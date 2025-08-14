|Lịch thi đấu bóng đá La Liga 2025/26 mới nhất
|Vòng 1
|16/08/2025 00:00:00
|Girona - Rayo Vallecano
|16/08/2025 02:30:00
|Villarreal - Oviedo
|17/08/2025 00:30:00
|Mallorca - Barcelona
|17/08/2025 02:30:00
|Valencia - Real Sociedad
|17/08/2025 02:30:00
|Alaves - Levante
|17/08/2025 22:00:00
|Celta Vigo - Getafe
|18/08/2025 00:30:00
|Athletic Club - Sevilla
|18/08/2025 02:30:00
|Espanyol - Atletico Madrid
|19/08/2025 02:00:00
|Elche - Real Betis
|20/08/2025 02:00:00
|Real Madrid - Osasuna
|Vòng 2
|23/08/2025 02:30:00
|Real Betis - Alaves
|23/08/2025 22:00:00
|Mallorca - Celta Vigo
|24/08/2025 00:30:00
|Atletico Madrid - Elche
|24/08/2025 02:30:00
|Levante - Barcelona
|24/08/2025 22:00:00
|Osasuna - Valencia
|24/08/2025 22:00:00
|Real Sociedad - Espanyol
|25/08/2025 00:30:00
|Villarreal - Girona
|25/08/2025 02:30:00
|Oviedo - Real Madrid
|26/08/2025 00:30:00
|Athletic Club - Rayo Vallecano
|26/08/2025 02:30:00
|Sevilla - Getafe
|Vòng 6
|28/08/2025 02:00:00
|Celta Vigo - Real Betis
|24/09/2025 22:00:00
|Athletic Club - Girona
|24/09/2025 22:00:00
|Atletico Madrid - Rayo Vallecano
|24/09/2025 22:00:00
|Espanyol - Valencia
|24/09/2025 22:00:00
|Getafe - Alaves
|24/09/2025 22:00:00
|Levante - Real Madrid
|24/09/2025 22:00:00
|Osasuna - Elche
|24/09/2025 22:00:00
|Real Sociedad - Mallorca
|24/09/2025 22:00:00
|Oviedo - Barcelona
|24/09/2025 22:00:00
|Sevilla - Villarreal
|Vòng 3
|30/08/2025 00:30:00
|Elche - Levante
|30/08/2025 02:30:00
|Valencia - Getafe
|30/08/2025 22:00:00
|Alaves - Atletico Madrid
|31/08/2025 00:00:00
|Oviedo - Real Sociedad
|31/08/2025 00:30:00
|Girona - Sevilla
|31/08/2025 02:30:00
|Real Madrid - Mallorca
|31/08/2025 22:00:00
|Celta Vigo - Villarreal
|01/09/2025 00:00:00
|Real Betis - Athletic Club
|01/09/2025 00:30:00
|Espanyol - Osasuna
|01/09/2025 02:30:00
|Rayo Vallecano - Barcelona
|Vòng 4
|13/09/2025 02:00:00
|Sevilla - Elche
|13/09/2025 19:00:00
|Getafe - Oviedo
|13/09/2025 21:15:00
|Levante - Real Betis
|14/09/2025 19:00:00
|Celta Vigo - Girona
|14/09/2025 22:00:00
|Athletic Club - Alaves
|14/09/2025 22:00:00
|Atletico Madrid - Villarreal
|14/09/2025 22:00:00
|Barcelona - Valencia
|14/09/2025 22:00:00
|Real Sociedad - Real Madrid
|14/09/2025 23:30:00
|Osasuna - Rayo Vallecano
|16/09/2025 02:00:00
|Espanyol - Mallorca
|Vòng 5
|21/09/2025 22:00:00
|Alaves - Sevilla
|21/09/2025 22:00:00
|Barcelona - Getafe
|21/09/2025 22:00:00
|Real Betis - Real Sociedad
|21/09/2025 22:00:00
|Elche - Oviedo
|21/09/2025 22:00:00
|Girona - Levante
|21/09/2025 22:00:00
|Mallorca - Atletico Madrid
|21/09/2025 22:00:00
|Rayo Vallecano - Celta Vigo
|21/09/2025 22:00:00
|Real Madrid - Espanyol
|21/09/2025 22:00:00
|Valencia - Athletic Club
|21/09/2025 22:00:00
|Villarreal - Osasuna
|Vòng 7
|28/09/2025 22:00:00
|Atletico Madrid - Real Madrid
|28/09/2025 22:00:00
|Barcelona - Real Sociedad
|28/09/2025 22:00:00
|Real Betis - Osasuna
|28/09/2025 22:00:00
|Elche - Celta Vigo
|28/09/2025 22:00:00
|Getafe - Levante
|28/09/2025 22:00:00
|Girona - Espanyol
|28/09/2025 22:00:00
|Mallorca - Alaves
|28/09/2025 22:00:00
|Rayo Vallecano - Sevilla
|28/09/2025 22:00:00
|Valencia - Oviedo
|28/09/2025 22:00:00
|Villarreal - Athletic Club
|Vòng 8
|05/10/2025 22:00:00
|Alaves - Elche
|05/10/2025 22:00:00
|Athletic Club - Mallorca
|05/10/2025 22:00:00
|Celta Vigo - Atletico Madrid
|05/10/2025 22:00:00
|Espanyol - Real Betis
|05/10/2025 22:00:00
|Girona - Valencia
|05/10/2025 22:00:00
|Osasuna - Getafe
|05/10/2025 22:00:00
|Real Madrid - Villarreal
|05/10/2025 22:00:00
|Real Sociedad - Rayo Vallecano
|05/10/2025 22:00:00
|Oviedo - Levante
|05/10/2025 22:00:00
|Sevilla - Barcelona
|Vòng 9
|19/10/2025 22:00:00
|Alaves - Valencia
|19/10/2025 22:00:00
|Atletico Madrid - Osasuna
|19/10/2025 22:00:00
|Barcelona - Girona
|19/10/2025 22:00:00
|Celta Vigo - Real Sociedad
|19/10/2025 22:00:00
|Elche - Athletic Club
|19/10/2025 22:00:00
|Getafe - Real Madrid
|19/10/2025 22:00:00
|Levante - Rayo Vallecano
|19/10/2025 22:00:00
|Oviedo - Espanyol
|19/10/2025 22:00:00
|Sevilla - Mallorca
|19/10/2025 22:00:00
|Villarreal - Real Betis
|Vòng 10
|26/10/2025 22:00:00
|Athletic Club - Getafe
|26/10/2025 22:00:00
|Real Betis - Atletico Madrid
|26/10/2025 22:00:00
|Espanyol - Elche
|26/10/2025 22:00:00
|Girona - Oviedo
|26/10/2025 22:00:00
|Mallorca - Levante
|26/10/2025 22:00:00
|Osasuna - Celta Vigo
|26/10/2025 22:00:00
|Rayo Vallecano - Alaves
|26/10/2025 22:00:00
|Real Madrid - Barcelona
|26/10/2025 22:00:00
|Real Sociedad - Sevilla
|26/10/2025 22:00:00
|Valencia - Villarreal
|Vòng 11
|02/11/2025 22:00:00
|Alaves - Espanyol
|02/11/2025 22:00:00
|Atletico Madrid - Sevilla
|02/11/2025 22:00:00
|Barcelona - Elche
|02/11/2025 22:00:00
|Real Betis - Mallorca
|02/11/2025 22:00:00
|Getafe - Girona
|02/11/2025 22:00:00
|Levante - Celta Vigo
|02/11/2025 22:00:00
|Real Madrid - Valencia
|02/11/2025 22:00:00
|Real Sociedad - Athletic Club
|02/11/2025 22:00:00
|Oviedo - Osasuna
|02/11/2025 22:00:00
|Villarreal - Rayo Vallecano
|Vòng 12
|09/11/2025 22:00:00
|Athletic Club - Oviedo
|09/11/2025 22:00:00
|Atletico Madrid - Levante
|09/11/2025 22:00:00
|Celta Vigo - Barcelona
|09/11/2025 22:00:00
|Elche - Real Sociedad
|09/11/2025 22:00:00
|Espanyol - Villarreal
|09/11/2025 22:00:00
|Girona - Alaves
|09/11/2025 22:00:00
|Mallorca - Getafe
|09/11/2025 22:00:00
|Rayo Vallecano - Real Madrid
|09/11/2025 22:00:00
|Sevilla - Osasuna
|09/11/2025 22:00:00
|Valencia - Real Betis
|Vòng 13
|23/11/2025 22:00:00
|Alaves - Celta Vigo
|23/11/2025 22:00:00
|Barcelona - Athletic Club
|23/11/2025 22:00:00
|Real Betis - Girona
|23/11/2025 22:00:00
|Elche - Real Madrid
|23/11/2025 22:00:00
|Espanyol - Sevilla
|23/11/2025 22:00:00
|Getafe - Atletico Madrid
|23/11/2025 22:00:00
|Osasuna - Real Sociedad
|23/11/2025 22:00:00
|Oviedo - Rayo Vallecano
|23/11/2025 22:00:00
|Valencia - Levante
|23/11/2025 22:00:00
|Villarreal - Mallorca
|Vòng 14
|30/11/2025 22:00:00
|Atletico Madrid - Oviedo
|30/11/2025 22:00:00
|Barcelona - Alaves
|30/11/2025 22:00:00
|Celta Vigo - Espanyol
|30/11/2025 22:00:00
|Getafe - Elche
|30/11/2025 22:00:00
|Girona - Real Madrid
|30/11/2025 22:00:00
|Levante - Athletic Club
|30/11/2025 22:00:00
|Mallorca - Osasuna
|30/11/2025 22:00:00
|Rayo Vallecano - Valencia
|30/11/2025 22:00:00
|Real Sociedad - Villarreal
|30/11/2025 22:00:00
|Sevilla - Real Betis
|Vòng 15
|07/12/2025 22:00:00
|Alaves - Real Sociedad
|07/12/2025 22:00:00
|Athletic Club - Atletico Madrid
|07/12/2025 22:00:00
|Real Betis - Barcelona
|07/12/2025 22:00:00
|Elche - Girona
|07/12/2025 22:00:00
|Espanyol - Rayo Vallecano
|07/12/2025 22:00:00
|Osasuna - Levante
|07/12/2025 22:00:00
|Real Madrid - Celta Vigo
|07/12/2025 22:00:00
|Oviedo - Mallorca
|07/12/2025 22:00:00
|Valencia - Sevilla
|07/12/2025 22:00:00
|Villarreal - Getafe
|Vòng 16
|14/12/2025 22:00:00
|Alaves - Real Madrid
|14/12/2025 22:00:00
|Atletico Madrid - Valencia
|14/12/2025 22:00:00
|Barcelona - Osasuna
|14/12/2025 22:00:00
|Celta Vigo - Athletic Club
|14/12/2025 22:00:00
|Getafe - Espanyol
|14/12/2025 22:00:00
|Levante - Villarreal
|14/12/2025 22:00:00
|Mallorca - Elche
|14/12/2025 22:00:00
|Rayo Vallecano - Real Betis
|14/12/2025 22:00:00
|Real Sociedad - Girona
|14/12/2025 22:00:00
|Sevilla - Oviedo
|Vòng 17
|21/12/2025 22:00:00
|Athletic Club - Espanyol
|21/12/2025 22:00:00
|Real Betis - Getafe
|21/12/2025 22:00:00
|Elche - Rayo Vallecano
|21/12/2025 22:00:00
|Girona - Atletico Madrid
|21/12/2025 22:00:00
|Levante - Real Sociedad
|21/12/2025 22:00:00
|Osasuna - Alaves
|21/12/2025 22:00:00
|Real Madrid - Sevilla
|21/12/2025 22:00:00
|Oviedo - Celta Vigo
|21/12/2025 22:00:00
|Valencia - Mallorca
|21/12/2025 22:00:00
|Villarreal - Barcelona
|Vòng 18
|04/01/2026 22:00:00
|Alaves - Oviedo
|04/01/2026 22:00:00
|Celta Vigo - Valencia
|04/01/2026 22:00:00
|Elche - Villarreal
|04/01/2026 22:00:00
|Espanyol - Barcelona
|04/01/2026 22:00:00
|Mallorca - Girona
|04/01/2026 22:00:00
|Osasuna - Athletic Club
|04/01/2026 22:00:00
|Rayo Vallecano - Getafe
|04/01/2026 22:00:00
|Real Madrid - Real Betis
|04/01/2026 22:00:00
|Real Sociedad - Atletico Madrid
|04/01/2026 22:00:00
|Sevilla - Levante
|Vòng 19
|11/01/2026 22:00:00
|Athletic Club - Real Madrid
|11/01/2026 22:00:00
|Barcelona - Atletico Madrid
|11/01/2026 22:00:00
|Getafe - Real Sociedad
|11/01/2026 22:00:00
|Girona - Osasuna
|11/01/2026 22:00:00
|Levante - Espanyol
|11/01/2026 22:00:00
|Rayo Vallecano - Mallorca
|11/01/2026 22:00:00
|Oviedo - Real Betis
|11/01/2026 22:00:00
|Sevilla - Celta Vigo
|11/01/2026 22:00:00
|Valencia - Elche
|11/01/2026 22:00:00
|Villarreal - Alaves
|Vòng 20
|18/01/2026 22:00:00
|Atletico Madrid - Alaves
|18/01/2026 22:00:00
|Real Betis - Villarreal
|18/01/2026 22:00:00
|Celta Vigo - Rayo Vallecano
|18/01/2026 22:00:00
|Elche - Sevilla
|18/01/2026 22:00:00
|Espanyol - Girona
|18/01/2026 22:00:00
|Getafe - Valencia
|18/01/2026 22:00:00
|Mallorca - Athletic Club
|18/01/2026 22:00:00
|Osasuna - Oviedo
|18/01/2026 22:00:00
|Real Madrid - Levante
|18/01/2026 22:00:00
|Real Sociedad - Barcelona
|Vòng 21
|25/01/2026 22:00:00
|Alaves - Real Betis
|25/01/2026 22:00:00
|Atletico Madrid - Mallorca
|25/01/2026 22:00:00
|Barcelona - Oviedo
|25/01/2026 22:00:00
|Girona - Getafe
|25/01/2026 22:00:00
|Levante - Elche
|25/01/2026 22:00:00
|Rayo Vallecano - Osasuna
|25/01/2026 22:00:00
|Real Sociedad - Celta Vigo
|25/01/2026 22:00:00
|Sevilla - Athletic Club
|25/01/2026 22:00:00
|Valencia - Espanyol
|25/01/2026 22:00:00
|Villarreal - Real Madrid
|Vòng 22
|01/02/2026 22:00:00
|Athletic Club - Real Sociedad
|01/02/2026 22:00:00
|Real Betis - Valencia
|01/02/2026 22:00:00
|Elche - Barcelona
|01/02/2026 22:00:00
|Espanyol - Alaves
|01/02/2026 22:00:00
|Getafe - Celta Vigo
|01/02/2026 22:00:00
|Levante - Atletico Madrid
|01/02/2026 22:00:00
|Mallorca - Sevilla
|01/02/2026 22:00:00
|Osasuna - Villarreal
|01/02/2026 22:00:00
|Real Madrid - Rayo Vallecano
|01/02/2026 22:00:00
|Oviedo - Girona
|Vòng 23
|08/02/2026 22:00:00
|Alaves - Getafe
|08/02/2026 22:00:00
|Athletic Club - Levante
|08/02/2026 22:00:00
|Atletico Madrid - Real Betis
|08/02/2026 22:00:00
|Barcelona - Mallorca
|08/02/2026 22:00:00
|Celta Vigo - Osasuna
|08/02/2026 22:00:00
|Rayo Vallecano - Oviedo
|08/02/2026 22:00:00
|Real Sociedad - Elche
|08/02/2026 22:00:00
|Sevilla - Girona
|08/02/2026 22:00:00
|Valencia - Real Madrid
|08/02/2026 22:00:00
|Villarreal - Espanyol
|Vòng 24
|15/02/2026 22:00:00
|Elche - Osasuna
|15/02/2026 22:00:00
|Espanyol - Celta Vigo
|15/02/2026 22:00:00
|Getafe - Villarreal
|15/02/2026 22:00:00
|Girona - Barcelona
|15/02/2026 22:00:00
|Levante - Valencia
|15/02/2026 22:00:00
|Mallorca - Real Betis
|15/02/2026 22:00:00
|Rayo Vallecano - Atletico Madrid
|15/02/2026 22:00:00
|Real Madrid - Real Sociedad
|15/02/2026 22:00:00
|Oviedo - Athletic Club
|15/02/2026 22:00:00
|Sevilla - Alaves
|Vòng 25
|22/02/2026 22:00:00
|Alaves - Girona
|22/02/2026 22:00:00
|Athletic Club - Elche
|22/02/2026 22:00:00
|Atletico Madrid - Espanyol
|22/02/2026 22:00:00
|Barcelona - Levante
|22/02/2026 22:00:00
|Real Betis - Rayo Vallecano
|22/02/2026 22:00:00
|Celta Vigo - Mallorca
|22/02/2026 22:00:00
|Getafe - Sevilla
|22/02/2026 22:00:00
|Osasuna - Real Madrid
|22/02/2026 22:00:00
|Real Sociedad - Oviedo
|22/02/2026 22:00:00
|Villarreal - Valencia
|Vòng 26
|01/03/2026 22:00:00
|Barcelona - Villarreal
|01/03/2026 22:00:00
|Real Betis - Sevilla
|01/03/2026 22:00:00
|Elche - Espanyol
|01/03/2026 22:00:00
|Girona - Celta Vigo
|01/03/2026 22:00:00
|Levante - Alaves
|01/03/2026 22:00:00
|Mallorca - Real Sociedad
|01/03/2026 22:00:00
|Rayo Vallecano - Athletic Club
|01/03/2026 22:00:00
|Real Madrid - Getafe
|01/03/2026 22:00:00
|Oviedo - Atletico Madrid
|01/03/2026 22:00:00
|Valencia - Osasuna
|Vòng 27
|08/03/2026 22:00:00
|Athletic Club - Barcelona
|08/03/2026 22:00:00
|Atletico Madrid - Real Sociedad
|08/03/2026 22:00:00
|Celta Vigo - Real Madrid
|08/03/2026 22:00:00
|Espanyol - Oviedo
|08/03/2026 22:00:00
|Getafe - Real Betis
|08/03/2026 22:00:00
|Levante - Girona
|08/03/2026 22:00:00
|Osasuna - Mallorca
|08/03/2026 22:00:00
|Sevilla - Rayo Vallecano
|08/03/2026 22:00:00
|Valencia - Alaves
|08/03/2026 22:00:00
|Villarreal - Elche
|Vòng 28
|15/03/2026 22:00:00
|Alaves - Villarreal
|15/03/2026 22:00:00
|Atletico Madrid - Getafe
|15/03/2026 22:00:00
|Barcelona - Sevilla
|15/03/2026 22:00:00
|Real Betis - Celta Vigo
|15/03/2026 22:00:00
|Girona - Athletic Club
|15/03/2026 22:00:00
|Mallorca - Espanyol
|15/03/2026 22:00:00
|Rayo Vallecano - Levante
|15/03/2026 22:00:00
|Real Madrid - Elche
|15/03/2026 22:00:00
|Real Sociedad - Osasuna
|15/03/2026 22:00:00
|Oviedo - Valencia
|Vòng 29
|22/03/2026 22:00:00
|Athletic Club - Real Betis
|22/03/2026 22:00:00
|Barcelona - Rayo Vallecano
|22/03/2026 22:00:00
|Celta Vigo - Alaves
|22/03/2026 22:00:00
|Elche - Mallorca
|22/03/2026 22:00:00
|Espanyol - Getafe
|22/03/2026 22:00:00
|Levante - Oviedo
|22/03/2026 22:00:00
|Osasuna - Girona
|22/03/2026 22:00:00
|Real Madrid - Atletico Madrid
|22/03/2026 22:00:00
|Sevilla - Valencia
|22/03/2026 22:00:00
|Villarreal - Real Sociedad
|Vòng 30
|05/04/2026 22:00:00
|Alaves - Osasuna
|05/04/2026 22:00:00
|Atletico Madrid - Barcelona
|05/04/2026 22:00:00
|Real Betis - Espanyol
|05/04/2026 22:00:00
|Getafe - Athletic Club
|05/04/2026 22:00:00
|Girona - Villarreal
|05/04/2026 22:00:00
|Mallorca - Real Madrid
|05/04/2026 22:00:00
|Rayo Vallecano - Elche
|05/04/2026 22:00:00
|Real Sociedad - Levante
|05/04/2026 22:00:00
|Oviedo - Sevilla
|05/04/2026 22:00:00
|Valencia - Celta Vigo
|Vòng 31
|12/04/2026 22:00:00
|Athletic Club - Villarreal
|12/04/2026 22:00:00
|Barcelona - Espanyol
|12/04/2026 22:00:00
|Celta Vigo - Oviedo
|12/04/2026 22:00:00
|Elche - Valencia
|12/04/2026 22:00:00
|Levante - Getafe
|12/04/2026 22:00:00
|Mallorca - Rayo Vallecano
|12/04/2026 22:00:00
|Osasuna - Real Betis
|12/04/2026 22:00:00
|Real Madrid - Girona
|12/04/2026 22:00:00
|Real Sociedad - Alaves
|12/04/2026 22:00:00
|Sevilla - Atletico Madrid
|Vòng 32
|19/04/2026 22:00:00
|Alaves - Mallorca
|19/04/2026 22:00:00
|Atletico Madrid - Athletic Club
|19/04/2026 22:00:00
|Real Betis - Real Madrid
|19/04/2026 22:00:00
|Espanyol - Levante
|19/04/2026 22:00:00
|Getafe - Barcelona
|19/04/2026 22:00:00
|Osasuna - Sevilla
|19/04/2026 22:00:00
|Rayo Vallecano - Real Sociedad
|19/04/2026 22:00:00
|Oviedo - Elche
|19/04/2026 22:00:00
|Valencia - Girona
|19/04/2026 22:00:00
|Villarreal - Celta Vigo
|Vòng 33
|22/04/2026 22:00:00
|Athletic Club - Osasuna
|22/04/2026 22:00:00
|Barcelona - Celta Vigo
|22/04/2026 22:00:00
|Elche - Atletico Madrid
|22/04/2026 22:00:00
|Girona - Real Betis
|22/04/2026 22:00:00
|Levante - Sevilla
|22/04/2026 22:00:00
|Mallorca - Valencia
|22/04/2026 22:00:00
|Rayo Vallecano - Espanyol
|22/04/2026 22:00:00
|Real Madrid - Alaves
|22/04/2026 22:00:00
|Real Sociedad - Getafe
|22/04/2026 22:00:00
|Oviedo - Villarreal
|Vòng 34
|03/05/2026 22:00:00
|Alaves - Athletic Club
|03/05/2026 22:00:00
|Real Betis - Oviedo
|03/05/2026 22:00:00
|Celta Vigo - Elche
|03/05/2026 22:00:00
|Espanyol - Real Madrid
|03/05/2026 22:00:00
|Getafe - Rayo Vallecano
|03/05/2026 22:00:00
|Girona - Mallorca
|03/05/2026 22:00:00
|Osasuna - Barcelona
|03/05/2026 22:00:00
|Sevilla - Real Sociedad
|03/05/2026 22:00:00
|Valencia - Atletico Madrid
|03/05/2026 22:00:00
|Villarreal - Levante
|Vòng 35
|10/05/2026 22:00:00
|Athletic Club - Valencia
|10/05/2026 22:00:00
|Atletico Madrid - Celta Vigo
|10/05/2026 22:00:00
|Barcelona - Real Madrid
|10/05/2026 22:00:00
|Elche - Alaves
|10/05/2026 22:00:00
|Levante - Osasuna
|10/05/2026 22:00:00
|Mallorca - Villarreal
|10/05/2026 22:00:00
|Rayo Vallecano - Girona
|10/05/2026 22:00:00
|Real Sociedad - Real Betis
|10/05/2026 22:00:00
|Oviedo - Getafe
|10/05/2026 22:00:00
|Sevilla - Espanyol
|Vòng 36
|13/05/2026 22:00:00
|Alaves - Barcelona
|13/05/2026 22:00:00
|Real Betis - Elche
|13/05/2026 22:00:00
|Celta Vigo - Levante
|13/05/2026 22:00:00
|Espanyol - Athletic Club
|13/05/2026 22:00:00
|Getafe - Mallorca
|13/05/2026 22:00:00
|Girona - Real Sociedad
|13/05/2026 22:00:00
|Osasuna - Atletico Madrid
|13/05/2026 22:00:00
|Real Madrid - Oviedo
|13/05/2026 22:00:00
|Valencia - Rayo Vallecano
|13/05/2026 22:00:00
|Villarreal - Sevilla
|Vòng 37
|17/05/2026 22:00:00
|Athletic Club - Celta Vigo
|17/05/2026 22:00:00
|Atletico Madrid - Girona
|17/05/2026 22:00:00
|Barcelona - Real Betis
|17/05/2026 22:00:00
|Elche - Getafe
|17/05/2026 22:00:00
|Levante - Mallorca
|17/05/2026 22:00:00
|Osasuna - Espanyol
|17/05/2026 22:00:00
|Rayo Vallecano - Villarreal
|17/05/2026 22:00:00
|Real Sociedad - Valencia
|17/05/2026 22:00:00
|Oviedo - Alaves
|17/05/2026 22:00:00
|Sevilla - Real Madrid
|Vòng 38
|24/05/2026 22:00:00
|Alaves - Rayo Vallecano
|24/05/2026 22:00:00
|Real Betis - Levante
|24/05/2026 22:00:00
|Celta Vigo - Sevilla
|24/05/2026 22:00:00
|Espanyol - Real Sociedad
|24/05/2026 22:00:00
|Getafe - Osasuna
|24/05/2026 22:00:00
|Girona - Elche
|24/05/2026 22:00:00
|Mallorca - Oviedo
|24/05/2026 22:00:00
|Real Madrid - Athletic Club
|24/05/2026 22:00:00
|Valencia - Barcelona
|24/05/2026 22:00:00
|Villarreal - Atletico Madrid
