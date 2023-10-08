|
Lịch thi đấu bóng đá hôm nay
NGÀY GIỜ
TRẬN ĐẤU
TRỰC TIẾP
NGOẠI HẠNG ANH 2023/24 – VÒNG 8
08/10
Wolverhampton - Aston Villa
K+CINE
Brighton - Liverpool
K+SPORT1
West Ham - Newcastle
K+LIFE
08/10
Arsenal - Manchester City
K+SPORT1
VĐQG ĐỨC 2023/24 – VÒNG 7
08/10
Leverkusen - Cologne
ON SPORTS NEWS
08/10
Bayern Munich - Freiburg
ON SPORTS NEWS
09/10
Frankfurt - Heidenheim
ON SPORTS NEWS
VĐQG TÂY BAN NHA 2023/24 – VÒNG 9
08/10
Villarreal - Las Palmas
SCTV Thể Thao
08/10
Atl. Madrid - Real Sociedad
SCTV Thể Thao
08/10
Celta Vigo - Getafe
SCTV Thể Thao
Alaves - Real Betis
SCTV Thể Thao
09/10
Granada - Barcelona
SCTV Thể Thao
VĐQG ITALIA 2023/24 – VÒNG 8
08/10
Monza - Salernitana
ON FOOTBALL
08/10
Lazio - Atalanta
ON FOOTBALL
Frosinone - Verona
ON FOOTBALL
08/10
Cagliari - Roma
ON FOOTBALL
09/10
Napoli - Fiorentina
ON FOOTBALL
VĐQG PHÁP 2023/24 – VÒNG 8
08/10
Marseille - Le Havre
ON SPORTS NEWS
08/10
Montpellier - Clermont
Lyon - Lorient
Brestois - Toulouse
08/10
Lens - Lille
ON SPORTS
09/10
Rennes - PSG
ON SPORTS NEWS
NGÀY GIỜ
TRẬN ĐẤU
TRỰC TIẾP
BÓNG ĐÁ NAM ASIAD 2023 – TRANH HẠNG 3
07/10
Uzbekistan 4-0 Hong Kong (Trung Quốc)
|
BÓNG ĐÁ NAM ASIAD 2023 – CHUNG KẾT
07/10
Hàn Quốc 2-1 Nhật Bản
|
NGOẠI HẠNG ANH 2023/24 – VÒNG 8
07/10
Luton 0-1 Tottenham
K+SPORT1
07/10
Burnley 1-4 Chelsea
K+CINE
MU 2-1 Brentford
K+SPORT1
Everton 3-0 Bournemouth
K+LIFE
Fulham 3-1 Sheffield Utd
K+Live1
07/10
Crystal Palace 0-0 Nottingham Forest
K+SPORT1
VĐQG ĐỨC 2023/24 – VÒNG 7
07/10
Augsburg 1-2 Darmstadt
|
Dortmund 4-2 Union Berlin
ON SPORTS NEWS
RB Leipzig 0-0 Bochum
Stuttgart 3-1 Wolfsburg
07/10
Werder Bremen 2-3 Hoffenheim
ON SPORTS NEWS
VĐQG TÂY BAN NHA 2023/24 – VÒNG 9
07/10
Cadiz 0-1 Girona
SCTV Thể Thao
07/10
Real Madrid 4-0 Osasuna
SCTV Thể Thao
07/10
Mallorca 1-1 Valencia
SCTV Thể Thao
08/10
Sevilla 2-2 Rayo Vallecano
SCTV Thể Thao
07/10
VĐQG ITALIA 2023/24 – VÒNG 8
07/10
Inter Milan 2-2 Bologna
ON FOOTBALL
07/10
Juventus 2-0 Torino
ON FOOTBALL
08/10
Genoa 0-1 AC Milan
ON FOOTBALL
VĐQG Pháp 2023/24 – VÒNG 8
07/10
Metz 0-1 Nice
ON SPORTS
08/10
Reims 1-3 Monaco
ON SPORTS NEWS
HẠNG NHẤT ANH 2023/24 – VÒNG 11
07/10
Sunderland 3-1 Middlesbrough
07/10
Cardiff 0-4 Watford
Coventry 1-1 Norwich
Ipswich 4-2 Preston
Leeds 2-1 Bristol City
Leicester 2-0 Stoke
Millwall 2-2 Hull City
Plymouth 1-3 Swansea
QPR 0-4 Blackburn
Sheffield Wed 0-0 Huddersfield
Southampton 1-1 Rotherham Utd
VĐQG ARGENTINA 2023/24 – VÒNG 8
08/10
San Lorenzo 0-3 Newells Old Boys
08/10
Estudiantes - Godoy Cruz
Lanus - Defensa y Justicia
08/10
Argentinos Juniors - Independiente
Central Cordoba SdE - Tigre
VĐQG BRAZIL 2023 – VÒNG 26
08/10
Goias 4-6 Bahia
08/10
Vasco da Gama - Sao Paulo
08/10
Corinthians - Flamengo