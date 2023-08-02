Giải bóng đá Premier League 2023-24 là mùa giải thứ 32 của Giải bóng đá Ngoại hạng Anh và là mùa giải thứ 125 của hạng đấu cao nhất bóng đá Anh.

Man City là đương kim vô địch ba lần sau khi vô địch ở mùa giải 2020–21, 2021–22 và 2022-23.

20 đội bóng cạnh tranh ở giải đấu – 17 đội đứng đầu từ mùa giải trước và 3 đội thăng hạng từ Championship. Các đội thăng hạng là Burnley, Sheffield United và Luton Town, các đội bóng trở lại sau khi vắng bóng lần lượt 1, 2 và 31 năm ở hạng đấu này. Đây cũng sẽ là mùa giải đầu tiên của Luton Town tại Premier League.

Với việc thăng hạng, Luton Town sẽ trở thành đội đầu tiên thăng hạng từ hạng không thuộc giải đấu lên hạng cao nhất trong kỷ nguyên Premier League.

Ba đội bóng trên thay thế Leicester City (xuống hạng sau 9 năm ở hạng đấu cao nhất), Leeds United (xuống hạng sau 3 năm ở hạng đấu cao nhất) và Southampton (xuống hạng sau 11 năm ở hạng đấu cao nhất).

Ngoại hạng Anh mùa giải năm nay diễn ra từ ngày 12/8/2023 đến 19/5/2024, với trận mở màn là Burnley  vs Man City.

Lịch thi đấu Ngoại hạng Anh 2023-2024
Regular Season - 1
12/08/2023 02:00:00 Burnley - Manchester City
12/08/2023 18:30:00 Arsenal - Nottingham Forest
12/08/2023 21:00:00 Bournemouth - West Ham
12/08/2023 21:00:00 Brighton - Luton
12/08/2023 21:00:00 Everton - Fulham
12/08/2023 21:00:00 Sheffield Utd - Crystal Palace
12/08/2023 23:30:00 Newcastle - Aston Villa
13/08/2023 20:00:00 Brentford - Tottenham
13/08/2023 22:30:00 Chelsea - Liverpool
15/08/2023 02:00:00 Manchester United - Wolves
Regular Season - 2
19/08/2023 01:45:00 Nottingham Forest - Sheffield Utd
19/08/2023 21:00:00 Fulham - Brentford
19/08/2023 21:00:00 Liverpool - Bournemouth
19/08/2023 21:00:00 Wolves - Brighton
19/08/2023 23:30:00 Tottenham - Manchester United
20/08/2023 02:00:00 Manchester City - Newcastle
20/08/2023 20:00:00 Aston Villa - Everton
20/08/2023 22:30:00 West Ham - Chelsea
22/08/2023 02:00:00 Crystal Palace - Arsenal
Regular Season - 3
26/08/2023 02:00:00 Chelsea - Luton
26/08/2023 18:30:00 Bournemouth - Tottenham
26/08/2023 21:00:00 Arsenal - Fulham
26/08/2023 21:00:00 Brentford - Crystal Palace
26/08/2023 21:00:00 Everton - Wolves
26/08/2023 21:00:00 Manchester United - Nottingham Forest
26/08/2023 23:30:00 Brighton - West Ham
27/08/2023 20:00:00 Burnley - Aston Villa
27/08/2023 20:00:00 Sheffield Utd - Manchester City
27/08/2023 22:30:00 Newcastle - Liverpool
Regular Season - 4
02/09/2023 02:00:00 Luton - West Ham
02/09/2023 18:30:00 Sheffield Utd - Everton
02/09/2023 21:00:00 Manchester City - Fulham
02/09/2023 21:00:00 Burnley - Tottenham
02/09/2023 21:00:00 Chelsea - Nottingham Forest
02/09/2023 21:00:00 Brentford - Bournemouth
02/09/2023 23:30:00 Brighton - Newcastle
03/09/2023 20:00:00 Crystal Palace - Wolves
03/09/2023 20:00:00 Liverpool - Aston Villa
03/09/2023 22:30:00 Arsenal - Manchester United
Regular Season - 5
16/09/2023 18:30:00 Wolves - Liverpool
16/09/2023 21:00:00 Fulham - Luton
16/09/2023 21:00:00 Manchester United - Brighton
16/09/2023 21:00:00 Aston Villa - Crystal Palace
16/09/2023 21:00:00 Tottenham - Sheffield Utd
16/09/2023 21:00:00 West Ham - Manchester City
16/09/2023 23:30:00 Everton - Arsenal
17/09/2023 20:00:00 Bournemouth - Chelsea
17/09/2023 22:30:00 Newcastle - Brentford
19/09/2023 01:45:00 Nottingham Forest - Burnley
Regular Season - 6
23/09/2023 21:00:00 Luton - Wolves
23/09/2023 21:00:00 Manchester City - Nottingham Forest
23/09/2023 21:00:00 Chelsea - Aston Villa
23/09/2023 21:00:00 Crystal Palace - Fulham
23/09/2023 23:30:00 Brentford - Everton
24/09/2023 02:00:00 Burnley - Manchester United
24/09/2023 20:00:00 Liverpool - West Ham
24/09/2023 20:00:00 Brighton - Bournemouth
24/09/2023 20:00:00 Arsenal - Tottenham
24/09/2023 22:30:00 Sheffield Utd - Newcastle
Regular Season - 7
30/09/2023 18:30:00 Aston Villa - Brighton
30/09/2023 21:00:00 Everton - Luton
30/09/2023 21:00:00 Manchester United - Crystal Palace
30/09/2023 21:00:00 Newcastle - Burnley
30/09/2023 21:00:00 Bournemouth - Arsenal
30/09/2023 21:00:00 West Ham - Sheffield Utd
30/09/2023 21:00:00 Wolves - Manchester City
30/09/2023 23:30:00 Tottenham - Liverpool
01/10/2023 20:00:00 Nottingham Forest - Brentford
03/10/2023 02:00:00 Fulham - Chelsea
Regular Season - 8
07/10/2023 21:00:00 Arsenal - Manchester City
07/10/2023 21:00:00 Brighton - Liverpool
07/10/2023 21:00:00 Burnley - Chelsea
07/10/2023 21:00:00 Crystal Palace - Nottingham Forest
07/10/2023 21:00:00 Everton - Bournemouth
07/10/2023 21:00:00 Fulham - Sheffield Utd
07/10/2023 21:00:00 Luton - Tottenham
07/10/2023 21:00:00 Manchester United - Brentford
07/10/2023 21:00:00 West Ham - Newcastle
07/10/2023 21:00:00 Wolves - Aston Villa
Regular Season - 9
21/10/2023 21:00:00 Bournemouth - Wolves
21/10/2023 21:00:00 Aston Villa - West Ham
21/10/2023 21:00:00 Brentford - Burnley
21/10/2023 21:00:00 Chelsea - Arsenal
21/10/2023 21:00:00 Liverpool - Everton
21/10/2023 21:00:00 Manchester City - Brighton
21/10/2023 21:00:00 Newcastle - Crystal Palace
21/10/2023 21:00:00 Nottingham Forest - Luton
21/10/2023 21:00:00 Sheffield Utd - Manchester United
21/10/2023 21:00:00 Tottenham - Fulham
Regular Season - 10
28/10/2023 21:00:00 Bournemouth - Burnley
28/10/2023 21:00:00 Arsenal - Sheffield Utd
28/10/2023 21:00:00 Aston Villa - Luton
28/10/2023 21:00:00 Brighton - Fulham
28/10/2023 21:00:00 Chelsea - Brentford
28/10/2023 21:00:00 Crystal Palace - Tottenham
28/10/2023 21:00:00 Liverpool - Nottingham Forest
28/10/2023 21:00:00 Manchester United - Manchester City
28/10/2023 21:00:00 West Ham - Everton
28/10/2023 21:00:00 Wolves - Newcastle
Regular Season - 11
04/11/2023 22:00:00 Brentford - West Ham
04/11/2023 22:00:00 Burnley - Crystal Palace
04/11/2023 22:00:00 Everton - Brighton
04/11/2023 22:00:00 Fulham - Manchester United
04/11/2023 22:00:00 Luton - Liverpool
04/11/2023 22:00:00 Manchester City - Bournemouth
04/11/2023 22:00:00 Newcastle - Arsenal
04/11/2023 22:00:00 Nottingham Forest - Aston Villa
04/11/2023 22:00:00 Sheffield Utd - Wolves
04/11/2023 22:00:00 Tottenham - Chelsea
Regular Season - 12
11/11/2023 22:00:00 Bournemouth - Newcastle
11/11/2023 22:00:00 Arsenal - Burnley
11/11/2023 22:00:00 Aston Villa - Fulham
11/11/2023 22:00:00 Brighton - Sheffield Utd
11/11/2023 22:00:00 Chelsea - Manchester City
11/11/2023 22:00:00 Crystal Palace - Everton
11/11/2023 22:00:00 Liverpool - Brentford
11/11/2023 22:00:00 Manchester United - Luton
11/11/2023 22:00:00 West Ham - Nottingham Forest
11/11/2023 22:00:00 Wolves - Tottenham
Regular Season - 13
25/11/2023 22:00:00 Brentford - Arsenal
25/11/2023 22:00:00 Burnley - West Ham
25/11/2023 22:00:00 Everton - Manchester United
25/11/2023 22:00:00 Fulham - Wolves
25/11/2023 22:00:00 Luton - Crystal Palace
25/11/2023 22:00:00 Manchester City - Liverpool
25/11/2023 22:00:00 Newcastle - Chelsea
25/11/2023 22:00:00 Nottingham Forest - Brighton
25/11/2023 22:00:00 Sheffield Utd - Bournemouth
25/11/2023 22:00:00 Tottenham - Aston Villa
Regular Season - 14
02/12/2023 22:00:00 Bournemouth - Aston Villa
02/12/2023 22:00:00 Arsenal - Wolves
02/12/2023 22:00:00 Brentford - Luton
02/12/2023 22:00:00 Burnley - Sheffield Utd
02/12/2023 22:00:00 Chelsea - Brighton
02/12/2023 22:00:00 Liverpool - Fulham
02/12/2023 22:00:00 Manchester City - Tottenham
02/12/2023 22:00:00 Newcastle - Manchester United
02/12/2023 22:00:00 Nottingham Forest - Everton
02/12/2023 22:00:00 West Ham - Crystal Palace
Regular Season - 15
06/12/2023 02:45:00 Aston Villa - Manchester City
06/12/2023 02:45:00 Brighton - Brentford
06/12/2023 02:45:00 Everton - Newcastle
06/12/2023 02:45:00 Fulham - Nottingham Forest
06/12/2023 02:45:00 Luton - Arsenal
06/12/2023 02:45:00 Sheffield Utd - Liverpool
06/12/2023 02:45:00 Tottenham - West Ham
06/12/2023 02:45:00 Wolves - Burnley
06/12/2023 03:00:00 Crystal Palace - Bournemouth
07/12/2023 03:00:00 Manchester United - Chelsea
Regular Season - 16
09/12/2023 22:00:00 Aston Villa - Arsenal
09/12/2023 22:00:00 Brighton - Burnley
09/12/2023 22:00:00 Crystal Palace - Liverpool
09/12/2023 22:00:00 Everton - Chelsea
09/12/2023 22:00:00 Fulham - West Ham
09/12/2023 22:00:00 Luton - Manchester City
09/12/2023 22:00:00 Manchester United - Bournemouth
09/12/2023 22:00:00 Sheffield Utd - Brentford
09/12/2023 22:00:00 Tottenham - Newcastle
09/12/2023 22:00:00 Wolves - Nottingham Forest
Regular Season - 17
16/12/2023 22:00:00 Bournemouth - Luton
16/12/2023 22:00:00 Arsenal - Brighton
16/12/2023 22:00:00 Brentford - Aston Villa
16/12/2023 22:00:00 Burnley - Everton
16/12/2023 22:00:00 Chelsea - Sheffield Utd
16/12/2023 22:00:00 Liverpool - Manchester United
16/12/2023 22:00:00 Manchester City - Crystal Palace
16/12/2023 22:00:00 Newcastle - Fulham
16/12/2023 22:00:00 Nottingham Forest - Tottenham
16/12/2023 22:00:00 West Ham - Wolves
Regular Season - 18
23/12/2023 22:00:00 Aston Villa - Sheffield Utd
23/12/2023 22:00:00 Crystal Palace - Brighton
23/12/2023 22:00:00 Fulham - Burnley
23/12/2023 22:00:00 Liverpool - Arsenal
23/12/2023 22:00:00 Luton - Newcastle
23/12/2023 22:00:00 Nottingham Forest - Bournemouth
23/12/2023 22:00:00 Tottenham - Everton
23/12/2023 22:00:00 West Ham - Manchester United
23/12/2023 22:00:00 Wolves - Chelsea
Regular Season - 19
26/12/2023 22:00:00 Bournemouth - Fulham
26/12/2023 22:00:00 Arsenal - West Ham
26/12/2023 22:00:00 Brentford - Wolves
26/12/2023 22:00:00 Brighton - Tottenham
26/12/2023 22:00:00 Burnley - Liverpool
26/12/2023 22:00:00 Chelsea - Crystal Palace
26/12/2023 22:00:00 Everton - Manchester City
26/12/2023 22:00:00 Manchester United - Aston Villa
26/12/2023 22:00:00 Newcastle - Nottingham Forest
26/12/2023 22:00:00 Sheffield Utd - Luton
Regular Season - 20
30/12/2023 22:00:00 Aston Villa - Burnley
30/12/2023 22:00:00 Crystal Palace - Brentford
30/12/2023 22:00:00 Fulham - Arsenal
30/12/2023 22:00:00 Liverpool - Newcastle
30/12/2023 22:00:00 Luton - Chelsea
30/12/2023 22:00:00 Manchester City - Sheffield Utd
30/12/2023 22:00:00 Nottingham Forest - Manchester United
30/12/2023 22:00:00 Tottenham - Bournemouth
30/12/2023 22:00:00 West Ham - Brighton
30/12/2023 22:00:00 Wolves - Everton
Regular Season - 21
13/01/2024 22:00:00 Bournemouth - Liverpool
13/01/2024 22:00:00 Arsenal - Crystal Palace
13/01/2024 22:00:00 Brentford - Nottingham Forest
13/01/2024 22:00:00 Brighton - Wolves
13/01/2024 22:00:00 Burnley - Luton
13/01/2024 22:00:00 Chelsea - Fulham
13/01/2024 22:00:00 Everton - Aston Villa
13/01/2024 22:00:00 Manchester United - Tottenham
13/01/2024 22:00:00 Newcastle - Manchester City
13/01/2024 22:00:00 Sheffield Utd - West Ham
Regular Season - 22
31/01/2024 02:45:00 Aston Villa - Newcastle
31/01/2024 02:45:00 Fulham - Everton
31/01/2024 02:45:00 Luton - Brighton
31/01/2024 02:45:00 Nottingham Forest - Arsenal
31/01/2024 02:45:00 Tottenham - Brentford
31/01/2024 02:45:00 West Ham - Bournemouth
31/01/2024 02:45:00 Wolves - Manchester United
31/01/2024 03:00:00 Crystal Palace - Sheffield Utd
01/02/2024 03:00:00 Liverpool - Chelsea
01/02/2024 03:00:00 Manchester City - Burnley
Regular Season - 23
03/02/2024 22:00:00 Bournemouth - Nottingham Forest
03/02/2024 22:00:00 Arsenal - Liverpool
03/02/2024 22:00:00 Brentford - Manchester City
03/02/2024 22:00:00 Brighton - Crystal Palace
03/02/2024 22:00:00 Burnley - Fulham
03/02/2024 22:00:00 Chelsea - Wolves
03/02/2024 22:00:00 Everton - Tottenham
03/02/2024 22:00:00 Manchester United - West Ham
03/02/2024 22:00:00 Newcastle - Luton
03/02/2024 22:00:00 Sheffield Utd - Aston Villa
Regular Season - 24
10/02/2024 22:00:00 Aston Villa - Manchester United
10/02/2024 22:00:00 Crystal Palace - Chelsea
10/02/2024 22:00:00 Fulham - Bournemouth
10/02/2024 22:00:00 Liverpool - Burnley
10/02/2024 22:00:00 Luton - Sheffield Utd
10/02/2024 22:00:00 Manchester City - Everton
10/02/2024 22:00:00 Nottingham Forest - Newcastle
10/02/2024 22:00:00 Tottenham - Brighton
10/02/2024 22:00:00 West Ham - Arsenal
10/02/2024 22:00:00 Wolves - Brentford
Regular Season - 25
17/02/2024 22:00:00 Brentford - Liverpool
17/02/2024 22:00:00 Burnley - Arsenal
17/02/2024 22:00:00 Everton - Crystal Palace
17/02/2024 22:00:00 Fulham - Aston Villa
17/02/2024 22:00:00 Luton - Manchester United
17/02/2024 22:00:00 Manchester City - Chelsea
17/02/2024 22:00:00 Newcastle - Bournemouth
17/02/2024 22:00:00 Nottingham Forest - West Ham
17/02/2024 22:00:00 Sheffield Utd - Brighton
17/02/2024 22:00:00 Tottenham - Wolves
Regular Season - 26
24/02/2024 22:00:00 Bournemouth - Manchester City
24/02/2024 22:00:00 Arsenal - Newcastle
24/02/2024 22:00:00 Aston Villa - Nottingham Forest
24/02/2024 22:00:00 Brighton - Everton
24/02/2024 22:00:00 Chelsea - Tottenham
24/02/2024 22:00:00 Crystal Palace - Burnley
24/02/2024 22:00:00 Liverpool - Luton
24/02/2024 22:00:00 Manchester United - Fulham
24/02/2024 22:00:00 West Ham - Brentford
24/02/2024 22:00:00 Wolves - Sheffield Utd
Regular Season - 27
02/03/2024 22:00:00 Brentford - Chelsea
02/03/2024 22:00:00 Burnley - Bournemouth
02/03/2024 22:00:00 Everton - West Ham
02/03/2024 22:00:00 Fulham - Brighton
02/03/2024 22:00:00 Luton - Aston Villa
02/03/2024 22:00:00 Manchester City - Manchester United
02/03/2024 22:00:00 Newcastle - Wolves
02/03/2024 22:00:00 Nottingham Forest - Liverpool
02/03/2024 22:00:00 Sheffield Utd - Arsenal
02/03/2024 22:00:00 Tottenham - Crystal Palace
Regular Season - 28
09/03/2024 22:00:00 Bournemouth - Sheffield Utd
09/03/2024 22:00:00 Arsenal - Brentford
09/03/2024 22:00:00 Aston Villa - Tottenham
09/03/2024 22:00:00 Brighton - Nottingham Forest
09/03/2024 22:00:00 Chelsea - Newcastle
09/03/2024 22:00:00 Crystal Palace - Luton
09/03/2024 22:00:00 Liverpool - Manchester City
09/03/2024 22:00:00 Manchester United - Everton
09/03/2024 22:00:00 West Ham - Burnley
09/03/2024 22:00:00 Wolves - Fulham
Regular Season - 29
16/03/2024 22:00:00 Arsenal - Chelsea
16/03/2024 22:00:00 Brighton - Manchester City
16/03/2024 22:00:00 Burnley - Brentford
16/03/2024 22:00:00 Crystal Palace - Newcastle
16/03/2024 22:00:00 Everton - Liverpool
16/03/2024 22:00:00 Fulham - Tottenham
16/03/2024 22:00:00 Luton - Nottingham Forest
16/03/2024 22:00:00 Manchester United - Sheffield Utd
16/03/2024 22:00:00 West Ham - Aston Villa
16/03/2024 22:00:00 Wolves - Bournemouth
Regular Season - 30
30/03/2024 21:00:00 Bournemouth - Everton
30/03/2024 21:00:00 Aston Villa - Wolves
30/03/2024 21:00:00 Brentford - Manchester United
30/03/2024 21:00:00 Chelsea - Burnley
30/03/2024 21:00:00 Liverpool - Brighton
30/03/2024 21:00:00 Manchester City - Arsenal
30/03/2024 21:00:00 Newcastle - West Ham
30/03/2024 21:00:00 Nottingham Forest - Crystal Palace
30/03/2024 21:00:00 Sheffield Utd - Fulham
30/03/2024 21:00:00 Tottenham - Luton
Regular Season - 31
03/04/2024 01:45:00 Bournemouth - Crystal Palace
03/04/2024 01:45:00 Arsenal - Luton
03/04/2024 01:45:00 Brentford - Brighton
03/04/2024 01:45:00 Burnley - Wolves
03/04/2024 01:45:00 Nottingham Forest - Fulham
03/04/2024 01:45:00 West Ham - Tottenham
04/04/2024 01:45:00 Chelsea - Manchester United
04/04/2024 01:45:00 Newcastle - Everton
04/04/2024 02:00:00 Liverpool - Sheffield Utd
04/04/2024 02:00:00 Manchester City - Aston Villa
Regular Season - 32
06/04/2024 21:00:00 Aston Villa - Brentford
06/04/2024 21:00:00 Brighton - Arsenal
06/04/2024 21:00:00 Crystal Palace - Manchester City
06/04/2024 21:00:00 Everton - Burnley
06/04/2024 21:00:00 Fulham - Newcastle
06/04/2024 21:00:00 Luton - Bournemouth
06/04/2024 21:00:00 Manchester United - Liverpool
06/04/2024 21:00:00 Sheffield Utd - Chelsea
06/04/2024 21:00:00 Tottenham - Nottingham Forest
06/04/2024 21:00:00 Wolves - West Ham
Regular Season - 33
13/04/2024 21:00:00 Bournemouth - Manchester United
13/04/2024 21:00:00 Arsenal - Aston Villa
13/04/2024 21:00:00 Brentford - Sheffield Utd
13/04/2024 21:00:00 Burnley - Brighton
13/04/2024 21:00:00 Chelsea - Everton
13/04/2024 21:00:00 Liverpool - Crystal Palace
13/04/2024 21:00:00 Manchester City - Luton
13/04/2024 21:00:00 Newcastle - Tottenham
13/04/2024 21:00:00 Nottingham Forest - Wolves
13/04/2024 21:00:00 West Ham - Fulham
Regular Season - 34
20/04/2024 21:00:00 Aston Villa - Bournemouth
20/04/2024 21:00:00 Brighton - Chelsea
20/04/2024 21:00:00 Crystal Palace - West Ham
20/04/2024 21:00:00 Everton - Nottingham Forest
20/04/2024 21:00:00 Fulham - Liverpool
20/04/2024 21:00:00 Luton - Brentford
20/04/2024 21:00:00 Manchester United - Newcastle
20/04/2024 21:00:00 Sheffield Utd - Burnley
20/04/2024 21:00:00 Tottenham - Manchester City
20/04/2024 21:00:00 Wolves - Arsenal
Regular Season - 35
27/04/2024 21:00:00 Bournemouth - Brighton
27/04/2024 21:00:00 Aston Villa - Chelsea
27/04/2024 21:00:00 Everton - Brentford
27/04/2024 21:00:00 Fulham - Crystal Palace
27/04/2024 21:00:00 Manchester United - Burnley
27/04/2024 21:00:00 Newcastle - Sheffield Utd
27/04/2024 21:00:00 Nottingham Forest - Manchester City
27/04/2024 21:00:00 Tottenham - Arsenal
27/04/2024 21:00:00 West Ham - Liverpool
27/04/2024 21:00:00 Wolves - Luton
Regular Season - 36
04/05/2024 21:00:00 Arsenal - Bournemouth
04/05/2024 21:00:00 Brentford - Fulham
04/05/2024 21:00:00 Brighton - Aston Villa
04/05/2024 21:00:00 Burnley - Newcastle
04/05/2024 21:00:00 Chelsea - West Ham
04/05/2024 21:00:00 Crystal Palace - Manchester United
04/05/2024 21:00:00 Liverpool - Tottenham
04/05/2024 21:00:00 Luton - Everton
04/05/2024 21:00:00 Manchester City - Wolves
04/05/2024 21:00:00 Sheffield Utd - Nottingham Forest
Regular Season - 37
11/05/2024 21:00:00 Bournemouth - Brentford
11/05/2024 21:00:00 Aston Villa - Liverpool
11/05/2024 21:00:00 Everton - Sheffield Utd
11/05/2024 21:00:00 Fulham - Manchester City
11/05/2024 21:00:00 Manchester United - Arsenal
11/05/2024 21:00:00 Newcastle - Brighton
11/05/2024 21:00:00 Nottingham Forest - Chelsea
11/05/2024 21:00:00 Tottenham - Burnley
11/05/2024 21:00:00 West Ham - Luton
11/05/2024 21:00:00 Wolves - Crystal Palace
Regular Season - 38
19/05/2024 22:00:00 Arsenal - Everton
19/05/2024 22:00:00 Brentford - Newcastle
19/05/2024 22:00:00 Brighton - Manchester United
19/05/2024 22:00:00 Burnley - Nottingham Forest
19/05/2024 22:00:00 Chelsea - Bournemouth
19/05/2024 22:00:00 Crystal Palace - Aston Villa
19/05/2024 22:00:00 Liverpool - Wolves
19/05/2024 22:00:00 Luton - Fulham
19/05/2024 22:00:00 Manchester City - West Ham
19/05/2024 22:00:00 Sheffield Utd - Tottenham