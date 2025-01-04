Lịch thi đấu bóng đá hôm nay

NGÀY GIỜ

TRẬN ĐẤU

TRỰC TIẾP

NGOẠI HẠNG ANH 2024/25 - VÒNG 20

04/01

19:30

Tottenham - Newcastle

K+SPORT 1

04/01

22:00

Crystal Palace - Chelsea

K+SPORT 2

Manchester City - West Ham

K+SPORT 1

Aston Villa - Leicester

K+ACTION

Bournemouth - Everton

K+LIFE

Southampton - Brentford

K+CINE

05/01

00:30

Brighton - Arsenal

K+SPORT 1

VĐQG ITALIA 2024/25 - VÒNG 19

04/01

21:00

Venezia - Empoli

ON SPORTS +

05/01

00:00

Fiorentina - Napoli

ON SPORTS +

05/01

02:45

Verona - Udinese

ON SPORTS +

CÚP NHÀ VUA TÂY BAN NHA 2024/25 - VÒNG 1/16

04/01

21:30

Huesca - Real Betis

04/01

22:30

Tenerife - Osasuna

04/01

23:30

Almeria - Sevilla

05/01

01:00

Barbastro - Barcelona

05/01

03:30

Logrones - Ath.Bilbao

Marbella - Atletico Madrid

VĐQG PHÁP 2024/25 - VÒNG 16

04/01

23:00

Saint Etienne - Reims

05/01

01:00

Lille - Nantes

05/01

03:00

Lyon - Montpellier

GULF Cup - Chung kết

04/01

23:00

Oman vs Bahrain 

VĐQG TÂY BAN NHA 2024/25 – ĐẤU BÙ VÒNG 12

04/01

03:00

Valencia 1-2 Real Madrid

SCTV 15

SIÊU CÚP ITALIA 2024/25 – BÁN KẾT

04/01

02:00

Juventus 1-2 AC Milan

CÚP NHÀ VUA TÂY BAN NHA 2024/25 – VÒNG 1/16

04/01

01:00

Granada 0-1 Getafe

Pontevedra 3-0 Mallorca

Racing Ferrol 1-3 Vallecano

VĐQG PHÁP 2024/25 – VÒNG 16

04/01

03:00

Nice 3-2 Rennes

VĐQG BỒ ĐÀO NHA 2024/25 – VÒNG 17

04/01

01:00

Nacional 0-0 FC Porto

04/01

03:15

Guimaraes 4-4 Sporting Lisbon

VĐQG THỔ NHĨ KỲ 2024/25 – VÒNG 18

04/01

00:00

Alanyaspor 2-1 Konyaspor

Rizespor 1-1 Besiktas

HẠNG 2 PHÁP 2024/25 – VÒNG 17

04/01

02:00

Ajaccio 1-2 Annecy

Amiens 0-3 Troyes

Caen 0-1 Clermont

Grenoble 3-2 Bastia

Paris 1-2 Martigues

Rodez Aveyron 0-2 Red Star

VĐQG AUSTRALIA 2024/25 – VÒNG 12

03/01

13:00

Melbourne City 2-0 Wellington Phoenix

03/01

15:35

Brisbane Roar 1-3 Central Coast

03/01

17:45

Perth Glory 2-3 Western Utd

Video bàn thắng Việt Nam 2-1 Thái Lan

