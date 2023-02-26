Thể thao

26/02/2023   08:02 (GMT+07:00)

Lịch thi đấu Ngoại hạng Anh vòng 26: MU đại chiến Liverpool

Lịch thi đấu Ngoại hạng Anh 2022-23: Cung cấp lịch thi đấu bóng đá Ngoại hạng Anh vòng 26 đầy đủ, nhanh và chính xác.
Lịch thi đấu Ngoại hạng Anh - Vòng 26
04/03/2023 19:30:00 Manchester City - Newcastle
04/03/2023 22:00:00 Brighton - West Ham
04/03/2023 22:00:00 Chelsea - Leeds
04/03/2023 22:00:00 Arsenal - Bournemouth
04/03/2023 22:00:00 Aston Villa - Crystal Palace
04/03/2023 22:00:00 Wolves - Tottenham
05/03/2023 00:30:00 Southampton - Leicester
05/03/2023 21:00:00 Nottingham Forest - Everton
05/03/2023 23:30:00 Liverpool - Manchester United
07/03/2023 03:00:00 Brentford - Fulham

Chơi hơn người, Real Madrid chật vật giành 1 điểm trước Atletico
Được chơi hơn người trong 30 phút nhưng Real Madrid phải rất vất vả mới có được trận hòa 1-1 trước Atletico, ở vòng 23 La Liga. Kết quả này khiến thầy trò HLV Ancelotti gần như đầu hàng trong cuộc đua vô địch với Barca.
Dự đoán tỷ số Ngoại hạng Anh hôm nay ngày 26/2/2023 - Dự đoán tỷ số các trận đấu thuộc vòng 25 Premier League và chung kết Carabao Cup chính xác nhất.
HLV Philippe Troussier nhấn mạnh ông đang tràn đầy năng lượng, sẵn sàng ngồi vào "ghế nóng" tuyển Việt Nam khi vừa đặt chân tới Hà Nội sáng nay.
Lịch thi đấu Ngoại hạng Anh 2022-23: Cung cấp lịch thi đấu bóng đá Ngoại hạng Anh vòng 25 đầy đủ, nhanh và chính xác.
HLV Philippe Troussier nở nụ cười thân thiện khi xuất hiện tại sảnh nhà ga T2 Nội Bài. Ông thầy người Pháp vẫy tay chào người hâm mộ, sẵn sàng ngồi "ghế nóng" ở tuyển Việt Nam.
Cung cấp lịch thi đấu bóng đá hôm nay 26/2/2023, với các giải đấu hàng đầu châu Âu đêm nay, rạng sáng mai.
Cristiano Ronaldo ghi cả 3 bàn trong chiến thắng 3-0 của Al Nassr ngay trên sân Damac, ở vòng 18 Saudi Pro League.
Chơi lấn lướt nhưng Liverpool không sao chọc thủng lưới chủ nhà Crystal Palace ở vòng 25 Ngoại hạng Anh. Tỉ số hòa 0-0 khiến cơ hội đua top 4 của thầy trò HLV Jurgen Klopp ngày càng mong manh hơn.
Tinh thần lên cao sau chiến thắng Barca, MU tràn đầy tự tin sẽ đánh bại Newcastle ở Wembley để chinh phục danh hiệu đầu tiên thời Erik ten Hag.
VFF không đặt nặng thành tích ở SEA Games 32 là một sự đột phá lớn về tư duy, chiến lược tuy nhiên không vì thế mà HLV Philippe Troussier dễ thở…

MU đấu gắt Arsenal giành sao trẻ La Liga, PSG chọn Salah thay Messi, Al Nassr gạ Sergio Ramos tái hợp Ronaldo là những tin chuyển nhượng mới nhất hôm nay, 26/2.
Cập nhật nhanh kết quả bóng đá hôm nay 26/2/2023, kết quả các giải bóng đá hàng đầu châu Âu đêm nay, rạng sáng mai.
Haaland ghi bàn trở lại trong chiến thắng 4-1 hoành tráng của Man City trên sân Bournemouth, ở vòng 25 Ngoại hạng Anh.
Pha lập công duy nhất của Martinelli đầu hiệp hai đem về chiến thắng tối thiểu 1-0 cho Arsenal, trên sân Leicester.
Bảng xếp hạng bóng đá Ngoại hạng Anh 2022-2023 - Cập nhật liên tục bảng xếp hạng bóng đá Ngoại hạng Anh mùa giải 2022-23 nhanh và chính xác nhất.

