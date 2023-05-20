NGÀY GIỜ TRẬN ĐẤU TRỰC TIẾP

NGOẠI HẠNG ANH 2022/23 – VÒNG 37
20/05  18:30 Tottenham - Brentford K+SPORT 1
20/05  21:00 Bournemouth - MU K+SPORT 1
Liverpool - Aston Villa K+LIFE
Fulham - Crystal Palace K+Live 1
Wolverhampton - Everton K+CINE
20/05  23:30 Nottingham Forest - Arsenal K+SPORT 1

1. Tottenham - Brentford

Sân: Tottenham Hotspur 

Thời gian: 18h30 ngày 20/5 (giờ Việt Nam)

Link xem trực tiếp: https://vietnamnet.vn/the-thao/xem-truc-tiep-bong-da 

Link xem trên K+: https://www.kplus.vn/ottservices/vi-vn/livetv 

2. Bournemouth - MU

Sân: Vitality

Thời gian: 21h00 ngày 20/5 (giờ Việt Nam)

Link xem trực tiếp: https://vietnamnet.vn/the-thao/xem-truc-tiep-bong-da  

Link xem trên K+: https://www.kplus.vn/ottservices/vi-vn/livetv 

MU cần thắng Bournemouth để tiếp tục cuộc đua top 4

3. Liverpool - Aston Villa

Sân: Anfield

Thời gian: 21h00 ngày 20/5 (giờ Việt Nam)

Link xem trực tiếp: https://vietnamnet.vn/the-thao/xem-truc-tiep-bong-da 

Link xem trên K+: https://www.kplus.vn/ottservices/vi-vn/livetv 

4. Fulham - Crystal Palace

Sân: Craven Cottage

Thời gian: 21h00 ngày 20/5 (giờ Việt Nam)

Link xem trực tiếp: https://vietnamnet.vn/the-thao/xem-truc-tiep-bong-da 

Link xem trên K+: https://www.kplus.vn/ottservices/vi-vn/livetv 

5. Wolverhampton - Everton

Sân: Molineux 

Thời gian: 21h00 ngày 20/5 (giờ Việt Nam)

Link xem trực tiếp: https://vietnamnet.vn/the-thao/xem-truc-tiep-bong-da 

Link xem trên K+: https://www.kplus.vn/ottservices/vi-vn/livetv 

6. Nottingham Forest - Arsenal

Sân: City Ground, Nottingham

Thời gian: 23h30 ngày 20/5 (giờ Việt Nam)

Link xem trực tiếp: https://vietnamnet.vn/the-thao/xem-truc-tiep-bong-da 

Link xem trên K+: https://www.kplus.vn/ottservices/vi-vn/livetv 

Bảng xếp hạng Ngoại hạng Anh 2022-23
STT Đội Trận T H B HS Điểm
1 Manchester City 35 27 4 4 61 85
2 Arsenal 36 25 6 5 41 81
3 Newcastle 36 19 12 5 35 69
4 Manchester United 35 20 6 9 10 66
5 Liverpool 36 19 8 9 28 65
6 Brighton 35 17 7 11 18 58
7 Tottenham 36 17 6 13 6 57
8 Aston Villa 36 17 6 13 4 57
9 Brentford 36 13 14 9 9 53
10 Fulham 36 15 6 15 3 51
11 Chelsea 35 11 10 14 -5 43
12 Crystal Palace 36 11 10 15 -9 43
13 Wolves 36 11 7 18 -22 40
14 Bournemouth 36 11 6 19 -32 39
15 West Ham 36 10 7 19 -14 37
16 Nottingham Forest 36 8 10 18 -31 34
17 Everton 36 7 11 18 -24 32
18 Leeds 36 7 10 19 -25 31
19 Leicester 36 8 6 22 -18 30
20 Southampton 36 6 6 24 -35 24