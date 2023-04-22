|NGÀY GIỜ
|TRẬN ĐẤU
|TRỰC TIẾP
|NGOẠI HẠNG ANH 2022/23 – VÒNG 32
|22/04 18:30
|[10] Fulham - Leeds [16]
|K+SPORT 1
|22/04 21:00
|[8] Liverpool - Nottingham Forest [18]
|K+SPORT 1
|22/04 21:00
|[9] Brentford - Aston Villa [6]
|K+SPORT 2
|[12] Crystal Palace - Everton [17]
|K+LIFE
|[19] Leicester - Wolverhampton [13]
|K+CINE
1. Fulham - Leeds
Sân: Craven Cottage
Thời gian: 18h30 ngày 22/4 (giờ Việt Nam)
Link xem trực tiếp: https://vietnamnet.vn/the-thao/xem-truc-tiep-bong-da
Link xem trên K+: https://www.kplus.vn/ottservices/vi-vn/livetv
2. Liverpool - Nottingham Forest
Sân: Anfield
Thời gian: 21h00 ngày 22/4 (giờ Việt Nam)
Link xem trực tiếp: https://vietnamnet.vn/the-thao/xem-truc-tiep-bong-da
Link xem trên K+: https://www.kplus.vn/ottservices/vi-vn/livetv
3. Brentford - Aston Villa
Sân: Gtech Community
Thời gian: 21h00 ngày 22/4 (giờ Việt Nam)
Link xem trực tiếp: https://vietnamnet.vn/the-thao/xem-truc-tiep-bong-da
Link xem trên K+: https://www.kplus.vn/ottservices/vi-vn/livetv
4. Crystal Palace - Everton
Sân: Selhurst Park
Thời gian: 21h00 ngày 22/4 (giờ Việt Nam)
Link xem trực tiếp: https://vietnamnet.vn/the-thao/xem-truc-tiep-bong-da
Link xem trên K+: https://www.kplus.vn/ottservices/vi-vn/livetv
5. Leicester - Wolverhampton
Sân: King Power
Thời gian: 21h00 ngày 22/4 (giờ Việt Nam)
Link xem trực tiếp: https://vietnamnet.vn/the-thao/xem-truc-tiep-bong-da
Link xem trên K+: https://www.kplus.vn/ottservices/vi-vn/livetv
Xem lịch thi đấu Ngoại hạng Anh ngay tại đây!