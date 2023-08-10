Giải bóng đá Premier League 2023-24 là mùa giải thứ 32 của Giải bóng đá Ngoại hạng Anh và là mùa giải thứ 125 của hạng đấu cao nhất bóng đá Anh.
Man City là đương kim vô địch ba lần sau khi vô địch ở mùa giải 2020–21, 2021–22 và 2022-23.
20 đội bóng cạnh tranh ở giải đấu – 17 đội đứng đầu từ mùa giải trước và 3 đội thăng hạng từ Championship. Các đội thăng hạng là Burnley, Sheffield United và Luton Town, các đội bóng trở lại sau khi vắng bóng lần lượt 1, 2 và 31 năm ở hạng đấu này. Đây cũng sẽ là mùa giải đầu tiên của Luton Town tại Premier League.
Với việc thăng hạng, Luton Town sẽ trở thành đội đầu tiên thăng hạng từ hạng không thuộc giải đấu lên hạng cao nhất trong kỷ nguyên Premier League.
Ba đội bóng trên thay thế Leicester City (xuống hạng sau 9 năm ở hạng đấu cao nhất), Leeds United (xuống hạng sau 3 năm ở hạng đấu cao nhất) và Southampton (xuống hạng sau 11 năm ở hạng đấu cao nhất).
Ngoại hạng Anh mùa giải năm nay diễn ra từ ngày 12/8/2023 đến 19/5/2024, với trận mở màn là Burnley vs Man City.
|Lịch thi đấu Ngoại hạng Anh 2023-2024
|Regular Season - 1
|12/08/2023 02:00:00
|Burnley - Manchester City
|12/08/2023 18:30:00
|Arsenal - Nottingham Forest
|12/08/2023 21:00:00
|Bournemouth - West Ham
|12/08/2023 21:00:00
|Brighton - Luton
|12/08/2023 21:00:00
|Everton - Fulham
|12/08/2023 21:00:00
|Sheffield Utd - Crystal Palace
|12/08/2023 23:30:00
|Newcastle - Aston Villa
|13/08/2023 20:00:00
|Brentford - Tottenham
|13/08/2023 22:30:00
|Chelsea - Liverpool
|15/08/2023 02:00:00
|Manchester United - Wolves
|Regular Season - 2
|19/08/2023 01:45:00
|Nottingham Forest - Sheffield Utd
|19/08/2023 21:00:00
|Fulham - Brentford
|19/08/2023 21:00:00
|Liverpool - Bournemouth
|19/08/2023 21:00:00
|Wolves - Brighton
|19/08/2023 23:30:00
|Tottenham - Manchester United
|20/08/2023 02:00:00
|Manchester City - Newcastle
|20/08/2023 20:00:00
|Aston Villa - Everton
|20/08/2023 22:30:00
|West Ham - Chelsea
|22/08/2023 02:00:00
|Crystal Palace - Arsenal
|Regular Season - 3
|26/08/2023 02:00:00
|Chelsea - Luton
|26/08/2023 18:30:00
|Bournemouth - Tottenham
|26/08/2023 21:00:00
|Arsenal - Fulham
|26/08/2023 21:00:00
|Brentford - Crystal Palace
|26/08/2023 21:00:00
|Everton - Wolves
|26/08/2023 21:00:00
|Manchester United - Nottingham Forest
|26/08/2023 23:30:00
|Brighton - West Ham
|27/08/2023 20:00:00
|Burnley - Aston Villa
|27/08/2023 20:00:00
|Sheffield Utd - Manchester City
|27/08/2023 22:30:00
|Newcastle - Liverpool
|Regular Season - 4
|02/09/2023 02:00:00
|Luton - West Ham
|02/09/2023 18:30:00
|Sheffield Utd - Everton
|02/09/2023 21:00:00
|Manchester City - Fulham
|02/09/2023 21:00:00
|Burnley - Tottenham
|02/09/2023 21:00:00
|Chelsea - Nottingham Forest
|02/09/2023 21:00:00
|Brentford - Bournemouth
|02/09/2023 23:30:00
|Brighton - Newcastle
|03/09/2023 20:00:00
|Crystal Palace - Wolves
|03/09/2023 20:00:00
|Liverpool - Aston Villa
|03/09/2023 22:30:00
|Arsenal - Manchester United
|Regular Season - 5
|16/09/2023 18:30:00
|Wolves - Liverpool
|16/09/2023 21:00:00
|Fulham - Luton
|16/09/2023 21:00:00
|Manchester United - Brighton
|16/09/2023 21:00:00
|Aston Villa - Crystal Palace
|16/09/2023 21:00:00
|Tottenham - Sheffield Utd
|16/09/2023 21:00:00
|West Ham - Manchester City
|16/09/2023 23:30:00
|Everton - Arsenal
|17/09/2023 20:00:00
|Bournemouth - Chelsea
|17/09/2023 22:30:00
|Newcastle - Brentford
|19/09/2023 01:45:00
|Nottingham Forest - Burnley
|Regular Season - 6
|23/09/2023 21:00:00
|Luton - Wolves
|23/09/2023 21:00:00
|Manchester City - Nottingham Forest
|23/09/2023 21:00:00
|Chelsea - Aston Villa
|23/09/2023 21:00:00
|Crystal Palace - Fulham
|23/09/2023 23:30:00
|Brentford - Everton
|24/09/2023 02:00:00
|Burnley - Manchester United
|24/09/2023 20:00:00
|Liverpool - West Ham
|24/09/2023 20:00:00
|Brighton - Bournemouth
|24/09/2023 20:00:00
|Arsenal - Tottenham
|24/09/2023 22:30:00
|Sheffield Utd - Newcastle
|Regular Season - 7
|30/09/2023 18:30:00
|Aston Villa - Brighton
|30/09/2023 21:00:00
|Everton - Luton
|30/09/2023 21:00:00
|Manchester United - Crystal Palace
|30/09/2023 21:00:00
|Newcastle - Burnley
|30/09/2023 21:00:00
|Bournemouth - Arsenal
|30/09/2023 21:00:00
|West Ham - Sheffield Utd
|30/09/2023 21:00:00
|Wolves - Manchester City
|30/09/2023 23:30:00
|Tottenham - Liverpool
|01/10/2023 20:00:00
|Nottingham Forest - Brentford
|03/10/2023 02:00:00
|Fulham - Chelsea
|Regular Season - 8
|07/10/2023 21:00:00
|Arsenal - Manchester City
|07/10/2023 21:00:00
|Brighton - Liverpool
|07/10/2023 21:00:00
|Burnley - Chelsea
|07/10/2023 21:00:00
|Crystal Palace - Nottingham Forest
|07/10/2023 21:00:00
|Everton - Bournemouth
|07/10/2023 21:00:00
|Fulham - Sheffield Utd
|07/10/2023 21:00:00
|Luton - Tottenham
|07/10/2023 21:00:00
|Manchester United - Brentford
|07/10/2023 21:00:00
|West Ham - Newcastle
|07/10/2023 21:00:00
|Wolves - Aston Villa
|Regular Season - 9
|21/10/2023 21:00:00
|Bournemouth - Wolves
|21/10/2023 21:00:00
|Aston Villa - West Ham
|21/10/2023 21:00:00
|Brentford - Burnley
|21/10/2023 21:00:00
|Chelsea - Arsenal
|21/10/2023 21:00:00
|Liverpool - Everton
|21/10/2023 21:00:00
|Manchester City - Brighton
|21/10/2023 21:00:00
|Newcastle - Crystal Palace
|21/10/2023 21:00:00
|Nottingham Forest - Luton
|21/10/2023 21:00:00
|Sheffield Utd - Manchester United
|21/10/2023 21:00:00
|Tottenham - Fulham
|Regular Season - 10
|28/10/2023 21:00:00
|Bournemouth - Burnley
|28/10/2023 21:00:00
|Arsenal - Sheffield Utd
|28/10/2023 21:00:00
|Aston Villa - Luton
|28/10/2023 21:00:00
|Brighton - Fulham
|28/10/2023 21:00:00
|Chelsea - Brentford
|28/10/2023 21:00:00
|Crystal Palace - Tottenham
|28/10/2023 21:00:00
|Liverpool - Nottingham Forest
|28/10/2023 21:00:00
|Manchester United - Manchester City
|28/10/2023 21:00:00
|West Ham - Everton
|28/10/2023 21:00:00
|Wolves - Newcastle
|Regular Season - 11
|04/11/2023 22:00:00
|Brentford - West Ham
|04/11/2023 22:00:00
|Burnley - Crystal Palace
|04/11/2023 22:00:00
|Everton - Brighton
|04/11/2023 22:00:00
|Fulham - Manchester United
|04/11/2023 22:00:00
|Luton - Liverpool
|04/11/2023 22:00:00
|Manchester City - Bournemouth
|04/11/2023 22:00:00
|Newcastle - Arsenal
|04/11/2023 22:00:00
|Nottingham Forest - Aston Villa
|04/11/2023 22:00:00
|Sheffield Utd - Wolves
|04/11/2023 22:00:00
|Tottenham - Chelsea
|Regular Season - 12
|11/11/2023 22:00:00
|Bournemouth - Newcastle
|11/11/2023 22:00:00
|Arsenal - Burnley
|11/11/2023 22:00:00
|Aston Villa - Fulham
|11/11/2023 22:00:00
|Brighton - Sheffield Utd
|11/11/2023 22:00:00
|Chelsea - Manchester City
|11/11/2023 22:00:00
|Crystal Palace - Everton
|11/11/2023 22:00:00
|Liverpool - Brentford
|11/11/2023 22:00:00
|Manchester United - Luton
|11/11/2023 22:00:00
|West Ham - Nottingham Forest
|11/11/2023 22:00:00
|Wolves - Tottenham
|Regular Season - 13
|25/11/2023 22:00:00
|Brentford - Arsenal
|25/11/2023 22:00:00
|Burnley - West Ham
|25/11/2023 22:00:00
|Everton - Manchester United
|25/11/2023 22:00:00
|Fulham - Wolves
|25/11/2023 22:00:00
|Luton - Crystal Palace
|25/11/2023 22:00:00
|Manchester City - Liverpool
|25/11/2023 22:00:00
|Newcastle - Chelsea
|25/11/2023 22:00:00
|Nottingham Forest - Brighton
|25/11/2023 22:00:00
|Sheffield Utd - Bournemouth
|25/11/2023 22:00:00
|Tottenham - Aston Villa
|Regular Season - 14
|02/12/2023 22:00:00
|Bournemouth - Aston Villa
|02/12/2023 22:00:00
|Arsenal - Wolves
|02/12/2023 22:00:00
|Brentford - Luton
|02/12/2023 22:00:00
|Burnley - Sheffield Utd
|02/12/2023 22:00:00
|Chelsea - Brighton
|02/12/2023 22:00:00
|Liverpool - Fulham
|02/12/2023 22:00:00
|Manchester City - Tottenham
|02/12/2023 22:00:00
|Newcastle - Manchester United
|02/12/2023 22:00:00
|Nottingham Forest - Everton
|02/12/2023 22:00:00
|West Ham - Crystal Palace
|Regular Season - 15
|06/12/2023 02:45:00
|Aston Villa - Manchester City
|06/12/2023 02:45:00
|Brighton - Brentford
|06/12/2023 02:45:00
|Everton - Newcastle
|06/12/2023 02:45:00
|Fulham - Nottingham Forest
|06/12/2023 02:45:00
|Luton - Arsenal
|06/12/2023 02:45:00
|Sheffield Utd - Liverpool
|06/12/2023 02:45:00
|Tottenham - West Ham
|06/12/2023 02:45:00
|Wolves - Burnley
|06/12/2023 03:00:00
|Crystal Palace - Bournemouth
|07/12/2023 03:00:00
|Manchester United - Chelsea
|Regular Season - 16
|09/12/2023 22:00:00
|Aston Villa - Arsenal
|09/12/2023 22:00:00
|Brighton - Burnley
|09/12/2023 22:00:00
|Crystal Palace - Liverpool
|09/12/2023 22:00:00
|Everton - Chelsea
|09/12/2023 22:00:00
|Fulham - West Ham
|09/12/2023 22:00:00
|Luton - Manchester City
|09/12/2023 22:00:00
|Manchester United - Bournemouth
|09/12/2023 22:00:00
|Sheffield Utd - Brentford
|09/12/2023 22:00:00
|Tottenham - Newcastle
|09/12/2023 22:00:00
|Wolves - Nottingham Forest
|Regular Season - 17
|16/12/2023 22:00:00
|Bournemouth - Luton
|16/12/2023 22:00:00
|Arsenal - Brighton
|16/12/2023 22:00:00
|Brentford - Aston Villa
|16/12/2023 22:00:00
|Burnley - Everton
|16/12/2023 22:00:00
|Chelsea - Sheffield Utd
|16/12/2023 22:00:00
|Liverpool - Manchester United
|16/12/2023 22:00:00
|Manchester City - Crystal Palace
|16/12/2023 22:00:00
|Newcastle - Fulham
|16/12/2023 22:00:00
|Nottingham Forest - Tottenham
|16/12/2023 22:00:00
|West Ham - Wolves
|Regular Season - 18
|23/12/2023 22:00:00
|Aston Villa - Sheffield Utd
|23/12/2023 22:00:00
|Crystal Palace - Brighton
|23/12/2023 22:00:00
|Fulham - Burnley
|23/12/2023 22:00:00
|Liverpool - Arsenal
|23/12/2023 22:00:00
|Luton - Newcastle
|23/12/2023 22:00:00
|Nottingham Forest - Bournemouth
|23/12/2023 22:00:00
|Tottenham - Everton
|23/12/2023 22:00:00
|West Ham - Manchester United
|23/12/2023 22:00:00
|Wolves - Chelsea
|Regular Season - 19
|26/12/2023 22:00:00
|Bournemouth - Fulham
|26/12/2023 22:00:00
|Arsenal - West Ham
|26/12/2023 22:00:00
|Brentford - Wolves
|26/12/2023 22:00:00
|Brighton - Tottenham
|26/12/2023 22:00:00
|Burnley - Liverpool
|26/12/2023 22:00:00
|Chelsea - Crystal Palace
|26/12/2023 22:00:00
|Everton - Manchester City
|26/12/2023 22:00:00
|Manchester United - Aston Villa
|26/12/2023 22:00:00
|Newcastle - Nottingham Forest
|26/12/2023 22:00:00
|Sheffield Utd - Luton
|Regular Season - 20
|30/12/2023 22:00:00
|Aston Villa - Burnley
|30/12/2023 22:00:00
|Crystal Palace - Brentford
|30/12/2023 22:00:00
|Fulham - Arsenal
|30/12/2023 22:00:00
|Liverpool - Newcastle
|30/12/2023 22:00:00
|Luton - Chelsea
|30/12/2023 22:00:00
|Manchester City - Sheffield Utd
|30/12/2023 22:00:00
|Nottingham Forest - Manchester United
|30/12/2023 22:00:00
|Tottenham - Bournemouth
|30/12/2023 22:00:00
|West Ham - Brighton
|30/12/2023 22:00:00
|Wolves - Everton
|Regular Season - 21
|13/01/2024 22:00:00
|Bournemouth - Liverpool
|13/01/2024 22:00:00
|Arsenal - Crystal Palace
|13/01/2024 22:00:00
|Brentford - Nottingham Forest
|13/01/2024 22:00:00
|Brighton - Wolves
|13/01/2024 22:00:00
|Burnley - Luton
|13/01/2024 22:00:00
|Chelsea - Fulham
|13/01/2024 22:00:00
|Everton - Aston Villa
|13/01/2024 22:00:00
|Manchester United - Tottenham
|13/01/2024 22:00:00
|Newcastle - Manchester City
|13/01/2024 22:00:00
|Sheffield Utd - West Ham
|Regular Season - 22
|31/01/2024 02:45:00
|Aston Villa - Newcastle
|31/01/2024 02:45:00
|Fulham - Everton
|31/01/2024 02:45:00
|Luton - Brighton
|31/01/2024 02:45:00
|Nottingham Forest - Arsenal
|31/01/2024 02:45:00
|Tottenham - Brentford
|31/01/2024 02:45:00
|West Ham - Bournemouth
|31/01/2024 02:45:00
|Wolves - Manchester United
|31/01/2024 03:00:00
|Crystal Palace - Sheffield Utd
|01/02/2024 03:00:00
|Liverpool - Chelsea
|01/02/2024 03:00:00
|Manchester City - Burnley
|Regular Season - 23
|03/02/2024 22:00:00
|Bournemouth - Nottingham Forest
|03/02/2024 22:00:00
|Arsenal - Liverpool
|03/02/2024 22:00:00
|Brentford - Manchester City
|03/02/2024 22:00:00
|Brighton - Crystal Palace
|03/02/2024 22:00:00
|Burnley - Fulham
|03/02/2024 22:00:00
|Chelsea - Wolves
|03/02/2024 22:00:00
|Everton - Tottenham
|03/02/2024 22:00:00
|Manchester United - West Ham
|03/02/2024 22:00:00
|Newcastle - Luton
|03/02/2024 22:00:00
|Sheffield Utd - Aston Villa
|Regular Season - 24
|10/02/2024 22:00:00
|Aston Villa - Manchester United
|10/02/2024 22:00:00
|Crystal Palace - Chelsea
|10/02/2024 22:00:00
|Fulham - Bournemouth
|10/02/2024 22:00:00
|Liverpool - Burnley
|10/02/2024 22:00:00
|Luton - Sheffield Utd
|10/02/2024 22:00:00
|Manchester City - Everton
|10/02/2024 22:00:00
|Nottingham Forest - Newcastle
|10/02/2024 22:00:00
|Tottenham - Brighton
|10/02/2024 22:00:00
|West Ham - Arsenal
|10/02/2024 22:00:00
|Wolves - Brentford
|Regular Season - 25
|17/02/2024 22:00:00
|Brentford - Liverpool
|17/02/2024 22:00:00
|Burnley - Arsenal
|17/02/2024 22:00:00
|Everton - Crystal Palace
|17/02/2024 22:00:00
|Fulham - Aston Villa
|17/02/2024 22:00:00
|Luton - Manchester United
|17/02/2024 22:00:00
|Manchester City - Chelsea
|17/02/2024 22:00:00
|Newcastle - Bournemouth
|17/02/2024 22:00:00
|Nottingham Forest - West Ham
|17/02/2024 22:00:00
|Sheffield Utd - Brighton
|17/02/2024 22:00:00
|Tottenham - Wolves
|Regular Season - 26
|24/02/2024 22:00:00
|Bournemouth - Manchester City
|24/02/2024 22:00:00
|Arsenal - Newcastle
|24/02/2024 22:00:00
|Aston Villa - Nottingham Forest
|24/02/2024 22:00:00
|Brighton - Everton
|24/02/2024 22:00:00
|Chelsea - Tottenham
|24/02/2024 22:00:00
|Crystal Palace - Burnley
|24/02/2024 22:00:00
|Liverpool - Luton
|24/02/2024 22:00:00
|Manchester United - Fulham
|24/02/2024 22:00:00
|West Ham - Brentford
|24/02/2024 22:00:00
|Wolves - Sheffield Utd
|Regular Season - 27
|02/03/2024 22:00:00
|Brentford - Chelsea
|02/03/2024 22:00:00
|Burnley - Bournemouth
|02/03/2024 22:00:00
|Everton - West Ham
|02/03/2024 22:00:00
|Fulham - Brighton
|02/03/2024 22:00:00
|Luton - Aston Villa
|02/03/2024 22:00:00
|Manchester City - Manchester United
|02/03/2024 22:00:00
|Newcastle - Wolves
|02/03/2024 22:00:00
|Nottingham Forest - Liverpool
|02/03/2024 22:00:00
|Sheffield Utd - Arsenal
|02/03/2024 22:00:00
|Tottenham - Crystal Palace
|Regular Season - 28
|09/03/2024 22:00:00
|Bournemouth - Sheffield Utd
|09/03/2024 22:00:00
|Arsenal - Brentford
|09/03/2024 22:00:00
|Aston Villa - Tottenham
|09/03/2024 22:00:00
|Brighton - Nottingham Forest
|09/03/2024 22:00:00
|Chelsea - Newcastle
|09/03/2024 22:00:00
|Crystal Palace - Luton
|09/03/2024 22:00:00
|Liverpool - Manchester City
|09/03/2024 22:00:00
|Manchester United - Everton
|09/03/2024 22:00:00
|West Ham - Burnley
|09/03/2024 22:00:00
|Wolves - Fulham
|Regular Season - 29
|16/03/2024 22:00:00
|Arsenal - Chelsea
|16/03/2024 22:00:00
|Brighton - Manchester City
|16/03/2024 22:00:00
|Burnley - Brentford
|16/03/2024 22:00:00
|Crystal Palace - Newcastle
|16/03/2024 22:00:00
|Everton - Liverpool
|16/03/2024 22:00:00
|Fulham - Tottenham
|16/03/2024 22:00:00
|Luton - Nottingham Forest
|16/03/2024 22:00:00
|Manchester United - Sheffield Utd
|16/03/2024 22:00:00
|West Ham - Aston Villa
|16/03/2024 22:00:00
|Wolves - Bournemouth
|Regular Season - 30
|30/03/2024 21:00:00
|Bournemouth - Everton
|30/03/2024 21:00:00
|Aston Villa - Wolves
|30/03/2024 21:00:00
|Brentford - Manchester United
|30/03/2024 21:00:00
|Chelsea - Burnley
|30/03/2024 21:00:00
|Liverpool - Brighton
|30/03/2024 21:00:00
|Manchester City - Arsenal
|30/03/2024 21:00:00
|Newcastle - West Ham
|30/03/2024 21:00:00
|Nottingham Forest - Crystal Palace
|30/03/2024 21:00:00
|Sheffield Utd - Fulham
|30/03/2024 21:00:00
|Tottenham - Luton
|Regular Season - 31
|03/04/2024 01:45:00
|Bournemouth - Crystal Palace
|03/04/2024 01:45:00
|Arsenal - Luton
|03/04/2024 01:45:00
|Brentford - Brighton
|03/04/2024 01:45:00
|Burnley - Wolves
|03/04/2024 01:45:00
|Nottingham Forest - Fulham
|03/04/2024 01:45:00
|West Ham - Tottenham
|04/04/2024 01:45:00
|Chelsea - Manchester United
|04/04/2024 01:45:00
|Newcastle - Everton
|04/04/2024 02:00:00
|Liverpool - Sheffield Utd
|04/04/2024 02:00:00
|Manchester City - Aston Villa
|Regular Season - 32
|06/04/2024 21:00:00
|Aston Villa - Brentford
|06/04/2024 21:00:00
|Brighton - Arsenal
|06/04/2024 21:00:00
|Crystal Palace - Manchester City
|06/04/2024 21:00:00
|Everton - Burnley
|06/04/2024 21:00:00
|Fulham - Newcastle
|06/04/2024 21:00:00
|Luton - Bournemouth
|06/04/2024 21:00:00
|Manchester United - Liverpool
|06/04/2024 21:00:00
|Sheffield Utd - Chelsea
|06/04/2024 21:00:00
|Tottenham - Nottingham Forest
|06/04/2024 21:00:00
|Wolves - West Ham
|Regular Season - 33
|13/04/2024 21:00:00
|Bournemouth - Manchester United
|13/04/2024 21:00:00
|Arsenal - Aston Villa
|13/04/2024 21:00:00
|Brentford - Sheffield Utd
|13/04/2024 21:00:00
|Burnley - Brighton
|13/04/2024 21:00:00
|Chelsea - Everton
|13/04/2024 21:00:00
|Liverpool - Crystal Palace
|13/04/2024 21:00:00
|Manchester City - Luton
|13/04/2024 21:00:00
|Newcastle - Tottenham
|13/04/2024 21:00:00
|Nottingham Forest - Wolves
|13/04/2024 21:00:00
|West Ham - Fulham
|Regular Season - 34
|20/04/2024 21:00:00
|Aston Villa - Bournemouth
|20/04/2024 21:00:00
|Brighton - Chelsea
|20/04/2024 21:00:00
|Crystal Palace - West Ham
|20/04/2024 21:00:00
|Everton - Nottingham Forest
|20/04/2024 21:00:00
|Fulham - Liverpool
|20/04/2024 21:00:00
|Luton - Brentford
|20/04/2024 21:00:00
|Manchester United - Newcastle
|20/04/2024 21:00:00
|Sheffield Utd - Burnley
|20/04/2024 21:00:00
|Tottenham - Manchester City
|20/04/2024 21:00:00
|Wolves - Arsenal
|Regular Season - 35
|27/04/2024 21:00:00
|Bournemouth - Brighton
|27/04/2024 21:00:00
|Aston Villa - Chelsea
|27/04/2024 21:00:00
|Everton - Brentford
|27/04/2024 21:00:00
|Fulham - Crystal Palace
|27/04/2024 21:00:00
|Manchester United - Burnley
|27/04/2024 21:00:00
|Newcastle - Sheffield Utd
|27/04/2024 21:00:00
|Nottingham Forest - Manchester City
|27/04/2024 21:00:00
|Tottenham - Arsenal
|27/04/2024 21:00:00
|West Ham - Liverpool
|27/04/2024 21:00:00
|Wolves - Luton
|Regular Season - 36
|04/05/2024 21:00:00
|Arsenal - Bournemouth
|04/05/2024 21:00:00
|Brentford - Fulham
|04/05/2024 21:00:00
|Brighton - Aston Villa
|04/05/2024 21:00:00
|Burnley - Newcastle
|04/05/2024 21:00:00
|Chelsea - West Ham
|04/05/2024 21:00:00
|Crystal Palace - Manchester United
|04/05/2024 21:00:00
|Liverpool - Tottenham
|04/05/2024 21:00:00
|Luton - Everton
|04/05/2024 21:00:00
|Manchester City - Wolves
|04/05/2024 21:00:00
|Sheffield Utd - Nottingham Forest
|Regular Season - 37
|11/05/2024 21:00:00
|Bournemouth - Brentford
|11/05/2024 21:00:00
|Aston Villa - Liverpool
|11/05/2024 21:00:00
|Everton - Sheffield Utd
|11/05/2024 21:00:00
|Fulham - Manchester City
|11/05/2024 21:00:00
|Manchester United - Arsenal
|11/05/2024 21:00:00
|Newcastle - Brighton
|11/05/2024 21:00:00
|Nottingham Forest - Chelsea
|11/05/2024 21:00:00
|Tottenham - Burnley
|11/05/2024 21:00:00
|West Ham - Luton
|11/05/2024 21:00:00
|Wolves - Crystal Palace
|Regular Season - 38
|19/05/2024 22:00:00
|Arsenal - Everton
|19/05/2024 22:00:00
|Brentford - Newcastle
|19/05/2024 22:00:00
|Brighton - Manchester United
|19/05/2024 22:00:00
|Burnley - Nottingham Forest
|19/05/2024 22:00:00
|Chelsea - Bournemouth
|19/05/2024 22:00:00
|Crystal Palace - Aston Villa
|19/05/2024 22:00:00
|Liverpool - Wolves
|19/05/2024 22:00:00
|Luton - Fulham
|19/05/2024 22:00:00
|Manchester City - West Ham
|19/05/2024 22:00:00
|Sheffield Utd - Tottenham