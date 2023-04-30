Ngày giờ Cặp đấu Trực tiếp
  NGOẠI HẠNG ANH 2022/23 – VÒNG 34  
30/04 20:00 MU - Aston Villa  K+SPORT 1 
Fulham - Man City K+CINE
Bournemouth - Leeds K+Live 3
Newcastle - Southampton K+Live 1
30/04 22:30 Liverpool - Tottenham K+SPORT 1 

1. MU - Aston Villa 

Sân: Old Trafford

Thời gian: 20h00 ngày 30/4 (giờ Việt Nam)

Link xem trực tiếp: https://vietnamnet.vn/the-thao/xem-truc-tiep-bong-da 

Link xem trên K+: https://www.kplus.vn/ottservices/vi-vn/livetv 

MU vs Aston Villa 

2. Fulham - Man City

Sân: Craven Cottage

Thời gian: 20h00 ngày 30/4 (giờ Việt Nam)

Link xem trực tiếp: https://vietnamnet.vn/the-thao/xem-truc-tiep-bong-da 

Link xem trên K+: https://www.kplus.vn/ottservices/vi-vn/livetv 

3. Bournemouth - Leeds

Sân: Vitality 

Thời gian: 20h00 ngày 30/4 (giờ Việt Nam)

Link xem trực tiếp: https://vietnamnet.vn/the-thao/xem-truc-tiep-bong-da  

Link xem trên K+: https://www.kplus.vn/ottservices/vi-vn/livetv 

4. Newcastle - Southampton

Sân: St James' Park

Thời gian: 20h00 ngày 30/4 (giờ Việt Nam)

Link xem trực tiếp: https://vietnamnet.vn/the-thao/xem-truc-tiep-bong-da 

Link xem trên K+: https://www.kplus.vn/ottservices/vi-vn/livetv 

5. Liverpool - Tottenham

Sân: Anfield

Thời gian: 22h30 ngày 30/4 (giờ Việt Nam)

Link xem trực tiếp: https://vietnamnet.vn/the-thao/xem-truc-tiep-bong-da 

Link xem trên K+: https://www.kplus.vn/ottservices/vi-vn/livetv 

Xem lịch thi đấu Ngoại hạng Anh ngay tại đây!