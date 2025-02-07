Bảng xếp hạng Ngoại hạng Anh 2024-25 mới nhất
Bảng xếp hạng Ngoại hạng Anh 2024-25 - Cập nhật sớm và chính xác nhất bảng xếp hạng bóng đá Ngoại hạng Anh mùa giải 2024-25.
|Lịch thi đấu bóng đá Ngoại hạng Anh 2024/25 mới nhất
|Vòng 1
|17/08/2024 02:00:00
|Manchester United 1 - 0 Fulham
|17/08/2024 18:30:00
|Ipswich 0 - 2 Liverpool
|17/08/2024 21:00:00
|Arsenal 2 - 0 Wolves
|17/08/2024 21:00:00
|Everton 0 - 3 Brighton
|17/08/2024 21:00:00
|Newcastle 1 - 0 Southampton
|17/08/2024 21:00:00
|Nottingham Forest 1 - 1 Bournemouth
|17/08/2024 23:30:00
|West Ham 1 - 2 Aston Villa
|18/08/2024 20:00:00
|Brentford 2 - 1 Crystal Palace
|18/08/2024 22:30:00
|Chelsea 0 - 2 Manchester City
|20/08/2024 02:00:00
|Leicester 1 - 1 Tottenham
|Vòng 2
|24/08/2024 18:30:00
|Brighton 2 - 1 Manchester United
|24/08/2024 21:00:00
|Crystal Palace 0 - 2 West Ham
|24/08/2024 21:00:00
|Fulham 2 - 1 Leicester
|24/08/2024 21:00:00
|Manchester City 4 - 1 Ipswich
|24/08/2024 21:00:00
|Southampton 0 - 1 Nottingham Forest
|24/08/2024 21:00:00
|Tottenham 4 - 0 Everton
|24/08/2024 23:30:00
|Aston Villa 0 - 2 Arsenal
|25/08/2024 20:00:00
|Wolves 2 - 6 Chelsea
|25/08/2024 20:00:00
|Bournemouth 1 - 1 Newcastle
|25/08/2024 22:30:00
|Liverpool 2 - 0 Brentford
|Vòng 3
|31/08/2024 18:30:00
|Arsenal 1 - 1 Brighton
|31/08/2024 21:00:00
|Brentford 3 - 1 Southampton
|31/08/2024 21:00:00
|Nottingham Forest 1 - 1 Wolves
|31/08/2024 21:00:00
|Everton 2 - 3 Bournemouth
|31/08/2024 21:00:00
|Ipswich 1 - 1 Fulham
|31/08/2024 21:00:00
|Leicester 1 - 2 Aston Villa
|31/08/2024 23:30:00
|West Ham 1 - 3 Manchester City
|01/09/2024 19:30:00
|Newcastle 2 - 1 Tottenham
|01/09/2024 19:30:00
|Chelsea 1 - 1 Crystal Palace
|01/09/2024 22:00:00
|Manchester United 0 - 3 Liverpool
|Vòng 4
|14/09/2024 18:30:00
|Southampton 0 - 3 Manchester United
|14/09/2024 21:00:00
|Brighton 0 - 0 Ipswich
|14/09/2024 21:00:00
|Crystal Palace 2 - 2 Leicester
|14/09/2024 21:00:00
|Fulham 1 - 1 West Ham
|14/09/2024 21:00:00
|Liverpool 0 - 1 Nottingham Forest
|14/09/2024 21:00:00
|Manchester City 2 - 1 Brentford
|14/09/2024 23:30:00
|Aston Villa 3 - 2 Everton
|15/09/2024 02:00:00
|Bournemouth 0 - 1 Chelsea
|15/09/2024 20:00:00
|Tottenham 0 - 1 Arsenal
|15/09/2024 22:30:00
|Wolves 1 - 2 Newcastle
|Vòng 5
|21/09/2024 18:30:00
|West Ham 0 - 3 Chelsea
|21/09/2024 21:00:00
|Southampton 1 - 1 Ipswich
|21/09/2024 21:00:00
|Tottenham 3 - 1 Brentford
|21/09/2024 21:00:00
|Fulham 3 - 1 Newcastle
|21/09/2024 21:00:00
|Leicester 1 - 1 Everton
|21/09/2024 21:00:00
|Liverpool 3 - 0 Bournemouth
|21/09/2024 21:00:00
|Aston Villa 3 - 1 Wolves
|21/09/2024 23:30:00
|Crystal Palace 0 - 0 Manchester United
|22/09/2024 20:00:00
|Brighton 2 - 2 Nottingham Forest
|22/09/2024 22:30:00
|Manchester City 2 - 2 Arsenal
|Vòng 6
|28/09/2024 18:30:00
|Newcastle 1 - 1 Manchester City
|28/09/2024 21:00:00
|Nottingham Forest 0 - 1 Fulham
|28/09/2024 21:00:00
|Arsenal 4 - 2 Leicester
|28/09/2024 21:00:00
|Brentford 1 - 1 West Ham
|28/09/2024 21:00:00
|Chelsea 4 - 2 Brighton
|28/09/2024 21:00:00
|Everton 2 - 1 Crystal Palace
|28/09/2024 23:30:00
|Wolves 1 - 2 Liverpool
|29/09/2024 20:00:00
|Ipswich 2 - 2 Aston Villa
|29/09/2024 22:30:00
|Manchester United 0 - 3 Tottenham
|01/10/2024 02:00:00
|Bournemouth 3 - 1 Southampton
|Vòng 7
|05/10/2024 18:30:00
|Crystal Palace 0 - 1 Liverpool
|05/10/2024 21:00:00
|Brentford 5 - 3 Wolves
|05/10/2024 21:00:00
|Leicester 1 - 0 Bournemouth
|05/10/2024 21:00:00
|Manchester City 3 - 2 Fulham
|05/10/2024 21:00:00
|West Ham 4 - 1 Ipswich
|05/10/2024 21:00:00
|Arsenal 3 - 1 Southampton
|05/10/2024 23:30:00
|Everton 0 - 0 Newcastle
|06/10/2024 20:00:00
|Chelsea 1 - 1 Nottingham Forest
|06/10/2024 20:00:00
|Aston Villa 0 - 0 Manchester United
|06/10/2024 22:30:00
|Brighton 3 - 2 Tottenham
|Vòng 8
|19/10/2024 18:30:00
|Tottenham 4 - 1 West Ham
|19/10/2024 21:00:00
|Southampton 2 - 3 Leicester
|19/10/2024 21:00:00
|Manchester United 2 - 1 Brentford
|19/10/2024 21:00:00
|Newcastle 0 - 1 Brighton
|19/10/2024 21:00:00
|Fulham 1 - 3 Aston Villa
|19/10/2024 21:00:00
|Ipswich 0 - 2 Everton
|19/10/2024 23:30:00
|Bournemouth 2 - 0 Arsenal
|20/10/2024 20:00:00
|Wolves 1 - 2 Manchester City
|20/10/2024 22:30:00
|Liverpool 2 - 1 Chelsea
|22/10/2024 02:00:00
|Nottingham Forest 1 - 0 Crystal Palace
|Vòng 9
|26/10/2024 02:00:00
|Leicester 1 - 3 Nottingham Forest
|26/10/2024 21:00:00
|Manchester City 1 - 0 Southampton
|26/10/2024 21:00:00
|Aston Villa 1 - 1 Bournemouth
|26/10/2024 21:00:00
|Brentford 4 - 3 Ipswich
|26/10/2024 21:00:00
|Brighton 2 - 2 Wolves
|26/10/2024 23:30:00
|Everton 1 - 1 Fulham
|27/10/2024 21:00:00
|Chelsea 2 - 1 Newcastle
|27/10/2024 21:00:00
|Crystal Palace 1 - 0 Tottenham
|27/10/2024 21:00:00
|West Ham 2 - 1 Manchester United
|27/10/2024 23:30:00
|Arsenal 2 - 2 Liverpool
|Vòng 10
|02/11/2024 19:30:00
|Newcastle 1 - 0 Arsenal
|02/11/2024 22:00:00
|Nottingham Forest 3 - 0 West Ham
|02/11/2024 22:00:00
|Southampton 1 - 0 Everton
|02/11/2024 22:00:00
|Ipswich 1 - 1 Leicester
|02/11/2024 22:00:00
|Liverpool 2 - 1 Brighton
|02/11/2024 22:00:00
|Bournemouth 2 - 1 Manchester City
|03/11/2024 00:30:00
|Wolves 2 - 2 Crystal Palace
|03/11/2024 21:00:00
|Tottenham 4 - 1 Aston Villa
|03/11/2024 23:30:00
|Manchester United 1 - 1 Chelsea
|05/11/2024 03:00:00
|Fulham 2 - 1 Brentford
|Vòng 11
|09/11/2024 22:00:00
|Brentford 3 - 2 Bournemouth
|09/11/2024 22:00:00
|Crystal Palace 0 - 2 Fulham
|09/11/2024 22:00:00
|West Ham 0 - 0 Everton
|09/11/2024 22:00:00
|Wolves 2 - 0 Southampton
|10/11/2024 00:30:00
|Brighton 2 - 1 Manchester City
|10/11/2024 03:00:00
|Liverpool 2 - 0 Aston Villa
|10/11/2024 21:00:00
|Manchester United 3 - 0 Leicester
|10/11/2024 21:00:00
|Nottingham Forest 1 - 3 Newcastle
|10/11/2024 21:00:00
|Tottenham 1 - 2 Ipswich
|10/11/2024 23:30:00
|Chelsea 1 - 1 Arsenal
|Vòng 12
|23/11/2024 19:30:00
|Leicester 1 - 2 Chelsea
|23/11/2024 22:00:00
|Bournemouth 1 - 2 Brighton
|23/11/2024 22:00:00
|Arsenal 3 - 0 Nottingham Forest
|23/11/2024 22:00:00
|Aston Villa 2 - 2 Crystal Palace
|23/11/2024 22:00:00
|Everton 0 - 0 Brentford
|23/11/2024 22:00:00
|Fulham 1 - 4 Wolves
|24/11/2024 00:30:00
|Manchester City 0 - 4 Tottenham
|24/11/2024 21:00:00
|Southampton 2 - 3 Liverpool
|24/11/2024 23:30:00
|Ipswich 1 - 1 Manchester United
|26/11/2024 03:00:00
|Newcastle 0 - 2 West Ham
|Vòng 13
|30/11/2024 03:00:00
|Brighton 1 - 1 Southampton
|30/11/2024 22:00:00
|Crystal Palace 1 - 1 Newcastle
|30/11/2024 22:00:00
|Brentford 4 - 1 Leicester
|30/11/2024 22:00:00
|Nottingham Forest 1 - 0 Ipswich
|30/11/2024 22:00:00
|Wolves 2 - 4 Bournemouth
|01/12/2024 00:30:00
|West Ham 2 - 5 Arsenal
|01/12/2024 20:30:00
|Tottenham 1 - 1 Fulham
|01/12/2024 20:30:00
|Manchester United 4 - 0 Everton
|01/12/2024 20:30:00
|Chelsea 3 - 0 Aston Villa
|01/12/2024 23:00:00
|Liverpool 2 - 0 Manchester City
|Vòng 14
|04/12/2024 02:30:00
|Ipswich 0 - 1 Crystal Palace
|04/12/2024 03:15:00
|Leicester 3 - 1 West Ham
|05/12/2024 02:30:00
|Manchester City 3 - 0 Nottingham Forest
|05/12/2024 02:30:00
|Newcastle 3 - 3 Liverpool
|05/12/2024 02:30:00
|Southampton 1 - 5 Chelsea
|05/12/2024 02:30:00
|Everton 4 - 0 Wolves
|05/12/2024 03:15:00
|Arsenal 2 - 0 Manchester United
|05/12/2024 03:15:00
|Aston Villa 3 - 1 Brentford
|06/12/2024 02:30:00
|Fulham 3 - 1 Brighton
|06/12/2024 03:15:00
|Bournemouth 1 - 0 Tottenham
|Vòng 15
|07/12/2024 22:00:00
|Aston Villa 1 - 0 Southampton
|07/12/2024 22:00:00
|Brentford 4 - 2 Newcastle
|07/12/2024 22:00:00
|Crystal Palace 2 - 2 Manchester City
|08/12/2024 00:30:00
|Manchester United 2 - 3 Nottingham Forest
|08/12/2024 21:00:00
|Fulham 1 - 1 Arsenal
|08/12/2024 21:00:00
|Ipswich 1 - 2 Bournemouth
|08/12/2024 21:00:00
|Leicester 2 - 2 Brighton
|08/12/2024 23:30:00
|Tottenham 3 - 4 Chelsea
|10/12/2024 03:00:00
|West Ham 2 - 1 Wolves
|Vòng 16
|14/12/2024 22:00:00
|Arsenal 0 - 0 Everton
|14/12/2024 22:00:00
|Liverpool 2 - 2 Fulham
|14/12/2024 22:00:00
|Newcastle 4 - 0 Leicester
|14/12/2024 22:00:00
|Wolves 1 - 2 Ipswich
|15/12/2024 00:30:00
|Nottingham Forest 2 - 1 Aston Villa
|15/12/2024 21:00:00
|Brighton 1 - 3 Crystal Palace
|15/12/2024 23:30:00
|Manchester City 1 - 2 Manchester United
|16/12/2024 02:00:00
|Southampton 0 - 5 Tottenham
|16/12/2024 02:00:00
|Chelsea 2 - 1 Brentford
|17/12/2024 03:00:00
|Bournemouth 1 - 1 West Ham
|Vòng 17
|21/12/2024 19:30:00
|Aston Villa 2 - 1 Manchester City
|21/12/2024 22:00:00
|Brentford 0 - 2 Nottingham Forest
|21/12/2024 22:00:00
|West Ham 1 - 1 Brighton
|21/12/2024 22:00:00
|Ipswich 0 - 4 Newcastle
|22/12/2024 00:30:00
|Crystal Palace 1 - 5 Arsenal
|22/12/2024 21:00:00
|Everton 0 - 0 Chelsea
|22/12/2024 21:00:00
|Fulham 0 - 0 Southampton
|22/12/2024 21:00:00
|Leicester 0 - 3 Wolves
|22/12/2024 21:00:00
|Manchester United 0 - 3 Bournemouth
|22/12/2024 23:30:00
|Tottenham 3 - 6 Liverpool
|Vòng 18
|26/12/2024 19:30:00
|Manchester City 1 - 1 Everton
|26/12/2024 22:00:00
|Newcastle 3 - 0 Aston Villa
|26/12/2024 22:00:00
|Nottingham Forest 1 - 0 Tottenham
|26/12/2024 22:00:00
|Southampton 0 - 1 West Ham
|26/12/2024 22:00:00
|Chelsea 1 - 2 Fulham
|26/12/2024 22:00:00
|Bournemouth 0 - 0 Crystal Palace
|27/12/2024 00:30:00
|Wolves 2 - 0 Manchester United
|27/12/2024 03:00:00
|Liverpool 3 - 1 Leicester
|28/12/2024 02:30:00
|Brighton 0 - 0 Brentford
|28/12/2024 03:15:00
|Arsenal 1 - 0 Ipswich
|Vòng 19
|29/12/2024 21:30:00
|Leicester 0 - 2 Manchester City
|29/12/2024 22:00:00
|Tottenham 2 - 2 Wolves
|29/12/2024 22:00:00
|Crystal Palace 2 - 1 Southampton
|29/12/2024 22:00:00
|Everton 0 - 2 Nottingham Forest
|29/12/2024 22:00:00
|Fulham 2 - 2 Bournemouth
|30/12/2024 00:15:00
|West Ham 0 - 5 Liverpool
|31/12/2024 02:45:00
|Ipswich 2 - 0 Chelsea
|31/12/2024 02:45:00
|Aston Villa 2 - 2 Brighton
|31/12/2024 03:00:00
|Manchester United 0 - 2 Newcastle
|02/01/2025 00:30:00
|Brentford 1 - 3 Arsenal
|Vòng 20
|04/01/2025 19:30:00
|Tottenham 1 - 2 Newcastle
|04/01/2025 22:00:00
|Crystal Palace 1 - 1 Chelsea
|04/01/2025 22:00:00
|Manchester City 4 - 1 West Ham
|04/01/2025 22:00:00
|Southampton 0 - 5 Brentford
|04/01/2025 22:00:00
|Bournemouth 1 - 0 Everton
|04/01/2025 22:00:00
|Aston Villa 2 - 1 Leicester
|05/01/2025 00:30:00
|Brighton 1 - 1 Arsenal
|05/01/2025 21:00:00
|Fulham 2 - 2 Ipswich
|05/01/2025 23:30:00
|Liverpool 2 - 2 Manchester United
|07/01/2025 03:00:00
|Wolves 0 - 3 Nottingham Forest
|Vòng 21
|15/01/2025 02:30:00
|Brentford 2 - 2 Manchester City
|15/01/2025 02:30:00
|West Ham 3 - 2 Fulham
|15/01/2025 02:30:00
|Chelsea 2 - 2 Bournemouth
|15/01/2025 03:00:00
|Nottingham Forest 1 - 1 Liverpool
|16/01/2025 02:30:00
|Leicester 0 - 2 Crystal Palace
|16/01/2025 02:30:00
|Newcastle 3 - 0 Wolves
|16/01/2025 02:30:00
|Everton 0 - 1 Aston Villa
|16/01/2025 03:00:00
|Arsenal 2 - 1 Tottenham
|17/01/2025 02:30:00
|Ipswich 0 - 2 Brighton
|17/01/2025 03:00:00
|Manchester United 3 - 1 Southampton
|Vòng 22
|18/01/2025 19:30:00
|Newcastle 1 - 4 Bournemouth
|18/01/2025 22:00:00
|West Ham 0 - 2 Crystal Palace
|18/01/2025 22:00:00
|Leicester 0 - 2 Fulham
|18/01/2025 22:00:00
|Brentford 0 - 2 Liverpool
|19/01/2025 00:30:00
|Arsenal 2 - 2 Aston Villa
|19/01/2025 21:00:00
|Manchester United 1 - 3 Brighton
|19/01/2025 21:00:00
|Everton 3 - 2 Tottenham
|19/01/2025 21:00:00
|Nottingham Forest 3 - 2 Southampton
|19/01/2025 23:30:00
|Ipswich 0 - 6 Manchester City
|21/01/2025 03:00:00
|Chelsea 3 - 1 Wolves
|Vòng 23
|25/01/2025 22:00:00
|Bournemouth 5 - 0 Nottingham Forest
|25/01/2025 22:00:00
|Brighton 0 - 1 Everton
|25/01/2025 22:00:00
|Liverpool 4 - 1 Ipswich
|25/01/2025 22:00:00
|Southampton 1 - 3 Newcastle
|25/01/2025 22:00:00
|Wolves 0 - 1 Arsenal
|26/01/2025 00:30:00
|Manchester City 3 - 1 Chelsea
|26/01/2025 21:00:00
|Crystal Palace 1 - 2 Brentford
|26/01/2025 21:00:00
|Tottenham 1 - 2 Leicester
|26/01/2025 23:30:00
|Aston Villa 1 - 1 West Ham
|27/01/2025 02:00:00
|Fulham 0 - 1 Manchester United
|Vòng 24
|01/02/2025 19:30:00
|Nottingham Forest 7 - 0 Brighton
|01/02/2025 22:00:00
|Newcastle 1 - 2 Fulham
|01/02/2025 22:00:00
|Everton 4 - 0 Leicester
|01/02/2025 22:00:00
|Ipswich 1 - 2 Southampton
|01/02/2025 22:00:00
|Bournemouth 0 - 2 Liverpool
|02/02/2025 00:30:00
|Wolves 2 - 0 Aston Villa
|02/02/2025 21:00:00
|Manchester United 0 - 2 Crystal Palace
|02/02/2025 21:00:00
|Brentford 0 - 2 Tottenham
|02/02/2025 23:30:00
|Arsenal 5 - 1 Manchester City
|04/02/2025 03:00:00
|Chelsea 2 - 1 West Ham
|Vòng 15
|13/02/2025 02:30:00
|Everton - Liverpool
|Vòng 25
|15/02/2025 03:00:00
|Brighton - Chelsea
|15/02/2025 19:30:00
|Leicester - Arsenal
|15/02/2025 22:00:00
|Manchester City - Newcastle
|15/02/2025 22:00:00
|Southampton - Bournemouth
|15/02/2025 22:00:00
|Aston Villa - Ipswich
|15/02/2025 22:00:00
|West Ham - Brentford
|15/02/2025 22:00:00
|Fulham - Nottingham Forest
|16/02/2025 00:30:00
|Crystal Palace - Everton
|16/02/2025 21:00:00
|Liverpool - Wolves
|16/02/2025 23:30:00
|Tottenham - Manchester United
|Vòng 26
|22/02/2025 03:00:00
|Leicester - Brentford
|22/02/2025 19:30:00
|Everton - Manchester United
|22/02/2025 22:00:00
|Fulham - Crystal Palace
|22/02/2025 22:00:00
|Ipswich - Tottenham
|22/02/2025 22:00:00
|Bournemouth - Wolves
|22/02/2025 22:00:00
|Arsenal - West Ham
|22/02/2025 22:00:00
|Southampton - Brighton
|23/02/2025 00:30:00
|Aston Villa - Chelsea
|23/02/2025 21:00:00
|Newcastle - Nottingham Forest
|23/02/2025 23:30:00
|Manchester City - Liverpool
|Vòng 27
|26/02/2025 02:30:00
|Brighton - Bournemouth
|26/02/2025 02:30:00
|Wolves - Fulham
|26/02/2025 02:30:00
|Crystal Palace - Aston Villa
|26/02/2025 03:15:00
|Chelsea - Southampton
|27/02/2025 02:30:00
|Manchester United - Ipswich
|27/02/2025 02:30:00
|Nottingham Forest - Arsenal
|27/02/2025 02:30:00
|Tottenham - Manchester City
|27/02/2025 02:30:00
|Brentford - Everton
|27/02/2025 03:15:00
|Liverpool - Newcastle
|28/02/2025 03:00:00
|West Ham - Leicester
|Vòng 28
|08/03/2025 19:30:00
|Nottingham Forest - Manchester City
|08/03/2025 22:00:00
|Crystal Palace - Ipswich
|08/03/2025 22:00:00
|Liverpool - Southampton
|08/03/2025 22:00:00
|Brighton - Fulham
|09/03/2025 00:30:00
|Brentford - Aston Villa
|09/03/2025 03:00:00
|Wolves - Everton
|09/03/2025 21:00:00
|Tottenham - Bournemouth
|09/03/2025 21:00:00
|Chelsea - Leicester
|09/03/2025 23:30:00
|Manchester United - Arsenal
|11/03/2025 03:00:00
|West Ham - Newcastle
|Vòng 29
|15/03/2025 19:30:00
|Aston Villa - Liverpool
|15/03/2025 22:00:00
|Everton - West Ham
|15/03/2025 22:00:00
|Ipswich - Nottingham Forest
|15/03/2025 22:00:00
|Manchester City - Brighton
|15/03/2025 22:00:00
|Newcastle - Crystal Palace
|15/03/2025 22:00:00
|Southampton - Wolves
|16/03/2025 00:30:00
|Bournemouth - Brentford
|16/03/2025 22:00:00
|Arsenal - Chelsea
|16/03/2025 22:00:00
|Fulham - Tottenham
|17/03/2025 02:00:00
|Leicester - Manchester United
|Vòng 30
|02/04/2025 01:45:00
|Bournemouth - Ipswich
|02/04/2025 01:45:00
|Arsenal - Fulham
|02/04/2025 01:45:00
|Brighton - Aston Villa
|02/04/2025 01:45:00
|Nottingham Forest - Manchester United
|02/04/2025 01:45:00
|Wolves - West Ham
|03/04/2025 01:45:00
|Chelsea - Tottenham
|03/04/2025 01:45:00
|Manchester City - Leicester
|03/04/2025 01:45:00
|Newcastle - Brentford
|03/04/2025 01:45:00
|Southampton - Crystal Palace
|03/04/2025 02:00:00
|Liverpool - Everton
|Vòng 31
|05/04/2025 21:00:00
|Aston Villa - Nottingham Forest
|05/04/2025 21:00:00
|Brentford - Chelsea
|05/04/2025 21:00:00
|Crystal Palace - Brighton
|05/04/2025 21:00:00
|Everton - Arsenal
|05/04/2025 21:00:00
|Fulham - Liverpool
|05/04/2025 21:00:00
|Ipswich - Wolves
|05/04/2025 21:00:00
|Leicester - Newcastle
|05/04/2025 21:00:00
|Manchester United - Manchester City
|05/04/2025 21:00:00
|Tottenham - Southampton
|05/04/2025 21:00:00
|West Ham - Bournemouth
|Vòng 32
|12/04/2025 21:00:00
|Bournemouth - Fulham
|12/04/2025 21:00:00
|Arsenal - Brentford
|12/04/2025 21:00:00
|Brighton - Leicester
|12/04/2025 21:00:00
|Chelsea - Ipswich
|12/04/2025 21:00:00
|Liverpool - West Ham
|12/04/2025 21:00:00
|Manchester City - Crystal Palace
|12/04/2025 21:00:00
|Newcastle - Manchester United
|12/04/2025 21:00:00
|Nottingham Forest - Everton
|12/04/2025 21:00:00
|Southampton - Aston Villa
|12/04/2025 21:00:00
|Wolves - Tottenham
|Vòng 33
|19/04/2025 21:00:00
|Aston Villa - Newcastle
|19/04/2025 21:00:00
|Brentford - Brighton
|19/04/2025 21:00:00
|Crystal Palace - Bournemouth
|19/04/2025 21:00:00
|Everton - Manchester City
|19/04/2025 21:00:00
|Fulham - Chelsea
|19/04/2025 21:00:00
|Ipswich - Arsenal
|19/04/2025 21:00:00
|Leicester - Liverpool
|19/04/2025 21:00:00
|Manchester United - Wolves
|19/04/2025 21:00:00
|Tottenham - Nottingham Forest
|19/04/2025 21:00:00
|West Ham - Southampton
|Vòng 34
|26/04/2025 21:00:00
|Bournemouth - Manchester United
|26/04/2025 21:00:00
|Arsenal - Crystal Palace
|26/04/2025 21:00:00
|Brighton - West Ham
|26/04/2025 21:00:00
|Chelsea - Everton
|26/04/2025 21:00:00
|Liverpool - Tottenham
|26/04/2025 21:00:00
|Manchester City - Aston Villa
|26/04/2025 21:00:00
|Newcastle - Ipswich
|26/04/2025 21:00:00
|Nottingham Forest - Brentford
|26/04/2025 21:00:00
|Southampton - Fulham
|26/04/2025 21:00:00
|Wolves - Leicester
|Vòng 35
|03/05/2025 21:00:00
|Arsenal - Bournemouth
|03/05/2025 21:00:00
|Aston Villa - Fulham
|03/05/2025 21:00:00
|Brentford - Manchester United
|03/05/2025 21:00:00
|Brighton - Newcastle
|03/05/2025 21:00:00
|Chelsea - Liverpool
|03/05/2025 21:00:00
|Crystal Palace - Nottingham Forest
|03/05/2025 21:00:00
|Everton - Ipswich
|03/05/2025 21:00:00
|Leicester - Southampton
|03/05/2025 21:00:00
|Manchester City - Wolves
|03/05/2025 21:00:00
|West Ham - Tottenham
|Vòng 36
|10/05/2025 21:00:00
|Bournemouth - Aston Villa
|10/05/2025 21:00:00
|Fulham - Everton
|10/05/2025 21:00:00
|Ipswich - Brentford
|10/05/2025 21:00:00
|Liverpool - Arsenal
|10/05/2025 21:00:00
|Manchester United - West Ham
|10/05/2025 21:00:00
|Newcastle - Chelsea
|10/05/2025 21:00:00
|Nottingham Forest - Leicester
|10/05/2025 21:00:00
|Southampton - Manchester City
|10/05/2025 21:00:00
|Tottenham - Crystal Palace
|10/05/2025 21:00:00
|Wolves - Brighton
|Vòng 37
|18/05/2025 21:00:00
|Arsenal - Newcastle
|18/05/2025 21:00:00
|Aston Villa - Tottenham
|18/05/2025 21:00:00
|Brentford - Fulham
|18/05/2025 21:00:00
|Brighton - Liverpool
|18/05/2025 21:00:00
|Chelsea - Manchester United
|18/05/2025 21:00:00
|Crystal Palace - Wolves
|18/05/2025 21:00:00
|Everton - Southampton
|18/05/2025 21:00:00
|Leicester - Ipswich
|18/05/2025 21:00:00
|Manchester City - Bournemouth
|18/05/2025 21:00:00
|West Ham - Nottingham Forest
|Vòng 38
|25/05/2025 22:00:00
|Bournemouth - Leicester
|25/05/2025 22:00:00
|Fulham - Manchester City
|25/05/2025 22:00:00
|Ipswich - West Ham
|25/05/2025 22:00:00
|Liverpool - Crystal Palace
|25/05/2025 22:00:00
|Manchester United - Aston Villa
|25/05/2025 22:00:00
|Newcastle - Everton
|25/05/2025 22:00:00
|Nottingham Forest - Chelsea
|25/05/2025 22:00:00
|Southampton - Arsenal
|25/05/2025 22:00:00
|Tottenham - Brighton
|25/05/2025 22:00:00
|Wolves - Brentford
Sau các trận kịch tính vòng 1, giải bóng đá hàng đầu nước Anh tiếp tục cuối tuần này với những màn đọ sức hứa hẹn hấp dẫn.
Ở vòng 2, Arsenal phải làm khách trên sân Aston Villa. Đây là đối thủ khiến thầy trò Mikel Arteta thất bại trong cuộc đua vô địch Premier League mùa trước với Man City, khi giành trọn 6 điểm trong 2 lượt trận và không thủng lưới.