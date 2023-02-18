Lịch thi đấu Ngoại hạng Anh vòng 24 hôm nay 18/2: Ông lớn đồng loạt xuất trận

|
NGÀY GIỜ
|TRẬN ĐẤU
|TRỰC TIẾP
|NGOẠI HẠNG ANH 2022/23 – VÒNG 24
|18/02 19:30
|Aston Villa - Arsenal
|K+SPORT 1
|18/02 22:00
|Chelsea - Southampton
|K+SPORT 2
|Nottingham Forest - Manchester City
|K+SPORT 1
|Brentford - Crystal Palace
|K+Live 1
|Brighton - Fulham
|K+CINE
|Everton - Leeds
|K+LIFE
|Wolverhampton - Bournemouth
|K+Live 2
|19/02 00:30
|Newcastle - Liverpool
|K+SPORT 1
|19/02 21:00
|Man Utd - Leicester City
|K+SPORT 1
|19/02 23:30
|Tottenham - West Ham
|K+SPORT 1
Xem lịch thi đấu Ngoại hạng Anh ngay tại đây!