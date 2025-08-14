Mùa giải Ngoại hạng Anh 2025/26 sẽ chính thức bắt đầu giữa tháng Tám với vòng khai mạc vào ngày 15-17/8 và vòng đấu hạ màn diễn ra cùng giờ vào Chủ nhật 24/5/2026.
Giải gồm 20 đội, tổng cộng 380 trận đấu trải qua 33 vòng cuối tuần và 5 vòng giữa tuần - phân bổ nhằm giảm tải cho lịch thi đấu dịp lễ cuối năm.
Lịch phát hành toàn bộ 380 trận được công bố trước mùa giải, với nhiều trận “đinh” sớm như các cuộc đối đầu giữa các ứng viên vô địch trong những tháng đầu tiên; nhà đương kim vô địch sẽ khai màn trên sân nhà trong một trận mở màn vào giữa tháng 8.
|Lịch thi đấu bóng đá Ngoại hạng Anh 2025/26 mới nhất
|Vòng 1
|16/08/2025 02:00:00
|Liverpool - Bournemouth
|16/08/2025 18:30:00
|Aston Villa - Newcastle
|16/08/2025 21:00:00
|Brighton - Fulham
|16/08/2025 21:00:00
|Sunderland - West Ham
|16/08/2025 21:00:00
|Tottenham - Burnley
|16/08/2025 23:30:00
|Wolves - Manchester City
|17/08/2025 20:00:00
|Chelsea - Crystal Palace
|17/08/2025 20:00:00
|Nottingham Forest - Brentford
|17/08/2025 22:30:00
|Manchester United - Arsenal
|19/08/2025 02:00:00
|Leeds - Everton
|Vòng 2
|23/08/2025 02:00:00
|West Ham - Chelsea
|23/08/2025 18:30:00
|Manchester City - Tottenham
|23/08/2025 21:00:00
|Bournemouth - Wolves
|23/08/2025 21:00:00
|Brentford - Aston Villa
|23/08/2025 21:00:00
|Burnley - Sunderland
|23/08/2025 23:30:00
|Arsenal - Leeds
|24/08/2025 20:00:00
|Crystal Palace - Nottingham Forest
|24/08/2025 20:00:00
|Everton - Brighton
|24/08/2025 22:30:00
|Fulham - Manchester United
|26/08/2025 02:00:00
|Newcastle - Liverpool
|Vòng 3
|30/08/2025 02:00:00
|Aston Villa - Crystal Palace
|30/08/2025 21:00:00
|Chelsea - Fulham
|30/08/2025 21:00:00
|Manchester United - Burnley
|30/08/2025 21:00:00
|Sunderland - Brentford
|30/08/2025 21:00:00
|Tottenham - Bournemouth
|30/08/2025 21:00:00
|Wolves - Everton
|30/08/2025 23:30:00
|Leeds - Newcastle
|31/08/2025 20:00:00
|Nottingham Forest - West Ham
|31/08/2025 20:00:00
|Brighton - Manchester City
|31/08/2025 22:30:00
|Liverpool - Arsenal
|Vòng 4
|13/09/2025 18:30:00
|Arsenal - Nottingham Forest
|13/09/2025 21:00:00
|Bournemouth - Brighton
|13/09/2025 21:00:00
|Brentford - Chelsea
|13/09/2025 21:00:00
|Crystal Palace - Sunderland
|13/09/2025 21:00:00
|Everton - Aston Villa
|13/09/2025 21:00:00
|Fulham - Leeds
|13/09/2025 21:00:00
|Newcastle - Wolves
|13/09/2025 23:30:00
|West Ham - Tottenham
|14/09/2025 20:00:00
|Burnley - Liverpool
|14/09/2025 22:30:00
|Manchester City - Manchester United
|Vòng 5
|20/09/2025 18:30:00
|Liverpool - Everton
|20/09/2025 21:00:00
|West Ham - Crystal Palace
|20/09/2025 21:00:00
|Wolves - Leeds
|20/09/2025 21:00:00
|Bournemouth - Newcastle
|20/09/2025 21:00:00
|Brighton - Tottenham
|20/09/2025 21:00:00
|Burnley - Nottingham Forest
|20/09/2025 23:30:00
|Manchester United - Chelsea
|21/09/2025 02:00:00
|Fulham - Brentford
|21/09/2025 20:00:00
|Sunderland - Aston Villa
|21/09/2025 22:30:00
|Arsenal - Manchester City
|Vòng 6
|27/09/2025 18:30:00
|Brentford - Manchester United
|27/09/2025 21:00:00
|Chelsea - Brighton
|27/09/2025 21:00:00
|Crystal Palace - Liverpool
|27/09/2025 21:00:00
|Aston Villa - Fulham
|27/09/2025 21:00:00
|Leeds - Bournemouth
|27/09/2025 21:00:00
|Manchester City - Burnley
|27/09/2025 23:30:00
|Nottingham Forest - Sunderland
|28/09/2025 20:00:00
|Tottenham - Wolves
|28/09/2025 22:30:00
|Newcastle - Arsenal
|30/09/2025 02:00:00
|Everton - West Ham
|Vòng 7
|04/10/2025 21:00:00
|Arsenal - West Ham
|04/10/2025 21:00:00
|Aston Villa - Burnley
|04/10/2025 21:00:00
|Bournemouth - Fulham
|04/10/2025 21:00:00
|Brentford - Manchester City
|04/10/2025 21:00:00
|Chelsea - Liverpool
|04/10/2025 21:00:00
|Everton - Crystal Palace
|04/10/2025 21:00:00
|Leeds - Tottenham
|04/10/2025 21:00:00
|Manchester United - Sunderland
|04/10/2025 21:00:00
|Newcastle - Nottingham Forest
|04/10/2025 21:00:00
|Wolves - Brighton
|Vòng 8
|18/10/2025 21:00:00
|Brighton - Newcastle
|18/10/2025 21:00:00
|Burnley - Leeds
|18/10/2025 21:00:00
|Crystal Palace - Bournemouth
|18/10/2025 21:00:00
|Fulham - Arsenal
|18/10/2025 21:00:00
|Liverpool - Manchester United
|18/10/2025 21:00:00
|Manchester City - Everton
|18/10/2025 21:00:00
|Nottingham Forest - Chelsea
|18/10/2025 21:00:00
|Sunderland - Wolves
|18/10/2025 21:00:00
|Tottenham - Aston Villa
|18/10/2025 21:00:00
|West Ham - Brentford
|Vòng 9
|25/10/2025 21:00:00
|Arsenal - Crystal Palace
|25/10/2025 21:00:00
|Aston Villa - Manchester City
|25/10/2025 21:00:00
|Bournemouth - Nottingham Forest
|25/10/2025 21:00:00
|Brentford - Liverpool
|25/10/2025 21:00:00
|Chelsea - Sunderland
|25/10/2025 21:00:00
|Everton - Tottenham
|25/10/2025 21:00:00
|Leeds - West Ham
|25/10/2025 21:00:00
|Manchester United - Brighton
|25/10/2025 21:00:00
|Newcastle - Fulham
|25/10/2025 21:00:00
|Wolves - Burnley
|Vòng 10
|01/11/2025 22:00:00
|Brighton - Leeds
|01/11/2025 22:00:00
|Burnley - Arsenal
|01/11/2025 22:00:00
|Crystal Palace - Brentford
|01/11/2025 22:00:00
|Fulham - Wolves
|01/11/2025 22:00:00
|Liverpool - Aston Villa
|01/11/2025 22:00:00
|Manchester City - Bournemouth
|01/11/2025 22:00:00
|Nottingham Forest - Manchester United
|01/11/2025 22:00:00
|Sunderland - Everton
|01/11/2025 22:00:00
|Tottenham - Chelsea
|01/11/2025 22:00:00
|West Ham - Newcastle
|Vòng 11
|08/11/2025 22:00:00
|Aston Villa - Bournemouth
|08/11/2025 22:00:00
|Brentford - Newcastle
|08/11/2025 22:00:00
|Chelsea - Wolves
|08/11/2025 22:00:00
|Crystal Palace - Brighton
|08/11/2025 22:00:00
|Everton - Fulham
|08/11/2025 22:00:00
|Manchester City - Liverpool
|08/11/2025 22:00:00
|Nottingham Forest - Leeds
|08/11/2025 22:00:00
|Sunderland - Arsenal
|08/11/2025 22:00:00
|Tottenham - Manchester United
|08/11/2025 22:00:00
|West Ham - Burnley
|Vòng 12
|22/11/2025 22:00:00
|Arsenal - Tottenham
|22/11/2025 22:00:00
|Bournemouth - West Ham
|22/11/2025 22:00:00
|Brighton - Brentford
|22/11/2025 22:00:00
|Burnley - Chelsea
|22/11/2025 22:00:00
|Fulham - Sunderland
|22/11/2025 22:00:00
|Leeds - Aston Villa
|22/11/2025 22:00:00
|Liverpool - Nottingham Forest
|22/11/2025 22:00:00
|Manchester United - Everton
|22/11/2025 22:00:00
|Newcastle - Manchester City
|22/11/2025 22:00:00
|Wolves - Crystal Palace
|Vòng 13
|29/11/2025 22:00:00
|Aston Villa - Wolves
|29/11/2025 22:00:00
|Brentford - Burnley
|29/11/2025 22:00:00
|Chelsea - Arsenal
|29/11/2025 22:00:00
|Crystal Palace - Manchester United
|29/11/2025 22:00:00
|Everton - Newcastle
|29/11/2025 22:00:00
|Manchester City - Leeds
|29/11/2025 22:00:00
|Nottingham Forest - Brighton
|29/11/2025 22:00:00
|Sunderland - Bournemouth
|29/11/2025 22:00:00
|Tottenham - Fulham
|29/11/2025 22:00:00
|West Ham - Liverpool
|Vòng 14
|04/12/2025 03:00:00
|Arsenal - Brentford
|04/12/2025 03:00:00
|Bournemouth - Everton
|04/12/2025 03:00:00
|Brighton - Aston Villa
|04/12/2025 03:00:00
|Burnley - Crystal Palace
|04/12/2025 03:00:00
|Fulham - Manchester City
|04/12/2025 03:00:00
|Leeds - Chelsea
|04/12/2025 03:00:00
|Liverpool - Sunderland
|04/12/2025 03:00:00
|Manchester United - West Ham
|04/12/2025 03:00:00
|Newcastle - Tottenham
|04/12/2025 03:00:00
|Wolves - Nottingham Forest
|Vòng 15
|06/12/2025 22:00:00
|Aston Villa - Arsenal
|06/12/2025 22:00:00
|Bournemouth - Chelsea
|06/12/2025 22:00:00
|Brighton - West Ham
|06/12/2025 22:00:00
|Everton - Nottingham Forest
|06/12/2025 22:00:00
|Fulham - Crystal Palace
|06/12/2025 22:00:00
|Leeds - Liverpool
|06/12/2025 22:00:00
|Manchester City - Sunderland
|06/12/2025 22:00:00
|Newcastle - Burnley
|06/12/2025 22:00:00
|Tottenham - Brentford
|06/12/2025 22:00:00
|Wolves - Manchester United
|Vòng 16
|13/12/2025 22:00:00
|Arsenal - Wolves
|13/12/2025 22:00:00
|Brentford - Leeds
|13/12/2025 22:00:00
|Burnley - Fulham
|13/12/2025 22:00:00
|Chelsea - Everton
|13/12/2025 22:00:00
|Crystal Palace - Manchester City
|13/12/2025 22:00:00
|Liverpool - Brighton
|13/12/2025 22:00:00
|Manchester United - Bournemouth
|13/12/2025 22:00:00
|Nottingham Forest - Tottenham
|13/12/2025 22:00:00
|Sunderland - Newcastle
|13/12/2025 22:00:00
|West Ham - Aston Villa
|Vòng 17
|20/12/2025 22:00:00
|Aston Villa - Manchester United
|20/12/2025 22:00:00
|Bournemouth - Burnley
|20/12/2025 22:00:00
|Brighton - Sunderland
|20/12/2025 22:00:00
|Everton - Arsenal
|20/12/2025 22:00:00
|Fulham - Nottingham Forest
|20/12/2025 22:00:00
|Leeds - Crystal Palace
|20/12/2025 22:00:00
|Manchester City - West Ham
|20/12/2025 22:00:00
|Newcastle - Chelsea
|20/12/2025 22:00:00
|Tottenham - Liverpool
|20/12/2025 22:00:00
|Wolves - Brentford
|Vòng 18
|27/12/2025 22:00:00
|Arsenal - Brighton
|27/12/2025 22:00:00
|Brentford - Bournemouth
|27/12/2025 22:00:00
|Burnley - Everton
|27/12/2025 22:00:00
|Chelsea - Aston Villa
|27/12/2025 22:00:00
|Crystal Palace - Tottenham
|27/12/2025 22:00:00
|Liverpool - Wolves
|27/12/2025 22:00:00
|Manchester United - Newcastle
|27/12/2025 22:00:00
|Nottingham Forest - Manchester City
|27/12/2025 22:00:00
|Sunderland - Leeds
|27/12/2025 22:00:00
|West Ham - Fulham
|Vòng 19
|31/12/2025 03:00:00
|Arsenal - Aston Villa
|31/12/2025 03:00:00
|Brentford - Tottenham
|31/12/2025 03:00:00
|Burnley - Newcastle
|31/12/2025 03:00:00
|Chelsea - Bournemouth
|31/12/2025 03:00:00
|Crystal Palace - Fulham
|31/12/2025 03:00:00
|Liverpool - Leeds
|31/12/2025 03:00:00
|Manchester United - Wolves
|31/12/2025 03:00:00
|Nottingham Forest - Everton
|31/12/2025 03:00:00
|Sunderland - Manchester City
|31/12/2025 03:00:00
|West Ham - Brighton
|Vòng 20
|03/01/2026 22:00:00
|Aston Villa - Nottingham Forest
|03/01/2026 22:00:00
|Bournemouth - Arsenal
|03/01/2026 22:00:00
|Brighton - Burnley
|03/01/2026 22:00:00
|Everton - Brentford
|03/01/2026 22:00:00
|Fulham - Liverpool
|03/01/2026 22:00:00
|Leeds - Manchester United
|03/01/2026 22:00:00
|Manchester City - Chelsea
|03/01/2026 22:00:00
|Newcastle - Crystal Palace
|03/01/2026 22:00:00
|Tottenham - Sunderland
|03/01/2026 22:00:00
|Wolves - West Ham
|Vòng 21
|08/01/2026 03:00:00
|Arsenal - Liverpool
|08/01/2026 03:00:00
|Bournemouth - Tottenham
|08/01/2026 03:00:00
|Brentford - Sunderland
|08/01/2026 03:00:00
|Burnley - Manchester United
|08/01/2026 03:00:00
|Crystal Palace - Aston Villa
|08/01/2026 03:00:00
|Everton - Wolves
|08/01/2026 03:00:00
|Fulham - Chelsea
|08/01/2026 03:00:00
|Manchester City - Brighton
|08/01/2026 03:00:00
|Newcastle - Leeds
|08/01/2026 03:00:00
|West Ham - Nottingham Forest
|Vòng 22
|17/01/2026 22:00:00
|Aston Villa - Everton
|17/01/2026 22:00:00
|Brighton - Bournemouth
|17/01/2026 22:00:00
|Chelsea - Brentford
|17/01/2026 22:00:00
|Leeds - Fulham
|17/01/2026 22:00:00
|Liverpool - Burnley
|17/01/2026 22:00:00
|Manchester United - Manchester City
|17/01/2026 22:00:00
|Nottingham Forest - Arsenal
|17/01/2026 22:00:00
|Sunderland - Crystal Palace
|17/01/2026 22:00:00
|Tottenham - West Ham
|17/01/2026 22:00:00
|Wolves - Newcastle
|Vòng 23
|24/01/2026 22:00:00
|Arsenal - Manchester United
|24/01/2026 22:00:00
|Bournemouth - Liverpool
|24/01/2026 22:00:00
|Brentford - Nottingham Forest
|24/01/2026 22:00:00
|Burnley - Tottenham
|24/01/2026 22:00:00
|Crystal Palace - Chelsea
|24/01/2026 22:00:00
|Everton - Leeds
|24/01/2026 22:00:00
|Fulham - Brighton
|24/01/2026 22:00:00
|Manchester City - Wolves
|24/01/2026 22:00:00
|Newcastle - Aston Villa
|24/01/2026 22:00:00
|West Ham - Sunderland
|Vòng 24
|31/01/2026 22:00:00
|Aston Villa - Brentford
|31/01/2026 22:00:00
|Brighton - Everton
|31/01/2026 22:00:00
|Chelsea - West Ham
|31/01/2026 22:00:00
|Leeds - Arsenal
|31/01/2026 22:00:00
|Liverpool - Newcastle
|31/01/2026 22:00:00
|Manchester United - Fulham
|31/01/2026 22:00:00
|Nottingham Forest - Crystal Palace
|31/01/2026 22:00:00
|Sunderland - Burnley
|31/01/2026 22:00:00
|Tottenham - Manchester City
|31/01/2026 22:00:00
|Wolves - Bournemouth
|Vòng 25
|07/02/2026 22:00:00
|Arsenal - Sunderland
|07/02/2026 22:00:00
|Bournemouth - Aston Villa
|07/02/2026 22:00:00
|Brighton - Crystal Palace
|07/02/2026 22:00:00
|Burnley - West Ham
|07/02/2026 22:00:00
|Fulham - Everton
|07/02/2026 22:00:00
|Leeds - Nottingham Forest
|07/02/2026 22:00:00
|Liverpool - Manchester City
|07/02/2026 22:00:00
|Manchester United - Tottenham
|07/02/2026 22:00:00
|Newcastle - Brentford
|07/02/2026 22:00:00
|Wolves - Chelsea
|Vòng 26
|12/02/2026 03:00:00
|Aston Villa - Brighton
|12/02/2026 03:00:00
|Brentford - Arsenal
|12/02/2026 03:00:00
|Chelsea - Leeds
|12/02/2026 03:00:00
|Crystal Palace - Burnley
|12/02/2026 03:00:00
|Everton - Bournemouth
|12/02/2026 03:00:00
|Manchester City - Fulham
|12/02/2026 03:00:00
|Nottingham Forest - Wolves
|12/02/2026 03:00:00
|Sunderland - Liverpool
|12/02/2026 03:00:00
|Tottenham - Newcastle
|12/02/2026 03:00:00
|West Ham - Manchester United
|Vòng 27
|21/02/2026 22:00:00
|Aston Villa - Leeds
|21/02/2026 22:00:00
|Brentford - Brighton
|21/02/2026 22:00:00
|Chelsea - Burnley
|21/02/2026 22:00:00
|Crystal Palace - Wolves
|21/02/2026 22:00:00
|Everton - Manchester United
|21/02/2026 22:00:00
|Manchester City - Newcastle
|21/02/2026 22:00:00
|Nottingham Forest - Liverpool
|21/02/2026 22:00:00
|Sunderland - Fulham
|21/02/2026 22:00:00
|Tottenham - Arsenal
|21/02/2026 22:00:00
|West Ham - Bournemouth
|Vòng 28
|28/02/2026 22:00:00
|Arsenal - Chelsea
|28/02/2026 22:00:00
|Bournemouth - Sunderland
|28/02/2026 22:00:00
|Brighton - Nottingham Forest
|28/02/2026 22:00:00
|Burnley - Brentford
|28/02/2026 22:00:00
|Fulham - Tottenham
|28/02/2026 22:00:00
|Leeds - Manchester City
|28/02/2026 22:00:00
|Liverpool - West Ham
|28/02/2026 22:00:00
|Manchester United - Crystal Palace
|28/02/2026 22:00:00
|Newcastle - Everton
|28/02/2026 22:00:00
|Wolves - Aston Villa
|Vòng 29
|05/03/2026 03:00:00
|Aston Villa - Chelsea
|05/03/2026 03:00:00
|Bournemouth - Brentford
|05/03/2026 03:00:00
|Brighton - Arsenal
|05/03/2026 03:00:00
|Everton - Burnley
|05/03/2026 03:00:00
|Fulham - West Ham
|05/03/2026 03:00:00
|Leeds - Sunderland
|05/03/2026 03:00:00
|Manchester City - Nottingham Forest
|05/03/2026 03:00:00
|Newcastle - Manchester United
|05/03/2026 03:00:00
|Tottenham - Crystal Palace
|05/03/2026 03:00:00
|Wolves - Liverpool
|Vòng 30
|14/03/2026 22:00:00
|Arsenal - Everton
|14/03/2026 22:00:00
|Brentford - Wolves
|14/03/2026 22:00:00
|Burnley - Bournemouth
|14/03/2026 22:00:00
|Chelsea - Newcastle
|14/03/2026 22:00:00
|Crystal Palace - Leeds
|14/03/2026 22:00:00
|Liverpool - Tottenham
|14/03/2026 22:00:00
|Manchester United - Aston Villa
|14/03/2026 22:00:00
|Nottingham Forest - Fulham
|14/03/2026 22:00:00
|Sunderland - Brighton
|14/03/2026 22:00:00
|West Ham - Manchester City
|Vòng 31
|21/03/2026 22:00:00
|Aston Villa - West Ham
|21/03/2026 22:00:00
|Bournemouth - Manchester United
|21/03/2026 22:00:00
|Brighton - Liverpool
|21/03/2026 22:00:00
|Everton - Chelsea
|21/03/2026 22:00:00
|Fulham - Burnley
|21/03/2026 22:00:00
|Leeds - Brentford
|21/03/2026 22:00:00
|Manchester City - Crystal Palace
|21/03/2026 22:00:00
|Newcastle - Sunderland
|21/03/2026 22:00:00
|Tottenham - Nottingham Forest
|21/03/2026 22:00:00
|Wolves - Arsenal
|Vòng 32
|11/04/2026 21:00:00
|Arsenal - Bournemouth
|11/04/2026 21:00:00
|Brentford - Everton
|11/04/2026 21:00:00
|Burnley - Brighton
|11/04/2026 21:00:00
|Chelsea - Manchester City
|11/04/2026 21:00:00
|Crystal Palace - Newcastle
|11/04/2026 21:00:00
|Liverpool - Fulham
|11/04/2026 21:00:00
|Manchester United - Leeds
|11/04/2026 21:00:00
|Nottingham Forest - Aston Villa
|11/04/2026 21:00:00
|Sunderland - Tottenham
|11/04/2026 21:00:00
|West Ham - Wolves
|Vòng 33
|18/04/2026 21:00:00
|Aston Villa - Sunderland
|18/04/2026 21:00:00
|Brentford - Fulham
|18/04/2026 21:00:00
|Chelsea - Manchester United
|18/04/2026 21:00:00
|Crystal Palace - West Ham
|18/04/2026 21:00:00
|Everton - Liverpool
|18/04/2026 21:00:00
|Leeds - Wolves
|18/04/2026 21:00:00
|Manchester City - Arsenal
|18/04/2026 21:00:00
|Newcastle - Bournemouth
|18/04/2026 21:00:00
|Nottingham Forest - Burnley
|18/04/2026 21:00:00
|Tottenham - Brighton
|Vòng 34
|25/04/2026 21:00:00
|Arsenal - Newcastle
|25/04/2026 21:00:00
|Bournemouth - Leeds
|25/04/2026 21:00:00
|Brighton - Chelsea
|25/04/2026 21:00:00
|Burnley - Manchester City
|25/04/2026 21:00:00
|Fulham - Aston Villa
|25/04/2026 21:00:00
|Liverpool - Crystal Palace
|25/04/2026 21:00:00
|Manchester United - Brentford
|25/04/2026 21:00:00
|Sunderland - Nottingham Forest
|25/04/2026 21:00:00
|West Ham - Everton
|25/04/2026 21:00:00
|Wolves - Tottenham
|Vòng 35
|02/05/2026 21:00:00
|Arsenal - Fulham
|02/05/2026 21:00:00
|Aston Villa - Tottenham
|02/05/2026 21:00:00
|Bournemouth - Crystal Palace
|02/05/2026 21:00:00
|Brentford - West Ham
|02/05/2026 21:00:00
|Chelsea - Nottingham Forest
|02/05/2026 21:00:00
|Everton - Manchester City
|02/05/2026 21:00:00
|Leeds - Burnley
|02/05/2026 21:00:00
|Manchester United - Liverpool
|02/05/2026 21:00:00
|Newcastle - Brighton
|02/05/2026 21:00:00
|Wolves - Sunderland
|Vòng 36
|09/05/2026 21:00:00
|Brighton - Wolves
|09/05/2026 21:00:00
|Burnley - Aston Villa
|09/05/2026 21:00:00
|Crystal Palace - Everton
|09/05/2026 21:00:00
|Fulham - Bournemouth
|09/05/2026 21:00:00
|Liverpool - Chelsea
|09/05/2026 21:00:00
|Manchester City - Brentford
|09/05/2026 21:00:00
|Nottingham Forest - Newcastle
|09/05/2026 21:00:00
|Sunderland - Manchester United
|09/05/2026 21:00:00
|Tottenham - Leeds
|09/05/2026 21:00:00
|West Ham - Arsenal
|Vòng 37
|17/05/2026 21:00:00
|Arsenal - Burnley
|17/05/2026 21:00:00
|Aston Villa - Liverpool
|17/05/2026 21:00:00
|Bournemouth - Manchester City
|17/05/2026 21:00:00
|Brentford - Crystal Palace
|17/05/2026 21:00:00
|Chelsea - Tottenham
|17/05/2026 21:00:00
|Everton - Sunderland
|17/05/2026 21:00:00
|Leeds - Brighton
|17/05/2026 21:00:00
|Manchester United - Nottingham Forest
|17/05/2026 21:00:00
|Newcastle - West Ham
|17/05/2026 21:00:00
|Wolves - Fulham
|Vòng 38
|24/05/2026 22:00:00
|Brighton - Manchester United
|24/05/2026 22:00:00
|Burnley - Wolves
|24/05/2026 22:00:00
|Crystal Palace - Arsenal
|24/05/2026 22:00:00
|Fulham - Newcastle
|24/05/2026 22:00:00
|Liverpool - Brentford
|24/05/2026 22:00:00
|Manchester City - Aston Villa
|24/05/2026 22:00:00
|Nottingham Forest - Bournemouth
|24/05/2026 22:00:00
|Sunderland - Chelsea
|24/05/2026 22:00:00
|Tottenham - Everton
|24/05/2026 22:00:00
|West Ham - Leeds