NGÀY GIỜ

TRẬN ĐẤU

TRỰC TIẾP

UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE 2023/24 – VÒNG SƠ LOẠI

31/08

02:00

AEK Athens - Royal Antwerp

FC Copenhagen - Rakow

PSV Eindhoven - G.Rangers

CÚP LIÊN ĐOÀN ANH 2023/24 – VÒNG 2

31/08

01:45

Chelsea - Wimbledon

Harrogate Railway - Blackburn

Nottingham Forest - Burnley

Sheffield Utd - Lincoln City

31/08

02:00

Doncaster - Everton

HẠNG 2 ITALIA 2023/23 – VÒNG 3

31/08

01:30

Bari - Cittadella

Catanzaro - Spezia

Sampdoria - Venezia

Ternana - Cremonese

COPA LIBERTADORES 2023 – TỨ KẾT

31/08

07:30

Palmeiras - Deportivo Pereira

Racing Club - Boca Juniors

COPA SUDAMERICANA 2023 – TỨ KẾT

31/08

05:00

Defensa y Justicia - Botafogo

GIẢI BÓNG ĐÁ NHÀ NGHỀ MỸ (MLS) 2023

31/08

06:30

Atlanta Utd - Cincinnati

Charlotte - Orlando City

Inter Miami - Nashville

New England - New York RB

New York City - Montreal Impact

Toronto - Philadelphia Union

31/08

07:30

Austin - Seattle Sounders

Chicago Fire - Vancouver Whitecaps

Houston Dynamo - Columbus Crew

Minnesota Utd - Colorado Rapids

St Louis City - FC Dallas

31/08

09:30

Portland Timbers - Real Salt Lake

SJ Earthquakes - L.A Galaxy

VĐQG MEXICO 2023/24 – VÒNG 5

31/08

08:00

Queretaro - Atlas

Toluca - Monterrey

31/08

10:00

Tigres UANL - Santos Laguna

CÚP EMPERORS NHẬT BẢN 2023 – TỨ KẾT

30/08

17:00

Albirex Niigata - Kawasaki

Avispa Fukuoka - Shonan Bellmare

Kashiwa Reysol - Nagoya

Roasso Kumamoto - Vissel Kobe

UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE 2023/24 – VÒNG SƠ LOẠI

30/08 
02:00

Galatasaray 2-1 Molde

Panathinaikos 0-1 Braga

Young Boys 3-0 Maccabi Haifa

CÚP LIÊN ĐOÀN ANH 2023/23 – VÒNG 2

30/08 
01:45

Bristol City 0-1 Norwich

Birmingham 1-3 Cardiff City

Fulham 1-1 Tottenham (pen 5-3)

Luton Town 3-2 Gillingham

Plymouth Argyle 2-4 Crystal Palace

Port Vale 0-0 Crewe Alexandra (pen 2-0)

Portsmouth 1-1 Peterborough (pen 4-5)

Stoke City 6-1 Rotherham United

Swansea City 2-3 AFC Bournemouth

Wolverhampton 5-0 Blackpool

Wrexham 1-1 Bradford City (pen 3-4)

Wycombe 0-1 Sutton United

Bolton 1-3 Middlesbrough

Exeter City 1-1 Stevenage (pen 5-3)

Newport County 1-1 Brentford (pen 0-3)

Sheffield Wed 1-1 Mansfield Town (pen 4-5)

Tranmere Rovers 0-2 Leicester

30/08
02:00

Reading 2-2 Ipswich (pen 1-3)

Salford City 1-1 Leeds (pen 9-8)

HẠNG 2 ITALIA 2023/23 – VÒNG 3

30/08 
01:30

AC Reggiana 1-3 Palermo 

Ascoli 3-0 FeralpiSalo

Cosenza 1-2 Modena 

Pisa 1-2 Parma 

COPA LIBERTADORES 2023 – TỨ KẾT

30/08
05:00

Internacional - Bolivar

COPA SUDAMERICANA 2023 – TỨ KẾT

30/08
07:30

Estudiantes - Corinthians

VĐQG SAUDI ARABIA 2023/23 – VÒNG 4

30/08
01:00

Al Nassr 4-0 Al Shabab