NGÀY GIỜ TRẬN ĐẤU TRỰC TIẾP
NGOẠI HẠNG ANH 2022/23 – VÒNG 32
22/04  18:30 [10] Fulham - Leeds [16] K+SPORT 1
22/04  21:00 [8] Liverpool - Nottingham Forest [18] K+SPORT 1
22/04  21:00 [9] Brentford - Aston Villa [6] K+SPORT 2
[12] Crystal Palace - Everton [17] K+LIFE
[19] Leicester - Wolverhampton [13] K+CINE

1. Fulham - Leeds

Sân: Craven Cottage

Thời gian: 18h30 ngày 22/4 (giờ Việt Nam)

Link xem trực tiếp: https://vietnamnet.vn/the-thao/xem-truc-tiep-bong-da 

Link xem trên K+: https://www.kplus.vn/ottservices/vi-vn/livetv 

2. Liverpool - Nottingham Forest

Sân: Anfield

Thời gian: 21h00 ngày 22/4 (giờ Việt Nam)

Link xem trực tiếp: https://vietnamnet.vn/the-thao/xem-truc-tiep-bong-da 

Link xem trên K+: https://www.kplus.vn/ottservices/vi-vn/livetv 

3. Brentford - Aston Villa

Sân: Gtech Community

Thời gian: 21h00 ngày 22/4 (giờ Việt Nam)

Link xem trực tiếp: https://vietnamnet.vn/the-thao/xem-truc-tiep-bong-da 

Link xem trên K+: https://www.kplus.vn/ottservices/vi-vn/livetv 

4. Crystal Palace - Everton

Sân: Selhurst Park

Thời gian: 21h00 ngày 22/4 (giờ Việt Nam)

Link xem trực tiếp: https://vietnamnet.vn/the-thao/xem-truc-tiep-bong-da 

Link xem trên K+: https://www.kplus.vn/ottservices/vi-vn/livetv 

5. Leicester - Wolverhampton

Sân: King Power

Thời gian: 21h00 ngày 22/4 (giờ Việt Nam)

Link xem trực tiếp: https://vietnamnet.vn/the-thao/xem-truc-tiep-bong-da 

Link xem trên K+: https://www.kplus.vn/ottservices/vi-vn/livetv 

Xem lịch thi đấu Ngoại hạng Anh ngay tại đây!