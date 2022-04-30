Thể thao

30/04/2022   07:30 (GMT+07:00)

Lịch thi đấu bóng đá hôm nay 30/4

Lịch thi đấu bóng đá hôm nay 30/4 - Cung cấp lịch thi đấu bóng đá vòng 35 Ngoại hạng Anh, vòng 34 La Liga, vòng 35 Serie A, vòng 35 Ligue 1 và vòng 32 Bundesliga.

Lịch thi đấu vòng 35 Ngoại hạng Anh:

30/04 - 18:30: Newcastle - Liverpool (K+Sport1)
 
30/04 - 21:00: Aston Villa - Norwich City (K+Life HD)
 
30/04 - 21:00: Southampton - Crystal Palace (K+Cine HD)
 
30/04 - 21:00: Watford - Burnley (K+Sport2)
 
30/04 - 21:00: Wolverhampton - Brighton (K+Sport1)
 
30/04 - 23:30: Leeds Utd - Man City (K+Sport1)

Lịch thi đấu vòng 34 La Liga:

30/04 - 02:00: Sevilla 1-1 Cadiz (On Football)

30/04 - 19:00: Alaves - Villarreal (On Football)
 
30/04 - 21:15: Real Madrid - Espanyol (On Football)
 
30/04 - 23:30: Valencia - Levante (On Football)
 
01/05 - 02:00: Athletic Bilbao - Atletico Madrid (On Football)

Lịch thi đấu vòng 35 Serie A:

30/04 - 20:00: Cagliari - Hellas Verona (ON)
 
30/04 - 20:00: Napoli - Sassuolo (On Sports+)
 
30/04 - 23:00: Sampdoria - Genoa (On Sports+)
 
01/05 - 01:45: Spezia - Lazio (On Sports+)

Lịch thi đấu vòng 35 Ligue 1:

30/04 - 02:00: Strasbourg 3-3 Paris SG (On Sports News)

30/04 - 22:00: Lens - Nantes (ON)

01/05 - 02:00: Rennes - St.Etienne (On Sports News)

Lịch thi đấu vòng 32 Bundesliga:

30/04 - 01:30: Union Berlin 1-1 Greuther Furth (On Sports+)

30/04 - 20:30: Bielefeld - Hertha Berlin

30/04 - 20:30: Dortmund - Bochum (On Sports+)

30/04 - 20:30: Augsburg - FC Koln

30/04 - 20:30: Mainz 05 - Bayern Munich (On Sports News)

30/04 - 20:30: Stuttgart - Wolfsburg

30/04 - 23:30: Hoffenheim - Freiburg (On Sports News)

Thiên Bình

Lịch thi đấu SEA Games 31

Lịch thi đấu SEA Games 31

Lịch thi đấu SEA Games 31: VietNamNet cập nhật lịch thi đấu mới nhất Đại hội Thể thao Đông Nam Á 2021 được tổ chức tại Việt Nam.
 Lịch thi đấu bóng đá SEA Games 31

Lịch thi đấu bóng đá SEA Games 31

Lịch thi đấu bóng đá SEA Games 31: VietNamNet cập nhật toàn bộ lịch thi đấu môn bóng đá tại SEA Games 31 diễn ra từ ngày 6/5 đến 23/5.
 Lịch thi đấu bóng đá Nữ SEA Games 31

Lịch thi đấu bóng đá Nữ SEA Games 31

Lịch thi đấu bóng đá Nữ SEA Games 31: Cập nhật lịch thi đấu môn bóng đá Nữ tại Đại hội Thể thao Đông Nam Á đầy đủ và chính xác.
 Lịch thi đấu bóng đá Nam SEA Games 31

Lịch thi đấu bóng đá Nam SEA Games 31

Lịch thi đấu bóng đá Nam SEA Games 31: Cập nhật lịch thi đấu môn bóng đá nam tại Đại hội Thể thao Đông Nam Á đầy đủ và chính xác.

tin nổi bật

Sân Thiên Trường mở cửa miễn phí ở SEA Games 31
Thể thao

Sân Thiên Trường mở cửa miễn phí ở SEA Games 31

Khán giả không phải mua vé vào sân xem các trận đấu tại bảng B môn bóng đá nam trên SVĐ Thiên Trường (Nam Định).
Real Madrid vs Espanyol: Chào đón tân vương
Thể thao

Real Madrid vs Espanyol: Chào đón tân vương

Real Madrid đầy háo hức tiếp Espanyol ở vòng 34 La Liga, trận đấu mà thầy trò Carlo Ancelotti có khả năng chính thức trở thành nhà vua của mùa giải 2021-22.
Newcastle vs Liverpool: Hiểm nguy nơi đất khách
Thể thao

Newcastle vs Liverpool: Hiểm nguy nơi đất khách

Đương đầu Newcastle đạt phong độ cực cao ở St James Park, Liverpool được dự báo sẽ vấp phải nhiều khó khăn, trong bối cảnh họ phải căng sức thi đấu trên nhiều mặt trận.
U23 Việt Nam: Muốn lấy vàng SEA Games, ông Park phải mạo hiểm
Thể thao

U23 Việt Nam: Muốn lấy vàng SEA Games, ông Park phải mạo hiểm

HLV Park Hang Seo rất có thể phải mạo hiểm với U23 Việt Nam nếu muốn bảo vệ tấm HCV SEA Games 31 trên sân nhà.
MU thêm 2 tiền đạo, Real Madrid gia hạn Modric
Thể thao

MU thêm 2 tiền đạo, Real Madrid gia hạn Modric

MU ký thêm 2 tiền đạo, chốt Rangnick gặp Erik ten Hag, Real Madrid gia hạn Luka Modric, Tottenham giữ Conte mọi giá là những tin chuyển nhượng mới nhất hôm nay, 30/4.
Kết quả bóng đá hôm nay 30/4
Thể thao

Kết quả bóng đá hôm nay 30/4

Kết quả bóng đá hôm nay 30/4 - Cập nhật nhanh kết quả bóng đá vòng 35 Ngoại hạng Anh, vòng 34 La Liga, vòng 35 Serie A, vòng 35 Ligue 1 và vòng 32 Bundesliga.
Tuyển thủ U23 Việt Nam sớm chia tay với SEA Games
Thể thao

Tuyển thủ U23 Việt Nam sớm chia tay với SEA Games

Tiền vệ Mai Xuân Quyết sớm nói lời chia tay với giấc mơ tham dự SEA Games vì dính chấn thương.
Ralf Rangnick chính thức dẫn dắt tuyển Áo, vẫn làm cố vấn ở MU
Thể thao

Ralf Rangnick chính thức dẫn dắt tuyển Áo, vẫn làm cố vấn ở MU

HLV tạm quyền MU, Ralf Rangnick chính thức được bổ nhiệm làm tân thuyền trưởng tuyển Áo với hợp đồng có thời hạn 2 năm.
Cúp xe đạp truyền hình TPHCM: Bất ngờ người thắng chặng áp chót
Thể thao

Cúp xe đạp truyền hình TPHCM: Bất ngờ người thắng chặng áp chót

Chặng áp chót cúp xe đạp truyền hình TPHCM từ Đà Lạt về Bảo Lộc đã chứng kiến chiến thắng cho tay đua mới 20 tuổi Nguyễn Văn Bình của TP.HCM New Group.
Lịch thi đấu Ngoại hạng Anh vòng 35: Nóng ngôi đầu, căng thẳng top 4
Thể thao

Lịch thi đấu Ngoại hạng Anh vòng 35: Nóng ngôi đầu, căng thẳng top 4

Lịch thi đấu bóng đá Ngoại hạng Anh mới nhất - Cập nhật lịch thi đấu và xem trực tiếp vòng 35 Ngoại hạng Anh trên K+ mới nhất.

Elon Musk chi 44 tỷ USD mua Twitter, TikTok tiếp tục vượt mặt Facebook

Video clips
Bí mật không ngờ hé lộ từ xác ướp mỹ nhân Tân Cương gần 4.000 năm tuổi

Bí mật không ngờ hé lộ từ xác ướp mỹ nhân Tân Cương gần 4.000 năm tuổi

Bi hài chuyện chú rể bị cấm dự đám cưới của mình vì thiếu giấy xét nghiệm Covid-19

Bi hài chuyện chú rể bị cấm dự đám cưới của mình vì thiếu giấy xét nghiệm Covid-19

Thèm nước đá - dấu hiệu cảnh báo cơ thể bị thiếu sắt

Thèm nước đá - dấu hiệu cảnh báo cơ thể bị thiếu sắt

Loạt hành động đáng yêu 'rụng tim' HLV Park Hang Seo dành cho học trò U23 Việt Nam

Loạt hành động đáng yêu 'rụng tim' HLV Park Hang Seo dành cho học trò U23 Việt Nam

HLV Koeman đau lòng với Barca của Xavi
Thể thao

HLV Koeman đau lòng với Barca của Xavi

Ronald Koeman cho rằng, Barca còn lâu mới đạt phong độ cao nhất dưới thời Xavi.
MU muốn lấy Osimhen, Barca mua Rashford
Thể thao

MU muốn lấy Osimhen, Barca mua Rashford

MU có kế hoạch lấy Osimhen, Inter đàm phán Dybala, Barca hỏi mua Rashford là những tin bóng đá chính hôm nay, 29/4.
U23 Indonesia sang Việt Nam bằng chuyên cơ, tuyên bố lấy HCV SEA Games
Thể thao

U23 Indonesia sang Việt Nam bằng chuyên cơ, tuyên bố lấy HCV SEA Games

U23 Indonesia có màn chạy đà không tốt cho SEA Games trong chuyến tập huấn tại Hàn Quốc, nhưng vẫn rất tự tin trước SEA Games 31.
U23 Myanmar sang Việt Nam dự SEA Games 31 sớm nhất
Thể thao

U23 Myanmar sang Việt Nam dự SEA Games 31 sớm nhất

U23 Myanmar là đội có măt ở Việt Nam sớm nhất, chuẩn bị tham dự SEA Games 31, sẽ di chuyển trên 3 chuyến bay.
MU thoát thua Chelsea: Ronaldo và thông điệp cho Ten Hag
Thể thao

MU thoát thua Chelsea: Ronaldo và thông điệp cho Ten Hag

MU thoát thua Chelsea, trong trận đấu sớm vòng 37 Premier League trên sân nhà Old Trafford, nhờ khoảnh khắc Ronaldo tỏa sáng để gửi thông điệp cho HLV Erik ten Hag.

Các môn khác

Lê Quang Liêm giành ngôi Á quân, ẵm 32.500 USD tiền thưởng

Lê Quang Liêm giành ngôi Á quân, ẵm 32.500 USD tiền thưởng

Bóng đá quốc tế

Real Madrid vs Espanyol: Chào đón tân vương

Real Madrid vs Espanyol: Chào đón tân vương

Bóng đá Việt Nam

U23 Việt Nam: Có quá muộn cho thầy Park sửa sai?

U23 Việt Nam: Có quá muộn cho thầy Park sửa sai?

Hậu trường

'Siêu cò' Mino Raiola đang trong tình trạng nguy kịch

'Siêu cò' Mino Raiola đang trong tình trạng nguy kịch

Tường thuật trực tiếp

Ronaldo lóe sáng, MU may mắn hòa Chelsea

Ronaldo lóe sáng, MU may mắn hòa Chelsea

Tin chuyển nhượng

MU thêm 2 tiền đạo, Real Madrid gia hạn Modric

MU thêm 2 tiền đạo, Real Madrid gia hạn Modric