Lịch thi đấu bóng đá hôm nay

NGÀY GIỜ

TRẬN ĐẤU

TRỰC TIẾP

NGOẠI HẠNG ANH 2023/24 – VÒNG 11

05/11

21:00

Nottingham Forest - Aston Villa

K+SPORT 1

05/11

23:30

Luton - Liverpool

K+SPORT 1

VĐQG TÂY BAN NHA 2023/24 – VÒNG 12

05/11

20:00

Alaves - Almeria

SCTV 15

05/11

22:15

Valencia - Granada

SCTV 15

06/11

00:30

Villarreal - Bilbao

SCTV 15

06/11

03:00

Real Madrid - Vallecano

SCTV 15

VĐQG ITALIA 2023/24 – VÒNG 11

05/11

18:30

Verona - Monza

ON FOOTBALL

05/11

21:00

Cagliari - Genoa

ON FOOTBALL

06/11

00:00

Roma - Lecce

ON FOOTBALL

06/11

02:45

Fiorentina - Juventus

ON FOOTBALL

VĐQG ĐỨC 2023/24 – VÒNG 10

05/11

21:30

Wolfsburg - Werder Bremen

ON SPORTS NEWS

05/11

23:30

Heidenheim - Stuttgart

ON SPORTS NEWS

VĐQG PHÁP 2023/24 – VÒNG 11

05/11

19:00

Lyon - Metz

ON SPORTS NEWS

05/11

21:00

Nantes - Reims

Strasbourg - Clermont

Toulouse - Le Havre

05/11

23:00

Monaco - Brest

ON SPORTS +

06/11

02:45

Nice - Rennes

NGÀY GIỜ

TRẬN ĐẤU

TRỰC TIẾP

V-LEAGUE 2023/24 - VÒNG 3

04/11
17:00

Quảng Nam 0-1 Khánh Hòa

FPT Play

04/11
18:00

Becamex Bình Dương 1-0 Hải Phòng

FPT Play

04/11
18:00

Đông Á Thanh Hóa 3-1 Sông Lam Nghệ An

FPT Play, VTV5

04/11
19:15

Viettel 1-0 Hồng Lĩnh Hà Tĩnh

FPT Play, VTV5TNB

NGOẠI HẠNG ANH 2023/24 – VÒNG 11

04/11
19:30

 Fulham 0-1 MU

K+SPORT1

04/11
22:00

 Man City 6-1 Bournemouth

K+SPORT1

 Brentford 3-2 West Ham

K+Live 1

 Burnley 0-2 Crystal Palace

K+Live 2

 Everton 1-1 Brighton

K+ACTION

 Sheffield Utd 2-1 Wolves

05/11
00:30

 Newcastle 1-0 Arsenal

K+SPORT1

VĐQG TÂY BAN NHA 2023/24 – VÒNG 12

04/11
20:00

 Osasuna 2-4 Girona

SCTV Thể Thao

04/11
22:15

 Real Betis 2-0 Mallorca

SCTV Thể Thao

05/11
00:30

 Celta Vigo 1-1 Sevilla

SCTV Thể Thao

05/11
03:00

 Real Sociedad 0-1 Barcelona

SCTV Thể Thao

VĐQG PHÁP 2023/24 – VÒNG 11

04/11
23:00

 Lorient 0-0 Lens

ON SPORTS +

05/11
03:00

 Marseille 0-0 Lille

ON SPORTS NEWS

VĐQG ĐỨC 2023/24 – VÒNG 10

04/11
21:30

 Cologne 1-1 Augsburg

VTVCab ON

 Mainz 2-0 RB Leipzig

ON SPORTS ACTION

 Freiburg 3-3 Monchengladbach

VTVCab ON

 Hoffenheim 2-3 Leverkusen

ON FOOTBALL

 Union Berlin 0-3 Frankfurt

ON SPORTS NEWS

05/11
00:30

 Dortmund 0-4 Bayern Munich

ON SPORTS NEWS

VĐQG ITALIA 2023/24 – VÒNG 11

04/11
21:00

 Salernitana 0-2 Napoli

ON FOOTBALL

05/11
00:00

 Atalanta 1-2 Inter Milan

ON FOOTBALL

05/11
02:45

 AC Milan 0-1 Udinese

ON FOOTBALL

HẠNG NHẤT ANH 2023/24 – VÒNG 15

04/11
22:00

 Birmingham 2-2 Ipswich

 Bristol City 1-0 Sheffield Wed

 Huddersfield 0-0 Watford

 Millwall 0-1 Southampton

 Plymouth 3-3 Middlesbrough

 Preston 3-2 Coventry

 Rotherham Utd 1-1 QPR

 Stoke 0-0 Cardiff

 Swansea 0-0 Sunderland

 West Brom 3-1 Hull City

VĐQG ARGENTINA 2023/24 – VÒNG 12

  05/11
01:00

 Argentinos Juniors 1-2 Instituto 

  05/11
07:30

 Tucuman - Independiente 

VĐQG BRAZIL 2023/24 – VÒNG 32

05/11
05:30

 America MG - Atletico MG 

 Gremio - Bahia 

05/11
07:30

 Palmeiras - Atletico PR 

COPA LIBERTADORES 2023 – CHUNG KẾT

05/11
03:00

Fluminense 1-2 Boca Juniors