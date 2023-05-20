|NGÀY GIỜ
1. Tottenham - Brentford
Sân: Tottenham Hotspur
Thời gian: 18h30 ngày 20/5 (giờ Việt Nam)
Link xem trực tiếp: https://vietnamnet.vn/the-thao/xem-truc-tiep-bong-da
Link xem trên K+: https://www.kplus.vn/ottservices/vi-vn/livetv
2. Bournemouth - MU
Sân: Vitality
Thời gian: 21h00 ngày 20/5 (giờ Việt Nam)
Link xem trực tiếp: https://vietnamnet.vn/the-thao/xem-truc-tiep-bong-da
Link xem trên K+: https://www.kplus.vn/ottservices/vi-vn/livetv
3. Liverpool - Aston Villa
Sân: Anfield
Thời gian: 21h00 ngày 20/5 (giờ Việt Nam)
Link xem trực tiếp: https://vietnamnet.vn/the-thao/xem-truc-tiep-bong-da
Link xem trên K+: https://www.kplus.vn/ottservices/vi-vn/livetv
4. Fulham - Crystal Palace
Sân: Craven Cottage
Thời gian: 21h00 ngày 20/5 (giờ Việt Nam)
Link xem trực tiếp: https://vietnamnet.vn/the-thao/xem-truc-tiep-bong-da
Link xem trên K+: https://www.kplus.vn/ottservices/vi-vn/livetv
5. Wolverhampton - Everton
Sân: Molineux
Thời gian: 21h00 ngày 20/5 (giờ Việt Nam)
Link xem trực tiếp: https://vietnamnet.vn/the-thao/xem-truc-tiep-bong-da
Link xem trên K+: https://www.kplus.vn/ottservices/vi-vn/livetv
6. Nottingham Forest - Arsenal
Sân: City Ground, Nottingham
Thời gian: 23h30 ngày 20/5 (giờ Việt Nam)
Link xem trực tiếp: https://vietnamnet.vn/the-thao/xem-truc-tiep-bong-da
Link xem trên K+: https://www.kplus.vn/ottservices/vi-vn/livetv
|Bảng xếp hạng Ngoại hạng Anh 2022-23
|STT
|Đội
|Trận
|T
|H
|B
|HS
|Điểm
|1
|Manchester City
|35
|27
|4
|4
|61
|85
|2
|Arsenal
|36
|25
|6
|5
|41
|81
|3
|Newcastle
|36
|19
|12
|5
|35
|69
|4
|Manchester United
|35
|20
|6
|9
|10
|66
|5
|Liverpool
|36
|19
|8
|9
|28
|65
|6
|Brighton
|35
|17
|7
|11
|18
|58
|7
|Tottenham
|36
|17
|6
|13
|6
|57
|8
|Aston Villa
|36
|17
|6
|13
|4
|57
|9
|Brentford
|36
|13
|14
|9
|9
|53
|10
|Fulham
|36
|15
|6
|15
|3
|51
|11
|Chelsea
|35
|11
|10
|14
|-5
|43
|12
|Crystal Palace
|36
|11
|10
|15
|-9
|43
|13
|Wolves
|36
|11
|7
|18
|-22
|40
|14
|Bournemouth
|36
|11
|6
|19
|-32
|39
|15
|West Ham
|36
|10
|7
|19
|-14
|37
|16
|Nottingham Forest
|36
|8
|10
|18
|-31
|34
|17
|Everton
|36
|7
|11
|18
|-24
|32
|18
|Leeds
|36
|7
|10
|19
|-25
|31
|19
|Leicester
|36
|8
|6
|22
|-18
|30
|20
|Southampton
|36
|6
|6
|24
|-35
|24