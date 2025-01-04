|
Lịch thi đấu bóng đá hôm nay
|
NGÀY GIỜ
|
TRẬN ĐẤU
|
TRỰC TIẾP
|
NGOẠI HẠNG ANH 2024/25 - VÒNG 20
|
04/01
19:30
|
Tottenham - Newcastle
|
K+SPORT 1
|
04/01
22:00
|
Crystal Palace - Chelsea
|
K+SPORT 2
|
Manchester City - West Ham
|
K+SPORT 1
|
Aston Villa - Leicester
|
K+ACTION
|
Bournemouth - Everton
|
K+LIFE
|
Southampton - Brentford
|
K+CINE
|
05/01
00:30
|
Brighton - Arsenal
|
K+SPORT 1
|
VĐQG ITALIA 2024/25 - VÒNG 19
|
04/01
21:00
|
Venezia - Empoli
|
ON SPORTS +
|
05/01
00:00
|
Fiorentina - Napoli
|
ON SPORTS +
|
05/01
02:45
|
Verona - Udinese
|
ON SPORTS +
|
CÚP NHÀ VUA TÂY BAN NHA 2024/25 - VÒNG 1/16
|
04/01
21:30
|
Huesca - Real Betis
|
04/01
22:30
|
Tenerife - Osasuna
|
04/01
23:30
|
Almeria - Sevilla
|
05/01
01:00
|
Barbastro - Barcelona
|
05/01
03:30
|
Logrones - Ath.Bilbao
|
Marbella - Atletico Madrid
|
VĐQG PHÁP 2024/25 - VÒNG 16
|
04/01
23:00
|
Saint Etienne - Reims
|
05/01
01:00
|
Lille - Nantes
|
05/01
03:00
|
Lyon - Montpellier
|
GULF Cup - Chung kết
|
04/01
23:00
|
Oman vs Bahrain
|
NGÀY GIỜ
|
TRẬN ĐẤU
|
TRỰC TIẾP
|
VĐQG TÂY BAN NHA 2024/25 – ĐẤU BÙ VÒNG 12
|
04/01
03:00
|
Valencia 1-2 Real Madrid
|
SCTV 15
|
SIÊU CÚP ITALIA 2024/25 – BÁN KẾT
|
04/01
02:00
|
Juventus 1-2 AC Milan
|
CÚP NHÀ VUA TÂY BAN NHA 2024/25 – VÒNG 1/16
|
04/01
01:00
|
Granada 0-1 Getafe
|
Pontevedra 3-0 Mallorca
|
Racing Ferrol 1-3 Vallecano
|
VĐQG PHÁP 2024/25 – VÒNG 16
|
04/01
03:00
|
Nice 3-2 Rennes
|
VĐQG BỒ ĐÀO NHA 2024/25 – VÒNG 17
|
04/01
01:00
|
Nacional 0-0 FC Porto
|
04/01
03:15
|
Guimaraes 4-4 Sporting Lisbon
|
VĐQG THỔ NHĨ KỲ 2024/25 – VÒNG 18
|
04/01
00:00
|
Alanyaspor 2-1 Konyaspor
|
Rizespor 1-1 Besiktas
|
HẠNG 2 PHÁP 2024/25 – VÒNG 17
|
04/01
02:00
|
Ajaccio 1-2 Annecy
|
Amiens 0-3 Troyes
|
Caen 0-1 Clermont
|
Grenoble 3-2 Bastia
|
Paris 1-2 Martigues
|
Rodez Aveyron 0-2 Red Star
|
VĐQG AUSTRALIA 2024/25 – VÒNG 12
|
03/01
13:00
|
Melbourne City 2-0 Wellington Phoenix
|
03/01
15:35
|
Brisbane Roar 1-3 Central Coast
|
03/01
17:45
|
Perth Glory 2-3 Western Utd
