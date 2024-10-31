|
Lịch thi đấu bóng đá hôm nay
|NGÀY/GIỜ
|TRẬN
|TRỰC TIẾP
|VĐQG ITALIA 2024/25 – VÒNG 10
|1/11 0:30
|Genoa - Fiorentina
|ON Football
|1/11 2:45
|Como - Lazio
|ON Sports+
|1/11 2:45
|Roma - Torino
|ON Football
|Cúp nhà vua TBN
|1/11 1:00
|Manises - Getafe
|1/11 1:00
|Vic - Atl. Madrid
|1/11 1:00
|San Tirso - Espanyol
|1/11 1:00
|Barbastro - Amorebieta
|1/11 2:00
|Ávila - Oviedo
|1/11 2:00
|Tudelano - Minera
|1/11 2:30
|Don Benito - FC Andorra
|1/11 3:00
|Gévora - Betis
|1/11 3:00
|Ontiñena - Las Palmas
|1/11 3:00
|Jove - Sociedad
|1/11 3:00
|Cuarte - Racing Ferrol
|1/11 3:00
|Estepona - Malaga
|1/11 3:00
|Alfaro - Tenerife
|1/11 3:00
|Llanera - Leonesa
|
NGÀY GIỜ
|
TRẬN ĐẤU
|
TRỰC TIẾP
|
VĐQG ITALIA 2024/25 – VÒNG 10
|
31/10
00:30
|
Empoli 0-3 Inter Milan
|
ON FOOTBALL
|
Venezia 3-2 Udinese
|
ON SPORTS +
|
31/10
02:45
|
Atalanta 2-0 Monza
|
ON SPORTS +
|
Juventus 2-2 Parma
|
ON FOOTBALL
|
CÚP LIÊN ĐOÀN ANH 2024/25 – VÒNG 1/8
|
31/10
02:30
|
Brighton 2-3 Liverpool
|
31/10
02:45
|
Aston Villa 1-2 Crystal Palace
|
Newcastle 2-0 Chelsea
|
Preston 0-3 Arsenal
|
Manchester Utd 5-2 Leicester
|
31/10
03:15
|
Tottenham 2-1 Manchester City
|
CÚP QG ĐỨC 2024/25 – VÒNG 1/16
|
31/10
00:00
|
E.Frankfurt 2-1 M’gladbach
|
Freiburg 2-1 Hamburg
|
Hertha Berlin 2-1 Heidenheim
|
Paderborn 0-1 Werder Bremen
|
31/10
02:45
|
Bielefeld 2-0 Union Berlin
|
Dynamo Dresden 2-3 Darmstadt
|
Hoffenheim 2-1 Nurnberg
|
Mainz 0-4 Bayern Munich