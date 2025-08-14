Mùa giải Ngoại hạng Anh 2025/26 sẽ chính thức bắt đầu giữa tháng Tám với vòng khai mạc vào ngày 15-17/8 và vòng đấu hạ màn diễn ra cùng giờ vào Chủ nhật 24/5/2026.

Giải gồm 20 đội, tổng cộng 380 trận đấu trải qua 33 vòng cuối tuần và 5 vòng giữa tuần - phân bổ nhằm giảm tải cho lịch thi đấu dịp lễ cuối năm.

Lịch phát hành toàn bộ 380 trận được công bố trước mùa giải, với nhiều trận “đinh” sớm như các cuộc đối đầu giữa các ứng viên vô địch trong những tháng đầu tiên; nhà đương kim vô địch sẽ khai màn trên sân nhà trong một trận mở màn vào giữa tháng 8.

Lịch thi đấu bóng đá Ngoại hạng Anh 2025/26 mới nhất
Vòng 1
16/08/2025 02:00:00 Liverpool - Bournemouth
16/08/2025 18:30:00 Aston Villa - Newcastle
16/08/2025 21:00:00 Brighton - Fulham
16/08/2025 21:00:00 Sunderland - West Ham
16/08/2025 21:00:00 Tottenham - Burnley
16/08/2025 23:30:00 Wolves - Manchester City
17/08/2025 20:00:00 Chelsea - Crystal Palace
17/08/2025 20:00:00 Nottingham Forest - Brentford
17/08/2025 22:30:00 Manchester United - Arsenal
19/08/2025 02:00:00 Leeds - Everton
Vòng 2
23/08/2025 02:00:00 West Ham - Chelsea
23/08/2025 18:30:00 Manchester City - Tottenham
23/08/2025 21:00:00 Bournemouth - Wolves
23/08/2025 21:00:00 Brentford - Aston Villa
23/08/2025 21:00:00 Burnley - Sunderland
23/08/2025 23:30:00 Arsenal - Leeds
24/08/2025 20:00:00 Crystal Palace - Nottingham Forest
24/08/2025 20:00:00 Everton - Brighton
24/08/2025 22:30:00 Fulham - Manchester United
26/08/2025 02:00:00 Newcastle - Liverpool
Vòng 3
30/08/2025 02:00:00 Aston Villa - Crystal Palace
30/08/2025 21:00:00 Chelsea - Fulham
30/08/2025 21:00:00 Manchester United - Burnley
30/08/2025 21:00:00 Sunderland - Brentford
30/08/2025 21:00:00 Tottenham - Bournemouth
30/08/2025 21:00:00 Wolves - Everton
30/08/2025 23:30:00 Leeds - Newcastle
31/08/2025 20:00:00 Nottingham Forest - West Ham
31/08/2025 20:00:00 Brighton - Manchester City
31/08/2025 22:30:00 Liverpool - Arsenal
Vòng 4
13/09/2025 18:30:00 Arsenal - Nottingham Forest
13/09/2025 21:00:00 Bournemouth - Brighton
13/09/2025 21:00:00 Brentford - Chelsea
13/09/2025 21:00:00 Crystal Palace - Sunderland
13/09/2025 21:00:00 Everton - Aston Villa
13/09/2025 21:00:00 Fulham - Leeds
13/09/2025 21:00:00 Newcastle - Wolves
13/09/2025 23:30:00 West Ham - Tottenham
14/09/2025 20:00:00 Burnley - Liverpool
14/09/2025 22:30:00 Manchester City - Manchester United
Vòng 5
20/09/2025 18:30:00 Liverpool - Everton
20/09/2025 21:00:00 West Ham - Crystal Palace
20/09/2025 21:00:00 Wolves - Leeds
20/09/2025 21:00:00 Bournemouth - Newcastle
20/09/2025 21:00:00 Brighton - Tottenham
20/09/2025 21:00:00 Burnley - Nottingham Forest
20/09/2025 23:30:00 Manchester United - Chelsea
21/09/2025 02:00:00 Fulham - Brentford
21/09/2025 20:00:00 Sunderland - Aston Villa
21/09/2025 22:30:00 Arsenal - Manchester City
Vòng 6
27/09/2025 18:30:00 Brentford - Manchester United
27/09/2025 21:00:00 Chelsea - Brighton
27/09/2025 21:00:00 Crystal Palace - Liverpool
27/09/2025 21:00:00 Aston Villa - Fulham
27/09/2025 21:00:00 Leeds - Bournemouth
27/09/2025 21:00:00 Manchester City - Burnley
27/09/2025 23:30:00 Nottingham Forest - Sunderland
28/09/2025 20:00:00 Tottenham - Wolves
28/09/2025 22:30:00 Newcastle - Arsenal
30/09/2025 02:00:00 Everton - West Ham
Vòng 7
04/10/2025 21:00:00 Arsenal - West Ham
04/10/2025 21:00:00 Aston Villa - Burnley
04/10/2025 21:00:00 Bournemouth - Fulham
04/10/2025 21:00:00 Brentford - Manchester City
04/10/2025 21:00:00 Chelsea - Liverpool
04/10/2025 21:00:00 Everton - Crystal Palace
04/10/2025 21:00:00 Leeds - Tottenham
04/10/2025 21:00:00 Manchester United - Sunderland
04/10/2025 21:00:00 Newcastle - Nottingham Forest
04/10/2025 21:00:00 Wolves - Brighton
Vòng 8
18/10/2025 21:00:00 Brighton - Newcastle
18/10/2025 21:00:00 Burnley - Leeds
18/10/2025 21:00:00 Crystal Palace - Bournemouth
18/10/2025 21:00:00 Fulham - Arsenal
18/10/2025 21:00:00 Liverpool - Manchester United
18/10/2025 21:00:00 Manchester City - Everton
18/10/2025 21:00:00 Nottingham Forest - Chelsea
18/10/2025 21:00:00 Sunderland - Wolves
18/10/2025 21:00:00 Tottenham - Aston Villa
18/10/2025 21:00:00 West Ham - Brentford
Vòng 9
25/10/2025 21:00:00 Arsenal - Crystal Palace
25/10/2025 21:00:00 Aston Villa - Manchester City
25/10/2025 21:00:00 Bournemouth - Nottingham Forest
25/10/2025 21:00:00 Brentford - Liverpool
25/10/2025 21:00:00 Chelsea - Sunderland
25/10/2025 21:00:00 Everton - Tottenham
25/10/2025 21:00:00 Leeds - West Ham
25/10/2025 21:00:00 Manchester United - Brighton
25/10/2025 21:00:00 Newcastle - Fulham
25/10/2025 21:00:00 Wolves - Burnley
Vòng 10
01/11/2025 22:00:00 Brighton - Leeds
01/11/2025 22:00:00 Burnley - Arsenal
01/11/2025 22:00:00 Crystal Palace - Brentford
01/11/2025 22:00:00 Fulham - Wolves
01/11/2025 22:00:00 Liverpool - Aston Villa
01/11/2025 22:00:00 Manchester City - Bournemouth
01/11/2025 22:00:00 Nottingham Forest - Manchester United
01/11/2025 22:00:00 Sunderland - Everton
01/11/2025 22:00:00 Tottenham - Chelsea
01/11/2025 22:00:00 West Ham - Newcastle
Vòng 11
08/11/2025 22:00:00 Aston Villa - Bournemouth
08/11/2025 22:00:00 Brentford - Newcastle
08/11/2025 22:00:00 Chelsea - Wolves
08/11/2025 22:00:00 Crystal Palace - Brighton
08/11/2025 22:00:00 Everton - Fulham
08/11/2025 22:00:00 Manchester City - Liverpool
08/11/2025 22:00:00 Nottingham Forest - Leeds
08/11/2025 22:00:00 Sunderland - Arsenal
08/11/2025 22:00:00 Tottenham - Manchester United
08/11/2025 22:00:00 West Ham - Burnley
Vòng 12
22/11/2025 22:00:00 Arsenal - Tottenham
22/11/2025 22:00:00 Bournemouth - West Ham
22/11/2025 22:00:00 Brighton - Brentford
22/11/2025 22:00:00 Burnley - Chelsea
22/11/2025 22:00:00 Fulham - Sunderland
22/11/2025 22:00:00 Leeds - Aston Villa
22/11/2025 22:00:00 Liverpool - Nottingham Forest
22/11/2025 22:00:00 Manchester United - Everton
22/11/2025 22:00:00 Newcastle - Manchester City
22/11/2025 22:00:00 Wolves - Crystal Palace
Vòng 13
29/11/2025 22:00:00 Aston Villa - Wolves
29/11/2025 22:00:00 Brentford - Burnley
29/11/2025 22:00:00 Chelsea - Arsenal
29/11/2025 22:00:00 Crystal Palace - Manchester United
29/11/2025 22:00:00 Everton - Newcastle
29/11/2025 22:00:00 Manchester City - Leeds
29/11/2025 22:00:00 Nottingham Forest - Brighton
29/11/2025 22:00:00 Sunderland - Bournemouth
29/11/2025 22:00:00 Tottenham - Fulham
29/11/2025 22:00:00 West Ham - Liverpool
Vòng 14
04/12/2025 03:00:00 Arsenal - Brentford
04/12/2025 03:00:00 Bournemouth - Everton
04/12/2025 03:00:00 Brighton - Aston Villa
04/12/2025 03:00:00 Burnley - Crystal Palace
04/12/2025 03:00:00 Fulham - Manchester City
04/12/2025 03:00:00 Leeds - Chelsea
04/12/2025 03:00:00 Liverpool - Sunderland
04/12/2025 03:00:00 Manchester United - West Ham
04/12/2025 03:00:00 Newcastle - Tottenham
04/12/2025 03:00:00 Wolves - Nottingham Forest
Vòng 15
06/12/2025 22:00:00 Aston Villa - Arsenal
06/12/2025 22:00:00 Bournemouth - Chelsea
06/12/2025 22:00:00 Brighton - West Ham
06/12/2025 22:00:00 Everton - Nottingham Forest
06/12/2025 22:00:00 Fulham - Crystal Palace
06/12/2025 22:00:00 Leeds - Liverpool
06/12/2025 22:00:00 Manchester City - Sunderland
06/12/2025 22:00:00 Newcastle - Burnley
06/12/2025 22:00:00 Tottenham - Brentford
06/12/2025 22:00:00 Wolves - Manchester United
Vòng 16
13/12/2025 22:00:00 Arsenal - Wolves
13/12/2025 22:00:00 Brentford - Leeds
13/12/2025 22:00:00 Burnley - Fulham
13/12/2025 22:00:00 Chelsea - Everton
13/12/2025 22:00:00 Crystal Palace - Manchester City
13/12/2025 22:00:00 Liverpool - Brighton
13/12/2025 22:00:00 Manchester United - Bournemouth
13/12/2025 22:00:00 Nottingham Forest - Tottenham
13/12/2025 22:00:00 Sunderland - Newcastle
13/12/2025 22:00:00 West Ham - Aston Villa
Vòng 17
20/12/2025 22:00:00 Aston Villa - Manchester United
20/12/2025 22:00:00 Bournemouth - Burnley
20/12/2025 22:00:00 Brighton - Sunderland
20/12/2025 22:00:00 Everton - Arsenal
20/12/2025 22:00:00 Fulham - Nottingham Forest
20/12/2025 22:00:00 Leeds - Crystal Palace
20/12/2025 22:00:00 Manchester City - West Ham
20/12/2025 22:00:00 Newcastle - Chelsea
20/12/2025 22:00:00 Tottenham - Liverpool
20/12/2025 22:00:00 Wolves - Brentford
Vòng 18
27/12/2025 22:00:00 Arsenal - Brighton
27/12/2025 22:00:00 Brentford - Bournemouth
27/12/2025 22:00:00 Burnley - Everton
27/12/2025 22:00:00 Chelsea - Aston Villa
27/12/2025 22:00:00 Crystal Palace - Tottenham
27/12/2025 22:00:00 Liverpool - Wolves
27/12/2025 22:00:00 Manchester United - Newcastle
27/12/2025 22:00:00 Nottingham Forest - Manchester City
27/12/2025 22:00:00 Sunderland - Leeds
27/12/2025 22:00:00 West Ham - Fulham
Vòng 19
31/12/2025 03:00:00 Arsenal - Aston Villa
31/12/2025 03:00:00 Brentford - Tottenham
31/12/2025 03:00:00 Burnley - Newcastle
31/12/2025 03:00:00 Chelsea - Bournemouth
31/12/2025 03:00:00 Crystal Palace - Fulham
31/12/2025 03:00:00 Liverpool - Leeds
31/12/2025 03:00:00 Manchester United - Wolves
31/12/2025 03:00:00 Nottingham Forest - Everton
31/12/2025 03:00:00 Sunderland - Manchester City
31/12/2025 03:00:00 West Ham - Brighton
Vòng 20
03/01/2026 22:00:00 Aston Villa - Nottingham Forest
03/01/2026 22:00:00 Bournemouth - Arsenal
03/01/2026 22:00:00 Brighton - Burnley
03/01/2026 22:00:00 Everton - Brentford
03/01/2026 22:00:00 Fulham - Liverpool
03/01/2026 22:00:00 Leeds - Manchester United
03/01/2026 22:00:00 Manchester City - Chelsea
03/01/2026 22:00:00 Newcastle - Crystal Palace
03/01/2026 22:00:00 Tottenham - Sunderland
03/01/2026 22:00:00 Wolves - West Ham
Vòng 21
08/01/2026 03:00:00 Arsenal - Liverpool
08/01/2026 03:00:00 Bournemouth - Tottenham
08/01/2026 03:00:00 Brentford - Sunderland
08/01/2026 03:00:00 Burnley - Manchester United
08/01/2026 03:00:00 Crystal Palace - Aston Villa
08/01/2026 03:00:00 Everton - Wolves
08/01/2026 03:00:00 Fulham - Chelsea
08/01/2026 03:00:00 Manchester City - Brighton
08/01/2026 03:00:00 Newcastle - Leeds
08/01/2026 03:00:00 West Ham - Nottingham Forest
Vòng 22
17/01/2026 22:00:00 Aston Villa - Everton
17/01/2026 22:00:00 Brighton - Bournemouth
17/01/2026 22:00:00 Chelsea - Brentford
17/01/2026 22:00:00 Leeds - Fulham
17/01/2026 22:00:00 Liverpool - Burnley
17/01/2026 22:00:00 Manchester United - Manchester City
17/01/2026 22:00:00 Nottingham Forest - Arsenal
17/01/2026 22:00:00 Sunderland - Crystal Palace
17/01/2026 22:00:00 Tottenham - West Ham
17/01/2026 22:00:00 Wolves - Newcastle
Vòng 23
24/01/2026 22:00:00 Arsenal - Manchester United
24/01/2026 22:00:00 Bournemouth - Liverpool
24/01/2026 22:00:00 Brentford - Nottingham Forest
24/01/2026 22:00:00 Burnley - Tottenham
24/01/2026 22:00:00 Crystal Palace - Chelsea
24/01/2026 22:00:00 Everton - Leeds
24/01/2026 22:00:00 Fulham - Brighton
24/01/2026 22:00:00 Manchester City - Wolves
24/01/2026 22:00:00 Newcastle - Aston Villa
24/01/2026 22:00:00 West Ham - Sunderland
Vòng 24
31/01/2026 22:00:00 Aston Villa - Brentford
31/01/2026 22:00:00 Brighton - Everton
31/01/2026 22:00:00 Chelsea - West Ham
31/01/2026 22:00:00 Leeds - Arsenal
31/01/2026 22:00:00 Liverpool - Newcastle
31/01/2026 22:00:00 Manchester United - Fulham
31/01/2026 22:00:00 Nottingham Forest - Crystal Palace
31/01/2026 22:00:00 Sunderland - Burnley
31/01/2026 22:00:00 Tottenham - Manchester City
31/01/2026 22:00:00 Wolves - Bournemouth
Vòng 25
07/02/2026 22:00:00 Arsenal - Sunderland
07/02/2026 22:00:00 Bournemouth - Aston Villa
07/02/2026 22:00:00 Brighton - Crystal Palace
07/02/2026 22:00:00 Burnley - West Ham
07/02/2026 22:00:00 Fulham - Everton
07/02/2026 22:00:00 Leeds - Nottingham Forest
07/02/2026 22:00:00 Liverpool - Manchester City
07/02/2026 22:00:00 Manchester United - Tottenham
07/02/2026 22:00:00 Newcastle - Brentford
07/02/2026 22:00:00 Wolves - Chelsea
Vòng 26
12/02/2026 03:00:00 Aston Villa - Brighton
12/02/2026 03:00:00 Brentford - Arsenal
12/02/2026 03:00:00 Chelsea - Leeds
12/02/2026 03:00:00 Crystal Palace - Burnley
12/02/2026 03:00:00 Everton - Bournemouth
12/02/2026 03:00:00 Manchester City - Fulham
12/02/2026 03:00:00 Nottingham Forest - Wolves
12/02/2026 03:00:00 Sunderland - Liverpool
12/02/2026 03:00:00 Tottenham - Newcastle
12/02/2026 03:00:00 West Ham - Manchester United
Vòng 27
21/02/2026 22:00:00 Aston Villa - Leeds
21/02/2026 22:00:00 Brentford - Brighton
21/02/2026 22:00:00 Chelsea - Burnley
21/02/2026 22:00:00 Crystal Palace - Wolves
21/02/2026 22:00:00 Everton - Manchester United
21/02/2026 22:00:00 Manchester City - Newcastle
21/02/2026 22:00:00 Nottingham Forest - Liverpool
21/02/2026 22:00:00 Sunderland - Fulham
21/02/2026 22:00:00 Tottenham - Arsenal
21/02/2026 22:00:00 West Ham - Bournemouth
Vòng 28
28/02/2026 22:00:00 Arsenal - Chelsea
28/02/2026 22:00:00 Bournemouth - Sunderland
28/02/2026 22:00:00 Brighton - Nottingham Forest
28/02/2026 22:00:00 Burnley - Brentford
28/02/2026 22:00:00 Fulham - Tottenham
28/02/2026 22:00:00 Leeds - Manchester City
28/02/2026 22:00:00 Liverpool - West Ham
28/02/2026 22:00:00 Manchester United - Crystal Palace
28/02/2026 22:00:00 Newcastle - Everton
28/02/2026 22:00:00 Wolves - Aston Villa
Vòng 29
05/03/2026 03:00:00 Aston Villa - Chelsea
05/03/2026 03:00:00 Bournemouth - Brentford
05/03/2026 03:00:00 Brighton - Arsenal
05/03/2026 03:00:00 Everton - Burnley
05/03/2026 03:00:00 Fulham - West Ham
05/03/2026 03:00:00 Leeds - Sunderland
05/03/2026 03:00:00 Manchester City - Nottingham Forest
05/03/2026 03:00:00 Newcastle - Manchester United
05/03/2026 03:00:00 Tottenham - Crystal Palace
05/03/2026 03:00:00 Wolves - Liverpool
Vòng 30
14/03/2026 22:00:00 Arsenal - Everton
14/03/2026 22:00:00 Brentford - Wolves
14/03/2026 22:00:00 Burnley - Bournemouth
14/03/2026 22:00:00 Chelsea - Newcastle
14/03/2026 22:00:00 Crystal Palace - Leeds
14/03/2026 22:00:00 Liverpool - Tottenham
14/03/2026 22:00:00 Manchester United - Aston Villa
14/03/2026 22:00:00 Nottingham Forest - Fulham
14/03/2026 22:00:00 Sunderland - Brighton
14/03/2026 22:00:00 West Ham - Manchester City
Vòng 31
21/03/2026 22:00:00 Aston Villa - West Ham
21/03/2026 22:00:00 Bournemouth - Manchester United
21/03/2026 22:00:00 Brighton - Liverpool
21/03/2026 22:00:00 Everton - Chelsea
21/03/2026 22:00:00 Fulham - Burnley
21/03/2026 22:00:00 Leeds - Brentford
21/03/2026 22:00:00 Manchester City - Crystal Palace
21/03/2026 22:00:00 Newcastle - Sunderland
21/03/2026 22:00:00 Tottenham - Nottingham Forest
21/03/2026 22:00:00 Wolves - Arsenal
Vòng 32
11/04/2026 21:00:00 Arsenal - Bournemouth
11/04/2026 21:00:00 Brentford - Everton
11/04/2026 21:00:00 Burnley - Brighton
11/04/2026 21:00:00 Chelsea - Manchester City
11/04/2026 21:00:00 Crystal Palace - Newcastle
11/04/2026 21:00:00 Liverpool - Fulham
11/04/2026 21:00:00 Manchester United - Leeds
11/04/2026 21:00:00 Nottingham Forest - Aston Villa
11/04/2026 21:00:00 Sunderland - Tottenham
11/04/2026 21:00:00 West Ham - Wolves
Vòng 33
18/04/2026 21:00:00 Aston Villa - Sunderland
18/04/2026 21:00:00 Brentford - Fulham
18/04/2026 21:00:00 Chelsea - Manchester United
18/04/2026 21:00:00 Crystal Palace - West Ham
18/04/2026 21:00:00 Everton - Liverpool
18/04/2026 21:00:00 Leeds - Wolves
18/04/2026 21:00:00 Manchester City - Arsenal
18/04/2026 21:00:00 Newcastle - Bournemouth
18/04/2026 21:00:00 Nottingham Forest - Burnley
18/04/2026 21:00:00 Tottenham - Brighton
Vòng 34
25/04/2026 21:00:00 Arsenal - Newcastle
25/04/2026 21:00:00 Bournemouth - Leeds
25/04/2026 21:00:00 Brighton - Chelsea
25/04/2026 21:00:00 Burnley - Manchester City
25/04/2026 21:00:00 Fulham - Aston Villa
25/04/2026 21:00:00 Liverpool - Crystal Palace
25/04/2026 21:00:00 Manchester United - Brentford
25/04/2026 21:00:00 Sunderland - Nottingham Forest
25/04/2026 21:00:00 West Ham - Everton
25/04/2026 21:00:00 Wolves - Tottenham
Vòng 35
02/05/2026 21:00:00 Arsenal - Fulham
02/05/2026 21:00:00 Aston Villa - Tottenham
02/05/2026 21:00:00 Bournemouth - Crystal Palace
02/05/2026 21:00:00 Brentford - West Ham
02/05/2026 21:00:00 Chelsea - Nottingham Forest
02/05/2026 21:00:00 Everton - Manchester City
02/05/2026 21:00:00 Leeds - Burnley
02/05/2026 21:00:00 Manchester United - Liverpool
02/05/2026 21:00:00 Newcastle - Brighton
02/05/2026 21:00:00 Wolves - Sunderland
Vòng 36
09/05/2026 21:00:00 Brighton - Wolves
09/05/2026 21:00:00 Burnley - Aston Villa
09/05/2026 21:00:00 Crystal Palace - Everton
09/05/2026 21:00:00 Fulham - Bournemouth
09/05/2026 21:00:00 Liverpool - Chelsea
09/05/2026 21:00:00 Manchester City - Brentford
09/05/2026 21:00:00 Nottingham Forest - Newcastle
09/05/2026 21:00:00 Sunderland - Manchester United
09/05/2026 21:00:00 Tottenham - Leeds
09/05/2026 21:00:00 West Ham - Arsenal
Vòng 37
17/05/2026 21:00:00 Arsenal - Burnley
17/05/2026 21:00:00 Aston Villa - Liverpool
17/05/2026 21:00:00 Bournemouth - Manchester City
17/05/2026 21:00:00 Brentford - Crystal Palace
17/05/2026 21:00:00 Chelsea - Tottenham
17/05/2026 21:00:00 Everton - Sunderland
17/05/2026 21:00:00 Leeds - Brighton
17/05/2026 21:00:00 Manchester United - Nottingham Forest
17/05/2026 21:00:00 Newcastle - West Ham
17/05/2026 21:00:00 Wolves - Fulham
Vòng 38
24/05/2026 22:00:00 Brighton - Manchester United
24/05/2026 22:00:00 Burnley - Wolves
24/05/2026 22:00:00 Crystal Palace - Arsenal
24/05/2026 22:00:00 Fulham - Newcastle
24/05/2026 22:00:00 Liverpool - Brentford
24/05/2026 22:00:00 Manchester City - Aston Villa
24/05/2026 22:00:00 Nottingham Forest - Bournemouth
24/05/2026 22:00:00 Sunderland - Chelsea
24/05/2026 22:00:00 Tottenham - Everton
24/05/2026 22:00:00 West Ham - Leeds