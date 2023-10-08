Lịch thi đấu bóng đá hôm nay 

NGÀY GIỜ

TRẬN ĐẤU

TRỰC TIẾP

NGOẠI HẠNG ANH 2023/24 – VÒNG 8

08/10
20:00

 Wolverhampton - Aston Villa

K+CINE

 Brighton - Liverpool

K+SPORT1

 West Ham - Newcastle

K+LIFE

08/10
22:30

 Arsenal - Manchester City

K+SPORT1

VĐQG ĐỨC 2023/24 – VÒNG 7

08/10
20:30

 Leverkusen - Cologne

ON SPORTS NEWS

08/10
22:30

 Bayern Munich - Freiburg

ON SPORTS NEWS

09/10
00:30

 Frankfurt - Heidenheim

ON SPORTS NEWS

VĐQG TÂY BAN NHA 2023/24 – VÒNG 9

08/10
19:00

 Villarreal - Las Palmas

SCTV Thể Thao

08/10
21:15

 Atl. Madrid - Real Sociedad

SCTV Thể Thao

08/10
23:30

 Celta Vigo - Getafe

SCTV Thể Thao

 Alaves - Real Betis

SCTV Thể Thao

09/10
02:00

 Granada - Barcelona

SCTV Thể Thao

VĐQG ITALIA 2023/24 – VÒNG 8

08/10
17:30

 Monza - Salernitana

ON FOOTBALL

08/10
20:00

 Lazio - Atalanta

ON FOOTBALL

 Frosinone - Verona

ON FOOTBALL

08/10
23:00

 Cagliari - Roma

ON FOOTBALL

09/10
01:45

 Napoli - Fiorentina

ON FOOTBALL

VĐQG PHÁP 2023/24 – VÒNG 8

08/10
18:00

 Marseille - Le Havre

ON SPORTS NEWS

08/10
20:00

 Montpellier - Clermont

 Lyon - Lorient

 Brestois - Toulouse

08/10
22:05

 Lens - Lille

ON SPORTS

09/10
01:45

 Rennes - PSG

ON SPORTS NEWS

BÓNG ĐÁ NAM ASIAD 2023 – TRANH HẠNG 3

07/10
15:00

Uzbekistan 4-0 Hong Kong (Trung Quốc)

 

BÓNG ĐÁ NAM ASIAD 2023 – CHUNG KẾT

07/10
19:00

Hàn Quốc 2-1 Nhật Bản

NGOẠI HẠNG ANH 2023/24 – VÒNG 8

07/10
18:30

 Luton 0-1 Tottenham

K+SPORT1

07/10
21:00

 Burnley 1-4 Chelsea

K+CINE

 MU 2-1 Brentford

K+SPORT1

 Everton 3-0 Bournemouth

K+LIFE

 Fulham 3-1 Sheffield Utd

K+Live1

07/10
23:30

 Crystal Palace 0-0 Nottingham Forest

K+SPORT1

VĐQG ĐỨC 2023/24 – VÒNG 7

07/10
20:30

 Augsburg 1-2 Darmstadt

 Dortmund 4-2 Union Berlin

ON SPORTS NEWS

 RB Leipzig 0-0 Bochum

 Stuttgart 3-1 Wolfsburg

07/10
23:30

 Werder Bremen 2-3 Hoffenheim

ON SPORTS NEWS

VĐQG TÂY BAN NHA 2023/24 – VÒNG 9

07/10
19:00

 Cadiz 0-1 Girona

SCTV Thể Thao

07/10
21:15

 Real Madrid 4-0 Osasuna

SCTV Thể Thao

07/10
23:30

 Mallorca 1-1 Valencia

SCTV Thể Thao

08/10
02:00

 Sevilla 2-2 Rayo Vallecano

SCTV Thể Thao

07/10
19:00

 Cadiz - Girona

SCTV Thể Thao

VĐQG ITALIA 2023/24 – VÒNG 8

07/10
20:00

 Inter Milan 2-2 Bologna

ON FOOTBALL

07/10
23:00

 Juventus 2-0 Torino

ON FOOTBALL

08/10
01:45

 Genoa 0-1 AC Milan

ON FOOTBALL

VĐQG Pháp 2023/24 – VÒNG 8

07/10
22:00

 Metz 0-1 Nice

ON SPORTS

08/10
02:00

 Reims 1-3 Monaco

ON SPORTS NEWS

HẠNG NHẤT ANH 2023/24 – VÒNG 11

07/10
18:30

 Sunderland 3-1 Middlesbrough

07/10
21:00

 Cardiff 0-4 Watford

 Coventry 1-1 Norwich

 Ipswich 4-2 Preston

 Leeds 2-1 Bristol City

 Leicester 2-0 Stoke

 Millwall 2-2 Hull City

 Plymouth 1-3 Swansea

 QPR 0-4 Blackburn

 Sheffield Wed 0-0 Huddersfield

 Southampton 1-1 Rotherham Utd

VĐQG ARGENTINA 2023/24 – VÒNG 8

08/10
02:30

 San Lorenzo 0-3 Newells Old Boys

08/10
05:00

 Estudiantes - Godoy Cruz

 Lanus - Defensa y Justicia

08/10
07:30

 Argentinos Juniors - Independiente

 Central Cordoba SdE - Tigre

VĐQG BRAZIL 2023 – VÒNG 26

08/10
02:00

 Goias 4-6 Bahia

08/10
04:30

 Vasco da Gama - Sao Paulo

08/10
07:00

 Corinthians - Flamengo