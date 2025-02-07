Lịch thi đấu bóng đá Ngoại hạng Anh 2024/25 mới nhất
Vòng 1
17/08/2024 02:00:00 Manchester United 1 - 0 Fulham
17/08/2024 18:30:00 Ipswich 0 - 2 Liverpool
17/08/2024 21:00:00 Arsenal 2 - 0 Wolves
17/08/2024 21:00:00 Everton 0 - 3 Brighton
17/08/2024 21:00:00 Newcastle 1 - 0 Southampton
17/08/2024 21:00:00 Nottingham Forest 1 - 1 Bournemouth
17/08/2024 23:30:00 West Ham 1 - 2 Aston Villa
18/08/2024 20:00:00 Brentford 2 - 1 Crystal Palace
18/08/2024 22:30:00 Chelsea 0 - 2 Manchester City
20/08/2024 02:00:00 Leicester 1 - 1 Tottenham
Vòng 2
24/08/2024 18:30:00 Brighton 2 - 1 Manchester United
24/08/2024 21:00:00 Crystal Palace 0 - 2 West Ham
24/08/2024 21:00:00 Fulham 2 - 1 Leicester
24/08/2024 21:00:00 Manchester City 4 - 1 Ipswich
24/08/2024 21:00:00 Southampton 0 - 1 Nottingham Forest
24/08/2024 21:00:00 Tottenham 4 - 0 Everton
24/08/2024 23:30:00 Aston Villa 0 - 2 Arsenal
25/08/2024 20:00:00 Wolves 2 - 6 Chelsea
25/08/2024 20:00:00 Bournemouth 1 - 1 Newcastle
25/08/2024 22:30:00 Liverpool 2 - 0 Brentford
Vòng 3
31/08/2024 18:30:00 Arsenal 1 - 1 Brighton
31/08/2024 21:00:00 Brentford 3 - 1 Southampton
31/08/2024 21:00:00 Nottingham Forest 1 - 1 Wolves
31/08/2024 21:00:00 Everton 2 - 3 Bournemouth
31/08/2024 21:00:00 Ipswich 1 - 1 Fulham
31/08/2024 21:00:00 Leicester 1 - 2 Aston Villa
31/08/2024 23:30:00 West Ham 1 - 3 Manchester City
01/09/2024 19:30:00 Newcastle 2 - 1 Tottenham
01/09/2024 19:30:00 Chelsea 1 - 1 Crystal Palace
01/09/2024 22:00:00 Manchester United 0 - 3 Liverpool
Vòng 4
14/09/2024 18:30:00 Southampton 0 - 3 Manchester United
14/09/2024 21:00:00 Brighton 0 - 0 Ipswich
14/09/2024 21:00:00 Crystal Palace 2 - 2 Leicester
14/09/2024 21:00:00 Fulham 1 - 1 West Ham
14/09/2024 21:00:00 Liverpool 0 - 1 Nottingham Forest
14/09/2024 21:00:00 Manchester City 2 - 1 Brentford
14/09/2024 23:30:00 Aston Villa 3 - 2 Everton
15/09/2024 02:00:00 Bournemouth 0 - 1 Chelsea
15/09/2024 20:00:00 Tottenham 0 - 1 Arsenal
15/09/2024 22:30:00 Wolves 1 - 2 Newcastle
Vòng 5
21/09/2024 18:30:00 West Ham 0 - 3 Chelsea
21/09/2024 21:00:00 Southampton 1 - 1 Ipswich
21/09/2024 21:00:00 Tottenham 3 - 1 Brentford
21/09/2024 21:00:00 Fulham 3 - 1 Newcastle
21/09/2024 21:00:00 Leicester 1 - 1 Everton
21/09/2024 21:00:00 Liverpool 3 - 0 Bournemouth
21/09/2024 21:00:00 Aston Villa 3 - 1 Wolves
21/09/2024 23:30:00 Crystal Palace 0 - 0 Manchester United
22/09/2024 20:00:00 Brighton 2 - 2 Nottingham Forest
22/09/2024 22:30:00 Manchester City 2 - 2 Arsenal
Vòng 6
28/09/2024 18:30:00 Newcastle 1 - 1 Manchester City
28/09/2024 21:00:00 Nottingham Forest 0 - 1 Fulham
28/09/2024 21:00:00 Arsenal 4 - 2 Leicester
28/09/2024 21:00:00 Brentford 1 - 1 West Ham
28/09/2024 21:00:00 Chelsea 4 - 2 Brighton
28/09/2024 21:00:00 Everton 2 - 1 Crystal Palace
28/09/2024 23:30:00 Wolves 1 - 2 Liverpool
29/09/2024 20:00:00 Ipswich 2 - 2 Aston Villa
29/09/2024 22:30:00 Manchester United 0 - 3 Tottenham
01/10/2024 02:00:00 Bournemouth 3 - 1 Southampton
Vòng 7
05/10/2024 18:30:00 Crystal Palace 0 - 1 Liverpool
05/10/2024 21:00:00 Brentford 5 - 3 Wolves
05/10/2024 21:00:00 Leicester 1 - 0 Bournemouth
05/10/2024 21:00:00 Manchester City 3 - 2 Fulham
05/10/2024 21:00:00 West Ham 4 - 1 Ipswich
05/10/2024 21:00:00 Arsenal 3 - 1 Southampton
05/10/2024 23:30:00 Everton 0 - 0 Newcastle
06/10/2024 20:00:00 Chelsea 1 - 1 Nottingham Forest
06/10/2024 20:00:00 Aston Villa 0 - 0 Manchester United
06/10/2024 22:30:00 Brighton 3 - 2 Tottenham
Vòng 8
19/10/2024 18:30:00 Tottenham 4 - 1 West Ham
19/10/2024 21:00:00 Southampton 2 - 3 Leicester
19/10/2024 21:00:00 Manchester United 2 - 1 Brentford
19/10/2024 21:00:00 Newcastle 0 - 1 Brighton
19/10/2024 21:00:00 Fulham 1 - 3 Aston Villa
19/10/2024 21:00:00 Ipswich 0 - 2 Everton
19/10/2024 23:30:00 Bournemouth 2 - 0 Arsenal
20/10/2024 20:00:00 Wolves 1 - 2 Manchester City
20/10/2024 22:30:00 Liverpool 2 - 1 Chelsea
22/10/2024 02:00:00 Nottingham Forest 1 - 0 Crystal Palace
Vòng 9
26/10/2024 02:00:00 Leicester 1 - 3 Nottingham Forest
26/10/2024 21:00:00 Manchester City 1 - 0 Southampton
26/10/2024 21:00:00 Aston Villa 1 - 1 Bournemouth
26/10/2024 21:00:00 Brentford 4 - 3 Ipswich
26/10/2024 21:00:00 Brighton 2 - 2 Wolves
26/10/2024 23:30:00 Everton 1 - 1 Fulham
27/10/2024 21:00:00 Chelsea 2 - 1 Newcastle
27/10/2024 21:00:00 Crystal Palace 1 - 0 Tottenham
27/10/2024 21:00:00 West Ham 2 - 1 Manchester United
27/10/2024 23:30:00 Arsenal 2 - 2 Liverpool
Vòng 10
02/11/2024 19:30:00 Newcastle 1 - 0 Arsenal
02/11/2024 22:00:00 Nottingham Forest 3 - 0 West Ham
02/11/2024 22:00:00 Southampton 1 - 0 Everton
02/11/2024 22:00:00 Ipswich 1 - 1 Leicester
02/11/2024 22:00:00 Liverpool 2 - 1 Brighton
02/11/2024 22:00:00 Bournemouth 2 - 1 Manchester City
03/11/2024 00:30:00 Wolves 2 - 2 Crystal Palace
03/11/2024 21:00:00 Tottenham 4 - 1 Aston Villa
03/11/2024 23:30:00 Manchester United 1 - 1 Chelsea
05/11/2024 03:00:00 Fulham 2 - 1 Brentford
Vòng 11
09/11/2024 22:00:00 Brentford 3 - 2 Bournemouth
09/11/2024 22:00:00 Crystal Palace 0 - 2 Fulham
09/11/2024 22:00:00 West Ham 0 - 0 Everton
09/11/2024 22:00:00 Wolves 2 - 0 Southampton
10/11/2024 00:30:00 Brighton 2 - 1 Manchester City
10/11/2024 03:00:00 Liverpool 2 - 0 Aston Villa
10/11/2024 21:00:00 Manchester United 3 - 0 Leicester
10/11/2024 21:00:00 Nottingham Forest 1 - 3 Newcastle
10/11/2024 21:00:00 Tottenham 1 - 2 Ipswich
10/11/2024 23:30:00 Chelsea 1 - 1 Arsenal
Vòng 12
23/11/2024 19:30:00 Leicester 1 - 2 Chelsea
23/11/2024 22:00:00 Bournemouth 1 - 2 Brighton
23/11/2024 22:00:00 Arsenal 3 - 0 Nottingham Forest
23/11/2024 22:00:00 Aston Villa 2 - 2 Crystal Palace
23/11/2024 22:00:00 Everton 0 - 0 Brentford
23/11/2024 22:00:00 Fulham 1 - 4 Wolves
24/11/2024 00:30:00 Manchester City 0 - 4 Tottenham
24/11/2024 21:00:00 Southampton 2 - 3 Liverpool
24/11/2024 23:30:00 Ipswich 1 - 1 Manchester United
26/11/2024 03:00:00 Newcastle 0 - 2 West Ham
Vòng 13
30/11/2024 03:00:00 Brighton 1 - 1 Southampton
30/11/2024 22:00:00 Crystal Palace 1 - 1 Newcastle
30/11/2024 22:00:00 Brentford 4 - 1 Leicester
30/11/2024 22:00:00 Nottingham Forest 1 - 0 Ipswich
30/11/2024 22:00:00 Wolves 2 - 4 Bournemouth
01/12/2024 00:30:00 West Ham 2 - 5 Arsenal
01/12/2024 20:30:00 Tottenham 1 - 1 Fulham
01/12/2024 20:30:00 Manchester United 4 - 0 Everton
01/12/2024 20:30:00 Chelsea 3 - 0 Aston Villa
01/12/2024 23:00:00 Liverpool 2 - 0 Manchester City
Vòng 14
04/12/2024 02:30:00 Ipswich 0 - 1 Crystal Palace
04/12/2024 03:15:00 Leicester 3 - 1 West Ham
05/12/2024 02:30:00 Manchester City 3 - 0 Nottingham Forest
05/12/2024 02:30:00 Newcastle 3 - 3 Liverpool
05/12/2024 02:30:00 Southampton 1 - 5 Chelsea
05/12/2024 02:30:00 Everton 4 - 0 Wolves
05/12/2024 03:15:00 Arsenal 2 - 0 Manchester United
05/12/2024 03:15:00 Aston Villa 3 - 1 Brentford
06/12/2024 02:30:00 Fulham 3 - 1 Brighton
06/12/2024 03:15:00 Bournemouth 1 - 0 Tottenham
Vòng 15
07/12/2024 22:00:00 Aston Villa 1 - 0 Southampton
07/12/2024 22:00:00 Brentford 4 - 2 Newcastle
07/12/2024 22:00:00 Crystal Palace 2 - 2 Manchester City
08/12/2024 00:30:00 Manchester United 2 - 3 Nottingham Forest
08/12/2024 21:00:00 Fulham 1 - 1 Arsenal
08/12/2024 21:00:00 Ipswich 1 - 2 Bournemouth
08/12/2024 21:00:00 Leicester 2 - 2 Brighton
08/12/2024 23:30:00 Tottenham 3 - 4 Chelsea
10/12/2024 03:00:00 West Ham 2 - 1 Wolves
Vòng 16
14/12/2024 22:00:00 Arsenal 0 - 0 Everton
14/12/2024 22:00:00 Liverpool 2 - 2 Fulham
14/12/2024 22:00:00 Newcastle 4 - 0 Leicester
14/12/2024 22:00:00 Wolves 1 - 2 Ipswich
15/12/2024 00:30:00 Nottingham Forest 2 - 1 Aston Villa
15/12/2024 21:00:00 Brighton 1 - 3 Crystal Palace
15/12/2024 23:30:00 Manchester City 1 - 2 Manchester United
16/12/2024 02:00:00 Southampton 0 - 5 Tottenham
16/12/2024 02:00:00 Chelsea 2 - 1 Brentford
17/12/2024 03:00:00 Bournemouth 1 - 1 West Ham
Vòng 17
21/12/2024 19:30:00 Aston Villa 2 - 1 Manchester City
21/12/2024 22:00:00 Brentford 0 - 2 Nottingham Forest
21/12/2024 22:00:00 West Ham 1 - 1 Brighton
21/12/2024 22:00:00 Ipswich 0 - 4 Newcastle
22/12/2024 00:30:00 Crystal Palace 1 - 5 Arsenal
22/12/2024 21:00:00 Everton 0 - 0 Chelsea
22/12/2024 21:00:00 Fulham 0 - 0 Southampton
22/12/2024 21:00:00 Leicester 0 - 3 Wolves
22/12/2024 21:00:00 Manchester United 0 - 3 Bournemouth
22/12/2024 23:30:00 Tottenham 3 - 6 Liverpool
Vòng 18
26/12/2024 19:30:00 Manchester City 1 - 1 Everton
26/12/2024 22:00:00 Newcastle 3 - 0 Aston Villa
26/12/2024 22:00:00 Nottingham Forest 1 - 0 Tottenham
26/12/2024 22:00:00 Southampton 0 - 1 West Ham
26/12/2024 22:00:00 Chelsea 1 - 2 Fulham
26/12/2024 22:00:00 Bournemouth 0 - 0 Crystal Palace
27/12/2024 00:30:00 Wolves 2 - 0 Manchester United
27/12/2024 03:00:00 Liverpool 3 - 1 Leicester
28/12/2024 02:30:00 Brighton 0 - 0 Brentford
28/12/2024 03:15:00 Arsenal 1 - 0 Ipswich
Vòng 19
29/12/2024 21:30:00 Leicester 0 - 2 Manchester City
29/12/2024 22:00:00 Tottenham 2 - 2 Wolves
29/12/2024 22:00:00 Crystal Palace 2 - 1 Southampton
29/12/2024 22:00:00 Everton 0 - 2 Nottingham Forest
29/12/2024 22:00:00 Fulham 2 - 2 Bournemouth
30/12/2024 00:15:00 West Ham 0 - 5 Liverpool
31/12/2024 02:45:00 Ipswich 2 - 0 Chelsea
31/12/2024 02:45:00 Aston Villa 2 - 2 Brighton
31/12/2024 03:00:00 Manchester United 0 - 2 Newcastle
02/01/2025 00:30:00 Brentford 1 - 3 Arsenal
Vòng 20
04/01/2025 19:30:00 Tottenham 1 - 2 Newcastle
04/01/2025 22:00:00 Crystal Palace 1 - 1 Chelsea
04/01/2025 22:00:00 Manchester City 4 - 1 West Ham
04/01/2025 22:00:00 Southampton 0 - 5 Brentford
04/01/2025 22:00:00 Bournemouth 1 - 0 Everton
04/01/2025 22:00:00 Aston Villa 2 - 1 Leicester
05/01/2025 00:30:00 Brighton 1 - 1 Arsenal
05/01/2025 21:00:00 Fulham 2 - 2 Ipswich
05/01/2025 23:30:00 Liverpool 2 - 2 Manchester United
07/01/2025 03:00:00 Wolves 0 - 3 Nottingham Forest
Vòng 21
15/01/2025 02:30:00 Brentford 2 - 2 Manchester City
15/01/2025 02:30:00 West Ham 3 - 2 Fulham
15/01/2025 02:30:00 Chelsea 2 - 2 Bournemouth
15/01/2025 03:00:00 Nottingham Forest 1 - 1 Liverpool
16/01/2025 02:30:00 Leicester 0 - 2 Crystal Palace
16/01/2025 02:30:00 Newcastle 3 - 0 Wolves
16/01/2025 02:30:00 Everton 0 - 1 Aston Villa
16/01/2025 03:00:00 Arsenal 2 - 1 Tottenham
17/01/2025 02:30:00 Ipswich 0 - 2 Brighton
17/01/2025 03:00:00 Manchester United 3 - 1 Southampton
Vòng 22
18/01/2025 19:30:00 Newcastle 1 - 4 Bournemouth
18/01/2025 22:00:00 West Ham 0 - 2 Crystal Palace
18/01/2025 22:00:00 Leicester 0 - 2 Fulham
18/01/2025 22:00:00 Brentford 0 - 2 Liverpool
19/01/2025 00:30:00 Arsenal 2 - 2 Aston Villa
19/01/2025 21:00:00 Manchester United 1 - 3 Brighton
19/01/2025 21:00:00 Everton 3 - 2 Tottenham
19/01/2025 21:00:00 Nottingham Forest 3 - 2 Southampton
19/01/2025 23:30:00 Ipswich 0 - 6 Manchester City
21/01/2025 03:00:00 Chelsea 3 - 1 Wolves
Vòng 23
25/01/2025 22:00:00 Bournemouth 5 - 0 Nottingham Forest
25/01/2025 22:00:00 Brighton 0 - 1 Everton
25/01/2025 22:00:00 Liverpool 4 - 1 Ipswich
25/01/2025 22:00:00 Southampton 1 - 3 Newcastle
25/01/2025 22:00:00 Wolves 0 - 1 Arsenal
26/01/2025 00:30:00 Manchester City 3 - 1 Chelsea
26/01/2025 21:00:00 Crystal Palace 1 - 2 Brentford
26/01/2025 21:00:00 Tottenham 1 - 2 Leicester
26/01/2025 23:30:00 Aston Villa 1 - 1 West Ham
27/01/2025 02:00:00 Fulham 0 - 1 Manchester United
Vòng 24
01/02/2025 19:30:00 Nottingham Forest 7 - 0 Brighton
01/02/2025 22:00:00 Newcastle 1 - 2 Fulham
01/02/2025 22:00:00 Everton 4 - 0 Leicester
01/02/2025 22:00:00 Ipswich 1 - 2 Southampton
01/02/2025 22:00:00 Bournemouth 0 - 2 Liverpool
02/02/2025 00:30:00 Wolves 2 - 0 Aston Villa
02/02/2025 21:00:00 Manchester United 0 - 2 Crystal Palace
02/02/2025 21:00:00 Brentford 0 - 2 Tottenham
02/02/2025 23:30:00 Arsenal 5 - 1 Manchester City
04/02/2025 03:00:00 Chelsea 2 - 1 West Ham
Vòng 15
13/02/2025 02:30:00 Everton - Liverpool
Vòng 25
15/02/2025 03:00:00 Brighton - Chelsea
15/02/2025 19:30:00 Leicester - Arsenal
15/02/2025 22:00:00 Manchester City - Newcastle
15/02/2025 22:00:00 Southampton - Bournemouth
15/02/2025 22:00:00 Aston Villa - Ipswich
15/02/2025 22:00:00 West Ham - Brentford
15/02/2025 22:00:00 Fulham - Nottingham Forest
16/02/2025 00:30:00 Crystal Palace - Everton
16/02/2025 21:00:00 Liverpool - Wolves
16/02/2025 23:30:00 Tottenham - Manchester United
Vòng 26
22/02/2025 03:00:00 Leicester - Brentford
22/02/2025 19:30:00 Everton - Manchester United
22/02/2025 22:00:00 Fulham - Crystal Palace
22/02/2025 22:00:00 Ipswich - Tottenham
22/02/2025 22:00:00 Bournemouth - Wolves
22/02/2025 22:00:00 Arsenal - West Ham
22/02/2025 22:00:00 Southampton - Brighton
23/02/2025 00:30:00 Aston Villa - Chelsea
23/02/2025 21:00:00 Newcastle - Nottingham Forest
23/02/2025 23:30:00 Manchester City - Liverpool
Vòng 27
26/02/2025 02:30:00 Brighton - Bournemouth
26/02/2025 02:30:00 Wolves - Fulham
26/02/2025 02:30:00 Crystal Palace - Aston Villa
26/02/2025 03:15:00 Chelsea - Southampton
27/02/2025 02:30:00 Manchester United - Ipswich
27/02/2025 02:30:00 Nottingham Forest - Arsenal
27/02/2025 02:30:00 Tottenham - Manchester City
27/02/2025 02:30:00 Brentford - Everton
27/02/2025 03:15:00 Liverpool - Newcastle
28/02/2025 03:00:00 West Ham - Leicester
Vòng 28
08/03/2025 19:30:00 Nottingham Forest - Manchester City
08/03/2025 22:00:00 Crystal Palace - Ipswich
08/03/2025 22:00:00 Liverpool - Southampton
08/03/2025 22:00:00 Brighton - Fulham
09/03/2025 00:30:00 Brentford - Aston Villa
09/03/2025 03:00:00 Wolves - Everton
09/03/2025 21:00:00 Tottenham - Bournemouth
09/03/2025 21:00:00 Chelsea - Leicester
09/03/2025 23:30:00 Manchester United - Arsenal
11/03/2025 03:00:00 West Ham - Newcastle
Vòng 29
15/03/2025 19:30:00 Aston Villa - Liverpool
15/03/2025 22:00:00 Everton - West Ham
15/03/2025 22:00:00 Ipswich - Nottingham Forest
15/03/2025 22:00:00 Manchester City - Brighton
15/03/2025 22:00:00 Newcastle - Crystal Palace
15/03/2025 22:00:00 Southampton - Wolves
16/03/2025 00:30:00 Bournemouth - Brentford
16/03/2025 22:00:00 Arsenal - Chelsea
16/03/2025 22:00:00 Fulham - Tottenham
17/03/2025 02:00:00 Leicester - Manchester United
Vòng 30
02/04/2025 01:45:00 Bournemouth - Ipswich
02/04/2025 01:45:00 Arsenal - Fulham
02/04/2025 01:45:00 Brighton - Aston Villa
02/04/2025 01:45:00 Nottingham Forest - Manchester United
02/04/2025 01:45:00 Wolves - West Ham
03/04/2025 01:45:00 Chelsea - Tottenham
03/04/2025 01:45:00 Manchester City - Leicester
03/04/2025 01:45:00 Newcastle - Brentford
03/04/2025 01:45:00 Southampton - Crystal Palace
03/04/2025 02:00:00 Liverpool - Everton
Vòng 31
05/04/2025 21:00:00 Aston Villa - Nottingham Forest
05/04/2025 21:00:00 Brentford - Chelsea
05/04/2025 21:00:00 Crystal Palace - Brighton
05/04/2025 21:00:00 Everton - Arsenal
05/04/2025 21:00:00 Fulham - Liverpool
05/04/2025 21:00:00 Ipswich - Wolves
05/04/2025 21:00:00 Leicester - Newcastle
05/04/2025 21:00:00 Manchester United - Manchester City
05/04/2025 21:00:00 Tottenham - Southampton
05/04/2025 21:00:00 West Ham - Bournemouth
Vòng 32
12/04/2025 21:00:00 Bournemouth - Fulham
12/04/2025 21:00:00 Arsenal - Brentford
12/04/2025 21:00:00 Brighton - Leicester
12/04/2025 21:00:00 Chelsea - Ipswich
12/04/2025 21:00:00 Liverpool - West Ham
12/04/2025 21:00:00 Manchester City - Crystal Palace
12/04/2025 21:00:00 Newcastle - Manchester United
12/04/2025 21:00:00 Nottingham Forest - Everton
12/04/2025 21:00:00 Southampton - Aston Villa
12/04/2025 21:00:00 Wolves - Tottenham
Vòng 33
19/04/2025 21:00:00 Aston Villa - Newcastle
19/04/2025 21:00:00 Brentford - Brighton
19/04/2025 21:00:00 Crystal Palace - Bournemouth
19/04/2025 21:00:00 Everton - Manchester City
19/04/2025 21:00:00 Fulham - Chelsea
19/04/2025 21:00:00 Ipswich - Arsenal
19/04/2025 21:00:00 Leicester - Liverpool
19/04/2025 21:00:00 Manchester United - Wolves
19/04/2025 21:00:00 Tottenham - Nottingham Forest
19/04/2025 21:00:00 West Ham - Southampton
Vòng 34
26/04/2025 21:00:00 Bournemouth - Manchester United
26/04/2025 21:00:00 Arsenal - Crystal Palace
26/04/2025 21:00:00 Brighton - West Ham
26/04/2025 21:00:00 Chelsea - Everton
26/04/2025 21:00:00 Liverpool - Tottenham
26/04/2025 21:00:00 Manchester City - Aston Villa
26/04/2025 21:00:00 Newcastle - Ipswich
26/04/2025 21:00:00 Nottingham Forest - Brentford
26/04/2025 21:00:00 Southampton - Fulham
26/04/2025 21:00:00 Wolves - Leicester
Vòng 35
03/05/2025 21:00:00 Arsenal - Bournemouth
03/05/2025 21:00:00 Aston Villa - Fulham
03/05/2025 21:00:00 Brentford - Manchester United
03/05/2025 21:00:00 Brighton - Newcastle
03/05/2025 21:00:00 Chelsea - Liverpool
03/05/2025 21:00:00 Crystal Palace - Nottingham Forest
03/05/2025 21:00:00 Everton - Ipswich
03/05/2025 21:00:00 Leicester - Southampton
03/05/2025 21:00:00 Manchester City - Wolves
03/05/2025 21:00:00 West Ham - Tottenham
Vòng 36
10/05/2025 21:00:00 Bournemouth - Aston Villa
10/05/2025 21:00:00 Fulham - Everton
10/05/2025 21:00:00 Ipswich - Brentford
10/05/2025 21:00:00 Liverpool - Arsenal
10/05/2025 21:00:00 Manchester United - West Ham
10/05/2025 21:00:00 Newcastle - Chelsea
10/05/2025 21:00:00 Nottingham Forest - Leicester
10/05/2025 21:00:00 Southampton - Manchester City
10/05/2025 21:00:00 Tottenham - Crystal Palace
10/05/2025 21:00:00 Wolves - Brighton
Vòng 37
18/05/2025 21:00:00 Arsenal - Newcastle
18/05/2025 21:00:00 Aston Villa - Tottenham
18/05/2025 21:00:00 Brentford - Fulham
18/05/2025 21:00:00 Brighton - Liverpool
18/05/2025 21:00:00 Chelsea - Manchester United
18/05/2025 21:00:00 Crystal Palace - Wolves
18/05/2025 21:00:00 Everton - Southampton
18/05/2025 21:00:00 Leicester - Ipswich
18/05/2025 21:00:00 Manchester City - Bournemouth
18/05/2025 21:00:00 West Ham - Nottingham Forest
Vòng 38
25/05/2025 22:00:00 Bournemouth - Leicester
25/05/2025 22:00:00 Fulham - Manchester City
25/05/2025 22:00:00 Ipswich - West Ham
25/05/2025 22:00:00 Liverpool - Crystal Palace
25/05/2025 22:00:00 Manchester United - Aston Villa
25/05/2025 22:00:00 Newcastle - Everton
25/05/2025 22:00:00 Nottingham Forest - Chelsea
25/05/2025 22:00:00 Southampton - Arsenal
25/05/2025 22:00:00 Tottenham - Brighton
25/05/2025 22:00:00 Wolves - Brentford

Sau các trận kịch tính vòng 1, giải bóng đá hàng đầu nước Anh tiếp tục cuối tuần này với những màn đọ sức hứa hẹn hấp dẫn.

Ở vòng 2, Arsenal phải làm khách trên sân Aston Villa. Đây là đối thủ khiến thầy trò Mikel Arteta thất bại trong cuộc đua vô địch Premier League mùa trước với Man City, khi giành trọn 6 điểm trong 2 lượt trận và không thủng lưới.