

New York City 1-1 Vancouver Whitecaps

03/09
06:30

Montreal - Columbus Crew

D.C. United - Chicago Fire

Cincinnati - Orlando City

New England - Austin FC

03/09
07:30

FC Dallas - Atlanta United

Nashville - Charlotte FC

Sporting Kansas - St Louis City

03/09
08:30

Real Salt Lake - Colorado Rapids

03/09
 09:30

L.A Galaxy - Houston Dynamo

San Jose - Minnesota United

Seattle Sounders - Portland Timbers

VĐQG NHẬT BẢN 2023 – VÒNG 26

02/09
11:00

Consadole Sapporo 4-0 Gamba Osaka 

02/09
16:00

Albirex Niigata 1-1 Urawa Reds

Nagoya 1-1 Yokohama 

02/09
17:00

Cerezo Osaka 3-0 Kawasaki

Kashiwa Reysol 2-0 Yokohama Marinos

Sagan Tosu 0-2 S.Hiroshima

Shonan Bellmare 2-2 Kashima Antlers

VĐQG HÀN QUỐC 2023 – VÒNG 29

02/09
14:30

Suwon Samsung 0-1 Seoul

02/09 
17:00

Incheon Utd 0-2 Pohang Steelers