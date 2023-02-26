Lịch thi đấu Ngoại hạng Anh vòng 26: MU đại chiến Liverpool

|Lịch thi đấu Ngoại hạng Anh - Vòng 26
|04/03/2023 19:30:00
|Manchester City - Newcastle
|04/03/2023 22:00:00
|Brighton - West Ham
|04/03/2023 22:00:00
|Chelsea - Leeds
|04/03/2023 22:00:00
|Arsenal - Bournemouth
|04/03/2023 22:00:00
|Aston Villa - Crystal Palace
|04/03/2023 22:00:00
|Wolves - Tottenham
|05/03/2023 00:30:00
|Southampton - Leicester
|05/03/2023 21:00:00
|Nottingham Forest - Everton
|05/03/2023 23:30:00
|Liverpool - Manchester United
|07/03/2023 03:00:00
|Brentford - Fulham
