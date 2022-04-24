Thể thao

24/04/2022   07:30 (GMT+07:00)

Lịch thi đấu bóng đá hôm nay 24/4

Lịch thi đấu bóng đá hôm nay 24/4 - Cung cấp lịch thi đấu bóng đá vòng 34 Ngoại hạng Anh, vòng 34 Ligue 1, vòng 34 Serie A và vòng 31 Bundesliga.

Lịch thi đấu vòng 34 Ngoại hạng Anh:

24/3 - 20h00: Chelsea vs West Ham (K+Sport1)

24/3 - 20h00: Burnley vs Wolves (K+Sport2)

24/3 - 20h00: Brighton vs Southampton (K+Life HD)

24/3 - 22h30: Liverpool vs Everton (K+Sport1)

Lịch thi đấu chung kết Cúp Nhà vua TBN:

24/04 - 03:00: Betis 1-1 Valencia (pen 5-4)

Lịch thi đấu vòng 34 Ligue 1:

24/04 - 00:00: St.Etienne 1-4 Monaco (On Sports+)

24/04 - 02:00: Paris SG 1-1 Lens (On Sports News)

24/04 - 18:00: Rennes - Lorient (On Sports News)
 
24/04 - 20:00: Clermont - Angers
 
24/04 - 20:00: Metz - Brest
 
24/04 - 20:00: Nantes - Bordeaux
 
24/04 - 20:00: Nice - Troyes
 
24/04 - 22:05: Lille - Strasbourg (On Football)
 
25/04 - 01:45: Reims - Marseille (On Sports News)

Lịch thi đấu vòng 34 Serie A:

24/04 - 01:45: Hellas Verona 1-1 Sampdoria (On Football)

24/04 - 17:30: Salernitana - Fiorentina (On Football)

24/04 - 20:00: Bologna - Udinese (On Sports+)

24/04 - 20:00: Empoli - Napoli (On Football)

24/04 - 23:00: Genoa - Cagliari (On Sports+)

25/04 - 01:45: Lazio - AC Milan (On Sports+)

Lịch thi đấu vòng 31 Bundesliga:

24/04 - 20:30: Bochum - Augsburg (On Sports News)

24/04 - 22:30: Hertha Berlin - Stuttgart (On Sports News)

Thiên Bình

Lịch thi đấu bóng đá Nam SEA Games 31Lịch thi đấu bóng đá Nam SEA Games 31: Cập nhật lịch thi đấu môn bóng đá nam tại Đại hội Thể thao Đông Nam Á đầy đủ và chính xác.

