<p>Bên cạnh đó có các trận đấu ở vòng 1/8 Coppa Italia, vòng 2 Cúp Nhà vua Tây Ban Nha, vòng 1/8 Cúp quốc gia Đức, lượt trận cuối vòng bảng AFC Champions League 2023/24.</p>

<table style=\"width: 85.0416%;\">

<tbody>

<tr>

<td colspan=\"3\" style=\"width: 99.9456%;\">

<h2>Lịch thi đấu bóng đá hôm nay</h2>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 19.0761%;\">

<p><strong><span>NGÀY GIỜ</span></strong></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 58.3699%;\">

<p><strong><span>TRẬN ĐẤU</span></strong></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.4996%;\">

<p><strong><span>TRỰC TIẾP</span></strong></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td colspan=\"3\" style=\"width: 99.9456%;\">

<p><strong><span>NGOẠI HẠNG ANH 2023/24 – VÒNG 15</span></strong></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 19.0761%;\">

<p><span>06/12</span></p>

<p><span>02:30</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 58.3699%;\">

<p><span>Wolverhampton - Burnley</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.4996%;\">

<p><span>K+SPORT 2</span></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 19.0761%;\">

<p><span>06/12</span></p>

<p><span>03:15</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 58.3699%;\">

<p><span>Luton - Arsenal</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.4996%;\">

<p><span>K+SPORT 1</span></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td colspan=\"3\" style=\"width: 99.9456%;\">

<p><strong><span>COPPA ITALIA 2023/24 – VÒNG 1/8</span></strong></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 19.0761%;\">

<p><span>06/12</span></p>

<p><span>03:00</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 58.3699%;\">

<p><span>Lazio - Genoa</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.4996%;\"></td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td colspan=\"3\" style=\"width: 99.9456%;\">

<p><strong><span>CÚP NHÀ VUA TÂY BAN NHA 2023/24 – VÒNG 2</span></strong></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 19.0761%;\">

<p><span>06/12</span></p>

<p><span>01:00</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 58.3699%;\">

<p><span>Atzeneta - Getafe</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.4996%;\"></td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td rowspan=\"3\" style=\"width: 19.0761%;\">

<p><span>06/12</span></p>

<p><span>03:00</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 58.3699%;\">

<p><span>Arosa - Valencia</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.4996%;\"></td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 58.3699%;\">

<p><span>Castellon - Real Oviedo</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.4996%;\"></td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 58.3699%;\">

<p><span>Espanyol - Valladolid</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.4996%;\"></td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td colspan=\"3\" style=\"width: 99.9456%;\">

<p><strong><span>CÚP QG ĐỨC 2023/24 – VÒNG 1/8</span></strong></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td rowspan=\"2\" style=\"width: 19.0761%;\">

<p><span>06/12</span></p>

<p><span>00:00</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 58.3699%;\">

<p><span>Kaiserslautern - Nurnberg</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.4996%;\">

<p><span>ON SPORTS NEWS</span></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 58.3699%;\">

<p><span>Magdeburg - Dusseldorf</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.4996%;\">

<p><span>ON FOOTBALL</span></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td rowspan=\"2\" style=\"width: 19.0761%;\">

<p><span>06/12</span></p>

<p><span>02:45</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 58.3699%;\">

<p><span>Hombrug - St. Pauli</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.4996%;\">

<p><span>ON SPORTS +</span></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 58.3699%;\">

<p><span>M’gladbach - Wolfsburg</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.4996%;\">

<p><span>ON SPORTS NEWS</span></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td colspan=\"3\" style=\"width: 99.9456%;\">

<p><strong><span>CÚP QG HY LẠP 2023/24 – VÒNG 1/8</span></strong></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 19.0761%;\">

<p><span>05/12</span></p>

<p><span>22:00</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 58.3699%;\">

<p><span>Asteras Tripolis - Panserraikos</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.4996%;\"></td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 19.0761%;\">

<p><span>06/12</span></p>

<p><span>00:30</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 58.3699%;\">

<p><span>Panetolikos - Athens Kallithea</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.4996%;\"></td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td colspan=\"3\" style=\"width: 99.9456%;\">

<p><strong><span>CÚP QG BỈ 2023/24 – VÒNG 1/8</span></strong></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 19.0761%;\">

<p><span>06/12</span></p>

<p><span>02:00</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 58.3699%;\">

<p><span>Kortrijk - RWD Molenbeek</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.4996%;\"></td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td colspan=\"3\" style=\"width: 99.9456%;\">

<p><strong><span>VĐQG SCOTLAND 2023/24 – VÒNG 16</span></strong></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 19.0761%;\">

<p><span>06/12</span></p>

<p><span>02:45</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 58.3699%;\">

<p><span>Ross County - Motherwell</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.4996%;\"></td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td colspan=\"3\" style=\"width: 99.9456%;\">

<p><strong><span>HẠNG 2 PHÁP 2023/24 – VÒNG 17</span></strong></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td rowspan=\"9\" style=\"width: 19.0761%;\">

<p><span>06/12</span></p>

<p><span>02:45</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 58.3699%;\">

<p><span>Ajaccio - Laval</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.4996%;\">

<p><span>ON SPORTS</span></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 58.3699%;\">

<p><span>Angers - Grenoble</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.4996%;\"></td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 58.3699%;\">

<p><span>Concarneau - Auxerre</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.4996%;\"></td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 58.3699%;\">

<p><span>Paris FC - Rodez Aveyron</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.4996%;\"></td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 58.3699%;\">

<p><span>Pau FC - Valenciennes</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.4996%;\"></td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 58.3699%;\">

<p><span>Quevilly - Bordeaux</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.4996%;\"></td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 58.3699%;\">

<p><span>Saint Etienne - Guingamp</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.4996%;\"></td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 58.3699%;\">

<p><span>Troyes - Amiens</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.4996%;\"></td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 58.3699%;\">

<p><span>Dunkerque - Bastia</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.4996%;\"></td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td colspan=\"3\" style=\"width: 99.9456%;\">

<p><strong><span>AFC CHAMPIONS LEAGUE 2023/24 – VÒNG BẢNG</span></strong></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td rowspan=\"2\" style=\"width: 19.0761%;\">

<p><span>05/12</span></p>

<p><span>21:00</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 58.3699%;\">

<p><span>Ahal - Al Ain</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.4996%;\"></td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 58.3699%;\">

<p><span>Pakhtakor - Al Feiha</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.4996%;\"></td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td rowspan=\"2\" style=\"width: 19.0761%;\">

<p><span>05/12</span></p>

<p><span>23:00</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 58.3699%;\">

<p><span>Istiqlol Dushanbe - Al Nassr</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.4996%;\"></td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 58.3699%;\">

<p><span>Persepolis - Al Duhail</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.4996%;\"></td>

</tr>

</tbody>

</table>

<table align=\"center\" style=\"width: 85.1801%;\">

<tbody>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 19.045%;\">

<p><strong><span>NGÀY GIỜ</span></strong></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 58.9271%;\">

<p><strong><span>TRẬN ĐẤU</span></strong></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 21.9736%;\">

<p><strong><span>TRỰC TIẾP</span></strong></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td colspan=\"3\" style=\"width: 99.9457%;\">

<p><strong><span>V-LEAGUE 2023/24 - VÒNG 4</span></strong><strong><span></span></strong></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 19.045%;\">

<p>04/12<br>18:00</p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 58.9271%;\">

<p>Hải Phòng 3-1 CA Hà Nội</p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 21.9736%;\">

<p>FPT Play</p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td colspan=\"3\" style=\"width: 99.9457%;\">

<p><strong><span>VĐQG ITALIA 2023/24 – VÒNG 14</span></strong></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 19.045%;\">

<p><span>05/12<br>02:45</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 58.9271%;\">

<p><span>Torino 3-0 Atalanta</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 21.9736%;\">

<p><span>ON FOOTBALL</span></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td colspan=\"3\" style=\"width: 99.9457%;\">

<p><strong><span>VĐQG TÂY BAN NHA 2023/24 – VÒNG 15</span></strong></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 19.045%;\">

<p><span>05/12 <br>03:00</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 58.9271%;\">

<p><span>Celta Vigo 1-1 Cadiz</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 21.9736%;\">

<p><span>SCTV15</span></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td colspan=\"3\" style=\"width: 99.9457%;\">

<p><strong><span>VĐQG ĐAN MẠCH 2023/24 – VÒNG 17</span></strong></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 19.045%;\">

<p><span>05/12<br>01:00</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 58.9271%;\">

<p><span>Midtjylland 5-1 Viborg FF</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 21.9736%;\"></td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td colspan=\"3\" style=\"width: 99.9457%;\">

<p><strong><span>CÚP FA ANH - 2023/24 – VÒNG 2</span></strong></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 19.045%;\">

<p><span>05/12 <br>02:45</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 58.9271%;\">

<p><span>AFC Wimbledon 5-0 Ramsgate</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 21.9736%;\"></td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td colspan=\"3\" style=\"width: 99.9457%;\">

<p><strong><span>VĐQG BỒ ĐÀO NHA 2023/24 – VÒNG 12</span></strong></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 19.045%;\">

<p><span>05/12 <br>03:15</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 58.9271%;\">

<p><span>Sporting Lisbon 3-1 Gil Vicente</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 21.9736%;\"></td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td colspan=\"3\" style=\"width: 99.9457%;\">

<p><strong><span>VĐQG NGA 2023/24 – VÒNG 16</span></strong></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 19.045%;\">

<p><span>04/12 <br>23:30</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 58.9271%;\">

<p><span>Dinamo Moscow 1-0 Rubin Kazan</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 21.9736%;\"></td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td colspan=\"3\" style=\"width: 99.9457%;\">

<p><strong><span>VĐQG THỔ NHĨ KỲ 2023/24 – VÒNG 14</span></strong></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 19.045%;\">

<p><span>05/12<br>00:00</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 58.9271%;\">

<p><span>Fenerbahce 4-1 Sivasspor</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 21.9736%;\"></td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td colspan=\"3\" style=\"width: 99.9457%;\">

<p><strong><span>VĐQG ROMANIA 2023/24 – VÒNG 18</span></strong></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 19.045%;\">

<p><span>05/12 <br>01:00</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 58.9271%;\">

<p><span>ACS Sepsi 2-1 Dinamo Bucuresti</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 21.9736%;\"></td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td colspan=\"3\" style=\"width: 99.9457%;\">

<p><strong><span>VĐQG HY LẠP 2023/24 – VÒNG 13</span></strong></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 19.045%;\">

<p><span>04/12 <br>23:00</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 58.9271%;\">

<p><span>PAOK Thessaloniki 3-0 PAS Lamia</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 21.9736%;\"></td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 19.045%;\">

<p><span>05/12 <br>00:00</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 58.9271%;\">

<p><span>AEK Athens 1-0 Aris Thessaloniki</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 21.9736%;\"></td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td colspan=\"3\" style=\"width: 99.9457%;\">

<p><strong><span>HẠNG 2 TÂY BAN NHA 2023/24 – VÒNG 18</span></strong></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 19.045%;\">

<p><span>05/12 <br>02:30</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 58.9271%;\">

<p><span>Villarreal CF B 1-0 SD Eibar</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 21.9736%;\"></td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td colspan=\"3\" style=\"width: 99.9457%;\">

<p><strong><span>VĐQG URUGUAY 2023/24 – VÒNG 14</span></strong></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 19.045%;\">

<p><span>05/12 <br> 03:00</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 58.9271%;\">

<p><span>CA Cerro 1-1 Plaza Colonia</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 21.9736%;\"></td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 19.045%;\">

<p><span>05/12<br>06:30</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 58.9271%;\">

<p><span>Nacional Montevideo - Defensor Sporting</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 21.9736%;\"></td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td colspan=\"3\" style=\"width: 99.9457%;\">

<p><strong><span>VĐQG AUSTRALIA 2023/24 – VÒNG 6</span></strong></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 19.045%;\">

<p><span>04/12<br>15:00</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 58.9271%;\">

<p><span>Macarthur FC 4-3 Adelaide United</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 21.9736%;\"></td>

</tr>

</tbody>

</table>

