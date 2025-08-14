Lịch thi đấu bóng đá La Liga 2025/26 mới nhất
Vòng 1
16/08/2025 00:00:00 Girona - Rayo Vallecano
16/08/2025 02:30:00 Villarreal - Oviedo
17/08/2025 00:30:00 Mallorca - Barcelona
17/08/2025 02:30:00 Valencia - Real Sociedad
17/08/2025 02:30:00 Alaves - Levante
17/08/2025 22:00:00 Celta Vigo - Getafe
18/08/2025 00:30:00 Athletic Club - Sevilla
18/08/2025 02:30:00 Espanyol - Atletico Madrid
19/08/2025 02:00:00 Elche - Real Betis
20/08/2025 02:00:00 Real Madrid - Osasuna
Vòng 2
23/08/2025 02:30:00 Real Betis - Alaves
23/08/2025 22:00:00 Mallorca - Celta Vigo
24/08/2025 00:30:00 Atletico Madrid - Elche
24/08/2025 02:30:00 Levante - Barcelona
24/08/2025 22:00:00 Osasuna - Valencia
24/08/2025 22:00:00 Real Sociedad - Espanyol
25/08/2025 00:30:00 Villarreal - Girona
25/08/2025 02:30:00 Oviedo - Real Madrid
26/08/2025 00:30:00 Athletic Club - Rayo Vallecano
26/08/2025 02:30:00 Sevilla - Getafe
Vòng 6
28/08/2025 02:00:00 Celta Vigo - Real Betis
24/09/2025 22:00:00 Athletic Club - Girona
24/09/2025 22:00:00 Atletico Madrid - Rayo Vallecano
24/09/2025 22:00:00 Espanyol - Valencia
24/09/2025 22:00:00 Getafe - Alaves
24/09/2025 22:00:00 Levante - Real Madrid
24/09/2025 22:00:00 Osasuna - Elche
24/09/2025 22:00:00 Real Sociedad - Mallorca
24/09/2025 22:00:00 Oviedo - Barcelona
24/09/2025 22:00:00 Sevilla - Villarreal
Vòng 3
30/08/2025 00:30:00 Elche - Levante
30/08/2025 02:30:00 Valencia - Getafe
30/08/2025 22:00:00 Alaves - Atletico Madrid
31/08/2025 00:00:00 Oviedo - Real Sociedad
31/08/2025 00:30:00 Girona - Sevilla
31/08/2025 02:30:00 Real Madrid - Mallorca
31/08/2025 22:00:00 Celta Vigo - Villarreal
01/09/2025 00:00:00 Real Betis - Athletic Club
01/09/2025 00:30:00 Espanyol - Osasuna
01/09/2025 02:30:00 Rayo Vallecano - Barcelona
Vòng 4
13/09/2025 02:00:00 Sevilla - Elche
13/09/2025 19:00:00 Getafe - Oviedo
13/09/2025 21:15:00 Levante - Real Betis
14/09/2025 19:00:00 Celta Vigo - Girona
14/09/2025 22:00:00 Athletic Club - Alaves
14/09/2025 22:00:00 Atletico Madrid - Villarreal
14/09/2025 22:00:00 Barcelona - Valencia
14/09/2025 22:00:00 Real Sociedad - Real Madrid
14/09/2025 23:30:00 Osasuna - Rayo Vallecano
16/09/2025 02:00:00 Espanyol - Mallorca
Vòng 5
21/09/2025 22:00:00 Alaves - Sevilla
21/09/2025 22:00:00 Barcelona - Getafe
21/09/2025 22:00:00 Real Betis - Real Sociedad
21/09/2025 22:00:00 Elche - Oviedo
21/09/2025 22:00:00 Girona - Levante
21/09/2025 22:00:00 Mallorca - Atletico Madrid
21/09/2025 22:00:00 Rayo Vallecano - Celta Vigo
21/09/2025 22:00:00 Real Madrid - Espanyol
21/09/2025 22:00:00 Valencia - Athletic Club
21/09/2025 22:00:00 Villarreal - Osasuna
Vòng 7
28/09/2025 22:00:00 Atletico Madrid - Real Madrid
28/09/2025 22:00:00 Barcelona - Real Sociedad
28/09/2025 22:00:00 Real Betis - Osasuna
28/09/2025 22:00:00 Elche - Celta Vigo
28/09/2025 22:00:00 Getafe - Levante
28/09/2025 22:00:00 Girona - Espanyol
28/09/2025 22:00:00 Mallorca - Alaves
28/09/2025 22:00:00 Rayo Vallecano - Sevilla
28/09/2025 22:00:00 Valencia - Oviedo
28/09/2025 22:00:00 Villarreal - Athletic Club
Vòng 8
05/10/2025 22:00:00 Alaves - Elche
05/10/2025 22:00:00 Athletic Club - Mallorca
05/10/2025 22:00:00 Celta Vigo - Atletico Madrid
05/10/2025 22:00:00 Espanyol - Real Betis
05/10/2025 22:00:00 Girona - Valencia
05/10/2025 22:00:00 Osasuna - Getafe
05/10/2025 22:00:00 Real Madrid - Villarreal
05/10/2025 22:00:00 Real Sociedad - Rayo Vallecano
05/10/2025 22:00:00 Oviedo - Levante
05/10/2025 22:00:00 Sevilla - Barcelona
Vòng 9
19/10/2025 22:00:00 Alaves - Valencia
19/10/2025 22:00:00 Atletico Madrid - Osasuna
19/10/2025 22:00:00 Barcelona - Girona
19/10/2025 22:00:00 Celta Vigo - Real Sociedad
19/10/2025 22:00:00 Elche - Athletic Club
19/10/2025 22:00:00 Getafe - Real Madrid
19/10/2025 22:00:00 Levante - Rayo Vallecano
19/10/2025 22:00:00 Oviedo - Espanyol
19/10/2025 22:00:00 Sevilla - Mallorca
19/10/2025 22:00:00 Villarreal - Real Betis
Vòng 10
26/10/2025 22:00:00 Athletic Club - Getafe
26/10/2025 22:00:00 Real Betis - Atletico Madrid
26/10/2025 22:00:00 Espanyol - Elche
26/10/2025 22:00:00 Girona - Oviedo
26/10/2025 22:00:00 Mallorca - Levante
26/10/2025 22:00:00 Osasuna - Celta Vigo
26/10/2025 22:00:00 Rayo Vallecano - Alaves
26/10/2025 22:00:00 Real Madrid - Barcelona
26/10/2025 22:00:00 Real Sociedad - Sevilla
26/10/2025 22:00:00 Valencia - Villarreal
Vòng 11
02/11/2025 22:00:00 Alaves - Espanyol
02/11/2025 22:00:00 Atletico Madrid - Sevilla
02/11/2025 22:00:00 Barcelona - Elche
02/11/2025 22:00:00 Real Betis - Mallorca
02/11/2025 22:00:00 Getafe - Girona
02/11/2025 22:00:00 Levante - Celta Vigo
02/11/2025 22:00:00 Real Madrid - Valencia
02/11/2025 22:00:00 Real Sociedad - Athletic Club
02/11/2025 22:00:00 Oviedo - Osasuna
02/11/2025 22:00:00 Villarreal - Rayo Vallecano
Vòng 12
09/11/2025 22:00:00 Athletic Club - Oviedo
09/11/2025 22:00:00 Atletico Madrid - Levante
09/11/2025 22:00:00 Celta Vigo - Barcelona
09/11/2025 22:00:00 Elche - Real Sociedad
09/11/2025 22:00:00 Espanyol - Villarreal
09/11/2025 22:00:00 Girona - Alaves
09/11/2025 22:00:00 Mallorca - Getafe
09/11/2025 22:00:00 Rayo Vallecano - Real Madrid
09/11/2025 22:00:00 Sevilla - Osasuna
09/11/2025 22:00:00 Valencia - Real Betis
Vòng 13
23/11/2025 22:00:00 Alaves - Celta Vigo
23/11/2025 22:00:00 Barcelona - Athletic Club
23/11/2025 22:00:00 Real Betis - Girona
23/11/2025 22:00:00 Elche - Real Madrid
23/11/2025 22:00:00 Espanyol - Sevilla
23/11/2025 22:00:00 Getafe - Atletico Madrid
23/11/2025 22:00:00 Osasuna - Real Sociedad
23/11/2025 22:00:00 Oviedo - Rayo Vallecano
23/11/2025 22:00:00 Valencia - Levante
23/11/2025 22:00:00 Villarreal - Mallorca
Vòng 14
30/11/2025 22:00:00 Atletico Madrid - Oviedo
30/11/2025 22:00:00 Barcelona - Alaves
30/11/2025 22:00:00 Celta Vigo - Espanyol
30/11/2025 22:00:00 Getafe - Elche
30/11/2025 22:00:00 Girona - Real Madrid
30/11/2025 22:00:00 Levante - Athletic Club
30/11/2025 22:00:00 Mallorca - Osasuna
30/11/2025 22:00:00 Rayo Vallecano - Valencia
30/11/2025 22:00:00 Real Sociedad - Villarreal
30/11/2025 22:00:00 Sevilla - Real Betis
Vòng 15
07/12/2025 22:00:00 Alaves - Real Sociedad
07/12/2025 22:00:00 Athletic Club - Atletico Madrid
07/12/2025 22:00:00 Real Betis - Barcelona
07/12/2025 22:00:00 Elche - Girona
07/12/2025 22:00:00 Espanyol - Rayo Vallecano
07/12/2025 22:00:00 Osasuna - Levante
07/12/2025 22:00:00 Real Madrid - Celta Vigo
07/12/2025 22:00:00 Oviedo - Mallorca
07/12/2025 22:00:00 Valencia - Sevilla
07/12/2025 22:00:00 Villarreal - Getafe
Vòng 16
14/12/2025 22:00:00 Alaves - Real Madrid
14/12/2025 22:00:00 Atletico Madrid - Valencia
14/12/2025 22:00:00 Barcelona - Osasuna
14/12/2025 22:00:00 Celta Vigo - Athletic Club
14/12/2025 22:00:00 Getafe - Espanyol
14/12/2025 22:00:00 Levante - Villarreal
14/12/2025 22:00:00 Mallorca - Elche
14/12/2025 22:00:00 Rayo Vallecano - Real Betis
14/12/2025 22:00:00 Real Sociedad - Girona
14/12/2025 22:00:00 Sevilla - Oviedo
Vòng 17
21/12/2025 22:00:00 Athletic Club - Espanyol
21/12/2025 22:00:00 Real Betis - Getafe
21/12/2025 22:00:00 Elche - Rayo Vallecano
21/12/2025 22:00:00 Girona - Atletico Madrid
21/12/2025 22:00:00 Levante - Real Sociedad
21/12/2025 22:00:00 Osasuna - Alaves
21/12/2025 22:00:00 Real Madrid - Sevilla
21/12/2025 22:00:00 Oviedo - Celta Vigo
21/12/2025 22:00:00 Valencia - Mallorca
21/12/2025 22:00:00 Villarreal - Barcelona
Vòng 18
04/01/2026 22:00:00 Alaves - Oviedo
04/01/2026 22:00:00 Celta Vigo - Valencia
04/01/2026 22:00:00 Elche - Villarreal
04/01/2026 22:00:00 Espanyol - Barcelona
04/01/2026 22:00:00 Mallorca - Girona
04/01/2026 22:00:00 Osasuna - Athletic Club
04/01/2026 22:00:00 Rayo Vallecano - Getafe
04/01/2026 22:00:00 Real Madrid - Real Betis
04/01/2026 22:00:00 Real Sociedad - Atletico Madrid
04/01/2026 22:00:00 Sevilla - Levante
Vòng 19
11/01/2026 22:00:00 Athletic Club - Real Madrid
11/01/2026 22:00:00 Barcelona - Atletico Madrid
11/01/2026 22:00:00 Getafe - Real Sociedad
11/01/2026 22:00:00 Girona - Osasuna
11/01/2026 22:00:00 Levante - Espanyol
11/01/2026 22:00:00 Rayo Vallecano - Mallorca
11/01/2026 22:00:00 Oviedo - Real Betis
11/01/2026 22:00:00 Sevilla - Celta Vigo
11/01/2026 22:00:00 Valencia - Elche
11/01/2026 22:00:00 Villarreal - Alaves
Vòng 20
18/01/2026 22:00:00 Atletico Madrid - Alaves
18/01/2026 22:00:00 Real Betis - Villarreal
18/01/2026 22:00:00 Celta Vigo - Rayo Vallecano
18/01/2026 22:00:00 Elche - Sevilla
18/01/2026 22:00:00 Espanyol - Girona
18/01/2026 22:00:00 Getafe - Valencia
18/01/2026 22:00:00 Mallorca - Athletic Club
18/01/2026 22:00:00 Osasuna - Oviedo
18/01/2026 22:00:00 Real Madrid - Levante
18/01/2026 22:00:00 Real Sociedad - Barcelona
Vòng 21
25/01/2026 22:00:00 Alaves - Real Betis
25/01/2026 22:00:00 Atletico Madrid - Mallorca
25/01/2026 22:00:00 Barcelona - Oviedo
25/01/2026 22:00:00 Girona - Getafe
25/01/2026 22:00:00 Levante - Elche
25/01/2026 22:00:00 Rayo Vallecano - Osasuna
25/01/2026 22:00:00 Real Sociedad - Celta Vigo
25/01/2026 22:00:00 Sevilla - Athletic Club
25/01/2026 22:00:00 Valencia - Espanyol
25/01/2026 22:00:00 Villarreal - Real Madrid
Vòng 22
01/02/2026 22:00:00 Athletic Club - Real Sociedad
01/02/2026 22:00:00 Real Betis - Valencia
01/02/2026 22:00:00 Elche - Barcelona
01/02/2026 22:00:00 Espanyol - Alaves
01/02/2026 22:00:00 Getafe - Celta Vigo
01/02/2026 22:00:00 Levante - Atletico Madrid
01/02/2026 22:00:00 Mallorca - Sevilla
01/02/2026 22:00:00 Osasuna - Villarreal
01/02/2026 22:00:00 Real Madrid - Rayo Vallecano
01/02/2026 22:00:00 Oviedo - Girona
Vòng 23
08/02/2026 22:00:00 Alaves - Getafe
08/02/2026 22:00:00 Athletic Club - Levante
08/02/2026 22:00:00 Atletico Madrid - Real Betis
08/02/2026 22:00:00 Barcelona - Mallorca
08/02/2026 22:00:00 Celta Vigo - Osasuna
08/02/2026 22:00:00 Rayo Vallecano - Oviedo
08/02/2026 22:00:00 Real Sociedad - Elche
08/02/2026 22:00:00 Sevilla - Girona
08/02/2026 22:00:00 Valencia - Real Madrid
08/02/2026 22:00:00 Villarreal - Espanyol
Vòng 24
15/02/2026 22:00:00 Elche - Osasuna
15/02/2026 22:00:00 Espanyol - Celta Vigo
15/02/2026 22:00:00 Getafe - Villarreal
15/02/2026 22:00:00 Girona - Barcelona
15/02/2026 22:00:00 Levante - Valencia
15/02/2026 22:00:00 Mallorca - Real Betis
15/02/2026 22:00:00 Rayo Vallecano - Atletico Madrid
15/02/2026 22:00:00 Real Madrid - Real Sociedad
15/02/2026 22:00:00 Oviedo - Athletic Club
15/02/2026 22:00:00 Sevilla - Alaves
Vòng 25
22/02/2026 22:00:00 Alaves - Girona
22/02/2026 22:00:00 Athletic Club - Elche
22/02/2026 22:00:00 Atletico Madrid - Espanyol
22/02/2026 22:00:00 Barcelona - Levante
22/02/2026 22:00:00 Real Betis - Rayo Vallecano
22/02/2026 22:00:00 Celta Vigo - Mallorca
22/02/2026 22:00:00 Getafe - Sevilla
22/02/2026 22:00:00 Osasuna - Real Madrid
22/02/2026 22:00:00 Real Sociedad - Oviedo
22/02/2026 22:00:00 Villarreal - Valencia
Vòng 26
01/03/2026 22:00:00 Barcelona - Villarreal
01/03/2026 22:00:00 Real Betis - Sevilla
01/03/2026 22:00:00 Elche - Espanyol
01/03/2026 22:00:00 Girona - Celta Vigo
01/03/2026 22:00:00 Levante - Alaves
01/03/2026 22:00:00 Mallorca - Real Sociedad
01/03/2026 22:00:00 Rayo Vallecano - Athletic Club
01/03/2026 22:00:00 Real Madrid - Getafe
01/03/2026 22:00:00 Oviedo - Atletico Madrid
01/03/2026 22:00:00 Valencia - Osasuna
Vòng 27
08/03/2026 22:00:00 Athletic Club - Barcelona
08/03/2026 22:00:00 Atletico Madrid - Real Sociedad
08/03/2026 22:00:00 Celta Vigo - Real Madrid
08/03/2026 22:00:00 Espanyol - Oviedo
08/03/2026 22:00:00 Getafe - Real Betis
08/03/2026 22:00:00 Levante - Girona
08/03/2026 22:00:00 Osasuna - Mallorca
08/03/2026 22:00:00 Sevilla - Rayo Vallecano
08/03/2026 22:00:00 Valencia - Alaves
08/03/2026 22:00:00 Villarreal - Elche
Vòng 28
15/03/2026 22:00:00 Alaves - Villarreal
15/03/2026 22:00:00 Atletico Madrid - Getafe
15/03/2026 22:00:00 Barcelona - Sevilla
15/03/2026 22:00:00 Real Betis - Celta Vigo
15/03/2026 22:00:00 Girona - Athletic Club
15/03/2026 22:00:00 Mallorca - Espanyol
15/03/2026 22:00:00 Rayo Vallecano - Levante
15/03/2026 22:00:00 Real Madrid - Elche
15/03/2026 22:00:00 Real Sociedad - Osasuna
15/03/2026 22:00:00 Oviedo - Valencia
Vòng 29
22/03/2026 22:00:00 Athletic Club - Real Betis
22/03/2026 22:00:00 Barcelona - Rayo Vallecano
22/03/2026 22:00:00 Celta Vigo - Alaves
22/03/2026 22:00:00 Elche - Mallorca
22/03/2026 22:00:00 Espanyol - Getafe
22/03/2026 22:00:00 Levante - Oviedo
22/03/2026 22:00:00 Osasuna - Girona
22/03/2026 22:00:00 Real Madrid - Atletico Madrid
22/03/2026 22:00:00 Sevilla - Valencia
22/03/2026 22:00:00 Villarreal - Real Sociedad
Vòng 30
05/04/2026 22:00:00 Alaves - Osasuna
05/04/2026 22:00:00 Atletico Madrid - Barcelona
05/04/2026 22:00:00 Real Betis - Espanyol
05/04/2026 22:00:00 Getafe - Athletic Club
05/04/2026 22:00:00 Girona - Villarreal
05/04/2026 22:00:00 Mallorca - Real Madrid
05/04/2026 22:00:00 Rayo Vallecano - Elche
05/04/2026 22:00:00 Real Sociedad - Levante
05/04/2026 22:00:00 Oviedo - Sevilla
05/04/2026 22:00:00 Valencia - Celta Vigo
Vòng 31
12/04/2026 22:00:00 Athletic Club - Villarreal
12/04/2026 22:00:00 Barcelona - Espanyol
12/04/2026 22:00:00 Celta Vigo - Oviedo
12/04/2026 22:00:00 Elche - Valencia
12/04/2026 22:00:00 Levante - Getafe
12/04/2026 22:00:00 Mallorca - Rayo Vallecano
12/04/2026 22:00:00 Osasuna - Real Betis
12/04/2026 22:00:00 Real Madrid - Girona
12/04/2026 22:00:00 Real Sociedad - Alaves
12/04/2026 22:00:00 Sevilla - Atletico Madrid
Vòng 32
19/04/2026 22:00:00 Alaves - Mallorca
19/04/2026 22:00:00 Atletico Madrid - Athletic Club
19/04/2026 22:00:00 Real Betis - Real Madrid
19/04/2026 22:00:00 Espanyol - Levante
19/04/2026 22:00:00 Getafe - Barcelona
19/04/2026 22:00:00 Osasuna - Sevilla
19/04/2026 22:00:00 Rayo Vallecano - Real Sociedad
19/04/2026 22:00:00 Oviedo - Elche
19/04/2026 22:00:00 Valencia - Girona
19/04/2026 22:00:00 Villarreal - Celta Vigo
Vòng 33
22/04/2026 22:00:00 Athletic Club - Osasuna
22/04/2026 22:00:00 Barcelona - Celta Vigo
22/04/2026 22:00:00 Elche - Atletico Madrid
22/04/2026 22:00:00 Girona - Real Betis
22/04/2026 22:00:00 Levante - Sevilla
22/04/2026 22:00:00 Mallorca - Valencia
22/04/2026 22:00:00 Rayo Vallecano - Espanyol
22/04/2026 22:00:00 Real Madrid - Alaves
22/04/2026 22:00:00 Real Sociedad - Getafe
22/04/2026 22:00:00 Oviedo - Villarreal
Vòng 34
03/05/2026 22:00:00 Alaves - Athletic Club
03/05/2026 22:00:00 Real Betis - Oviedo
03/05/2026 22:00:00 Celta Vigo - Elche
03/05/2026 22:00:00 Espanyol - Real Madrid
03/05/2026 22:00:00 Getafe - Rayo Vallecano
03/05/2026 22:00:00 Girona - Mallorca
03/05/2026 22:00:00 Osasuna - Barcelona
03/05/2026 22:00:00 Sevilla - Real Sociedad
03/05/2026 22:00:00 Valencia - Atletico Madrid
03/05/2026 22:00:00 Villarreal - Levante
Vòng 35
10/05/2026 22:00:00 Athletic Club - Valencia
10/05/2026 22:00:00 Atletico Madrid - Celta Vigo
10/05/2026 22:00:00 Barcelona - Real Madrid
10/05/2026 22:00:00 Elche - Alaves
10/05/2026 22:00:00 Levante - Osasuna
10/05/2026 22:00:00 Mallorca - Villarreal
10/05/2026 22:00:00 Rayo Vallecano - Girona
10/05/2026 22:00:00 Real Sociedad - Real Betis
10/05/2026 22:00:00 Oviedo - Getafe
10/05/2026 22:00:00 Sevilla - Espanyol
Vòng 36
13/05/2026 22:00:00 Alaves - Barcelona
13/05/2026 22:00:00 Real Betis - Elche
13/05/2026 22:00:00 Celta Vigo - Levante
13/05/2026 22:00:00 Espanyol - Athletic Club
13/05/2026 22:00:00 Getafe - Mallorca
13/05/2026 22:00:00 Girona - Real Sociedad
13/05/2026 22:00:00 Osasuna - Atletico Madrid
13/05/2026 22:00:00 Real Madrid - Oviedo
13/05/2026 22:00:00 Valencia - Rayo Vallecano
13/05/2026 22:00:00 Villarreal - Sevilla
Vòng 37
17/05/2026 22:00:00 Athletic Club - Celta Vigo
17/05/2026 22:00:00 Atletico Madrid - Girona
17/05/2026 22:00:00 Barcelona - Real Betis
17/05/2026 22:00:00 Elche - Getafe
17/05/2026 22:00:00 Levante - Mallorca
17/05/2026 22:00:00 Osasuna - Espanyol
17/05/2026 22:00:00 Rayo Vallecano - Villarreal
17/05/2026 22:00:00 Real Sociedad - Valencia
17/05/2026 22:00:00 Oviedo - Alaves
17/05/2026 22:00:00 Sevilla - Real Madrid
Vòng 38
24/05/2026 22:00:00 Alaves - Rayo Vallecano
24/05/2026 22:00:00 Real Betis - Levante
24/05/2026 22:00:00 Celta Vigo - Sevilla
24/05/2026 22:00:00 Espanyol - Real Sociedad
24/05/2026 22:00:00 Getafe - Osasuna
24/05/2026 22:00:00 Girona - Elche
24/05/2026 22:00:00 Mallorca - Oviedo
24/05/2026 22:00:00 Real Madrid - Athletic Club
24/05/2026 22:00:00 Valencia - Barcelona
24/05/2026 22:00:00 Villarreal - Atletico Madrid