22/10/2022   17:21 (GMT+07:00)

Lịch thi đấu Ngoại hạng Anh vòng 13 hôm nay: MU đại chiến Chelsea

Lịch thi đấu Ngoại hạng Anh 2022-23: Cung cấp lịch thi đấu bóng đá Ngoại hạng Anh vòng 13 mùa giải 2022-2023, đầy đủ, nhanh và chính xác.
Lịch thi đấu vòng 13 Ngoại hạng Anh Trực tiếp
23/10/2022 20:00:00 Aston Villa - Brentford
22/10/2022 23:30:00 Chelsea - Manchester United K+Sports 1
22/10/2022 21:00:00 Everton - Crystal Palace K+Life
23/10/2022 20:00:00 Leeds - Fulham K+CIne
22/10/2022 21:00:00 Manchester City - Brighton K+Sports 1
22/10/2022 18:30:00 Nottingham Forest - Liverpool K+Sports 1
23/10/2022 20:00:00 Southampton - Arsenal K+Sports 1
23/10/2022 22:30:00 Tottenham - Newcastle K+Sports 1
25/10/2022 02:00:00 West Ham - Bournemouth K+Sports 1
23/10/2022 20:00:00 Wolves - Leicester K+Sports 2

HLV Hà Nội nói điều bất ngờ trước trận quyết đấu Hải Phòng
HLV Chun Jae Ho nói rằng trận cầu tâm điểm với Hải Phòng tại Lạch Tray ở vòng 21 V-League 2022 cũng chỉ... bình thường.
Bảng xếp hạng Ngoại hạng Anh 2022/23 mới nhất: MU đánh chiếm top 4
Bảng xếp hạng bóng đá Ngoại hạng Anh 2022-2023 - Cập nhật liên tục bảng xếp hạng bóng đá Ngoại hạng Anh mùa giải 2022-2023 nhanh và chính xác nhất.
Bảng xếp hạng V-League 2022 mới nhất: Bình Định áp sát Hà Nội
Bảng xếp hạng bóng đá Night Wolf V-League 1 2022 - Cập nhật bảng xếp hạng bóng đá V-League mùa giải 2022, đầy đủ và chính xác.
Video bàn thắng Bình Định 3-0 Sài Gòn: Thổi lửa vào cuộc đua vô địch
Bình Định dễ dàng đánh bại đội khách Sài Gòn với tỉ số 3-0 ở vòng 21 Night Wolf V-League 1, chiều 22/10.
Thanh Hóa khiến Nam Định ôm hận ngay tại Thiên Trường
Paulo Pinto ghi bàn duy nhất giúp đội khách Thanh Hóa đánh bại Nam Định ở vòng 21 Night Wolf V-League 1, chiều 22/10.
Thắng đậm Sài Gòn, Bình Định áp sát Hà Nội
Chiến thắng 3-0 trước Sài Gòn FC ở vòng 21 giúp Bình Định vươn lên chiếm vị trí thứ 2 trên BXH Night Wolf V-league 1 với 4 điểm ít hơn Hà Nội.
Highlights Đà Nẵng 0-0 HAGL: Công Phượng, Văn Toàn vô duyên
HAGL tiếp tục thể hiện bộ mặt thất vọng khi hòa không bàn thắng trên sân của Đà Nẵng ở vòng 21 Night Wolf V-League 1, chiều 22/10.
Giải nữ VĐQG 2022: TP.HCM I và Than KSVN chia điểm
TP.HCM I không thể vượt qua Than KSVN ở trận đấu giữa 2 đội trong khuôn khổ vòng 12 giải nữ VĐQG – cúp Thái Sơn Bắc 2022.
Link xem trực tiếp bóng đá Chelsea vs MU, 23h30 hôm nay 22/10
Cung cấp link xem trực tiếp trận đại chiến Chelsea vs MU thuộc vòng 13 Ngoại hạng Anh, 23h30 ngày 22/10 (giờ Việt Nam).
Xem trực tiếp bóng đá Chelsea vs MU ở đâu, kênh nào?
Cung cấp kênh sóng phát trực tiếp trận đại chiến Chelsea vs MU thuộc vòng 13 Ngoại hạng Anh, 23h30 ngày 22/10 (giờ Việt Nam).

Trực tiếp bóng đá Man City 0-0 Brighton: Coi chừng 'kẻ phá bĩnh' (H1)
Trực tiếp bóng đá Man City vs Brighton thuộc khuôn khổ vòng 13 Ngoại hạng Anh trên sân Etihad diễn ra lúc 21h ngày 22/10.
HAGL trận thứ 9 chưa biết mùi chiến thắng
Để Đà Nẵng cầm hòa không bàn thắng ở vòng 21 Night Wolf V-League 1, HAGL trải qua mạch 9 trận chưa biết mùi chiến thắng.
Barca mua gấp Ruben Neves thay Busquets
Các sếp lớn của Barca duyệt kế hoạch mua gấp Ruben Neves để thay thế cho đội trưởng Busquets, người đang thể hiện phong độ thảm họa.
Bayern Munich sẵn sàng chi đậm ký Joao Felix
Bayern Munich được cho là đội có khả năng lớn nhất để có chữ ký của Joao Felix, người đang gặp nhiều khó khăn ở Atletico Madrid.
HLV Mai Đức Chung: Tuyển nữ Việt Nam vui vì được gặp Mỹ, Hà Lan
HLV Mai Đức Chung bày tỏ lạc quan và nhiều kỳ vọng với tuyển nữ Việt Nam dù rơi vào bảng đấu cực khó tại VCK World Cup 2023.

Ngắm vẻ đẹp vạn người mê của hoa khôi bóng chuyền Kim Thanh

Trực tiếp bóng đá Man City 0-0 Brighton: Coi chừng 'kẻ phá bĩnh' (H1)

HLV Hà Nội nói điều bất ngờ trước trận quyết đấu Hải Phòng

Tuyển Bỉ tiên phong giải quyết chuyện sex của cầu thủ tại World Cup 2022

Link xem trực tiếp bóng đá Chelsea vs MU, 23h30 hôm nay 22/10

Barca mua gấp Ruben Neves thay Busquets

