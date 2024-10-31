Lịch thi đấu bóng đá hôm nay
NGÀY/GIỜ TRẬN TRỰC TIẾP
VĐQG ITALIA 2024/25 – VÒNG 10
1/11 0:30 Genoa - Fiorentina ON Football
1/11 2:45 Como - Lazio ON Sports+
1/11 2:45 Roma - Torino ON Football
Cúp nhà vua TBN
1/11 1:00 Manises - Getafe  
1/11 1:00 Vic - Atl. Madrid  
1/11 1:00 San Tirso - Espanyol  
1/11 1:00 Barbastro - Amorebieta  
1/11 2:00 Ávila - Oviedo  
1/11 2:00 Tudelano - Minera  
1/11 2:30 Don Benito - FC Andorra  
1/11 3:00 Gévora - Betis  
1/11 3:00 Ontiñena - Las Palmas  
1/11 3:00 Jove - Sociedad  
1/11 3:00 Cuarte - Racing Ferrol  
1/11 3:00 Estepona - Malaga  
1/11 3:00 Alfaro - Tenerife  
1/11 3:00 Llanera - Leonesa  

VĐQG ITALIA 2024/25 – VÒNG 10

31/10

00:30

Empoli 0-3 Inter Milan

ON FOOTBALL

Venezia 3-2 Udinese

ON SPORTS +

31/10

02:45

Atalanta 2-0 Monza

ON SPORTS +

Juventus 2-2 Parma

ON FOOTBALL

CÚP LIÊN ĐOÀN ANH 2024/25 – VÒNG 1/8

31/10

02:30

Brighton 2-3 Liverpool

31/10

02:45

Aston Villa 1-2 Crystal Palace

Newcastle 2-0 Chelsea

Preston 0-3 Arsenal

Manchester Utd 5-2 Leicester

31/10

03:15

Tottenham 2-1 Manchester City

CÚP QG ĐỨC 2024/25 – VÒNG 1/16

31/10

00:00

E.Frankfurt 2-1 M’gladbach

Freiburg 2-1 Hamburg

Hertha Berlin 2-1 Heidenheim

Paderborn 0-1 Werder Bremen

31/10

02:45

Bielefeld 2-0 Union Berlin

Dynamo Dresden 2-3 Darmstadt

Hoffenheim 2-1 Nurnberg

Mainz 0-4 Bayern Munich