Lịch thi đấu bóng đá hôm nay
NGÀY GIỜ
TRẬN ĐẤU
TRỰC TIẾP
NGOẠI HẠNG ANH 2023/24 – VÒNG 11
05/11
21:00
Nottingham Forest - Aston Villa
K+SPORT 1
05/11
23:30
Luton - Liverpool
K+SPORT 1
VĐQG TÂY BAN NHA 2023/24 – VÒNG 12
05/11
20:00
Alaves - Almeria
SCTV 15
05/11
22:15
Valencia - Granada
SCTV 15
06/11
00:30
Villarreal - Bilbao
SCTV 15
06/11
03:00
Real Madrid - Vallecano
SCTV 15
VĐQG ITALIA 2023/24 – VÒNG 11
05/11
18:30
Verona - Monza
ON FOOTBALL
05/11
21:00
Cagliari - Genoa
ON FOOTBALL
06/11
00:00
Roma - Lecce
ON FOOTBALL
06/11
02:45
Fiorentina - Juventus
ON FOOTBALL
VĐQG ĐỨC 2023/24 – VÒNG 10
05/11
21:30
Wolfsburg - Werder Bremen
ON SPORTS NEWS
05/11
23:30
Heidenheim - Stuttgart
ON SPORTS NEWS
VĐQG PHÁP 2023/24 – VÒNG 11
05/11
19:00
Lyon - Metz
ON SPORTS NEWS
05/11
21:00
Nantes - Reims
Strasbourg - Clermont
Toulouse - Le Havre
05/11
23:00
Monaco - Brest
ON SPORTS +
06/11
02:45
Nice - Rennes
V-LEAGUE 2023/24 - VÒNG 3
04/11
Quảng Nam 0-1 Khánh Hòa
FPT Play
04/11
Becamex Bình Dương 1-0 Hải Phòng
FPT Play
04/11
Đông Á Thanh Hóa 3-1 Sông Lam Nghệ An
FPT Play, VTV5
04/11
Viettel 1-0 Hồng Lĩnh Hà Tĩnh
FPT Play, VTV5TNB
NGOẠI HẠNG ANH 2023/24 – VÒNG 11
04/11
Fulham 0-1 MU
K+SPORT1
04/11
Man City 6-1 Bournemouth
|
K+SPORT1
Brentford 3-2 West Ham
|
K+Live 1
Burnley 0-2 Crystal Palace
|
K+Live 2
Everton 1-1 Brighton
|
K+ACTION
Sheffield Utd 2-1 Wolves
|
05/11
Newcastle 1-0 Arsenal
|
K+SPORT1
VĐQG TÂY BAN NHA 2023/24 – VÒNG 12
04/11
Osasuna 2-4 Girona
SCTV Thể Thao
04/11
Real Betis 2-0 Mallorca
SCTV Thể Thao
05/11
Celta Vigo 1-1 Sevilla
SCTV Thể Thao
05/11
Real Sociedad 0-1 Barcelona
SCTV Thể Thao
VĐQG PHÁP 2023/24 – VÒNG 11
04/11
Lorient 0-0 Lens
ON SPORTS +
05/11
Marseille 0-0 Lille
ON SPORTS NEWS
VĐQG ĐỨC 2023/24 – VÒNG 10
04/11
Cologne 1-1 Augsburg
VTVCab ON
Mainz 2-0 RB Leipzig
ON SPORTS ACTION
Freiburg 3-3 Monchengladbach
VTVCab ON
Hoffenheim 2-3 Leverkusen
ON FOOTBALL
Union Berlin 0-3 Frankfurt
ON SPORTS NEWS
05/11
Dortmund 0-4 Bayern Munich
ON SPORTS NEWS
VĐQG ITALIA 2023/24 – VÒNG 11
04/11
Salernitana 0-2 Napoli
ON FOOTBALL
05/11
Atalanta 1-2 Inter Milan
ON FOOTBALL
05/11
AC Milan 0-1 Udinese
ON FOOTBALL
HẠNG NHẤT ANH 2023/24 – VÒNG 15
04/11
Birmingham 2-2 Ipswich
Bristol City 1-0 Sheffield Wed
Huddersfield 0-0 Watford
Millwall 0-1 Southampton
Plymouth 3-3 Middlesbrough
Preston 3-2 Coventry
Rotherham Utd 1-1 QPR
Stoke 0-0 Cardiff
Swansea 0-0 Sunderland
West Brom 3-1 Hull City
VĐQG ARGENTINA 2023/24 – VÒNG 12
05/11
Argentinos Juniors 1-2 Instituto
05/11
Tucuman - Independiente
VĐQG BRAZIL 2023/24 – VÒNG 32
05/11
America MG - Atletico MG
Gremio - Bahia
05/11
Palmeiras - Atletico PR
COPA LIBERTADORES 2023 – CHUNG KẾT
05/11
Fluminense 1-2 Boca Juniors