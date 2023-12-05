Lịch thi đấu bóng đá hôm nay sẽ tiếp tục sôi động ở các sân cỏ châu Âu với 2 cặp đấu sớm nhất vòng 15 Ngoại hạng Anh: Wolverhampton - Burnley và Luton - Arsenal.

Bên cạnh đó có các trận đấu ở vòng 1/8 Coppa Italia, vòng 2 Cúp Nhà vua Tây Ban Nha, vòng 1/8 Cúp quốc gia Đức, lượt trận cuối vòng bảng AFC Champions League 2023/24.

Lịch thi đấu bóng đá hôm nay

NGÀY GIỜ

TRẬN ĐẤU

TRỰC TIẾP

NGOẠI HẠNG ANH 2023/24 – VÒNG 15

06/12

02:30

Wolverhampton - Burnley

K+SPORT 2

06/12

03:15

Luton - Arsenal

K+SPORT 1

COPPA ITALIA 2023/24 – VÒNG 1/8

06/12

03:00

Lazio - Genoa

CÚP NHÀ VUA TÂY BAN NHA 2023/24 – VÒNG 2

06/12

01:00

Atzeneta - Getafe

06/12

03:00

Arosa - Valencia

Castellon - Real Oviedo

Espanyol - Valladolid

CÚP QG ĐỨC 2023/24 – VÒNG 1/8

06/12

00:00

Kaiserslautern - Nurnberg

ON SPORTS NEWS

Magdeburg - Dusseldorf

ON FOOTBALL

06/12

02:45

Hombrug - St. Pauli

ON SPORTS +

M’gladbach - Wolfsburg

ON SPORTS NEWS

CÚP QG HY LẠP 2023/24 – VÒNG 1/8

05/12

22:00

Asteras Tripolis - Panserraikos

06/12

00:30

Panetolikos - Athens Kallithea

CÚP QG BỈ 2023/24 – VÒNG 1/8

06/12

02:00

Kortrijk - RWD Molenbeek

VĐQG SCOTLAND 2023/24 – VÒNG 16

06/12

02:45

Ross County - Motherwell

HẠNG 2 PHÁP 2023/24 – VÒNG 17

06/12

02:45

Ajaccio - Laval

ON SPORTS

Angers - Grenoble

Concarneau - Auxerre

Paris FC - Rodez Aveyron

Pau FC - Valenciennes

Quevilly - Bordeaux

Saint Etienne - Guingamp

Troyes - Amiens

Dunkerque - Bastia

AFC CHAMPIONS LEAGUE 2023/24 – VÒNG BẢNG

05/12

21:00

Ahal - Al Ain

Pakhtakor - Al Feiha

05/12

23:00

Istiqlol Dushanbe - Al Nassr

Persepolis - Al Duhail

V-LEAGUE 2023/24 - VÒNG 4

04/12
18:00

Hải Phòng 3-1 CA Hà Nội

FPT Play

VĐQG ITALIA 2023/24 – VÒNG 14

05/12
02:45

Torino 3-0 Atalanta

ON FOOTBALL

VĐQG TÂY BAN NHA 2023/24 – VÒNG 15

05/12 
03:00

Celta Vigo 1-1 Cadiz

SCTV15

VĐQG ĐAN MẠCH 2023/24 – VÒNG 17

05/12
01:00

Midtjylland 5-1 Viborg FF

CÚP FA ANH - 2023/24 – VÒNG 2

05/12 
02:45

AFC Wimbledon 5-0 Ramsgate

VĐQG BỒ ĐÀO NHA 2023/24 – VÒNG 12

05/12 
03:15

Sporting Lisbon 3-1 Gil Vicente

VĐQG NGA 2023/24 – VÒNG 16

04/12 
23:30

Dinamo Moscow 1-0 Rubin Kazan

VĐQG THỔ NHĨ KỲ 2023/24 – VÒNG 14

05/12
00:00

Fenerbahce 4-1 Sivasspor

VĐQG ROMANIA 2023/24 – VÒNG 18

05/12 
01:00

ACS Sepsi 2-1 Dinamo Bucuresti

VĐQG HY LẠP 2023/24 – VÒNG 13

04/12 
23:00

PAOK Thessaloniki 3-0 PAS Lamia

05/12 
00:00

AEK Athens 1-0 Aris Thessaloniki

HẠNG 2 TÂY BAN NHA 2023/24 – VÒNG 18

05/12 
02:30

Villarreal CF B 1-0 SD Eibar

VĐQG URUGUAY 2023/24 – VÒNG 14

05/12 
 03:00

CA Cerro 1-1 Plaza Colonia

05/12
06:30

Nacional Montevideo - Defensor Sporting

VĐQG AUSTRALIA 2023/24 – VÒNG 6

04/12
15:00

Macarthur FC 4-3 Adelaide United
Kết quả bóng đá hôm nay 5/12/2023, với các trận đấu trong nước và các giải tại châu Âu, châu Mỹ và châu Á đêm nay, rạng sáng mai.