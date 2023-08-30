|
NGÀY GIỜ
|
TRẬN ĐẤU
|
TRỰC TIẾP
|
UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE 2023/24 – VÒNG SƠ LOẠI
|
31/08
02:00
|
AEK Athens - Royal Antwerp
|
FC Copenhagen - Rakow
|
PSV Eindhoven - G.Rangers
|
CÚP LIÊN ĐOÀN ANH 2023/24 – VÒNG 2
|
31/08
01:45
|
Chelsea - Wimbledon
|
Harrogate Railway - Blackburn
|
Nottingham Forest - Burnley
|
Sheffield Utd - Lincoln City
|
31/08
02:00
|
Doncaster - Everton
|
HẠNG 2 ITALIA 2023/23 – VÒNG 3
|
31/08
01:30
|
Bari - Cittadella
|
Catanzaro - Spezia
|
Sampdoria - Venezia
|
Ternana - Cremonese
|
COPA LIBERTADORES 2023 – TỨ KẾT
|
31/08
07:30
|
Palmeiras - Deportivo Pereira
|
Racing Club - Boca Juniors
|
COPA SUDAMERICANA 2023 – TỨ KẾT
|
31/08
05:00
|
Defensa y Justicia - Botafogo
|
GIẢI BÓNG ĐÁ NHÀ NGHỀ MỸ (MLS) 2023
|
31/08
06:30
|
Atlanta Utd - Cincinnati
|
Charlotte - Orlando City
|
Inter Miami - Nashville
|
New England - New York RB
|
New York City - Montreal Impact
|
Toronto - Philadelphia Union
|
31/08
07:30
|
Austin - Seattle Sounders
|
Chicago Fire - Vancouver Whitecaps
|
Houston Dynamo - Columbus Crew
|
Minnesota Utd - Colorado Rapids
|
St Louis City - FC Dallas
|
31/08
09:30
|
Portland Timbers - Real Salt Lake
|
SJ Earthquakes - L.A Galaxy
|
VĐQG MEXICO 2023/24 – VÒNG 5
|
31/08
08:00
|
Queretaro - Atlas
|
Toluca - Monterrey
|
31/08
10:00
|
Tigres UANL - Santos Laguna
|
CÚP EMPERORS NHẬT BẢN 2023 – TỨ KẾT
|
30/08
17:00
|
Albirex Niigata - Kawasaki
|
Avispa Fukuoka - Shonan Bellmare
|
Kashiwa Reysol - Nagoya
|
Roasso Kumamoto - Vissel Kobe
|
|
30/08
|
Galatasaray 2-1 Molde
|
Panathinaikos 0-1 Braga
|
Young Boys 3-0 Maccabi Haifa
|
CÚP LIÊN ĐOÀN ANH 2023/23 – VÒNG 2
|
30/08
|
Bristol City 0-1 Norwich
|
Birmingham 1-3 Cardiff City
|
Fulham 1-1 Tottenham (pen 5-3)
|
Luton Town 3-2 Gillingham
|
Plymouth Argyle 2-4 Crystal Palace
|
Port Vale 0-0 Crewe Alexandra (pen 2-0)
|
Portsmouth 1-1 Peterborough (pen 4-5)
|
Stoke City 6-1 Rotherham United
|
Swansea City 2-3 AFC Bournemouth
|
Wolverhampton 5-0 Blackpool
|
Wrexham 1-1 Bradford City (pen 3-4)
|
Wycombe 0-1 Sutton United
|
Bolton 1-3 Middlesbrough
|
Exeter City 1-1 Stevenage (pen 5-3)
|
Newport County 1-1 Brentford (pen 0-3)
|
Sheffield Wed 1-1 Mansfield Town (pen 4-5)
|
Tranmere Rovers 0-2 Leicester
|
30/08
|
Reading 2-2 Ipswich (pen 1-3)
|
Salford City 1-1 Leeds (pen 9-8)
|
HẠNG 2 ITALIA 2023/23 – VÒNG 3
|
30/08
|
AC Reggiana 1-3 Palermo
|
Ascoli 3-0 FeralpiSalo
|
Cosenza 1-2 Modena
|
Pisa 1-2 Parma
|
COPA LIBERTADORES 2023 – TỨ KẾT
|
30/08
|
Internacional - Bolivar
|
COPA SUDAMERICANA 2023 – TỨ KẾT
|
30/08
|
Estudiantes - Corinthians
|
VĐQG SAUDI ARABIA 2023/23 – VÒNG 4
|
30/08
|
Al Nassr 4-0 Al Shabab