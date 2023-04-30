|Ngày giờ
|Cặp đấu
|Trực tiếp
|NGOẠI HẠNG ANH 2022/23 – VÒNG 34
1. MU - Aston Villa
Sân: Old Trafford
Thời gian: 20h00 ngày 30/4 (giờ Việt Nam)
Link xem trực tiếp: https://vietnamnet.vn/the-thao/xem-truc-tiep-bong-da
Link xem trên K+: https://www.kplus.vn/ottservices/vi-vn/livetv
2. Fulham - Man City
Sân: Craven Cottage
Thời gian: 20h00 ngày 30/4 (giờ Việt Nam)
Link xem trực tiếp: https://vietnamnet.vn/the-thao/xem-truc-tiep-bong-da
Link xem trên K+: https://www.kplus.vn/ottservices/vi-vn/livetv
3. Bournemouth - Leeds
Sân: Vitality
Thời gian: 20h00 ngày 30/4 (giờ Việt Nam)
Link xem trực tiếp: https://vietnamnet.vn/the-thao/xem-truc-tiep-bong-da
Link xem trên K+: https://www.kplus.vn/ottservices/vi-vn/livetv
4. Newcastle - Southampton
Sân: St James' Park
Thời gian: 20h00 ngày 30/4 (giờ Việt Nam)
Link xem trực tiếp: https://vietnamnet.vn/the-thao/xem-truc-tiep-bong-da
Link xem trên K+: https://www.kplus.vn/ottservices/vi-vn/livetv
5. Liverpool - Tottenham
Sân: Anfield
Thời gian: 22h30 ngày 30/4 (giờ Việt Nam)
Link xem trực tiếp: https://vietnamnet.vn/the-thao/xem-truc-tiep-bong-da
Link xem trên K+: https://www.kplus.vn/ottservices/vi-vn/livetv
Xem lịch thi đấu Ngoại hạng Anh ngay tại đây!