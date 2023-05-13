NGÀY GIỜ TRẬN ĐẤU TRỰC TIẾP
NGOẠI HẠNG ANH 2022/23 – VÒNG 36
13/05  18:30 Leeds - Newcastle K+SPORT 1
13/05  21:00 Aston Villa - Tottenham K+LIFE
Chelsea - Nottingham Forest K+CINE
MU - Wolverhampton K+SPORT 1
Crystal Palace - Bournemouth K+Live 1
Southampton - Fulham K+Live 2

1. Leeds - Newcastle

Sân: Elland Road

Thời gian: 18h30 ngày 13/5 (giờ Việt Nam)

Link xem trực tiếp: https://vietnamnet.vn/the-thao/xem-truc-tiep-bong-da 

Link xem trên K+: https://www.kplus.vn/ottservices/vi-vn/livetv 

2. MU - Wolverhampton

Sân: Old Trafford

Thời gian: 21h00 ngày 13/5 (giờ Việt Nam)

MU vs Wolverhampton

3. Chelsea - Nottingham Forest

Sân: Stamford Bridge

Thời gian: 21h00 ngày 13/5 (giờ Việt Nam)

4. Aston Villa - Tottenham

Sân: Villa Park

Thời gian: 21h00 ngày 13/5 (giờ Việt Nam)

5. Crystal Palace - Bournemouth

Sân: Selhurst Park

Thời gian: 21h00 ngày 13/5 (giờ Việt Nam)

6. Southampton - Fulham

Sân: St. Mary's

Thời gian: 21h00 ngày 13/5 (giờ Việt Nam)

Xem lịch thi đấu Ngoại hạng Anh ngay tại đây!