18/02/2023   11:01 (GMT+07:00)

Lịch thi đấu Ngoại hạng Anh vòng 24 hôm nay 18/2: Ông lớn đồng loạt xuất trận

Thiên Bình Nhà báo

Lịch thi đấu Ngoại hạng Anh 2022-23: Cung cấp lịch thi đấu bóng đá Ngoại hạng Anh vòng 24 đầy đủ, nhanh và chính xác.

NGÀY GIỜ

 TRẬN ĐẤU TRỰC TIẾP
NGOẠI HẠNG ANH 2022/23 – VÒNG 24
18/02  19:30 Aston Villa - Arsenal K+SPORT 1
18/02  22:00 Chelsea - Southampton K+SPORT 2
Nottingham Forest - Manchester City K+SPORT 1
Brentford - Crystal Palace K+Live 1
Brighton - Fulham K+CINE
Everton - Leeds K+LIFE
Wolverhampton - Bournemouth K+Live 2
19/02  00:30 Newcastle - Liverpool K+SPORT 1
19/02  21:00 Man Utd - Leicester City K+SPORT 1
19/02  23:30 Tottenham - West Ham K+SPORT 1

Pep Guardiola đáp trả đanh thép Haaland chọn nhầm Man City
Pep Guardiola đáp trả đanh thép Haaland chọn nhầm Man City

Pep Guardiola đáp trả những lời chê bai Haaland đã chọn nhầm CLB, sau trận thua của Man City trước Tottenham tại Premier League.
Tiger Woods chật vật, Max Homa dẫn đầu Genesis
Tiger Woods chật vật, Max Homa dẫn đầu Genesis

Tiger Woods thi đấu chật vật khi đánh tổng cộng 74 gậy, trong lúc Max Homa tiếp tục dẫn đầu bảng xếp hạng sau vòng 2 Genesis Invitational.
Công Phượng lỡ trận ra mắt Yokohama FC tại J-League
Công Phượng lỡ trận ra mắt Yokohama FC tại J-League

Tiền đạo Nguyễn Công Phượng không được đăng ký thi đấu ở trận mở màn J-League 2023 của CLB Yokohama.
Mason Greenwood bí mật gặp các đồng đội MU để cứu vãn sự nghiệp
Mason Greenwood bí mật gặp các đồng đội MU để cứu vãn sự nghiệp

Mason Greenwood bí mật gặp một số đồng đội MU để trút nỗi lòng, sau khi được tuyên bố trắng án trước cáo buộc hiếp dâm.
Sếp bự PSG gọi Mourinho về thay Galtier
Sếp bự PSG gọi Mourinho về thay Galtier

Giám đốc thể thao PSG, Luis Campos đã liên hệ HLV đồng hương Jose Mourinho về việc đến Paris thay Galtier.
MU trở lại chất Quỷ: Sự lợi hại của Ten Hag và vũ khí Rashford
MU trở lại chất Quỷ: Sự lợi hại của Ten Hag và vũ khí Rashford

MU thi đấu ổn định trên các mặt trận nhờ đóng góp lớn của Marcus Rashford, người tiến hóa thành một trong các tiền đạo hiệu quả nhất không chỉ ở bóng đá Anh.
Dự đoán tỷ số Ngoại hạng Anh vòng 24 hôm nay 18/2
Dự đoán tỷ số Ngoại hạng Anh vòng 24 hôm nay 18/2

Dự đoán tỷ số Ngoại hạng Anh hôm nay ngày 18/2/2023 - Dự đoán tỷ số các trận đấu hot nhất tại Premier League chính xác nhất.
MU được tập đoàn Qatar hỏi mua với giá kỷ lục
MU được tập đoàn Qatar hỏi mua với giá kỷ lục

Chủ tịch Ngân hàng lớn nhất Qatar (QIB), Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani, xác nhận đã đưa ra lời đề nghị mua MU, với giá được cho là kỷ lục 5 tỷ bảng.
Huỳnh Như tạm chia tay Lank về nước
Huỳnh Như tạm chia tay Lank về nước

Tiền đạo Huỳnh Như từ Bồ Đào Nha về nước nghỉ phép trong khoảng thời gian 2 tuần.
Ronaldo kiến tạo tuyệt đỉnh giúp Al-Nassr thắng trận
Ronaldo kiến tạo tuyệt đỉnh giúp Al-Nassr thắng trận

Cristiano Ronaldo tỏa sáng với cú đúp kiến tạo giúp Al-Nassr đánh bại Al-Taawon 2-1, qua đó tiếp tục giữ ngôi đầu giải VĐQG Saudi Arabia 2022/23.

HLV CLB Hà Nội 'ngỡ ngàng' với lịch nghỉ dài hai tháng của V.League

Bị 'nghi' cổ vũ học trò phạm lỗi với CLB Hà Nội, HLV Popov của Thanh Hóa đáp trả

Bị 'nghi' cổ vũ học trò phạm lỗi với CLB Hà Nội, HLV Popov của Thanh Hóa đáp trả

Văn Hậu bị phong tỏa, Công an Hà Nội tiếp tục thất bại ở V-League

Văn Hậu bị phong tỏa, Công an Hà Nội tiếp tục thất bại ở V-League

Bốn bàn thắng trong HAGL và Nam Định: Giằng co nghẹt thở tới phút bù giờ

Bốn bàn thắng trong HAGL và Nam Định: Giằng co nghẹt thở tới phút bù giờ

Đầu trận lập công, cuối trận phản lưới nhà, Bùi Tiến Dũng nói gì?

Đầu trận lập công, cuối trận phản lưới nhà, Bùi Tiến Dũng nói gì?

Lịch thi đấu bóng đá hôm nay 18/2: Sôi động V-League, bóng đá châu Âu
Lịch thi đấu bóng đá hôm nay 18/2: Sôi động V-League, bóng đá châu Âu

Cung cấp lịch thi đấu bóng đá hôm nay 18/2/2023, với vòng 4 V-League và các giải đấu hàng đầu châu Âu đêm nay, rạng sáng mai.
Aston Villa vs Arsenal: Pháo phủ lành ít dữ nhiều
Aston Villa vs Arsenal: Pháo phủ lành ít dữ nhiều

Thua Man City và đánh mất ngôi đầu bảng, Arsenal rớt phong độ sẽ có chuyến làm khách khó khăn đến sân Villa Park.
Nhận định Hải Phòng - Hà Tĩnh: Khó cho đội khách
Nhận định Hải Phòng - Hà Tĩnh: Khó cho đội khách

Hà Tĩnh được dự đoán gặp rất nhiều khó khăn khi làm khách trên sân Lạch Tray của Hải Phòng, tại vòng 4 V-League 2023.
HLV CLB Hà Nội 'ngỡ ngàng' với lịch nghỉ dài hai tháng của V.League
HLV CLB Hà Nội 'ngỡ ngàng' với lịch nghỉ dài hai tháng của V.League

HLV trưởng CLB Hà Nội - ông Bozidar Bandovic cho biết, ông chưa từng gặp giải đấu nào nghỉ lâu như V.League.
HLV Philippe Troussier với thách thức SEA Games 32: Bỗng dưng lại hay
HLV Philippe Troussier với thách thức SEA Games 32: Bỗng dưng lại hay

HLV Philippe Troussier dường như rất may mắn khi thách thức đầu tiên là SEA Games 32 bất ngờ thay đổi độ tuổi tham dự môn bóng đá nam, nhờ vậy mà đầy hy vọng 'đầu xuôi, đuôi lọt'.

Tiger Woods chật vật, Max Homa dẫn đầu Genesis

Tiger Woods chật vật, Max Homa dẫn đầu Genesis

MU được tập đoàn Qatar hỏi mua với giá kỷ lục

MU được tập đoàn Qatar hỏi mua với giá kỷ lục

Nhận định Hải Phòng - Hà Tĩnh: Khó cho đội khách

Nhận định Hải Phòng - Hà Tĩnh: Khó cho đội khách

Mason Greenwood bí mật gặp các đồng đội MU để cứu vãn sự nghiệp

Mason Greenwood bí mật gặp các đồng đội MU để cứu vãn sự nghiệp

TPHCM đã biết thắng, SLNA hòa siêu kịch tính tại Nha Trang

TPHCM đã biết thắng, SLNA hòa siêu kịch tính tại Nha Trang

MU chấm Frimpong, Neymar đàm phán 5 CLB Premier League

MU chấm Frimpong, Neymar đàm phán 5 CLB Premier League