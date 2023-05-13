|NGÀY GIỜ
|TRẬN ĐẤU
|TRỰC TIẾP
|NGOẠI HẠNG ANH 2022/23 – VÒNG 36
|13/05 18:30
|Leeds - Newcastle
|K+SPORT 1
|13/05 21:00
|Aston Villa - Tottenham
|K+LIFE
|Chelsea - Nottingham Forest
|K+CINE
|MU - Wolverhampton
|K+SPORT 1
|Crystal Palace - Bournemouth
|K+Live 1
|Southampton - Fulham
|K+Live 2
1. Leeds - Newcastle
Sân: Elland Road
Thời gian: 18h30 ngày 13/5 (giờ Việt Nam)
Link xem trực tiếp: https://vietnamnet.vn/the-thao/xem-truc-tiep-bong-da
Link xem trên K+: https://www.kplus.vn/ottservices/vi-vn/livetv
2. MU - Wolverhampton
Sân: Old Trafford
Thời gian: 21h00 ngày 13/5 (giờ Việt Nam)
Link xem trực tiếp: https://vietnamnet.vn/the-thao/xem-truc-tiep-bong-da
Link xem trên K+: https://www.kplus.vn/ottservices/vi-vn/livetv
3. Chelsea - Nottingham Forest
Sân: Stamford Bridge
Thời gian: 21h00 ngày 13/5 (giờ Việt Nam)
Link xem trực tiếp: https://vietnamnet.vn/the-thao/xem-truc-tiep-bong-da
Link xem trên K+: https://www.kplus.vn/ottservices/vi-vn/livetv
4. Aston Villa - Tottenham
Sân: Villa Park
Thời gian: 21h00 ngày 13/5 (giờ Việt Nam)
Link xem trực tiếp: https://vietnamnet.vn/the-thao/xem-truc-tiep-bong-da
Link xem trên K+: https://www.kplus.vn/ottservices/vi-vn/livetv
5. Crystal Palace - Bournemouth
Sân: Selhurst Park
Thời gian: 21h00 ngày 13/5 (giờ Việt Nam)
Link xem trực tiếp: https://vietnamnet.vn/the-thao/xem-truc-tiep-bong-da
Link xem trên K+: https://www.kplus.vn/ottservices/vi-vn/livetv
6. Southampton - Fulham
Sân: St. Mary's
Thời gian: 21h00 ngày 13/5 (giờ Việt Nam)
Link xem trực tiếp: https://vietnamnet.vn/the-thao/xem-truc-tiep-bong-da
Link xem trên K+: https://www.kplus.vn/ottservices/vi-vn/livetv
Xem lịch thi đấu Ngoại hạng Anh ngay tại đây!